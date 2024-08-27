Asotin Panthers storm past UCA in boys hoops

AREA ROUNDUP
SPANGLE — The visiting Asotin Panthers dispatched the Upper Columbia Academy Lions 66-26 in a Northeast 2B League boys basketball catfight Monday.
Asotin (10-3, 2-3) received a pair of double-doubles from Cody Ells (13 points, 11 assists) and AJ Olerich (13 points, 13 rebounds) in the triumph.
ASOTIN (10-3, 2-3)
Bennett Anderson 1 2-2 4, Sawyer Biery 3 0-0 7, Peter Eggleston 6 2-3 14, Spencer Conklin 1 0-0 2, Christian Walling 1 0-0 2, Cody Ells 6 0-3 13, Sam Schaefer 0 0-0 0, AJ Olerich 6 1-2 13, Stone Ausmen 3 0-0 8, Kaden Amend 0 3-4 3, Tekoa Leister 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 8-14 66.
UCA (3-5, 0-4)
Dawson Shipowick 4 1-2 10, Josh Baker 1 0-0 2, Jason Willey 0 0-0 0, Jack Maclachlan 1 3-4 5, Ethan Fly 2 0-0 4, Jack Johnson 1 0-0 3, Steve Birmingham 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 4-6 26.
Asotin 22 18 11 15—66
UCA 7 7 7 5—26
3-point goals — Ausman 2, Ells, Biery, Shipowick, Johnson.
JV — Asotin 57, UCA 31.
Nezperce 67, Salmon River 45
NEZPERCE — Strong showings in the middle quarters helped the Nighthawks topple the Savages in a nonleague home game.
Slater Kuther’s 16 points and Aiden McLeod’s 14 paced Nezperce (7-2) in the win.
Salmon River (2-8) was led by Blake Shepherd with 12 points.
SALMON RIVER (2-8)
Gage Crump 3 0-0 8, Hayes Pratt 1 1-2 4, Blake Shepherd 3 3-4 12, Riley Davis 2 4-14 9, Aaron Markley 4 0-1 8, Kingston Pyle 2 0-0 4, Boden Akins 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 8-21 45.
NEZPERCE (7-2)
Blaine Mosman 0 0-0 0, Slater Kuther 6 0-0 16, Grant Ingram 0 1-2 1, Jace Cronce 6 0-0 12, Carter Williams 2 0-0 4, Brennan McLeod 3 1-3 7, Justin Meacham 0 0-0 0, Aiden McLeod 6 1-2 14, Zane Wilcox 3 1-2 8, Jadin Williams 1 1-4 3, Forest Nelson 1 0-0 2, Keezen Grant 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 5-15 67.
Salmon River 13 14 9 9—45
Nezperce 11 21 19 16—67
3-point goals — Shepherd 3, Crump 2, Pratt, Davis, Kuther 4, A. McLeod, Wilcox.
Country Christian 44, Pullman Christian 40
PASCO — Country Christian of Pasco edged past visiting Pullman Christian in a Mountain Christian League contest.
Judah Fitzgerald’s game-high 20 points paced the Eagles (2-9, 1-7) in the loss.
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (2-9, 1-7)
Brayden Olson 3 0-0 6, Judah Fitzgerald 8 3-5 20, Chilton Gleason 0 1-2 1, Johnny Brown 2 0-0 5, Nata Fotofili 2 0-2 4, Luke Johnson 0 0-0 0, Siua Fotofili 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 4-9 40.
COUNTRY CHRISTIAN (5-6, 5-5)
Jack Blocher 5 3-5 13, Terrell Brubaker 4 0-0 9, Shamgar Nakamura 4 3-5 12, Zane Reavis 4 0-0 10. Totals 17 6-10 44.
Pullman Christian 12 6 10 12—40
Country Christian 5 17 12 10—44
3-point goals — Fitzgerald, Brown, Reavis 2, Brubaker, Nakamura.
Lapwai-Orofino game postponed
A scheduled game between Lapwai and Orofino was postponed with no new date announced by press time.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Highland 34, Logos 33
CRAIGMONT — Kylee Beck sank the go-ahead bucket with a post move with 30 seconds left, Sheradyn Stamper nabbed a steal on the other end and Highland of Craigmont edged past visiting Logos of Moscow in a nonleague nailbiter.
Beck powered the Huskies (8-4) with 15 points, nine rebounds and four blocks.
The Knights (4-8) received eight points apiece from Naomi Taylor and Elena Spillman.
Highland mounted the comeback after trailing by 16 points at halftime.
