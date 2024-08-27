Bantam boys trample Stags in first round of district tourney

AREA ROUNDUP
The Clarkston boys basketball team poured in 32 points in the second quarter and hit 12 3-pointers as a team in a 75-32 rout of the Deer Park Stags in a 2A Greater Spokane League first-round game Monday at Clarkston High.
Jason Rinard racked up 18 points, shooting 7-of-10 from the field, and Niko Ah Hi tallied 17 points and 10 assists to lead the Bantams (11-11). The duo hit three treys apiece.
Isaiah Woods added 12 points on four 3-pointers.
“We came out with focus and intensity and we played our best half of basketball in the first half, shooting 21-of-30 in the first half,” Clarkston coach Justin Jones said.
With the win, Clarkston advances to play Pullman at 6 p.m. today at Pullman High School in the district semifinals.
DEER PARK (2-19)
Cooper Rich 1 2-2 5, Adam Demir 0 0-2 0, Kruz Krauss 0 1-2 1, Devin Kemano 3 4-4 13, Jayden Wilson 2 1-2 5, Aidan Martin 1 4-6 6, Abdu Issakh 0 0-0 0, Rudy Phillips 1 0-0 2, Brody Chapman 1 2-2 5. Totals 9 14-20 37.
CLARKSTON (11-11)
Isaiah Woods 4 0-2 12, Lee Brown 0 0-0 0, Braxton Forsmann 2 1-2 7, Jake Stewart 0 0-0 0, Niko Ah Hi 5 4-4 17, Otis Phillips 1 0-0 2, Josh Hoffman 2 1-4 5, Kendry Gimlin 6 2-2 14, Jason Rinard 7 1-2 18. Totals 27 9-16 75.
Deer Park 12 8 11 6—32
Clarkston 19 32 17 7—75
3-point goals — Kemano 3, Rich, Chapman, Woods 4, Ah Hi 3, Rinard 3, Forsmann 2,
Grangeville 72, Clearwater Valley 62
KOOSKIA — Tate Thacker’s 22-point, 17-rebound double-double powered the visiting Bulldogs past the Rams of Kooskia in a nonleague contest.
Gage Smith added 13 points as five players reached double figures for Grangeville (5-16).
Clearwater Valley (11-7) received 20 points from Hyson Scott and 12 from Matthew Louwien.
GRANGEVILLE (5-16)
Carson Astle 0 0-0 0, Tate Schumacher 2 0-0 5, Tate Thacker 9 1-6 22, McCoy Stamper 5 1-4 11, Joe Wood 0 0-0 0, Will Told 4 1-4 11, Troy Long 4 0-2 10, Gage Smith 6 1-2 13. Totals 30 4-18 72.
CLEARWATER VALLEY (11-7)
Harvey Wellard 1 2-2 4, Hyson Scott 6 6-8 20, Matthew Louwien 4 0-0 12, Teagan Altman 0 0-2 0, Joshua Gardner 2 0-0 4, Timuni Moses 5 3-11 15, Cason Curtis 2 4-4 9. Totals 20 15-27 62.
Grangeville 16 20 22 14—72
CV 18 13 15 16—62
3-point goals — Thacker 3, Told 2, Long 2, Schumacher, Louwien 4, Scott 2, Curtis.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Pullman 65, East Valley 24
PULLMAN — In a rematch from a Friday game, the Greyhounds obliterated the East Valley Knights of Spokane Valley a second straight time in the first round of the 2A Greater Spokane League district tournament.
Pullman (16-5) held East Valley (3-18) to 14 points in the final three quarters.
The trio of Grace Kuhle (19 points), River Sykes (17) and Eloise Clark (17) led the Hounds on the day.
With the win, Pullman will travel to face Clarkston at 6 p.m. today in the district semifinals.
EAST VALLEY (3-18)
Weather Salinas-Taylor 2 0-2 5, Ava Payne 1 0-0 2, Hannah Rasmussen 0 0-0 0, Aspen Seamone 1 0-0 3, JC Weger 1 0-0 2, Italia Salina 2 1-2 5, Abigail Dach 2 0-0 6, Alexis Griswold 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 1-4 23.
PULLMAN (16-5)
Bri Rasmussen 2 0-0 6, Grace Kuhle 6 5-6 19, Olivia Whitworth 0 0-2 0, Ada Harris 0 0-0 0, Taylor Darling 0 0-2 0, River Sykes 7 3-7 17, Taylor Cromie 3 0-0 6, Eloise Clark 7 0-0 17, Inara Driskell 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 8-17 65.
East Valley 10 3 4 7—24
Pullman 17 19 15 14—65
3-point goals — Salinas-Taylor, Smith, H. Rasmussen, Clark 3, B. Rasmussen 2, Kuhle 2.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Arkansas 12, Washington State 2
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The No. 4 Razorbacks completed a season-opening sweep of the Cougars with a 10-run victory in seven innings Monday.
Washington State (0-4) received a double and run scored from Ryan Skjonsby along with an RBI-double from Ricco Longo and three shutout innings from Rylan Haider, but not many other highlights on the day.
