MOSCOW — In a traditional nonleague area rivalry football game Friday, the host Moscow Bears mounted a late rally that came up just short and the Clarkston Bantams emerged on top 30-29.

Moscow (1-1) went up on a safety in the opening quarter, but Clarkston came on in the second to assert a 14-2 halftime lead. Carter Steinwand threw a 7-yard pass to Josh Hoffman, then ran in for a 3-yard TD to give Clarkston a two-possession lead.