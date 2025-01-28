Asotin girls beat Colton for first time in nearly two decades

AREA ROUNDUP

ASOTIN — For the first time in at least 19 years, the Asotin Panthers defeated the Colton Wildcats in nonleague girls baskeball action. The Panthers won 53-38 on Monday in Asotin.

Georgia Schaefer’s 21-point, 10-rebound double-double paved the way for the victory for Asotin (5-12). Abby Ausman added 10 points and Brooklyn Hall dished six assists.

Ella Nollmeyer’s 17 points were tops for Colton (11-6).

“I told them at the end of the game, I’m not sure exactly how long it’s been since we beat Colton, but … we won not only for ourselves but all the teams that came before us, too,” Asotin coach Kaiti Whitmore said.

COLTON (11-6)

Leah Mussen 1 0-0 3, Rori Weber 0 1-2 1, Ada Kerr 0 0-0 0, Ella Nollmeyer 5 7-9 17, Kiya Soza 1 1-2 3, Clair Moehrle 3 2-2 9, Lola Walsborn 2 0-0 5, Mere Belle 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 11-15 38.

ASOTIN (5-12)

Kelsey Thummel 4 0-0 9, Maddi Lathrop 1 0-0 2, Abby Ausman 5 0-0 10, Carly Browne 3 2-3 8, Ellie Smith 0 0-0 0, Avary Wood 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Hall 1 0-0 3, Georgia Schaefer 8 5-8 21. Totals 22 7-11 53.

Colton 4 7 14 13—38

Asotin 14 15 17 7—53

3-point goals — Mussen, Moehrle, Walsborn, Thummel, Hall.

Prairie 65, Logos 28

MOSCOW — Following a 24-point first quarter, the Pirates beat the Knights in 2A Whitepine League action.

Kylie Schumacher (18 points, eight rebounds), Sage Elven (17 points, 10 rebounds) and Lexi Schumacher (15 points) led the way for Prairie (16-1, 12-0). Hailey Hanson added eight points, seven assists and six steals.

Naomi Taylor led Logos (4-12, 2-11) of Moscow with 16 points.

PRAIRIE (16-1, 12-0)

Lexi Schumacher 6 1-2 15, Aubree Rehder 0 0-0 0, Sydney Shears 0 0-0 0, Hailey Hanson 3 2-2 8, Nadia Cash 0 0-0 0, Mia Anderson 1 0-0 2, Ellie Nuxoll 1 1-2 3, Kadence Kalmbach 0 0-0 0, Erica Schlader 1 0-0 2, Sage Elven 8 0-0 17, Kylie Schumacher 8 2-2 18, Reagan Brannan 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 6-8 65.

LOGOS (4-12, 2-11)

Naomi Taylor 7 0-0 16, Jemma Driskill 0 0-2 0, K.B. Monjure 0 0-0 0, Lizzie Crawford 0 0-0 0, Peyton Bentley 0 0-0 0, Elena Spillman 1 5-8 7, Mari Wilson 1 0-0 2, Liv Rench 0 0-0 0, Bethany Porras 0 0-0 0, Emily Bowen 0 0-0 0, Kate Mau 1 0-0 3. Totals 10 5-10 28.

Prairie 24 15 16 10—65

Logos 5 9 6 8—28

3-point goals— L. Schumacher 2, Elven, Taylor 2, Mau.

JV — Prairie won 37-5.

Deary 37, Potlatch 25

DEARY— After scoring just 15 points in the first half, the Mustangs picked up the pace with a 14-point fourth quarter to firmly beat the Loggers in a nonleague encounter.

Kaylee Wood led Deary (12-3) with 19 points and Allie Vincent added nine points and 12 steals.

Kathryn Burnette scored 12 points for Potlatch (2-14).

DEARY (12-3)

Emily Bovard 2 1-3 5, Madelyn Proctor 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Wood 7 5-9 19, Scarlet Domigian 0 0-0 0, Karmen Griffin 2 0-0 4, Kyleigh Eastman 0 0-0 0, Allie Vincent 3 3-6 9, Dedra Basting 0 0-0 0, Sophia Winter 0 0-0 0, Kori Bovard 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 9-18 37.

POTLATCH (2-14)

Brieanna Winther 2 0-0 4, Hatley Sawyer 0 0-0 0, Elena Vowels 1 0-0 2, Jaedyn Cessnun 0 0-0 0, Kathryn Burnette 6 0-0 12, Cadance Carlson 3 1-1 7, Lili Taylor 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Mitchell , Gracie Zimms 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 1-1 25.

Potlatch 6 4 6 9—25

Deary 6 7 10 14—37

3-point goals — None.

Kamiah 53, Nezperce 25

NEZPERCE — Emma Krogh sank four 3-pointers on her way to 26 points, five steals and six rebounds and the Kubs beat the Nighhawks in a nonleague clash.

Kelsee Hunt added 13 points, 10 assists and five steals for Kamiah (15-3).

Kairys Grant led Nezperce (3-9) with seven points.