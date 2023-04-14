MOSCOW — The Idaho football team had a plethora of runners who controlled the tempo in 2022.
Sophomore Anthony Woods, Roshaun Johnson and Eli Cummings accounted for 346 of the Vandals’ 471 rushing attempts last season. The trio helped Idaho finish sixth in rushing yards per game in the Big Sky with 171.4 yards per outing.
The Vandals backfield in 2023 will be a bit different, having to replace about 42% of their carries from a year ago. But the good news is Idaho’s starting running back, Woods, who received 32% of the Vandals carries last year, will be back.
Here’s how Idaho’s runners will fare this season:
Woods turning a corner
The Vandals’ backfield was like the Beatles last year, but this year Woods will be on his “Plastic Ono Band” tour.
As a true freshman, Woods earned the starting job and finished with 149 carries for 888 yards rushing, averaging 12 carries per game.
“We want him to be a three-down back so we never have to take him out of the game,” Idaho running backs coach Thomas Ford said. “I think you’re going to see his carries get upped to over 200, maybe 250.”
One of the biggest concerns about Woods being an every-down back is his size. Last year, his 5-foot-10 frame was accompanied by just 175 pounds. Knowing this, Woods added 10 pounds of muscle.
“He was already a physical runner, to begin with,” Ford said. “But I think adding that weight now just helps him be more physical and durable. We want him to play in short-yardage and goal line situations. Adding the weight will help that.”
Woods has also improved aspects of his game that were lacking in 2022, such as pass protection and catching the ball.
“He’s improved a lot mentally, and that’s why you didn’t see him play a whole lot on third down last year,” Ford said. “This spring, you’ve really seen him step up his game on the mental side, and because of that, his pass protection has become a lot better along with him catching the ball.”
Nick Romano makes a push
Even with Woods being the de facto No. 1 running back, Ford is still looking for one or two guys who can occasionally take the load off of the sophomore.
The main guy who has been standing out so far has been senior Nick Romano. The Rocky Mountain graduate received just five carries a season ago, but is no stranger to getting carries in the college ranks. He was an HERO Sports freshman All-American honorable mention as a kick returner in 2019. He was also a first-team All-Big Sky kick returner.
His best season carrying the ball was also in 2019. He finished with 97 carries for 498 yards and two scores.
“He’s a veteran guy who’s played a lot of ball,” Ford said. “He didn’t get a lot of carries last year, but he did the most with the little carries he did have. But he’s having a good camp, improving in all the areas he wanted to improve on, especially catching the ball down the field.”
True freshmen could make a case
With the Vandals somewhat lacking depth at running back, there is a chance one of their three true freshmen could get some reps in 2023.
“There is always a chance you see a freshman get some reps,” Ford said. “Last year, we had some good players coming out of spring camp, and Woods ended up being our starting running back. Any time you bring in really good players, there’s always a chance because we’re going to play the best guys.”
All three freshmen runners have a chance to be difference-makers, starting with Deshaun Buchanan.
The Chandler, Ariz., native broke the Basha High School single-season rushing record with nearly 1,700 yards rushing and 22 total touchdowns. He also helped lead his team to the Arizona Open state championship. In the championship game, he earned MVP honors and rushed for 199 yards and three scores.
“He has great vision,” Ford said. “He really closes in on holes, and I’m really excited to see him play.”
Art Williams, who like Romano attended Rocky Mountain High School, finished his career with 51 total touchdowns and rushed for 1,130 yards his senior year.
Carlos Matheney, a 5-foot-11, 205-pounder from Olympia, ran for over 3,400 yards during his time at Tumwater High School. He helped lead his team to a 2020 state championship and a runner-up finish in 2021.
“He’s a jack of all trades,” Ford said. “He can line up in the slot or line up in the backfield. He’s another guy who should be another good contributor on special teams as well.”