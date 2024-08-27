Bantams drive out Wolfpack in GSL girls basketball

AREA ROUNDUP

Jaelyn McCormack-Marks verged on a triple-double to lead the way as the host Clarkston Bantams laid waste to North Central of Spokane 80-31 in a Washington Class 2A Greater Spokane League girls basketball clash on Friday in Clarkston.

McCormack-Marks finished with 23 points, 10 assists and nine steals for the Bantams (9-2, 3-0). Reese de Groot scored 13 points, Preslee Dempsey added 12 and Ella Leavitt reached double figures as well with 10. Jaelyn’s younger sister Joslyn McCormack-Marks, a freshman, had a team-high 11 rebounds to go with her three points.

NORTH CENTRAL (2-9, 2-2)

Bria Shields 0 0-0 0, Bailey Ceder Blom 0 0-0 0, Feather Auld 1 1-2 3, Micaela Mendez 1 1-3 5, Mia Shaw 1 0-0 2, Kamari Vaile 3 2-3 8, Arkayla Brown 5 2-2 13. Totals 12 6-10 31.

CLARKSTON (10-2, 3-0)

Jaelyn McCormack-Marks 10 1-1 23, Preslee Dempsey 2 6-8 12, Reese de Groot 6 0-0 13, Aneysa Judy 0 0-0 0, Joslyn McCormack-Marks 1 1-2 3, Ryann Combs 2 0-2 4, Tatum Sevy 0 0-0 0, Ella Leavitt 3 1-2 10, Laney Augir 1 5-6 7, Lexi Villavicencio 3 0-0 8. Totals 28 14-21 80.

North Central 3 7 13 8—31

Clarkston 24 24 23 15—80

3-point goals — Brown, Leavitt 3, Ja. McCormack-Marks 2, Dempsey 2, Villavicencio 2, de Groot.

Pullman 50, West Valley 36

PULLMAN — The Greyhounds found their first 2A Greater Spokane League win of the season, topping West Valley of Spokane Valley.

Grace Kuhle went off for 22 points, including 11 in a big third quarter, and River Sykes added another 10 points for Pullman (6-5, 1-2). The Hounds trailed by a point through the opening quarter, but pulled ahead in the second and stamped their authority in the third.

WEST VALLEY (6-5, 2-2)

Joey Fried 1 0-0 2, Addison McIntyre 0 0-0 0, Gabi Glass 0 0-0 0, Avery Spunich 4 0-2 11, Willow Burnill 3 2-3 9, Brynlee Ordinario 3 1-2 8, Macy Osborn 3 0-1 7. Totals 14 3-6 36.

PULLMAN (6-5, 1-2)

Bri Rasmussen 0 0-0 0, Grace Kuhle 7 7-9 22, Olivia Whitworth 2 0-0 5, Taylor Darling 3 0-0 6, River Sykes 3 1-4 10, Taylor Cromie 1 0-0 2, Eloise Clark 2 0-2 5. Totals 18 11-22 50.

West Valley 9 3 7 17—36

Pullman 8 8 17 17—50

3-point goals — Spunich 3, Burnill, Ordinario, Kuhle, Whitworth, Clark.

Grangeville 68, Kellogg 19

GRANGEVILLE — Remaining perfect in 3A Central Idaho League play, Grangeville held visiting Kellogg to five-or-fewer points in each quarter and posted a big 29-point showing in the second.

Madalyn Green (20 points, eight rebounds), Carys Barger (11 points, eight assists, five steals), Addisyn Vanderwall (11 points) and Siena Wagner (eight points, eight rebounds, five steals) were key contributors for the Bulldogs (9-4, 3-0).

KELLOGG (4-6, 1-1)

Philip 0 0-0 0, M. Groth 0 0-0 0, Schillereff 0 0-0 0, Storey 3 2-3 8, Yryana 0 0-0 0, Stutzke 2 0-0 5, A. Groth 1 1-2 4, Henrickson 1 0-0 2. Totals 7 3-7 19.

