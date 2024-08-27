In Lapwai, Xavier Guillory is the talk of the town.

Neighbors and family friends had always taken an interest in Xavier’s football career, but when his team, the Arizona State Sun Devils, went from a projected last-place finish to Big 12 Champions with a berth to the College Football Playoff thanks in part to his acrobatic catches and authoritative blocks, the whole nation began to take notice.

“He’s well-known in Indian country,” Xavier’s grandfather Jeff Guillory said.

Xavier is a member of the Nez Perce Tribe in Idaho. He grew up in Spokane, with frequent visits to family in Lapwai.

After a standout football and track career at Lewis and Clark High School in Spokane, Xavier committed to Idaho State in 2020 and transferred to Arizona State in 2023. In five years, the wide receiver racked up 1,938 receiving yards on 134 catches.

Xavier’s late father, Raphael Guillory, pushed his son to be the best he could be. The two would go on five-mile runs, do sprints and work out together.

“I remember being like 9 years old and all of my cousins would be going swimming, horse-back riding, (and) he’d make me get up and go run ... before I could do any of that,” Xavier said.

“He wasn’t one of those dads that would make me do it and watch with his arms folded and his knees crossed — like, he was there actually working out with me. It was quality father and son time.”

However, his father never got to see him play college ball.

In 2020, Xavier’s family, including his father Raphael, visited Pocatello to meet Idaho State’s football coaches.

Raphael was sick when he made the trip, but he got to see Xavier workout.

On Nov. 29, 2020, Raphael died after a long battle with cancer.

“He saw him work out, and then he died soon after,” Jeff said. “ It broke (Xavier). It literally broke him.”

Raphael was survived by his wife Gloria Guillory, their five children, his parents Jeff and Connie Guillory; and his three siblings.

In a time of loss, the Guillory family rallied around each other.

Xavier’s mom, Gloria, spent that winter making many eight-hour drives to Pocatello to be with her son.

Today, Xavier calls his mom two or three times a day.

“She’s my source of peace, where I can call and relax and confide in her,” Xavier said. “My mom is just my biggest supporter, my biggest fan, my best friend.”

Jeff made sure his grandson knew what Raphael wanted for him

“What his dad wanted most is for him to continue in his endeavors,” Jeff said he told Xavier. “To continue with his dream and be a good person and have a good name and do the best that he could without him.”

Xavier’s family is full of athletes, academics and people of faith. His grandfather played football for Idaho and spent time with the Dallas Cowboys. After holding several different positions post-football, he served as Washington State University’s Diversity Education Director from 1994 to 2019.

His father, Raphael, was the leading scorer on Lapwai’s legendary 1987-88 state championship team — part of a streak of 84 consecutive Wildcat victories. He was also a standout safety on Eastern Washington’s 1994 Big Sky Conference Championship football squad — a team enshrined in the EWU Hall of Fame.

He held a doctorate in education from WSU and for nearly two decades taught various psychology-related courses at EWU in Cheney.

Xavier’s cousins are athletes too and he grew up playing and competing with them, including winning the Lapwai-hosted “Play in your moccasins” basketball tournament. Xavier’s cousin, Titus Yearout, plays basketball for the Idaho Vandals.

Raphael, like his dad, Jeff, was a leader in his church and held a deep faith.

“They gave me the raw, real, uncut and unedited version of what it looks like to actually walk with the Lord,” Xavier said of his father and grandfather.

Xavier takes every opportunity to proclaim his faith and praise Jesus: in his postgame interviews, in touchdown celebrations and in his daily life, following in his father’s footsteps.

“He looks like him. He talks like him. He runs like him. I mean, the kid almost is a clone of his dad,” Jeff said. “It’s just unbelievable. When I hear his voice sometimes, I say ‘That’s Raphael.’

“It’s almost as though God said, ‘Okay, you’re Xavier, but I’m gonna put your dad’s spirit in you.’”

“He puts us on the map”

Xavier’s athleticism was clear, even in Pop Warner football.