AREA ROUNDUP: Bantams blast Scotties in girls basketball opener

AREA ROUNDUP

In a game dedicated to late former teammate Kirsten Phillips, the Clarkston Bantams routed visiting Freeman (Rockford, Wash.) to open their season with an 80-28 girls basketball victory on Tuesday at Clarkston High School.

All 10 Bantams to see playing time got on the board and nine of them combined for a team total of 16 3-pointers. Preslee Dempsey led the way with a 5-for-6 showing from distance and 17 points, while Aneysa Judy (14 points) and Ryann Combs (11) joined her in double figures. Lexi Villavicencio went 3-for-3 from 3-point range for nine points, and Ella Leavitt hit the only two Clarkston free throws attempted in the game en route to totaling nine points of her own.

Jaelyn McCormack-Marks had nine assists and five steals to go with her three points.

FREEMAN (0-1)

C. Dawe 0 0-0 0, T. Coyner 1 1-4 3, A. Agee 0 0-0 0, T. Phelps 6 6-8 19, L. Christ 1 0-0 2, T. Pect 1 0-0 2, A. Jensen 1 0-0 2, K. Hollen 0 0-0 0, A. Prudence 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 7-12 28.

CLARKSTON (1-0)

Jaelyn McCormack-Marks 1 0-0 3, Preslee Dempsey 6 0-0 17, Reese de Groot 1 0-0 3, Aneysa Judy 6 0-0 14, Joslyn McCormack-Marks 2 0-0 5, Ryann Combs 5 0-0 11, Tatum Sevy 3 0-0 7, Ella Leavitt 3 2-2 9, Laney Augir 1 0-0 2, Lexi Villavicencio 3 0-0 9. Totals 31 2-2 80.

Freeman 12 8 2 6—28

Clarkston 19 20 26 15—80

Lewiston 62, East Valley 21

SPOKANE VALLEY — Lewiston got 10 players on the board and held the host Knights to single-digit point outputs in all four quarters in a dominant nonleague win.

Avery Lathen (14 points) and Avery Balmer (12) led the way for the Bengals (2-2).

LEWISTON (2-2)

Emma Walker 1 3-6 5, Avery Balmer 5 0-0 12, Breanna Albright 0 0-0 0, Skye VanTrease 3 0-0 6, Kara Stanger 0 1-2 1, Addy McKarcher 3 1-2 7, Avery Lathen 6 2-3 14, Taylor Holman 4 0-0 8, Paytland Schnell 0 2-2 2, Emery McKarcher 1 0-0 3, Mara Kessinger 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 9-15 62.

EAST VALLEY (0-1)

Salinas-Taylor 2 1-2 5, Payne 0 0-0 0, Rasmussen 0 0-0 0, Scamone 1 0-0 3, Weger 0 0-0 0, Salina 5 1-2 11, Daen 0 1-2 1, Griswood 0 1-2 1. Totals 8 4-8 21.

Lewiston 23 16 13 10—62

East Valley 5 6 5 5—21

3-point goals — Balmer 2, E. McKarcher, Scamone.

Kendrick 43, Potlatch 25

KENDRICK — Hali Anderson notched 20 points and four steals to head up a 2A Whitepine League victory for the host Tigers.

Kendrick (2-1, 2-0) took over with a big second quarter after a tight start.

Cathryn Burnette led the Loggers (0-4, 0-2) with 10 points.

POTLATCH (0-4, 0-2)

Brieanna Winther 2 0-0 4, Hatley Sawyer 0 0-0 0, Elena Vowels 3 0-2 6, Jaedyn Cessnun 0 0-0 0, Cathryn Burnette 4 2-5 10, Cadence Carlson 0 1-2 1, Lili Taylor 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Mitchell 2 0-0 4. Totals 11 3-9 25.

KENDRICK (2-1, 2-0)

Hayden Kimberling 0 0-0 0, Mercedes Heimgartner 2 1-2 5, Hali Anderson 9 2-3 20, Lydia Cowley 0 0-0 0, Ashna Casto 2 3-4 7, Brehlynn Clemenhagen 0 0-0 0, Hailie Hoffman 2 0-0 4, Shylei Johnston 0 0-0 0, Blake Boyer 1 1-6 3, Callie Warner 0 0-0 0, Ivy Cowley 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 7-15 43.

Potlatch 8 5 8 4—25

Kendrick 9 16 12 6—43

3-point goals — None.

Deary 43, Highland 31

CRAIGMONT — Allie Vincent racked up a 10-point, 11-steal double-double to power the Mustangs past the Huskies in their 1A Whitepine League opener.

Kaylee Wood led all scorers with 23 points for Deary (3-0, 1-0).