GRANGEVILLE (9-4, 3-0)

Caryss Barger 4 1-1 11, Siena Wagner 3 1-5 8, Autumn Long 3 0-0 7, Kinsley Adams 1 0-0 2, Dusty Bashaw 0 0-0 0, Madalyn Green 8 4-5 20, Halle Told 0 0-2 0, Addisyn Vanderwall 3 4-5 11, Ila Wilkinson 1 1-2 3, Mikaela Klement 1 2-4 5. Totals 24 13-24 68.

Kellogg 5 4 5 5—19

Grangeville 15 29 12 12—68

3-point goals — Stutzke, A. Groth, Barger 2, Wagner, Long, Klement, Vanderwall.

JV — Grangeville def. Kellogg.

Kamiah 40, Logos 21

KAMIAH — Emma Krogh accounted for exactly half of her team’s total offensive output with 20 points and the Kubs beat the Knights of Moscow in a 2A Whitepine Leauge meeting.

Kamiah (10-2, 6-2) dominated the boards with 34 total rebounds, led by Audrey Puckett with 10.

Naomi Taylor led Logos (3-5, 1-5) with 10 points.

“I have no words, I was so proud of them,” Kamiah coach Shelby Cloninger said. “It was an awesome game.”

KAMIAH (10-2, 6-2)

Emma Krogh 8 2-8 20, Maddie Fredrickson 0 0-0 0, Emily Puckett 0 0-0 0, Lily Campbell 2 1-2 5, Kelsee Hunt 1 5-8 7, Audrey Puckett 1 0-0 2, Addison Skinner 0 0-0 0, Hope Michaelson 2 1-2 6. Totals 14 9-20 40.

LOGOS (3-5, 1-5)

Naomi Taylor 5 0-1 10, Jemma Driskill 1 2-4 4, K.B. Monjure 0 0-0 0, Lizzie Crawford 0 1-3 1, Peyton Bentley 0 0-0 0, Elena Spillman 1 1-2 3, Mari Wilson 0 0-0 0, Liv Rench 0 0-0 0, Zoe Doane 1 0-0 3, Bethany Porras 0 0-0 0, Emily Bowen 0 0-0 0, Kate Mau 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 4-10 21.

Logos 3 7 5 6—21

Kamiah 5 15 9 11—40

3-point goals — Krogh 2, Hope Michaelson, Doane.

Prairie 78, Potlatch 6

POTLATCH — Prairie of Cottonwood’s Lexi Schumacher surpassed the thousand-point career scoring mark while delivering a statistical double-double in a 2A Whitepine League rout of Potlatch.

Schumacher finished with 28 points and 11 steals for the Pirates (9-1, 6-0), who held the Loggers (2-10, 2-7) scoreless in the first quarter and allowed only two points apiece in the next three. Sage Elven (18 points, nine rebounds) and Kylie Schumacher (15 points, eight boards) also had big showings for Prairie.

PRAIRIE (9-1, 6-0)

Lexi Schumacher 13 0-0 28, Aubree Rehder 1 0-0 2, Sydney Shears 0 1-2 1, Hailey Hanson 3 0-0 8, Nadia Cash 0 0-0 0, Mia Anderson 1 0-0 2, Ellie Nuxoll 2 0-0 4, Kadence Kalmbach 0 0-0 0, Erica Schlader 0 0-0 0, Sage Elven 9 0-0 18, Kylie Schumacher 7 1-2 15. Totals 36 2-4.

POTLATCH (2-10, 2-7)

Hatley Sawyer 0 0-0 0, Elena Vowels 1 2-2 4, Jaedyn Cessnun 0 0-0 0, Cadance Carlson 1 0-0 2, Lili Taylor 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Gracie Zimms 0 0-0 0. Totals 2 2-2 6.

Prairie 25 12 25 16—78

Potlatch 0 2 2 2— 6

3-point goals — L. Schumacher 2, Hanson 2.

