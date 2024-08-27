AREA ROUNDUP: Bantams end girls basketball regular season on a high

AREA ROUNDUP
All 10 Clarkston players to take the court scored to help the Bantams double-up visiting West Valley of Spokane Valley 72-36 in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League girls basketball regular-season finale on Thursday at Clarkston High School.
Levi Villavicencio had a productive and efficient showing, shooting 7-for-12 including 4-for-6 from 3-point range to provide Clarkston (17-4, 10-2) with 18 points. Jaelyn McCormack-Marks was similarly accurate at 5-for-8 from the field including 2-for-4 from beyond the arc to add another 12 points while leading the team in assists with six and steals with five. Preslee Dempsey rounded out the Bantams’ double-digit scoring performances with 10 points.
Clarkston finishes second in 2A GSL standings, trailing only unbeaten league newcomer Deer Park.
WEST VALLEY (9-11, 5-7)
Joey Fried 0 1-2 1, Addisyon McIntyre 1 0-0 3, Gabi Glass 0 0-0 0, Avery Spunich 2 1-2 6, Cassen Kappen 0 0-0 0, Willow Burrill 0 0-2 0, Brynlee Ordinario 7 2-4 19, Macy Osborn 2 3-4 7.
CLARKSTON (17-4, 10-2)
Jaelyn McCormack-Marks 5 0-0 12, Preslee Dempsey 3 2-2 10, Reese de Groot 2 1-2 5, Aneysa Judy 2 1-2 5, Joslyn McCormack-Marks 1 0-0 2, Ryann Combs 1 0-0 2, Tatum Sevy 2 0-0 6, Ella Leavitt 3 0-0 8, Laney Augir 3 1-2 8, Lexi Villavicencio 7 0-0 18. Totals 27 5-8 72.
West Valley 9 8 5 14—36
Clarkston 25 16 14 17—72
3-point goals — Ordinario 3, McIntyre, Spunich, Villavicencio 4, Ja. McCormack-Marks 2, Dempsey 2, Sevy 2, Leavitt 2, Augir.
Lapwai 62, Kamiah 40
Lapwai started strong en route to a dominant victory in a 2A state play-in game against Kamiah at Lewiston High School.
Skylin Picard hit four 3-point goals and had a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Victorious Wildcats (20-4), while Madden Bisbee scored 18 points and Amasone George added 13. Emma Krogh led the way with 18 points for the Kubs (19-6), whose season came to an end.
“Girls bounced back well after a tough loss last night to Prairie,” Lapwai coach Josh Leighton said.
Lapwai will return to action for the Idaho Class 2A state tournament on Thursday-through-Saturday of next week at Columbia High School in Nampa.
KAMIAH (19-6)
Emma Krogh 6 4-7 18, Maddie Fredrickson 0 0-0 0, Emily Puckett 2 5-6 9, Lily Campbell 0 0-0 0, Kelsee Hunt 6 0-2 12, Audrey Puckett 0 1-2 1, Addison Skinner 0 0-0 0, Hope Michaelson 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 10-17 40.
LAPWAI (20-4)
Charlize Kipp 0 0-0 0, Ella Payne 0 0-0 0, Amasone George 6 1-2 13, Skylin Picard 5 3-5 17, Andraeana Domebo 3 0-0 6, Lois Oatman 1 0-0 2, Cavell Samuels 0 0-0 0, Junee Picard 3 0-0 6, Jennilia WhiteTemple 0 0-0 0, Madden Bisbee 8 2-3 18. Totals 26 6-10 62.
Kamiah 8 8 14 10—40
Lapwai 20 13 13 16—62
3-point goals — Krogh 2, Picard 4.
Nezperce 28, Highland 27
LAPWAI — The Nezperce Nighthawks nosed past the Huskies of Craigmont in a 1A district tournament loser-out game at Lapwai High School, earning a state play-in opportunity.
Highland (12-12) led early before Nezperce (10-10) turned the tide with defensive adjustments coming out of halftime and opened up a multiple-possession lead during the fourth quarter. The Huskies made one last surge to draw back within a single point, but the Nighthawks held on for the win.
