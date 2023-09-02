The Moscow bench puts their arms up as they wait to see if they’ve scored a touchdown during a nonleague game Friday in Moscow. Officials ruled there wasn’t a touchdown and Clarkston took over the ball.
Moscow running back Eby Qualls keeps ahold of the ball as Clarkston defensive line of Mason Brown, from left, Josh Hoffman and Ronin Lysne work to bring him down during a nonleague game Friday in Moscow.
Clarkston Ryken Craber makes a catch during a nonleague game Friday in Moscow.
August Frank/Tribune
Clarkston Otis Phillips has his bloody nose attended to after losing his helmet on a play during a nonleague game Friday in Moscow.
August Frank/Tribune
Clarkston Carter Steinwand goes on a long run with the ball during a nonleague game Friday in Moscow.
August Frank/Tribune
Clarkston’s Josh Hoffman holds the ball up after running in for a touchdown during a nonleague game Friday in Moscow.
August Frank/Tribune
Clarkston’s Josh Hoffman runs the ball during a nonleague game Friday in Moscow.
August Frank/Tribune
Clarkston’s Mason Brown avoids Moscow defensive back Sam Young as he runs the ball during a nonleague game Friday in Moscow.
August Frank/Tribune
Clarkston’s Stephen Alfred is brought down by Moscow’s Aiden Prakash, bottom and another Moscow player during a nonleague game Friday in Moscow.
August Frank/Tribune
Clarkston Luke Siller runs the ball as Moscow ’s Phillip Windley tries to bring him down during a nonleague game Friday in Moscow.
August Frank/Tribune
August Frank/Tribune
Moscow quarterback Noah Velasco is brought down by Clarkston’s Ryken Craber, bottom, and Stephen Alfred during a nonleague game Friday in Moscow.
August Frank/Tribune
Moscow wide reciever Sam Young looks to get into the end zone under pressure from Clarkston during a nonleague game Friday in Moscow.
August Frank/Tribune
The Moscow student section cheer as the Bear recover a fumble during a nonleague game Friday in Moscow.
August Frank/Tribune
Clarkston’s Carter Steinwand, right, celebrates with teammate Mason Brown after a long run during a nonleague game Friday in Moscow.
August Frank/Tribune
Moscow running back Scotty Needham stiff arms Clarkston’s Trace Green during a nonleague game Friday in Moscow.
August Frank/Daily News
Moscow quarterback Noah Velasco throws a pass during a nonleague game Friday in Moscow.
August Frank/Tribune
MOSCOW — In a traditional nonleague area rivalry football game Friday, the host Moscow Bears mounted a late rally that came up just short and the Clarkston Bantams emerged on top 30-29.
Moscow (1-1) went up on a safety in the opening quarter, but Clarkston came on in the second to assert a 14-2 halftime lead. Carter Steinwand threw a 7-yard pass to Josh Hoffman, then ran in for a 3-yard TD to give Clarkston a two-possession lead.
Moscow answered with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Sam Young from Noah Velasco, but the Bantams extended their advantage to 22-8 through three quarters on a 2-yard punch-in by J.J. Di Sarno.
The Bantams were up 30-15 with three-and-a-half minutes remaining in regulation, only for Moscow to register the last two touchdowns of the night and draw back within a point. Keaton Frei caught the 2-yard TD pass from Velasco and Eby Qualls jammed in a 1-yard run for the last two touchdowns of the evening.
The Bears, who chose not to kick for an overtime-forcing 30-all tie, ultimately missed a passing attempt on a 2-point play aimed at clinching the win.
“I was really proud of our guys,” Clarkston coach Brycen Bye said. “There were a lot of things that did not go our way — key players came out of the game with injuries — but we battled the whole way, found a way to win.”
The score represented a significant shift relative to last year’s encounter between the teams, which Clarkston dominated 47-0.
“Hats off to Moscow; they played a really good game,” Bye said. “They were much improved from last year.”
Steinwand passed for one touchdown and ran two more for the Bantams, who were making their season debut. Noah Velasco threw for three of four touchdowns for the Bears (1-1).
Clarkston 0 14 8 8—30
Moscow 2 0 6 21—29
Moscow — Safety
Clarkston — Josh Hoffman 7 pass from Carter Steinwand (run failed)
Clarkston — Steinwand 3 run (Milo Knapp run)
Moscow — Sam Young 20 pass from Noah Velasco (kick failed)
Clarkston — J.J. Di Sarno 2 run (Hoffman pass from Steinwand)
Moscow — Levi Anderson 7 pass from Velasco (Juan Miller kick)
Clarkston — Steinwand 53 run (Marcisio Noriega pass from Steinwand)
Moscow — Keaton Frei 2 pass from Velasco (Anderson pass from Velasco)