Bantams rally past Hounds in five-set volleyball slugfest

AREA ROUNDUP
PULLMAN — The Clarkston Bantams saved match point late in the fourth set and rallied to a Class 2A Greater Spokane League volleyball upset over host Pullman on Tuesday.
The set scores were 16-25, 25-22, 18-25, 26-24 and 16-14.
Clarkston (2-6, 2-3) trailed 24-23 in the fourth before sweeping the last three points of that set behind the serving of freshman Laney Augir, who served through another critical stretch as the Bantams turned the tide again in the fifth. Reese DeGroot logged a double-double of 13 kills and 17 digs, Joey Miller and Hayley Barnea dished out 16 assists apiece, Roxie Rogers had 17 digs and six aces, and Jordan Cassetto made seven blocks for Clarkston.
For the Greyhounds (5-4, 3-2), Jasmyne Washington delivered 22 kills and four blocks, Camber Wolfe had 47 assists, and Kate Armstrong notched 13 digs and four aces.
JV — Clarkston def. Pullman 3-0.
Bengals top Timberwolves
Host Lewiston came through an epic 45-minute opening set en route to victory over Lake City of Coeur d’Alene, avenging a defeat from the beginning of the season.
The Bengals prevailed by a final scoreline of 34-32, 23-25, 27-25, 25-20, moving to 15-3 on the season.
Emery McKarcher littered the stat sheets with 42 digs, 17 assists and four blocks, Brooke Bernal provided 25 assists, and defensive specialists Ella Vanhorn and Sophie Canner stepped out of their comfort zone in the clutch to help the Bengals (15-3) earn their 10th consecutive win.
“We played really phenomenal defense, and honestly what was so key was that every member of our team contributed,” Lewiston coach Halle White said.
JV — Lake City def. Lewiston 2-1.
C — Lake City def. Lewiston 2-1.
Bears bite Bulldogs
SANDPOINT, Idaho — Traveling Moscow edged out the first set before taking over in a 25-23, 25-14, 25-20 Inland Empire League victory over Sandpoint.
Eva Biladeau and Jessa Skinner notched eight kills apiece for the Bears (7-9, 2-5), while Jacque Williams had 4 1/2 blocks and Laura House tallied eight digs and three aces.
“We did some good things and played more consistently than we have been,” Moscow coach Lisa Davis said.
JV — Sandpoint def. Moscow 3-0.
C — Moscow def. Sandpoint 3-0.
Pirates poach Eagles
ST. JOHN, Wash. — Traveling Pomeroy asserted itself late to top St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse in four sets of Southeast 1B League play.
The final scoreline read 25-17, 19-25, 25-23, 25-14.
Taylor Gilbert served 20-for-20 with nine aces while firing 10 kills for the victorious Pirates (6-2, 5-2), while Hollie Van Vogt went 18-for-19 with six aces and 17 assists and Olivia Cooper made 11 digs.
“When we needed to dig deep and find some energy, we found that,” Pomeroy coach Adam Van Vogt said. “We did a great job of playing together and minimizing mistakes.”
JV — Pomeroy def. SJEL 2-0.
Trojans lay waste to Wildcats
TROY — On senior night at Troy, the undefeated Trojans stormed to a 25-14, 25-22, 25-3 win over 2A Whitepine League foe Lapwai.
Seniors Ashlyn Strunk, Nicole Hunter and Teagan Gale were honored at the match. Gale racked up 18 kills in the match, Hunter had 12 digs and two aces, and Strunk served a long stretch in the third set to help Troy (18-0, 12-0) pull away from Lapwai (4-7, 3-7).
JV — Troy def. Lapwai.
Loggers top Kubs
POTLATCH — The host Loggers needed 10 unanswered points to win a tough third set en route to a 25-8, 18-25, 26-24, 25-20 victory over 2A Whitepine League foe Kamiah.
Rylee Tucker served the final nine points of the third-set comeback and had three aces during the stretch for Potlatch (13-3, 10-1). Tucker totaled 24-of-25 serving with 22 assists.