Highland (1-2, 0-1) was paced by Hailey Click with nine points.

DEARY (3-0, 1-0)

Emily Bovard 1 0-0 2, Madelyn Proctor 2 1-4 6, Kaylee Wood 5 13-16 23, Scarlet Domigian 0 0-0 0, Carmen Griffin 1 0-4 2, Kyleigh Eastman 0 0-0 0, Allie Vincent 3 4-9 10, Dedra Basting 0 0-0 0, Sophia Winter 0 0-0 0, Kori Bovard 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 18-33 43.

HIGHLAND (1-2, 0-1)

Alli-Mae Moddrell 2 0-0 4, Laramie Finnell 1 0-2 2, Hailey Click 4 0-0 9, Kylee Beck 4 0-0 8, Shyanne Stamper 1 0-0 2, Halle Beck 0 0-0 0, Sheradyn Stamper 2 0-0 4, Laney Bovey 1 0-0 2, Jasmine Thacker 0 0-0 0, Cappie Skelton 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 0-4 31.

Deary 13 13 6 11—43

Highland 8 10 13 0—31

3-point goals — Proctor, Click.

Genesee 67, Colton 53

COLTON — Chloe Grieser and Monica Seubert had massive 31- and 25-point showings to power Genesee past Colton in a nonleague season debut.

Ella Nollmeyer (22 points) and Leah Mussen (12) led the way for the beaten Wildcats.

GENESEE (1-0)

Sydney Banks 1 2-4 4, Monica Seubert 12 0-1 25, Alia Wareham 0 0-0 0, Rylie Baysinger 0 0-0 0, Miley Grieser 1 1-2 3, Chloe Grieser 12 7-9 31, Kendra Meyer 1 2-4 4, Sophie Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 12-20 67.

COLTON (0-1)

Leah Mussen 4 2-4 12, Rori Weber 3 0-0 8, Ella Nollmeyer 11 0-1 22, Kya Soza 1 0-0 2, Clair Moehrle 3 1-2 9, Lola Walsborn 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 3-9 53.

Genesee 21 16 14 16—67

Colton 12 17 14 10—53

3-point goals — Seubert, Mussen 2, Weber 2, Moehrle 2.

Logos 57, Troy 55

MOSCOW — Jemma Driskill made a critical steal in the closing seconds to help Logos of Moscow maintain the lead it had rallied to claim en route to a 2A Whitepine League win against Troy.

Naomi Taylor notched a team-high 14 points for the victorious Knights (2-2, 1-1), while Elena Spillman added another 13. Tessa Stoner of Troy (0-3, 0-2) led all scorers with 29 points.

TROY (0-3, 0-2)

Jenny Webb 1 1-4 3, Clara Chamberlin 0 1-2 1, Tessa Stoner 10 9-15 29, Briar Wilson 6 1-3 13, Lydia Ward 0 0-0 0, Emma Wilson 3 3-4 9. Totals 20 15-26 55.

LOGOS (2-2, 1-1)

Naomi Taylor 7 0-0 14, Jemma Driskill 2 0-0 6, KatieBeth Monjure 3 0-0 7, Lizzie Crawford 0 3-5 3, Peyton Bentley 1 2-4 4, Elena Spillman 6 1-2 13, Mari Wilson 1 0-3 2, Liv Rench 0 0-0 0, Zoe Doane 0 0-0 0, Bethany Porras 2 0-0 4, Emily Bowen 2 0-0 4, Kate Mau 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 6-14 57.

Troy 20 8 11 16—55

Logos 9 11 18 19—57

3-point goals — Driskill, Monjure.

Sandpoint 40, Moscow 32

MOSCOW — In a back-and-forth 5A Inland Empire League encounter, the host Bears surged ahead at halftime only to watch Sandpoint reassert itself late.

“They got hot and started hitting some outside shots on us in the third quarter, and that really was the turning point,” Moscow coach Josh Colvin said.

Brooklyn Becker put up a team-high 11 points for Moscow (1-3, 0-1).

SANDPOINT (3-0, 1-0)

D. Driggs 2 1-3 5, C. Laybourne 0 0-0 0, J. Tomco 2 2-9 6, L. Driggs 2 0-3 6, B. Mire 4 7-8 15, W. Laybourne 3 0-0 8. Totals 13 10-23 40.

MOSCOW (1-3, 0-1)

Addison Lassen 2 2-7 7, Mattea Nuhn 1 0-0 3, Kolbi Kiblen 0 1-2 1, Brooklyn Becker 4 0-0 11, Jessa Skinner 1 0-0 2, Stella Rae 0 0-0 0, Jacque Williams 3 1-2 8, Winnie Colvin 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 4-11 32.

Sandpoint 11 3 13 13—40