AREA ROUNDUP: Bantams edge Bengals in season-opening tennis dual

AREA ROUNDUP

In a season-opening cross-river rivalry encounter, the visiting Clarkston Bantams edged out the Lewiston Bengals 7-5 in Idaho-rules co-ed team dual tennis play at Lewiston High School on Thursday.

Clarkston’s Cole McKenzie, Rachel Gall and Kira Ruckdashel delivered 6-0, 6-0 whitewashes in singles action. Meanwhile, the Bengals won both of the day’s mixed doubles matches via 6-0, 6-0 blitzes courtesy of the pairings of Brennan Rice with Alexis Keller and Sam Beckstead with Jessa Hartwig.

The boys No. 1 doubles contest featured a face-off between two all-family teams, with Bantam cousins Cody and Alex Whittle topping Bengal brothers Cayden and Beau Beehler 6-1, 6-1. Clarkston, which normally plays as two separate teams under Washington rules, took four of five girls contests and three of five on the boys side to surmount Lewiston’s mixed doubles sweep and achieve its winning team total.

Girls singles — Gabie Mills, Clk, def. Malley Geary 6-1, 6-0; Rachel Gall, Clk, def. River Hoover 6-0, 6-0; Kira Ruckdashel, Clk, def. Jazmyn Smith 6-0, 6-0.

Girls doubles — Ella Leavitt/Preslee Dempsey, Clk, def. Skye VanTrease/Grace Klein 6-3, 6-3; Destiny Ellenwood/Taylor Musser, Lew, def. Olivia Bailey/Laney Augir 6-1, 6-1.

Boys singles — Dylan Smith, Lew, def. Chase Meyer 6-1, 6-1; Cole McKenzie, Clk, def. Isaac Dover 6-0, 6-0; Filippo Greggio, Lew, def. Hayden Hanson 6-1, 6-0.

Boys doubles — Cody Whittle/Alex Whittle, Clk, def. Cayden Beehler/Beau Beehler 6-1, 6-1. Haven Morfin/Hudson Frost, Clk, def. Hezekiah Dover/Eli Miller 6-1, 6-0.

Mixed doubles — Brennan Rice/Alexis Keller, Lew, def. Tatum Sevy/Markus Ellenwood 6-0, 6-0; Sam Beckstead/Jessa Hartwig, Lew, def. Kaitlin Le/William Sueyklang 6-0, 6-0.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Pullman 4, North Central 1

SPOKANE — Playing a first half distinguished by what coach Doug Winchell called “good possession soccer,” the Greyhounds scored the first four goals of their encounter with 2A Greater Spokane League foe North Central of Spokane en route to a dominant season-opening victory.

New face Miles Turneaure notched the opening goal for Pullman. Marcelo Romero scored one goal and assisted another, and Isaiah Bischoff assisted two.

Pullman 4 0—0

North Central 0 1—0

Pullman — Miles Turneaure (Isaiah Bischoff), 13th.

Pullman — Matteo Rehwaldt, 15th.

Pullman — Clarens Dollin (Marcelo Romero), 21st.

Pullman — Romero (Bischoff), 34th.