Garfield-Palouse 83, Waitsburg 11

PALOUSE — Garfield-Palouse got 11 players on the board and continued its domination of the Southeast 1B League in a victory against Waitsburg.

Elena Flansburg (13 points), Taia Gehring (12) and Kyra Brantner (10) all made double-digit scoreboard contributions for the Vikings (10-1, 8-0), while Morgan Lentz had a balanced game with nine points, five assists and four steals.

WAITSBURG (0-6, 0-4)

Yanele Floores 0 0-0 0, Sophia Castillo 0 0-0 0, Kaydence Tiner 0 1-2 1, Kayla Kuykendall 0 0-0 0, Morgan Lindsey 0 0-0 0, Hannah Peralez 1 0-0 2, Alyssa Hollingsworth 2 1-2 6, Olivia Kiefel 0 2-2 2, Jessika Lambert 0 0-0 0, Adison Cremshaw 0 0-0 0, Joslin Nodine 0 0-0 0. Totals 3 4-6 11.

GARFIELD-PALOUSE (10-1, 8-0)

Reisse Johnson 1 0-0 3, Kaydence Kivi 4 0-0 8, Elena Flansburg 5 0-0 13, Kyra Brantner 5 0-0 10, Ellie Collier 4 0-0 9, Morgan Lentz 4 0-0 9, HettyLee Laughary 4 0-0 8, Taia Gehring 5 2-2 12, Molly Huffman 3 0-2 6, Camryn Blankenchip 1 0-0 2, Maggie Bakeman 0 0-0 0, Madi Cuellar 0 0-0 0, Lauren Flansburg 0 0-0 0, McKinna Cloninger 1 0-0 3. Totals 37 2-4 83.

Waitsburg 4 1 5 1—11

Garfield-Palouse 38 15 21 9—83

3-point goals — Hollingsworth, Flansburg 3, Johnson, Collier, Lentz, Cloninger.

Pomeroy 59, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 14

POMEROY — The host Pirates beat the Eagles in Southeast 1B League play behind Kyzer Herres’ 23 points and a team total of 43 total rebounds.

Pomeroy (6-5, 5-1) held St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse to 1-for-25 from 3-point range. Jacob Reisinger added 14 points and Jett Slusser notched 11 rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

SJEL (5-7, 4-4)

Brown 0 0-0 0, Thomas 1 1-4 3, Repp 0 0-0 0, Brewer 2 0-3 5, Harder 0 0-0 0, Pierson 0 0-0 0, Fleming 1 1-2 3, Hergert 0 0-0 0, B. Johnson 0 0-0 0, Bailey 0 0-0 0, D. Johnson 0 0-0 0, Anderson 1 1-2 3, Totals 5 3-11 14

POMEROY (6-5, 5-1)

Jacob Reisinger 6 0-0 14, Ott 0 0-0 0, Braxton McKeirnan 3 2-3 8, Jett Slusser 0 0-0 0, Kyzer Herres 7 8-10 23, Cesar Morfin 2 2-2 6, Rory McKeirnan 1 0-0 2, Boone Schmidt 1 0-0 3, Grayson Slaybaugh 0 0-0 0, Robert Van Vogt 0 3-4 3, Conrad Nelson 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 15-19 59.

SJEL 5 4 2 3—14

Pomeroy 18 18 12 11—59

3-point goals — Reisinger 2, Herres, Schmidt, Brewer.

Highland 32, Deary 27

DEARY — Visiting Highland of Craigmont held Deary to two points in the fourth quarter and claimed a 1A Whitepine League win.

Kylee Beck led the Huskies (7-4, 4-1) to victory with 15 points. The host Mustangs fell to 7-2 on the season and 3-1 in league.

Complete information was not available.

Lapwai 60, Kendrick 16

LAPWAI — The host Wildcats got nine players on the board and remained undefeated in 2A Whitepine League competition as they rolled over the Tigers.

