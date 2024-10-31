Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
SportsOctober 31, 2024

AREA ROUNDUP: Bantams, Greyhounds grab volleyball victories

SPOKANE— The Clarkston Bantams beat Rogers in four sets Wednesday, settling in after a razor-thin opening-set loss in 2A Greater Spokane League volleyball action.

The set scores were 24-26, 25-22, 25-13 and 25-16.

The Bantams were led by Jordan Cassetto and Ella Leavitt, who tallied nine kills each. Cassetto also tallied five blacks, Reese de Groot supplied five aces and Hayley Barnea recorded 18 assists.

The Bantams finished the regular season 8-10 and 7-5 overall.

Pullman finishes regular season with a win

DEER PARK — The Pullman Greyhounds fought to the bitter end and emerged victorious over Deer Park in a five-set Greater Spokane League dual.

Pullman won with set scores of 20-25, 25-16, 25-22, 18-25 and 16-14.

Jasmyne Washington paced the Hounds with 16 kills and 12 blocks, Camber Wolfe dished out 42 assists and Kate Armstrong recorded 21 digs.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The Hounds finished the regular season 12-6 and 9-3 in the GSL.

Pomeroy ends season with loss

POMEROY — The Pomeroy Pirates dropped their final game of the season to Liberty Christian in four sets in a district tournament match.

The final box read 21-25, 25-14, 25-16, 25-11.

Olivia Cooper provided 10 digs and three aces, Hollie Van Vogt was a perfect 19-for-19 serving with five aces and nine assists and Molly Warren added four kills and three blocks in the Pirates’ (10-7) loss to the Patriots (12-11-1).

“This is a great group of girls and I’m proud of what they accomplished this season,” Pomeroy coach Adam Van Vogt said.

Walla Walla Valley sweeps Garfield-Palouse

Walla Walla Valley swept Garfield-Palouse in a district tournament match. Complete information was not available.

The Vikings (14-3) fall to the losers’ bracket with the loss.

Story Tags
Area roundup
Advertisement
Related
SportsOct. 31
Lewis-Clark State women ready to join the basketball fray
SportsOct. 31
5 area teams State-bound in volleyball
SportsOct. 31
DODGERS WIN ’24 WORLD SERIES
SportsOct. 30
Idaho men’s basketball optimistic depth and culture will bre...
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy