Avista NAIA World Series to remain in Lewiston through 2027

The Avista NAIA World Series will remain in Lewiston for at least three more years after Lewis-Clark State College and the NAIA reached an agreement to extend the tournament's stay through 2027. Avista will also continue its role as the title sponsor for the event at Harris Field, according to a news release from Lewis-Clark State College.
“We are pleased and proud to continue hosting this signature NAIA championship event,” Lewis-Clark State State President Cynthia Pemberton said in the news release. “The high-quality experience we have consistently delivered, and the overwhelmingly positive support demonstrated by the LC Valley community helped make this extension possible.
The tournament has been a fixture in Lewiston since 2000, drawing more than 1 million fans over its history. It has seen 12 champions crowned and hosted 87 different teams, according to the news release.
The college is already in discussions to secure an even longer-term agreement. These conversations will continue in January 2025 at the American Baseball Coaches Association Convention, where LC State Athletic Director Ronnie Palmer plans to meet with NAIA officials, according to the release.
“Hosting the Avista NAIA World Series means so much more to LC State than just a tournament; it’s a tradition that embodies the pride of our campus, the LC Valley community, and the entire region,” Palmer said in the news release. “This event is our chance to showcase not only our facilities and athletic excellence but also the warmth and hospitality of the Lewis-Clark Valley.