Asotin girls beat Colton for first time in nearly two decades

AREA ROUNDUP
ASOTIN — For the first time in at least 19 years, the Asotin Panthers defeated the Colton Wildcats in nonleague girls baskeball action. The Panthers won 53-38 on Monday in Asotin.
Georgia Schaefer’s 21-point, 10-rebound double-double paved the way for the victory for Asotin (5-12). Abby Ausman added 10 points and Brooklyn Hall dished six assists.
Ella Nollmeyer’s 17 points were tops for Colton (11-6).
“I told them at the end of the game, I’m not sure exactly how long it’s been since we beat Colton, but … we won not only for ourselves but all the teams that came before us, too,” Asotin coach Kaiti Whitmore said.
COLTON (11-6)
Leah Mussen 1 0-0 3, Rori Weber 0 1-2 1, Ada Kerr 0 0-0 0, Ella Nollmeyer 5 7-9 17, Kiya Soza 1 1-2 3, Clair Moehrle 3 2-2 9, Lola Walsborn 2 0-0 5, Mere Belle 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 11-15 38.
ASOTIN (5-12)
Kelsey Thummel 4 0-0 9, Maddi Lathrop 1 0-0 2, Abby Ausman 5 0-0 10, Carly Browne 3 2-3 8, Ellie Smith 0 0-0 0, Avary Wood 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Hall 1 0-0 3, Georgia Schaefer 8 5-8 21. Totals 22 7-11 53.
Colton 4 7 14 13—38
Asotin 14 15 17 7—53
3-point goals — Mussen, Moehrle, Walsborn, Thummel, Hall.
Prairie 65, Logos 28
MOSCOW — Following a 24-point first quarter, the Pirates beat the Knights in 2A Whitepine League action.
Kylie Schumacher (18 points, eight rebounds), Sage Elven (17 points, 10 rebounds) and Lexi Schumacher (15 points) led the way for Prairie (16-1, 12-0). Hailey Hanson added eight points, seven assists and six steals.
Naomi Taylor led Logos (4-12, 2-11) of Moscow with 16 points.
PRAIRIE (16-1, 12-0)
Lexi Schumacher 6 1-2 15, Aubree Rehder 0 0-0 0, Sydney Shears 0 0-0 0, Hailey Hanson 3 2-2 8, Nadia Cash 0 0-0 0, Mia Anderson 1 0-0 2, Ellie Nuxoll 1 1-2 3, Kadence Kalmbach 0 0-0 0, Erica Schlader 1 0-0 2, Sage Elven 8 0-0 17, Kylie Schumacher 8 2-2 18, Reagan Brannan 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 6-8 65.
LOGOS (4-12, 2-11)
Naomi Taylor 7 0-0 16, Jemma Driskill 0 0-2 0, K.B. Monjure 0 0-0 0, Lizzie Crawford 0 0-0 0, Peyton Bentley 0 0-0 0, Elena Spillman 1 5-8 7, Mari Wilson 1 0-0 2, Liv Rench 0 0-0 0, Bethany Porras 0 0-0 0, Emily Bowen 0 0-0 0, Kate Mau 1 0-0 3. Totals 10 5-10 28.
Prairie 24 15 16 10—65
Logos 5 9 6 8—28
3-point goals— L. Schumacher 2, Elven, Taylor 2, Mau.
JV — Prairie won 37-5.
Deary 37, Potlatch 25
DEARY— After scoring just 15 points in the first half, the Mustangs picked up the pace with a 14-point fourth quarter to firmly beat the Loggers in a nonleague encounter.
Kaylee Wood led Deary (12-3) with 19 points and Allie Vincent added nine points and 12 steals.
Kathryn Burnette scored 12 points for Potlatch (2-14).
DEARY (12-3)
Emily Bovard 2 1-3 5, Madelyn Proctor 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Wood 7 5-9 19, Scarlet Domigian 0 0-0 0, Karmen Griffin 2 0-0 4, Kyleigh Eastman 0 0-0 0, Allie Vincent 3 3-6 9, Dedra Basting 0 0-0 0, Sophia Winter 0 0-0 0, Kori Bovard 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 9-18 37.
POTLATCH (2-14)
Brieanna Winther 2 0-0 4, Hatley Sawyer 0 0-0 0, Elena Vowels 1 0-0 2, Jaedyn Cessnun 0 0-0 0, Kathryn Burnette 6 0-0 12, Cadance Carlson 3 1-1 7, Lili Taylor 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Mitchell , Gracie Zimms 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 1-1 25.
Potlatch 6 4 6 9—25
Deary 6 7 10 14—37
3-point goals — None.
Kamiah 53, Nezperce 25
NEZPERCE — Emma Krogh sank four 3-pointers on her way to 26 points, five steals and six rebounds and the Kubs beat the Nighhawks in a nonleague clash.
Kelsee Hunt added 13 points, 10 assists and five steals for Kamiah (15-3).
Kairys Grant led Nezperce (3-9) with seven points.
KAMIAH (15-3)
Emma Krogh 11 0-0 26, Maddie Fredrickson 0 0-0 0, Emily Puckett 2 0-1 4, Lily Campbell 2 0-0 5, Kelsee Hunt 4 4-4 13, Audrey Puckett 1 1-2 3, Addison Skinner 1 0-0 2, Hope Michaelson 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 5-7 52.
