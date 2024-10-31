AREA ROUNDUP: Bantams, Greyhounds grab volleyball victories

SPOKANE— The Clarkston Bantams beat Rogers in four sets Wednesday, settling in after a razor-thin opening-set loss in 2A Greater Spokane League volleyball action.

The set scores were 24-26, 25-22, 25-13 and 25-16.

The Bantams were led by Jordan Cassetto and Ella Leavitt, who tallied nine kills each. Cassetto also tallied five blacks, Reese de Groot supplied five aces and Hayley Barnea recorded 18 assists.

The Bantams finished the regular season 8-10 and 7-5 overall.

Pullman finishes regular season with a win

DEER PARK — The Pullman Greyhounds fought to the bitter end and emerged victorious over Deer Park in a five-set Greater Spokane League dual.

Pullman won with set scores of 20-25, 25-16, 25-22, 18-25 and 16-14.

Jasmyne Washington paced the Hounds with 16 kills and 12 blocks, Camber Wolfe dished out 42 assists and Kate Armstrong recorded 21 digs.