LOGOS (4-8)
Naomi Taylor 4 0-0 8, Jemma Driskill 2 2-2 6, Lizzie Crawford 2 2-2 6, Peyton Bentley 0 0-0 0, Elena Spillman 3 2-2 8, Mari Wilson 0 0-0 0, Liv Rench 0 0-0 0, Zoe Doane 0 0-0 0, Emily Bowen 2 1-2 5, Kate Mau 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 7-8 33.
HIGHLAND (8-4)
Alli-Mae Moddrell 2 0-2 4, Laramie Finnell 0 1-2 1, Hailey Click 0 3-4 3, Kylee Beck 7 1-2 15, Shyanne Stamper 1 0-0 2, Halle Beck 1 0-0 3, Sheradyn Stamper 0 2-6 2, Laney Bovey 2 0-0 4. Totals 13 7-16 34.
Logos 11 16 2 4—33
Highland 6 5 15 8—34
3-point goals — H. Beck.
UCA 46, Asotin 31
SPANGLE — The Panthers put up a strong showing in the fourth quarter, but it was too late for the comeback in a Northeast 2B League loss to the Upper Columbia Academy Lions.
Kelsey Thummel and Abby Ausman had 10 points apiece for Asotin (3-9, 0-5).
ASOTIN (3-9, 0-5)
Kelsey Thummel 3 4-9 10, Maddi Lathrop 0 0-0 0, Abby Ausman 3 3-4 10, Carly Browne 2 0-2 4, Ellie Smith 0 0-0 0, Avary Wood 1 1-2 3, Brooklyn Hall 1 0-0 2, Georgia Schaefer 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 8-17 31.
UCA (4-4, 1-3)
Taila Aitchison 0 0-2 0, Cam Stam 0 0-0 0, Chloe Reese 0 0-0 0, Hadley Bergamo 4 1-2 9, Taylinn Craik 3 0-0 8, Katie Michaelis 0 2-4 2, Eden Wiltison 0 1-2 1, Elianne Patzer 1 0-0 2, Lyla Libby 9 2-2 20, Mikara Miller 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 6-12 46.
Asotin 9 0 5 17—31
UCA 12 10 11 11—46
3-point goals — Ausman, Craik 2.
Salmon River 56, Nezperce 51
Rylee Walters sank five 3-pointers to total 25 points as Salmon River beat Nezperce in a nonleague clash.
Taylor Ewing added 11 points in the Salmon River (9-2) winning effort.
Helen Wilcox led Nezperce (4-6) with 15 points in the close contest.
SALMON RIVER (9-2)
Audrey Tucker 0 0-0 0, Taylor Ewing 5 0-0 11, Rylee Walters 10 0-0 25, Kennedy Wilson 3 2-2 9, Jaycee Case 3 1-1 7, Cheyanne Case 1 2-6 4. Totals 22 5-9 56.
NEZPERCE (4-6)
Avery Lux 4 2-3 10, Paityn Ralstin 3 2-2 8, Aubree Lux 4 2-2 10, Helen Wilcox 7 0-0 15, Abigail Duuck 1 1-2 3, Morgan Kirkland 0 0-2 0, Kairys Grant 2 1-2 5, Elizabeth Duuck 0 0-2 0. Totals 21 8-13 51.
Salmon River 23 17 8 8 — 56
Nezperece 13 18 8 12 — 51
3-point goals — Wilcox, Ewing, Walters 5, Wilson.
COLLEGE HONORS
LC State’s Herring and Byrd sweep weekly conference honors in women’s basketball
Darian Herring and Sitara Byrd put together some of the best games of their careers over the weekend. Along with the two wins, the pair swept the Cascade Conference Women’s Basketball Athlete of the Week honors with Herring taking home Defensive Player of the Week and Byrd earning Offensive Player of the Week.
Herring notched the first triple-double in school history, male or female, on Saturday with 16 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in a win over Corban. The feat followed up a career-high eight blocks on Friday to tie the LC State single-game record and she surpassed 100 blocks in her young career on Saturday.
Byrd led a potent LC State offense over the weekend, highlighted by a career-high 26 points on Saturday in the win over Corban. The junior averaged 16.5 points per game and shot 65% from the floor and 75% from 3-point range on the week.
WSU volleyball commit Ward gets Gatorade award
Washington State volleyball incoming freshman Livia Ward was named Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Oklahoma, it was announced.
The 5-foot-10 senior setter led the Rockets to a 39-1 record and the Class 5A state championship this past season at Mount St. Mary Catholic High School in Oklahoma City.
Ward amassed 1,233 assists and 372 digs, including a 40-assist, 16-dig effort in Mount’s 3-0 win over Booker T. Washington High in the state final to earn match MVP honors.