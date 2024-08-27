Asotin Panthers find end zone eight times to stay undefeated

ASOTIN — With his team down by 30 points, Reardan quarterback Rysen Soliday flung the ball deep down field to wide receiver Hunter Flaa who went off to the races.

He had gained about 46 yards when Asotin defensive back Cody Ells caught up to him and stripped the football, stopping the Screaming Eagles mid-flight.

The Asotin Panthers (6-0, 4-0) led by 30 points in the third quarter over the Reardan Screaming Eagles (2-4, 0-4), but that did not hinder Ells’ effort as he made the play and then led his team down the field to score another touchdown.

Asotin used a stellar night from Ells and the continued ground-and-pound might of running backs Peter Eggleston and Colt Kelley to clip the Reardan Screaming Eagles’ wings, 57-13 on Friday in Asotin.

Ells racked up two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown and forced a fumble in a well-rounded dominant night for the Panthers’ signal-caller on offense and defense.

“He’s super smart,” Asotin coach Jim Holman said. “He knows the game situation and he understands what he needs to do to get things done.”

Asotin’s three-headed rushing attack

Asotin’s offense was largely reliant on its ground attack as Ells passed fewer than 10 times. Senior Eggleston, junior Ells and sophomore Kelley combined for over 300 yards on the ground with Eggleston and Ells picking up triple-digit performances.

The Panthers’ final six touchdowns were rushing TDs. Ells found Wyatt Caldwell in the end zone for Asotin’s first two touchdowns.

Holman said it was good for his team to get those passing touchdowns on film to prove that it can pass it if it needs to.

“Those three guys — Peter, Cody, Colt — they run the ball hard and they did again tonight,” Holman said. “And on the other side of that, I was real happy to see our passing game. That’s the best we’ve thrown the ball, so we kind of became more balanced tonight, which was good to see.”

Holman said Ells has been a starting QB since his freshman year and just keeps getting better.

“He’s a dual-threat kind of guy,” Holman said. “He can run the ball, he can throw the ball, he’s physical.”

Ells said the Panthers have so much success in the run game because they each trust each other to block, including the offensive line, so that they’re not dancing around for yardage as much as they are diving through holes and gaining yards.

Recipe for an undefeated season

“We only have 19 kids healthy so they all play and they play hard,” Holman said. “Now, we’re 6-0 and when we (get back to practice) on Monday we’re 0-0.”

Holman said his team is taking everything a week at a time with high expectations.

This included not being satisfied with the way the first half ended, when Reardan scored its second touchdown.

Asotin emerged from halftime and shut out the Screaming Eagles in the second half.

“We didn’t fall off,” Kelley said. “We got our energy back up, got the dub.”

As the Panthers know well, winning is fun.

“I just see our team having fun,” Eggleston. “It’s just a lot more fun when you’re out there winning.”

Eggleston said that with multiple playmakers on the Panthers, it could be easy for guys to get jealous of each other and want more touches.

That’s not the case for the Panthers.

“We’re scoring points and having fun, it doesn’t matter who scores,” Eggleston said.

Ells said that lack of selfishness has helped Asotin stay undefeated.

“We’re all playing for each other and that’s why we’re 6-0 and scoring 50 points a game,” Ells said.