Emma Patten was a perfect 20-for-20 serving with three aces and had 10 digs and 10 assists. Brooklyn Mitchell had 14 kills and 12 digs, and freshman Maddelyn Smith had 20 digs.
For Kamiah (8-7, 5-5), the result snapped a three-match winning streak.
The match doubled as the main event of Spike for the Cure night, which raised money for breast cancer awareness.
“This league is so tough, there is no easy match. Everyone is coming to play,” Potlatch coach Ron Dinsmoor said. “Really proud of the girls to get that win tonight.”
Bulldogs lick Lumberjacks
GRANGEVILLE — In 3A Central Idaho League competition, host Grangeville eked out the first set en route to a straight-sets victory over St. Maries.
The Bulldogs prevailed 27-25, 25-21, 25-20, moving to 4-5 on the season and 2-2 in league.
Adalei Lefebvre (12 kills, 12 digs), Madalyn Green (11-for-11 serving, four kills) and Addie Vanderwall (24 assists) spearheaded the winning effort.
Eagles soar past unbeaten foes
SPOKANE — Pullman Christian School battled to a 25-23, 14-25, 25-22, 25-22 victory over previously undefeated Spokane Classical Christian in Mountain Christian League play.
Freshman Elizabeth Fitzgerald led the Eagles (6-4) with 12 kills.
Bulldogs master Mustangs
DEARY — Visiting Genesee settled in after a tight first set to best 1A Whitepine League rival Deary in straight sets with a final scoreline of 26-24, 25-11, 25-13.
Miley Grieser (eight kills, no errors) and Sydney Banks (12 digs) provided key leadership in the victory for the Bulldogs (9-4, 6-0), who maintained command over the top spot in league standings with their win over the Mustangs (5-3, 5-2).
JV — Deary def. Genesee 2-0.
Pirates sail past Tigers
KENDRICK — Prairie of Cottonwood rolled to a 25-13, 25-20, 25-20 victory over Kendrick in 2A Whitepine League play.
The Pirates (10-5, 7-3) enjoyed what coach Julie Schumacher described as a “fantastic” performance from Tamden Pecarovich in which she recorded 19 assists and served 23-for-23 with five aces. The Tigers slipped to 2-9 on the season and 1-8 in league.
JV — Prairie def. Kendrick 2-0.
Bulldogs pounce on Panthers
COLFAX — The Panthers dropped a 2B Northeast League match to Colfax 25-15, 21-25, 25-12, 25-14.
Kelsey Thummel had 16 digs and four aces for Asotin (2-6, 0-4). Kierra Nielson had three blocks and three kills.
Nighthawks prey on Vikings
PALOUSE — Garfield-Palouse dropped a 25-22, 25-23, 25-19 clash of unbeatens against visiting Southeast 1B League rival Oakesdale.
The Vikings drop to 5-1 on the season and in league play with the loss.
Colton loses in league
TEKOA, Wash. — Colton was swept by Tekoa-Rosalia in a Southeast 1B Leaguge match.
The Wildcats fall to 1-7 overall and 1-6 in league play. Set scores and further information were not available at press time.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCERPullman 3, Clarkston 2
PULLMAN — Amelia Cobos made the decisive goal off a corner kick in the 64th minute and the host Greyhounds edged past Clarkston to remain perfect in 2A Greater Spokane League play.
All-time program goal leader Rebecca Skinner added one more to her three-figure career total less than 10 minutes into on a penalty kick play to put Clarkston (5-4, 2-3) up early, but Pullman (8-1, 5-0) successfully held her at bay the rest of the way. Goals from Vicky Villarino and Olivia Whitworth of Pullman were answered by the Bantams’ Savannah Kanooth in another penalty kick conversion before Cobos’ tilted things back in the Greyhounds’ favor.
Clarkston 1 1—2
Pullman 2 1—3
Clarkston — Rebecca Skinner, 8th.
Pullman — Vicky Villarino (Sydney Johnson), 20th.
