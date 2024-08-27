Asotin Panthers storm past UCA in boys hoops

The Knights (4-8) received eight points apiece from Naomi Taylor and Elena Spillman.

Highland mounted the comeback after trailing by 16 points at halftime.

LOGOS (4-8)

Naomi Taylor 4 0-0 8, Jemma Driskill 2 2-2 6, Lizzie Crawford 2 2-2 6, Peyton Bentley 0 0-0 0, Elena Spillman 3 2-2 8, Mari Wilson 0 0-0 0, Liv Rench 0 0-0 0, Zoe Doane 0 0-0 0, Emily Bowen 2 1-2 5, Kate Mau 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 7-8 33.

HIGHLAND (8-4)

Alli-Mae Moddrell 2 0-2 4, Laramie Finnell 0 1-2 1, Hailey Click 0 3-4 3, Kylee Beck 7 1-2 15, Shyanne Stamper 1 0-0 2, Halle Beck 1 0-0 3, Sheradyn Stamper 0 2-6 2, Laney Bovey 2 0-0 4. Totals 13 7-16 34.

Logos 11 16 2 4—33

Highland 6 5 15 8—34

3-point goals — H. Beck.

UCA 46, Asotin 31

SPANGLE — The Panthers put up a strong showing in the fourth quarter, but it was too late for the comeback in a Northeast 2B League loss to the Upper Columbia Academy Lions.

Kelsey Thummel and Abby Ausman had 10 points apiece for Asotin (3-9, 0-5).

ASOTIN (3-9, 0-5)

Kelsey Thummel 3 4-9 10, Maddi Lathrop 0 0-0 0, Abby Ausman 3 3-4 10, Carly Browne 2 0-2 4, Ellie Smith 0 0-0 0, Avary Wood 1 1-2 3, Brooklyn Hall 1 0-0 2, Georgia Schaefer 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 8-17 31.

UCA (4-4, 1-3)

Taila Aitchison 0 0-2 0, Cam Stam 0 0-0 0, Chloe Reese 0 0-0 0, Hadley Bergamo 4 1-2 9, Taylinn Craik 3 0-0 8, Katie Michaelis 0 2-4 2, Eden Wiltison 0 1-2 1, Elianne Patzer 1 0-0 2, Lyla Libby 9 2-2 20, Mikara Miller 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 6-12 46.

Asotin 9 0 5 17—31

UCA 12 10 11 11—46

3-point goals — Ausman, Craik 2.

Salmon River 56, Nezperce 51

Rylee Walters sank five 3-pointers to total 25 points as Salmon River beat Nezperce in a nonleague clash.

Taylor Ewing added 11 points in the Salmon River (9-2) winning effort.

Helen Wilcox led Nezperce (4-6) with 15 points in the close contest.

SALMON RIVER (9-2)

Audrey Tucker 0 0-0 0, Taylor Ewing 5 0-0 11, Rylee Walters 10 0-0 25, Kennedy Wilson 3 2-2 9, Jaycee Case 3 1-1 7, Cheyanne Case 1 2-6 4. Totals 22 5-9 56.

NEZPERCE (4-6)

Avery Lux 4 2-3 10, Paityn Ralstin 3 2-2 8, Aubree Lux 4 2-2 10, Helen Wilcox 7 0-0 15, Abigail Duuck 1 1-2 3, Morgan Kirkland 0 0-2 0, Kairys Grant 2 1-2 5, Elizabeth Duuck 0 0-2 0. Totals 21 8-13 51.

Salmon River 23 17 8 8 — 56

Nezperece 13 18 8 12 — 51

3-point goals — Wilcox, Ewing, Walters 5, Wilson.

COLLEGE HONORS

LC State’s Herring and Byrd sweep weekly conference honors in women’s basketball

Darian Herring and Sitara Byrd put together some of the best games of their careers over the weekend. Along with the two wins, the pair swept the Cascade Conference Women’s Basketball Athlete of the Week honors with Herring taking home Defensive Player of the Week and Byrd earning Offensive Player of the Week.

Herring notched the first triple-double in school history, male or female, on Saturday with 16 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in a win over Corban. The feat followed up a career-high eight blocks on Friday to tie the LC State single-game record and she surpassed 100 blocks in her young career on Saturday.

Byrd led a potent LC State offense over the weekend, highlighted by a career-high 26 points on Saturday in the win over Corban. The junior averaged 16.5 points per game and shot 65% from the floor and 75% from 3-point range on the week.

WSU volleyball commit Ward gets Gatorade award

Washington State volleyball incoming freshman Livia Ward was named Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Oklahoma, it was announced.

The 5-foot-10 senior setter led the Rockets to a 39-1 record and the Class 5A state championship this past season at Mount St. Mary Catholic High School in Oklahoma City.

Ward amassed 1,233 assists and 372 digs, including a 40-assist, 16-dig effort in Mount’s 3-0 win over Booker T. Washington High in the state final to earn match MVP honors.