NEZPERCE (3-9)
Avery Lux 0 0-0 0, Paityn Ralstin 0 0-0 0, Aubree Lux 2 0-0 4, Helen Wilcox 1 1-2 3, Abigail Duuck 1 0-0 2, Morgan Kirkland 2 0-0 4, Kairys Grant 3 1-4 7, Melia Johnson 1 0-0 3, Raegan Mosman 0 0-0 0 Totals 11 2-6 25.
Kamiah 16 10 14 13—53
Nezperce 2 8 8 7—25
3-point goals — Krogh 4, Campbell, Hunt, Johnson.
Salmon River 65, Greenleaf Friends 25
RIGGINS — Rylee Walters posted 27 points, Kennedy Wilson added 12 and Salmon River beat Greenleaf in a 1A Long Pin game.
Salmon River (13-5, 8-2) outpaced Greenleaf (2-15, 0-7) by 22 points in the first quarter alone.
Salmon River scored 21 points in the second to keep its foot on the gas before shutting Greenleaf out in the fourth quarter.
SALMON RIVER (13-5, 8-2)
Shyanne Nourse 2 0-0 4, Audrey Tucker 1 0-0 3, Elizabeth Markley 0 0-0 0, Taylor Ewing 2 1-2 5, Rylee Walters 8 3-4 27, Steevie Herzig 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Wilson 6 0-0 12, Jayce Case 3 1-2 7, Sierra Rainwater 0 0-0 0, Lillian Watson 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 5-8 65.
GREENLEAF FRIENDS (2-15, 0-7)
Stephani Swindlehust 0 0-0 0, Sylvia Ovalle 2 2-4 6, Maddy Rand 1 0-2 2, Sara Browne 5 0-0 11, Ela Doyle 1 0-0 3, Kinzley Schmillen 0 3-6 3, Haiden Hiller 0 0-0 0, Kailey Peay 0 0-0 0, Kadeynce Cleaver 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 5-12 25.
Greenleaf Friends 3 9 13 0—25
Salmon River 25 21 10 9—65
3-point goals — Walters 2, Markley, Browne, Doyle.
Highland 65, Kootenai 15
KOOTENAI — The Huskies beat Kootenai in a road nonleague game.
Sheradyn Stamper led Highland (10-8) with 14 points and Kylee Beck added 12 points and six blocked shots.
“Defense and our size really overwhlemed them,” Highland coach Mathu Thomason said.
Thomason said Highland had about 30 steals.
Complete information was not available at press time.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Kootenai 78, Highland 71
KOOTENAI — The Huskies fell just short in a nonleague road loss to Kootenai.
Complete information was not available at press time.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington State 65, Oregon State 57
CORVALLIS — Senior Tara Wallack scored 12 points, each off of four 3-pointers, Astera Tuhina hit her 100th career triple and the Cougars beat the Beavers in West Coast Conference action.
WSU (13-10, 8-4) held a 15-12 lead after the first quarter before exploding for 27 points in the second, while holding Oregon State (9-13, 5-6) to just nine points.
The Cougs cooled in the second half with 12 and 11 points between the third and fourth quarters respectively as the Beavers — behind Catarina Ferreira’s 13 points and five players scoring at least seven — cut into the Cougars’ 42-21 halftime lead with a 23-point fourth quarter.
The Cougars sit in third place in the WCC behind second-place tied teams Saint Mary’s and Portland and first-place Gonzaga.
WASHINGTON ST. (13-10, 8-4)
Covill 3-6 2-2 8, Tuhina 3-10 2-2 10, Eleonora Villa 5-12 1-2 11, Jenna Villa 1-4 0-0 3, Wallack 4-7 0-0 12, Mendes 2-6 2-2 7, Kpetikou 2-8 0-0 4, Abraham 2-3 0-0 6, Alsina 0-0 0-0 0, Gardner 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 24-58 7-8 65.
OREGON ST. (9-13, 5-6)
Rees 2-14 0-0 5, Bolden 4-12 0-0 9, Ferreira 4-9 5-5 13, Marotte 3-9 0-0 7, Shuler 2-7 0-0 4, Yepes 1-2 0-0 3, Heide 4-5 1-2 9, Navarro 0-1 0-0 0, Schimel 2-8 1-2 7. Totals 22-67 7-9 57.
3-Point Goals — Washington St. 10-17 (Tuhina 2-3, E.Villa 0-1, J.Villa 1-3, Wallack 4-4, Mendes 1-3, Abraham 2-3), Oregon St. 6-30 (Rees 1-6, Bolden 1-5, Ferreira 0-2, Marotte 1-5, Shuler 0-2, Yepes 1-2, Navarro 0-1, Schimel 2-7). Assists — Washington St. 14 (E.Villa 4), Oregon St. 10 (Bolden 4). Fouled Out — Washington St. J.Villa. Rebounds — Washington St. 39 (Kpetikou 8), Oregon St. 40 (Ferreira 7, Heide 7). Total Fouls — Washington St. 15, Oregon St. 14. Technical Fouls — None. A — 3,844.