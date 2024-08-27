Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
SportsDecember 18, 2024

Bantams bounce back from Golden Throne, beat Bears in tight contest

Niko Ah Hi posts 20 points as Bantams and Bears combine for 16 3-pointers

Sam Taylor
Clarkston’s Kendry Gimlin, left, and Otis Phillips, right, fight for control of a rebound off Moscow’s net Tuesday in Moscow.
Clarkston’s Kendry Gimlin, left, and Otis Phillips, right, fight for control of a rebound off Moscow’s net Tuesday in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Moscow’s Traiden Cummings jumps for a two-point shot attempt Tuesday during a game against Clarkston in Moscow.
Moscow’s Traiden Cummings jumps for a two-point shot attempt Tuesday during a game against Clarkston in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Clarkston’s Jason Rinard blocks a shot by Moscow’s Traiden Cummings Tuesday in Moscow.
Clarkston’s Jason Rinard blocks a shot by Moscow’s Traiden Cummings Tuesday in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
The Clarkston bench and fans cheer for a shot against Moscow.
The Clarkston bench and fans cheer for a shot against Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Moscow’s Traiden Cummings, right, blocks a shot from Clarkston’s Niko Ah Hi Tuesday in Moscow.
Moscow’s Traiden Cummings, right, blocks a shot from Clarkston’s Niko Ah Hi Tuesday in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Moscow’s JP Breese drives past Clarkston’s Jason Rinard for a two-point attempt Tuesday in Moscow.
Moscow’s JP Breese drives past Clarkston’s Jason Rinard for a two-point attempt Tuesday in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Clarkston’s Niko Ah Hi, right, jumps for a three-point attempt with pressure from Moscow’s Traiden Cummings Tuesday in Moscow.
Clarkston’s Niko Ah Hi, right, jumps for a three-point attempt with pressure from Moscow’s Traiden Cummings Tuesday in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Moscow’s Tyson Izzo, left, and Abram Godfrey, right, guard Clarkston’s Braxton Forsmann Tuesday in Moscow.
Moscow’s Tyson Izzo, left, and Abram Godfrey, right, guard Clarkston’s Braxton Forsmann Tuesday in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Clarkston’s Jason Rinard, left, and Jake Stewart, right, guard Moscow’s Connor Isakson under the net Tuesday in Moscow.
Clarkston’s Jason Rinard, left, and Jake Stewart, right, guard Moscow’s Connor Isakson under the net Tuesday in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Moscow’s Max Winfree attempts a two-point shot against Clarkston Tuesday in Moscow.
Moscow’s Max Winfree attempts a two-point shot against Clarkston Tuesday in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

MOSCOW — Clarkston center Josh Hoffman, listed at 6-feet-3 inches tall, watched his teammate’s third quarter 3-point shot rattle out. He wrapped his hands around the falling ball and sent the second-chance layup up and off the glass to extend the Bantams’ lead.

Hoffman’s heads-up play came as no surprise to Clarkston coach Justin Jones, who said that the senior center sets the example for his teammates.

“Josh Hoffman is the heart and soul of what we do,” Jones said. “He’s the example of how to compete every day in practice and every game. So that leadership is now starting to wear off on some of our younger kids.”

Sophomore guard Niko Ah Hi paced the Bantams with 20 points and Hoffman, Kendry Gimlin and Jason Rinard each posted nine points to propel the Bantams to a 53-49 win over the Bears on Tuesday in Moscow.

How it unfolded

Clarkston junior Jason Rinard got things started for a Bantam team that won the tipoff and made a first-possession 3-pointer.

Clarkston (3-4) forged a 10-0 lead within the game’s first three minutes before Moscow (3-2), inside the friendly confines of Bear Den, began to not only fight back but claw its way to a 10-point lead.

Traiden Cummings led the charge for Moscow with an 18-point night.

Clarkston trailed by as many as 10 in the second quarter but began to grab rebounds consistently and came up with the defensive stops needed to gain the second-half lead.

Moscow had led Clarkston 31-22 at the half.

The Bantams carried their energy into the second half as Ah Hi worked his way to the free-throw line several times to go 4-for-5 from the charity stripe.

He also sank three 3-pointers.

“We just started competing on the defensive end,” Ah Hi said. “I thought we really started competing. They just (didn’t get) open shots, and then we started moving the ball around on offense and they just couldn’t stop us.”

Bears get their paws on the ball

Moscow made its money with several stellar steals.

On a Clarkston inbound in the first quarter, Cummings leapt in front of a Clarkston player receiving the inbound, batted the ball away from the Bantams, won the footrace to the ball and finished at the rim to give the Bears their first lead of 12-10.

Moscow’s Bear Den greeted Cummings’ fast-break bucket with a roar of approval. The Bears continued to be a bother for the Bantams, going on a 24-4 run to end the first and begin the second quarter.

After trailing 10-0, Moscow’s 24-4 run began with a 16-0 run to end the first.

Moscow’s Max Winfree blocked a Bantam shot in the first half as the Bears, fresh off a Clash of the Combine loss to Pullman on Friday, flashed their physicality versus another area Greater Spokane League opponent.

Moscow sank seven 3-pointers with three from Grant Abendroth.

