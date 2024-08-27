Asotin boys, Pomeroy girls win 'Battle of the Colors' hoops games

AREA ROUNDUP

POMEROY — In a defensive rivalry showdown, Asotin edged past Pomeroy 41-35 in the "Battle of the Colors" boys basketball game Monday at Pomeroy High School.

Cody Ells racked up 15 points and AJ Olerich added 11 for the Panthers, who improved to 6-0.

Braxton McKeirnan had 11 points for the Pirates (1-2).

"Pomeroy played tough ... they have some tough kids," Asotin coach Morgan LeBlanc said. "Good to get the win.

"Both crowds were great. It was a good atmosphere."

ASOTIN (6-0)

Bennett Anderson 0 0-0 0, Sawyer Biery 2 0-2 5, Peter Eggleston 1 1-4 3, Spencer Conklin 2 0-0 5, Christian Walling 0 0-0 0, Sam Hall 1 0-2 2, Cody Ells 5 3-4 15, Sam Schaffer 0 0-0 0, AJ Olerich 5 1-4 11. Totals 16 5-16 41.

POMEROY (1-2)

Jacob Reisinger 3 1-2 8, Braxton McKeirnan 5 1-2 11, Jett Slusser 2 0-2 4, Kyzer Herres 1 2-4 3, Cesar Morfin 0 0-0 0, Rory McKeirnan 0 0-0 0, Boone Schmidt 2 0-0 6, Robert Van Vogt 1 0-0 2, Conrad Nelson 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 5-9 35.

Asotin 6 7 15 13—41

Pomeroy 4 9 13 9—35

3-point goals — Ells 2, Conklin, Biery, Schmidt 2, Reisinger.

Pullman Christian 49, Spokane Athletic Co-op 48

PULLMAN — Pullman Christian held off Spokane Athletic Co-op with “good defense in the last 20 seconds,” according to coach Jamie Gleason, to earn its first victory of the season.

The Eagles (1-6) forced a highly contested shot at the buzzer that was off the mark.

Judah Fitzgerald led the way with 18 points and five steals and Brayden Olson compiled a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double for Pullman Christian.

SPOKANE ATHLETIC CO-OP

Carson Rider 8 2-4 18, Isaiah Herbers 1 0-0 3, Abe Wiens 1 0-0 3, Seth Hughes 1 0-0 3, James Severn 7 0-0 17, Winston Dewing 1 0-0 3, Anthony Hyman 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 2-4 48.

PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (1-6)

Kofi Hammond 4 4-4 14, Brayden Olson 4 3-6 11, Judah Fitzgerald 6 4-7 18, Chilton Gleason 0 0-0 0, Johnny Brown 2 0-2 4, Nata Fotofili 0 1-2 1, Luke Johnson 0 1-2 1. Totals 16 13-23 49.

Spokane Athletic Co-op 12 8 16 12—48

Pullman Christian 10 11 18 10—49

3-point goals — Severn 3, Herbers, Wiens, Hughes, Hammond 2, Fitzgerald 2.

Clearwater Valley 58, St. John Bosco 31

KOOSKIA — Matthew Louwien was on fire from 3-point land as the Rams doused the Patriots of Cottonwood in a 1A Whitepine League game.

Louwien hit six 3-pointers to finish with 18 points for Clearwater Valley (4-2, 4-0). Harvey Wellard added 12 points.

St. John Bosco (0-4, 0-4) was paced by Cody Weckman with 16 points.

ST. JOHN BOSCO (0-4, 0-4)

Pierce Frei 0 0-0 0, Simon Hagen 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Crea 2 0-0 4, Tommy Rose 1 0-0 2, Cody Weckman 7 1-6 16, Henry Baldwin 0 0-0 0, Ignatius Parmentier 1 1-2 3, Zack Murdoch 0 0-0 0, Nathan Wassmuth 2 0-0 4, Connor Nuxoll 1 0-0 2, Glenn Parmentier 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 2-8 31.

CLEARWATER VALLEY (4-2, 4-0)

Harvey Wellard 6 0-0 12, Hyson Scott 5 0-1 10, Lane Thivierge 2 0-0 5, Matthew Louwien 6 0-0 18, Teagan Altman 0 0-0 0, Joshua Gardner 3 0-1 6, Timuni Moses 1 0-2 2, Cason Curtis 2 1-2 5, Joshua Abbott 0 0-0 0, Mathew Gomez 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 1-6 58.

St. John Bosco 6 9 11 5—31

Clearwater Valley 20 9 14 15—58

3-point goals — Weckman, Louwien 6, Thivierge.

Prairie, 49 Deary 26

DEARY— Briggs Rambo racked up 14 points and the Pirates of Cottonwood powered past the Mustangs.

Riley Shears (10 points) was also in double figures for Prairie (3-1).

Deary (2-3) garnered 13 points from TJ Beyer.

PRAIRIE (3-1)

Logan Weber 2 0-0 4, Levi Gehring 0 1-4 1, Phil Schwartz 2 2-2 7, Briggs Rambo 6 2-3 14, Chase VonBargen 0 0-0 0, Jackson Enneking 0 0-0 0, Max Rehder 0 0-0 0, Collin Ray 0 0-0 0, Ben Secrest 0 0-0 0, Nate Forsmann 4 1-2 9, Cole Duclos 0 0-0 0, Riley Shears 4 2-2 10, Matt Wemhoff 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 7-11 49.

DEARY (2-3)

TJ Beyer 5 1-2 13, Mason Leonard 1 0-2 2, Gabe Johnston 0 0-0 0, Nolan Hubbard 1 0-0 3, Jacob Mechling 1 1-4 3, Cooper Heath 0 0-0 0, Rowdy Stettler 0 0-0 0, Blake Clark 1 1-6 3, Jaymon Keen 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 3-14 26.

Prairie 12 7 17 13—49

Deary 5 13 2 6—26

3-point goals — Schwartz, Beyer 2, Hubbard.

Oakesdale 67, Colton 38

The Wildcats fell to the Nighthawks and dropped to 0-5 on the season.

Complete results were unavailable at press time.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Pomeroy 27, Asotin 20

POMEROY — Extremely balanced scoring helped the Pirates beat the Panthers in a nonleague rivalry game.

Pomeroy (2-1) had no player score more than four points — Hollie Van Vogt, Kiersten Bartels, Isabella Field and Carmen Fruh all reached that mark.

For Asotin (2-3), Kelsey Thummel had nine points and Georgia Schaefer grabbed 19 rebounds.

ASOTIN (2-3)

Kelsey Thummel 1 7-14 9, Maddi Lathrop 0 0-0 0, Abby Ausman 1 0-0 2, Ellie Smith 0 0-0 0, Avary Wood 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Hall 2 0-2 5, Georgia Schaefer 1 2-6 4, Reece McKenzie 0 0-0 0, Kiliey McVicars 0 0-0 0. Totals 5 8-22 20.

POMEROY (2-1)

Hollie Van Vogt 2 0-2 4, Kendyll Potoshnik 1 0-1 2, Sadie Klaveano 1 0-2 2, Taylor Gilbert 1 1-4 3, Kiersten Bartels 2 0-2 4, Molly Warren 1 0-1 2, Reagan McKeirnan 1 0-0 2, Caroline McKeirnan 0 0-0 0, Isabella Field 2 0-0 4, Carmen Fruh 1 2-4 4. Totals 12 3-16 27.

Asotin 5 2 5 8—20

Pomeroy 4 5 7 11—27

3-point goals — Hall.

Lapwai 76, Clearwater Valley 27

LAPWAI — Skylin Picard poured in 24 points and the Wildcats used stellar defense to storm past the Rams.

Lapwai (6-0) also received 12 points from Amasone George and eight points and nine rebounds from Lois Oatman.

Picard hit six 3s and the Wildcats had 13 treys as a team in the win.

Clearwater Valley (3-5) was led by Eva Lundgren with 13 points.

CLEARWATER VALLEY (3-5)

Taya Pfefferkorn 1 1-2 3, Shailynn Davis 0 0-0 0, Sage Shira 0 0-0 0, Sierra Logan 3 0-0 6, Sypress Martinez 0 0-0 0, Frances Ward 0 0-0 0, Eva Lundgren 5 2-2 13, Seasha Reuben 1 0-0 3, Tessa Lundgren 0 2-4 2, Jayleigh Wellard 0 0-0 0, Autumn Wilson 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 5-8 27.