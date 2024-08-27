Avista NAIA World Series to remain in Lewiston through 2027

The tournament has been a fixture in Lewiston since 2000, drawing more than 1 million fans over its history. It has seen 12 champions crowned and hosted 87 different teams, according to the news release.

The college is already in discussions to secure an even longer-term agreement. These conversations will continue in January 2025 at the American Baseball Coaches Association Convention, where LC State Athletic Director Ronnie Palmer plans to meet with NAIA officials, according to the release.

“Hosting the Avista NAIA World Series means so much more to LC State than just a tournament; it’s a tradition that embodies the pride of our campus, the LC Valley community, and the entire region,” Palmer said in the news release. “This event is our chance to showcase not only our facilities and athletic excellence but also the warmth and hospitality of the Lewis-Clark Valley.