“Moscow historically under Josh (Uhrig) is very tough, plays extremely fast, and is athletic,” Jones said. “He gets his kids to play at such a high level.”

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Bantams a young team

Jones said he was proud of how the Bantams, a team with three underclassman starters, responded following their 76-35 loss to Lewiston in Friday’s annual Golden Throne game.

The loss was the largest in the Golden Throne series history.

“I really challenged our kids to take ownership of what happened there,” Jones said. “Now, Lewiston is an amazing team, very dynamic, but we had to take some ownership there. We have a very young team, and I feel like the last two days, our guys responded, and I’m just so proud of them.”

Three of Jones’ starting five are underclassmen, including two freshmen: Gimlin and Braxton Formann.

Gimlin posted nine points — with three 3-pointers — and Formann, making the first start of his high school career, scored six points with a trey and three free throws.

Jones said that Gimlin’s unique size and ability as a 6-foot-4 freshman leads to big-time shots and that Formann is on the floor because he “is arguably the best shooter in (the) program.”

“Two freshmen that we elevated and decided, you know, they’re a future of this program,” Jones said. “These freshmen have taken a big jump from playing eighth-grade junior high basketball to varsity basketball for Clarkston.”

The third of Gimlin’s ice-cold 3s came in the contest’s closing minutes as the Bantams led by less than 10 points late. Bear Den was quiet as Gillman’s shot glided through the nylon.

Clarkston survived two 3-pointers from Moscow’s Abendroth in the closing minutes to hang on and win 53-49.

“Coach Jones made some great halftime adjustments and we struggled to adjust,” Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said. “I was really pleased with how Traiden played for us. ... Grant hit some big shots to give us a chance late.”

Up next

Moscow hosts another GSL team, Rogers, on Friday.

Clarkston plays in the Avista Holiday Tournament on Jan. 2, 2025.

CLARKSTON (3-4)

Isaiah Woods 0 0-0 0, Lee Brown 0 0-0 0, Braxton Forsmann 1 3-4 6, Niko Ah Hi 8 4-5 20, Otis Phillips 0 0-0 0, Josh Hoffman 4 1-5 9, Chase Brown 0 0-0 0, Kendry Gimlin 3 0-0 9, Jason Rinard 3 0-0 9. Totals 18 8-14 53.

MOSCOW (3-2)

Tyson Izzo 2 0-0 5, Abram Godfrey 0 0-0 0, JP Breese 1 0-0 3 Traiden Cummings 6 4-5 18, Maurice Bethel 0 0-0 0, Connor Isakson 1 1-2 3, Grant Abendroth 5 1-1 14, Dan Fitt 0 0-0 0, Max Winfree 2 0-2 4, Emeth Toebben 0 0-0 0, Owen Tiegs 0 0-0 0, Jonas Mudhurst 1 0-2 2, Andrew Hurley 0 0-2 0. Totals ­18 6-12 49.­

Clarkston 10 12 17 14 — 53

Moscow 16 15 4 14 — 49

3-point goals — Ah Hi 3, Gimlin 3, Rinard 3, Abendroth 3, Cummings 2, Izzo, Breese.

Taylor can be reached at 208-848-2268, staylor@lmtribune.com or on X (formerly Twitter) @Sam_C_Taylor.

Story Tags
moscow boys basketball
clarkston boys basketball
high school sports
Photo Gallery
Related
SportsDec. 18
BREAKING: Wake Forest expected to hire WSU's Jake Dickert as...
SportsDec. 18
How former Vandals, Cougs fared in NFL Week 15
SportsDec. 18
AREA ROUNDUP: Knights battle past Loggers in Whitepine Leagu...
SportsDec. 18
Seahawks get good news on injured QB Smith as they regroup
Related
Colorado State and Utah State suing MWC
SportsDec. 18
Colorado State and Utah State suing MWC
COMMENTARY: Don’t blame the kid, blame the system
SportsDec. 17
COMMENTARY: Don’t blame the kid, blame the system
COMMENTARY: Jason Eck ‘awakened sleeping giant’ in Moscow
SportsDec. 17
COMMENTARY: Jason Eck ‘awakened sleeping giant’ in Moscow
AREA ROUNDUP: Asotin boys, Pomeroy girls win 'Battle of the Colors' hoops games
SportsDec. 17
AREA ROUNDUP: Asotin boys, Pomeroy girls win 'Battle of the Colors' hoops games
UPDATED AT 8:56 P.M.: WSU QB Mateer plans on entering NCAA transfer portal
SportsDec. 16
UPDATED AT 8:56 P.M.: WSU QB Mateer plans on entering NCAA transfer portal
Eck leaving Idaho to coach New Mexico; 4 Vandal stars hop into portal
SportsDec. 15
Eck leaving Idaho to coach New Mexico; 4 Vandal stars hop into portal
Erikstrup, Watts and Watts boost Wazzu to 57-point second half in win over Missouri State
SportsDec. 15
Erikstrup, Watts and Watts boost Wazzu to 57-point second half in win over Missouri State
Genesee honors legendary coach with new court
SportsDec. 15
Genesee honors legendary coach with new court
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy