STANFORD, Calif. — Junior guard TJ Bamba scored 17 of his 22 points in the second half and sophomore center Mouhamed Gueye added a double-double and Washington State held off Stanford 67-63 on Thursday.

Bamba sank 9 of 14 shots, including 4-of-5 from 3-point range, for the Cougars (14-15, 9-9 Pac-12).