Pullman — Olivia Whitworth (Augi Villarino), 30th.
Clarkston — Savannah Kanooth, 45th.
Pullman — Amelia Cobos, 64th.
Shots — Clarkston 4, Pullman 13. Saves — unavailable.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRYGar-Pal wins league meet
COLFAX — Garfield-Palouse earned boys and girls team wins in a 1B/2B league meet at Colfax Golf Course.
Courage Hightree, Emma Kritzeck and Arabella Sievers made it a Viking sweep on the podium in the girls race. Hightree won with a time of 21 minutes, 52 seconds. Adalyn Johnson was the high finisher for Asotin in fourth place with a time of 22:28.
Gar-Pal’s Brendan and Kieran Snekvik took second and third in the boys race, with Brendan Snekvik clocking in at 17:01.8, half-a-second behind winner Gabe Branstetter of Reardan.
Tanner Baerlocher had the best finish for Colton with a time of 17:48 to finish fifth. Mason Kern of Asotin was eighth.
Girls
Team scores — 1. Garfield-Palouse 31; 2. Freeman 48; 3. Liberty (Spangle) 73; 4. Asotin 79; 5. Colfax 107.
Top 10 individuals — 1. Courage Hightree, Garfield-Palouse 21:52; 2. Emma Kritzeck, Garfield-Palouse 22:03; 3. Arabella Sievers, Garfield-Palouse 22:04; 4. Adalyn Johnson, Asotin 22:28; 5. Emma Dreyer, Freeman 22:38; 6. HettyLee Laughary, Garfield-Palouse 23:05; 7. Ava Mounts, Freeman 23:08; 8. Allison Hanegan, Liberty (Spangle) 23:20; 9. Maris Vernon, Freeman 24:22; 10. Camille Johnson, Asotin 24:32.
Boys
Team scores — 1. Garfield-Palouse 42; 2. Freeman 64; 3. Reardan 68; 4. Asotin 83; 5. Colton 113; 6. Colfax 137.
Top 10 individuals — 1. Gabe Branstetter, Reardan 17:01.3; 2. Brendan Snekvik, Garfield-Palouse 17:01.8; 3. Kieran Snekvik, Garfield-Palouse 17:21; 4. Jakari Singleton, Reardan 17:43; 5. Tanner Baerlocher, Colton 17:48; 6. Josiah Kann, Freeman 18:10; 7. Eli Cotton, Freeman 18:10; 8. Mason Kern, Asotin 18:38; 9. JP McAnally, Colfax 18:39; 10. Isaiah Hightree, Garfield-Palouse 18:42.
Bonner, Farr finish first
WEIPPE — Timberline of Weippe’s Nya Bonner won the girls race and Ben Farr of Genesee crossed the line first in the boys event at the Spartan Invite.
Bonner finished with a time of 22 minutes, 40 seconds in the 5,000-meter girls race, 50 seconds ahead of Evelyn Ward of Clearwater Valley/Kamiah.
Farr came in nearly a minute ahead of any other competitor with a time of 17:15. Manuel Mendez of Timberline completed his race with a time of 18:13.
GIRLS
Top 10 individuals — 1. Nya Bonner, Timberline (Weippe) 22:40; 2. Evelyn Ward, Clearwater Valley/Kamiah 23:30; 3. Evelyn Gehring, Prairie 24:33; 4. Kelsee Hunt, Clearwater Valley-Kamiah 25:01; 5. Alyse Facey, Nezperce 25:50; 6. Ella McLeod, Prairie 25:50; 7. Leilani Ortega, Timberline (Weippe) 26:14; 8. Rebecca Cerruti, Potlatch 27:13; 9. Lillianne Lustig, Prairie 28:01; 10. Lucy Tunnell, Potlatch 28:04.