Madden Bisbee led Lapwai (9-1, 6-0) with 20 points, and Ella Payne added another 10. Hali Anderson recorded nearly all of the day’s offensive production for shorthanded Kendrick (5-7, 4-4) with 13 points.

KENDRICK (5-7, 4-4)

Hayden Kimberling 0 1-2 1, Mercedes Heimgartner 0 0-0 0, Hali Anderson 3 7-9 13, Lydia Cowley 1 0-0 2, Ashna Casto 0 0-2 0, Brehlynn Clemenhagen 0 0-0 0, Shylei Johnston 0 0-0 0. Totals 4 8-13 16.

LAPWAI (9-1, 6-0)

Charize Kipp 2 0-0 5, Ella Payne 4 0-0 10, Amasone George 3 1-2 7, Skylin Picard 2 0-4 6, Andrea Domebo 1 1-2 3, Lois Oatman 1 2-4 4, Junee Picard 1 0-0 3, Jennilla WhiteTemple 1 0-0 2, Madden Bisbee 8 4-5 20. Totals 23 8-17 60.

Kendrick 4 4 3 5—16

Lapwai 23 8 17 12—60

3-point goals — Payne 2, S. Picard 2, Kipp J. Picard.

Christian Center School 47, Pullman Christian 34

PULLMAN — In their first game back from the holiday break, the Eagles lost to the Mountain Christian League rival Lions of Hayden, Idaho.

Shelby Rajasekaran led Pullman Christian (5-4, 2-5) with 13 points.

PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (5-4, 2-5)

Hannah Anderson 2 0-0 5, Shelby Rajasekaran 6 1-2 13, Lizzy Fitzgerald 2 0-0 4, Sara Torrey 3 3-4 9, Sophia Cofer 0 0-0 0, Addy Fitzgerald 0 0-0 0, Braeley Olson 1 0-0 3. Totals 14 4-6 34.

CHRISTIAN CENTER SCHOOL (5-2, 5-4)

Moriah Barnhart 7 2-2 17, Siera Stantan 4 1-2 10, Claire Epkey 3 0-2 6, Elly Milligan 5 0-0 11, Kate Sirrs 0 3-6 3. Totals 19 6-12 47.

Christian Center 12 9 9 17—47

Pullman Christain 9 10 3 10—34

3-point goals — Barnhart, Stantan, Milligan, Anderson, Olson.

Oakesdale 55, Colton 33

OAKESDALE, Wash. — The Wildcats fell to the host Nighthawks in Southeast 1B League competition.

Colton is now 4-6 on the season and 4-4 in league.

Complete information was not available.

Salmon River 65, Garden Valley 41

RIGGINS — Salmon River of Riggins beat the visiting Wolverines in a 1A Long Pin Conference meeting.

Rylee Walters led the triumphant Savages (7-2, 4-1) with a hat-trick of 3-point goals and 29 total points. Taylor Ewing and Kennedy Wilson added 12 apiece.

GARDEN VALLEY (5-7, 2-3)

Emma Davis 4 0-2 8, Gabby Gillette 1 2-2 4, Hailey Hove 4 0-0 9, Holly Hove 2 0-0 5, Quinn Good 0 0-0 0, Avery Simpson 0 0-0 0, Mia Yearsley 4 3-4 12, Lili LaFleur 1 1-4 3. Totals 12 40

SALMON RIVER (7-2, 4-1)

Shyanne Nourse 0 0-0 0, Audrey Tucker 2 0-2 6, Elizabeth Markley 0 0-0 0, Taylor Ewing 6 0-2 12, Rylee Walters 10 5-5 29, Steevie Herzig 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Wilson 5 0-2 12, Jaycee Case 2 2-6 6. Totals 24 9-17 65.

Garden Valley 9 5 17 10—41

Salmon River 25 9 18 14—65

3-point goals — Walters 3, Wilson 2, Hailey Hove, Holly Hove.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALLDeary 69, Highland 15

DEARY — The host Mustangs beat the Huskies of Craigmont in 1A Whitepine League play behind a balanced scoring attack.