Nezperce next faces Kootenai at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Post Falls High School in search of a berth to the Idaho Class 2A state tournament.
HIGHLAND (12-12)
Alli-Mae Moddrell 1 4-9 6, Laramie Finnell 0 0-0 0, Hailey Click 3 2-8 9, Kylee Beck 5 0-4 10, Shyanne Stamper 1 0-0 2, Halle Beck 0 0-0 0, Sheradyn Stamper 0 0-0 0, Laney Bovey 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 6-21 27.
NEZPERCE (10-10)
Avery Lux 1 2-9 4, Paityn Ralstin 0 0-0 0, Aubree Lux 0 0-0 0, Helen Wilcox 3 1-4 8, Abigail Duuck 0 0-0 0, Morgan Kirkland 2 0-0 4, Jada Jensen 3 0-4 6, Kairys Grant 1 2-2 4, Elizabeth Duuck 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 4-19 28.
Highland 11 7 3 6—27
Nezperce 9 4 8 7—28
3-point goals — Wilcox, Click.
Reardan 41, Colfax 23
SPOKANE VALLEY — Colfax led through the opening quarter in a 2B district tournament quarterfinal against Reardan at West Valley High School, but the Screaming Eagles turned the tide in the second and knocked the Bulldogs out of the winners’ bracket.
Brenna Gilchrist led Colfax (10-12) with 14 points. The Bulldogs next face Newport in loser-out play on Saturday at 5 p.m. back at West Valley.
COLFAX (10-12)
Brenna Gilchrist 6 0-0 14, Isabella Huntley 2 0-0 6, Adalynn Penwell 0 0-0 0, Allie Jenkin 0 0-0 0, Ava Swan 0 0-0 0, Cianna Gibb 0 0-0 0, Lola Hennigar 1 1-2 3. Totals 9 1-2 23.
REARDAN (19-2)
Lillie Whitman 0 0-0 0, Raegan Soliday 0 0-0 0, Rylynn Green 3 0-0 7, Olivia Wicks 1 0-0 2, Tenice Waters 4 0-0 9, Isabella Abrahamson 0 0-0 0, Emerson Sprecher 2 0-0 4, MacKenzie Bjornberg 4 1-5 9, Kipri Denison 0 0-0 0, Chasyn Waters 5 0-1 10. Totals 19 1-6 41.
Colfax 5 3 5 10—23
Reardan 4 13 9 15—41
3-point goals — Gilchrist 2, Huntley 2, Green, Waters.
Oakesdale 60, Colton 30
OAKESDALE, Wash. — The Wildcats saw their season come to an end as they fell to the host Nighthawks in 1B district tournament play.
Colton finished with an 11-6 record, while Oakesdale improved to 14-3.
Complete information was not available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Colfax 72, St. George’s 50
SPOKANE VALLEY — Caleb Lustig put up 10 of his game-high 20 points in the opening quarter to help Colfax make a 19-2 statement en route to an opening-round Washington Class 2B district tournament victory over St. George’s of Spokane at West Valley High School.
The Bulldogs (20-2) also enjoyed 17 points from Adrik Jenkin, 16 from Jayce Kelly and 10 courtesy of Ledger Kelly.
They will return to action facing Reardan on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. back at West Valley.
ST. GEORGE’S (11-11)
Colin Brennan 1 0-0 2, Shawn Jones 3 2-5 8, Zach You 0 0-0 0, Joe Jackson 1 0-0 3, Paul Leiland 1 0-0 3, Liam Darcy 0 2-2 2, Mason Zarlingo 4 0-0 11, Elden Pierce 8 0-0 18, Thomas Brennan 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 4-7 50.
COLFAX (20-2)
Gunner Brown 1 0-0 2, Ledger Kelly 3 1-2 10, Jayce Kelly 7 1-2 16, Dillon Thompson 3 0-0 7, Adrik Jenkin 6 1-4 17, JP McAnally 0 0-0 0, Caleb Lustig 10 0-0 20, Brayden McNeilly 0 0-0 0, Connor McAnally 0 0-0 0, Erik Christensen 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 3-8 72.
St. George’s 2 17 20 11—50
Colfax 19 17 24 12—72
3-point goals — Zarlingo 3, Pierce 2, Jackson, Leiland, T. Brennan, Jenkin 4, L. Kelly 3, J. Kelly, Thompson.
Kendrick 75, Troy 16
TROY — The visiting Tigers got nine scorers on the board and three in double figures while shooting better than 50% from 3-point range in a 2A Whitepine League rout of Troy.
Ralli Roetcisoender and Cade Silflow put up 17 points apiece and Kolt Koepp added 12 to lead the way for Kendrick (13-7, 7-4). The Tigers, who have now won six straight, held the Trojans (4-14, 0-12) scoreless in the second quarter.
KENDRICK (13-7, 7-4)
Maddox Kirkland 1 3-3 5, Cade Silflow 7 0-0 17, Ralli Roetcisoender 7 0-0 17, Kolt Koepp 6 0-0 12, Wyatt Cook 2 0-0 4, Nathan Kimberling 0 1-2 1, Hudson Kirkland 4 3-4 13, Brock Boyer 1 1-2 3, Landon Sneve 1 0-0 3. Totals 29 8-11 75.
TROY (4-14, 0-12)
Wade Moser 1 0-0 2, Rowan Tyler 0 1-2 1, Alex Paradise 0 0-0 0, Dominic Holden 1 0-0 2, Connor Wilson 3 0-0 6, Braddock Buchanan 0 0-0 0, Makhi Durrett 2 1-1 5, Jayden Mason 0 0-0 0, Connor Hunt 0 0-0 0, Evan Kirkham 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 2-3 16.
Kendrick 25 17 22 11—75
Troy 10 0 4 2—16
3-point goals — Silflow 3, Roetcisoender 3, Kirkland 2, Sneve.
JV — Kendrick 70, Troy 31.
West Valley 69, Clarkston 40
The host Bantams fell to 2A Greater Spokane League champion West Valley of Spokane Valley to conclude their regular season.
Jason Rinard tallied 10 points to lead seven scorers for Clarkston (10-11, 6-6), which kept the game competitive most of the way and pulled within a possession during the third quarter before the Eagles (16-3, 12-1) took off late.
“I loved the way our guys competed against a good team,” Clarkston coach Justin Jones said. “... I’m excited that we are playing our best basketball of the year at the right time! Now it’s a whole new season where anything can happen.”
WEST VALLEY (16-3, 12-1)
Nathan Zettle 7 4-4 22, Brandon Spunich 3 2-4 8, Noah Gadd-Lewis 0 0-0 0, Will Busse 6 0-2 12, Austin Clark 1 0-0 2, Brice Abbey 3 0-0 7, Kaya Sayhanlin 1 0-0 2, Noah Willard 4 1-1 12, Trey Raiford 1 1-2 3, Robert Avery 0 0-0 0, Quinlan Hyatt 0 1-2 1. Totals 26 9-15 69.
CLARKSTON (10-11, 6-6)
Isaiah Woods 3 0-0 9, Lee Brown 0 0-0 0, Braxton Forsmann 3 0-0 8, Niko Ah Hi 2 0-0 5, Otis Phillips 1 0-0 2, Josh Hoffman 0 2-4 2, Kendry Gimlin 1 2-2 4, Jason Rinard 4 0-0 10. Totals 14 4-6 40.
West Valley 14 18 13 24—69
Clarkston 9 13 13 5—40
3-point goals — Zettle 4, Willard 3, Abbey, Woods 3, Forsmann 2, Rinard 2, Ah Hi.
Coeur d’Alene 65, Moscow 52
MOSCOW — Maurice Bethel came off the bench to shoot 3-for-4 from beyond the arc and score a career-high 13 points for Moscow, but the Bears fell to visiting Coeur d’Alene to conclude their regular season.
Grant Abendroth of Moscow (6-13) led all scorers with 21 points. The Vikings (11-9) enjoyed double-digit performances from three players and outscored the Bears in three of the game’s four quarters.
COEUR D’ALENE (11-9)
Alexander McCall 0 0-0 0, Ben Murray 1 0-0 3, Stockton Montague 5 2-2 13, Tucker Booth 1 0-0 3, Maxwell Riley 1 0-0 2, Kai Wheeler 5 8-9 18, Caden Symons 5 7-7 17, Jack Johnston 0 0-0 0, Evan Robertson 3 1-1 7, T. Stern 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 18-19 65.