Arkansas (4-0), ranked in the top 5 in all major preseason polls, tallied 10 hits, took advantage for three Cougar errors and scored five runs in the fourth and six in the fifth to close out the series.
Washington St. 000 011 0—2 6 3
Arkansas 000 560 x—12 10 0
Beidelschies, Bybee (6), Gibler (7) and Helfrick, Becker; Robinson, Haider (1), Chambers (4), Hutzezon (5), Stowe (5) and Cresswell. W— Beidelschies; L — Chambers.
WSU hits — Longo (2B), Skjonsby (2B), Hartman, Roy, Cresswell, Watterson.
Arkansas hits — Boles 2 (2B), W. Aloy 2, K. Aloy (HR), Helfrick (2B), Davalan, Iredale, Kozeal, Thomas.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Cougars beat Broncos, Redhawks
PULLMAN — Washington State defeated Boise State 6-1 and Seattle U 4-0 in a pair of matches Sunday.
Among the highlight performers for the Cougs were the No. 1 doubles duo of Eva Alvarez Sande and Maxine Murphy, who cruised to a 6-3 win over the nation’s 53rd-ranked team, Zdena Safarova and Maya Dutta against BSU. They also had no trouble posting a 6-2 win over Natalia Michta and Jade Quintana of the Redhawks.
Washington State 6, Boise State 1
DOUBLES — No. 1 Eva Alvarez Sande/Maxine Murphy (WSU) def. #53 Zdena Safarova/Maya Dutta (BSU) 6-3; No. 2 Elyse Tse/Chisato Kanemaki (WSU) vs. Ryan Kershner/Lorelyz Murraffo (BSU) 5-5 DNF; No. 3 Hania Abouelsaad/Martina Puvill (WSU) def. Bhakti Shah/Paula Shaeffer (BSU) 6-2.
SINGLES — No. 1 Eva Alvarez Sande (WSU) def. #110 Zdena Safarova (BSU) 6-3, 7-5; No. 2 Maxine Murphy (WSU) def. Maya Dutta (BSU) 6-4, 6-4; No. 3 Elyse Tse (WSU) def. Bhakti Shah (BSU) 6-0, 6-3; No. 4 Hania Abouelsaad (WSU) def. Paula Shaeffer (BSU) 6-1, 5-7, 7-6 (2); No. 5 Ariadna Briones Ginesta (BSU) def. Martina Puvill (WSU) 7-5, 7-6 (4); No. 6 Chisato Kanemaki (WSU) def. Masa Viriant (BSU) 3-6, 7-6 (5), 10-6.
Washington State 4 def. Seattle 0
DOUBLES — No. 1 Eva Alvarez Sande/Maxine Murphy (WSU) def. Natalia Michta/Jade Quintana (SU) 6-2; No. 2 Liliya Dimova/Daria Nazarenko (SU) def. Elyse Tse/Chisato Kanemaki (WSU) 6-2; No. 3 Hania Abouelsaad/Martina Puvill (WSU) def. Lamija Avdic/Lola Tavcar (SU) 7-5.
SINGLES — No. 1 Eva Alvarez Sande (WSU) vs. Lamija Avdic (SU) 6-4, 4-3 DNF; No. 2 Maxine Murphy (WSU) def. Liliya Dimova (SU) 6-4, 6-1; No. 3 Elyse Tse (WSU) def. Lola Tavcar (SU) 6-0, 6-3; No. 4 Hania Abouelsaad (WSU) def. Daria Nazarenko (SU) 6-3, 6-0; No. 5 Martina Puvill (WSU) vs. Natalia Michta (SU) 4-1 DNF; No. 6 Chisato Kanemaki (WSU) vs. Larissa Teramura (SU) 1-0 DNF.
Idaho 7, LCSC 0
MOSCOW — The Vandals swept past the Warriors on Sunday.
The duos of Hanna Koprowska and Lena Beckx and Chenyue Xu and Selin Sepken each won 6-0, and Valentina Rodas and Naomi Schrader took victory in their match by a score of 6-1 to highlight the day for Idaho.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Montana 6, LC State 1
NCAA Division Montana defeated the Warriors in a Sunday showdown.
The lone victory for LC State came from Alvaro Camino over Elvind Tandberg 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (10-8).
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Quick turnaround for WSU
LA QUINTA, CALIF. — Two days after the Cougars finished 15th Saturday at the John Burns Intercollegiate in Hawaii, Washington State was already playing another tournament.
WSU began The Prestige on Monday in La Quinta, Calif., with a 12-over 296 in the first round after it was determined freshman Dylan Burcham had signed an incorrect scorecard and was disqualified from the round. Instead of counting Burcham’s 2-under 69 that score was removed and the remaining four scores all counted towards WSU’s total.
Junior Sam Renner shot a 4-under-par 67 to lead the Cougs, who sit in 23rd out of 24 teams through Day 1 of the three-day event.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Vandals begin spring season in Nevada
MESQUITE, Nev. — The Vandals opened the spring season Sunday and Monday at the Mesquite Desert Classic.
Idaho has a 9-over through two rounds of the three-day event and sits tied for 10th place out of 12 teams.
UI’s Matthew McGann is 2 under through two rounds and sits tied for 12th in individual scoring.
The tournament concludes today.