MOSCOW (6-13)
Tyson Izzo 1 3-4 6, JP Breese 1 0-2 3, Traiden Cummings 0 0-0 0, Maurice Bethel 4 2-4 13, Connor Isakson 1 0-2 2, Grant Abendroth 9 0-1 21, Max Winfree 0 0-0 0, Andrew Hurley 2 2-2 6, Owen Tiegs 0 0-0 0, Emeth Toebben 0 1-2 1. Totals 18 8-17 52.
Coeur d’Alene 19 12 17 17—65
Moscow 14 7 17 15—52
3-point goals — Murray, Montague, Bethel 3, Abendroth 3, Booth, Izzo, Breese.
JV — Coeur d’Alene def. Moscow.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington State 63, Loyola Marymount 51
PULLMAN — The Cougars had an efficient night shooting at 50% from the field as they defeated Loyola Marymount in West Coast Conference play at Beasley Coliseum.
Washington State (16-11, 11-5) found an advantage in the paint, outscoring the Lions 40-28.
Astera Tuhina finished just shy of her season-high with 15 points for WSU, splashing a trio of 3s to go with four steals, two assists and three rebounds. Dayana Mendes recorded her third double-double, tallying 14 points and a career-high 11 rebounds.
Eleonora Villa scored another 14 Cougar points, and Tara Wallack totaled 12 points, six rebounds, three blocks, three assists and a steal.
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (10-13, 4-11)
Hernandez 8-13 1-2 17, Clarke 2-7 0-0 6, Evans 8-21 2-5 20, Heidger 1-3 0-0 2, Williams 2-7 2-3 6, Ogot 0-0 0-0 0, Sitterud 0-2 0-0 0, Somvichian 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-53 5-10 51
WASHINGTON ST. (16-11, 11-5)
Mendes 7-10 0-0 14, Tuhina 6-11 0-0 15, Jenna Villa 0-2 0-0 0, Eleonora Villa 6-11 2-2 14, Wallack 5-7 2-2 12, Kpetikou 2-4 1-2 5, Abraham 0-4 1-2 1, Alsina 0-1 0-0 0, Chiu 0-0 0-0 0, Dart 0-1 0-0 0, Gardner 1-3 0-0 2, Totals 27-54 6-8 63
3-Point Goals — Loyola Marymount 4-15 (Clarke 2-5, Evans 2-8, Williams 0-1, Sitterud 0-1), Washington St. 3-15 (Mendes 0-1, Tuhina 3-7, E.Villa 0-1, J.Villa 0-1, Wallack 0-1, Abraham 0-2, Alsina 0-1, Gardner 0-1). Assists — Loyola Marymount 7 (Evans 4), Washington St. 8 (Wallack 3). Fouled Out — None. Rebounds — Loyola Marymount 28 (Hernandez 8), Washington St. 34 (Mendes 11). Total Fouls — Loyola Marymount 15, Washington St. 13. Technical Fouls — None. A — 890.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Cougs tied for 12th
LIHUE, Hawaii — Opening its season on the Ocean Course at Kokuala, Washington State sat tied for 12th with a 14-over 294 through Day 1 of the John Burns Intercollegiate.
Senior Franklin Lydra and redshirt sophomore Ben Borgida lead the the Cougars so far with identical 1-over par scores of 71.
The tournament continues with a second round of competition beginning today at 11 a.m. Pacific.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
LC State adds Sprenger
Javelin thrower Caleb Sprenger from Athena, Ore., will join the Lewis-Clark State roster this spring, it was announced Wednesday.
Sprenger is a graduate of Weston McEwen High School, where he holds the school record in the javelin with a mark of 176 feet, 4 inches. He was also a standout in other throwing and jumping events, and helped the school’s Tigerscots make two second-place team finishes at State.
“Caleb will be a huge addition to our javelin team, and I can’t wait to see what he can do,” LCSC assistant coach Jacob Whittaker said. “He has the right attitude, a strong work ethic and the athletic ability to push his teammates to improve.”