BOYS
Top 10 individuals — 1. Ben Farr, Genesee 17:15; 2. Manuel Mendez, Timberline (Weippe) 18:13; 3. Tanner Smith, Potlatch 18:14; 4. Blayne Mosman, Nezperce 18:20; 5. Joshua Ketcheson, Genesee 18:37; 6. Leinidas Schweikert, Potlatch 18:46; 7. Benjamin Jones, Troy 18:50; 8. Devyn Sparrow, Timberline (Weippe) 19:14; 9. Phineas Fitch, Prairie 19:23; 10. Stephen Yacoubian, Genesee 19:25.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLFBengals wrap regular season
COEUR D’ALENE — Kayden Orton shot 88 for a fourth-place individual showing, leading the Bengals to fourth as a team, in the Jim Kraus Invitational at Avondale Golf Club.
This concluded the regular season for Lewiston, which will next compete in Regionals on Thursday at the Links Golf Club in Post Falls.
Team scores — 1. Coeur d’Alene 324; 2. Lakeland 343; 3. Post Falls 345; 4. Lewiston 361; 5. Sandpoint 374; 6. Lake City 393.
Individual medalist — Karl Berend, Post Falls, 78.
Lewiston individuals — Kayden Orton 88, Colt Walker 89, Jayden Estlund 90, Landon Blewett 94.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLFRenner wins first title
MADISON, Wisc. — Washington State’s Sam Renner earned his first collegiate individual title with a 9-under 207 in the Bader Invitational at the University Ridge Golf Course.
Renner won by two strokes over Felix Krammer of Northern Illinois and William Harned of host Wisconsin.
The junior entered the final round trailing by two strokes. A 1-under 71 with four birdies and three bogies proved good enough to take the crown.
Washington State finished in a tie for fourth place as a team. The Cougars were 15 strokes behind winner Northern Illinois.
Team scores — 1. Northern Illinois 292—855; T2. Long Beach State 295—858; T2. Wisconsin 297—858; T4. Illinois State 299—870; T4. Memphis 293—870; T4. Washington State 298—870; 7. Nebraska 298—870; 8. Minnesota 295—875; 9. Southern Mississippi 303—877; T10; Ball State 300—892; T10. South Dakota State 302—892; 12. VCU 304—902; 13. Southern Illinois 310—903; 14. Winthrop 314—908; 15. Western Kentucky 323—916; 16. Green Bay 319—927.
Individual medalist — Sam Renner, Washington State 71—207.
Other WSU individuals — T21. Ben Borgida 76—218; T32. Jakob Chicoyne 75—221; T45. Dylan Burcham 76—225; T67. Garrett Harrison 77—229.
Warriors conclude play in Arizona
SURPRISE, Ariz. — Lewis-Clark State struggled to a 10th-place finish at the OUAZ Fall Invitational at Sterling Grove Golf and Country Club.
Alex Navarro led the Warriors with a tournament score of 227, good enough to tie for 28th place.
Team — 1. Marian 288—870; 2. OUAZ 298—879; 3. Masters 290—887; T4. ACU 293—894; T4. OUAZ B 308—894; 6. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 293—896; 7. Embry-Riddle 291—904; 8. Victoria 299—912; 9. Benedictine 299—914; 10. LC State 311—923. 11. Park 310—935.
Individual medalists — Augie Mann, Marian 72—212; Jonathan Larson, Masters 66—212.
LC State individuals — T28. Alex Navarro 76—227; 34. Lucas Ortega 76—229; 43. Kye Krall 82—234; T47 Oscar Behle 79—237; T51 Luke West 80—241.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLFIdaho earns top-10 finish
TACOMA, Wash. — The Vandals finished 10th from a 17-team field in the Pat Lesser Harbottle Invitational at Tacoma Country and Golf Club.
Idaho shot a team score of 301 on Tuesday to make a three-round total of 885. The Vandals finished 35 strokes behind winner CSU Fullerton.
Emma Heyman and Emma Kang shared high-Vandal performances. Heyman shot an even-72 in the final round. Kang struggled down the stretch with a round of 77.
Both Kang and Heyman finished with a tournament score of 4-over 220, tying for 28th place.
Team scores — 1. CSU Fullerton 284—852; 2. Seattle 286—855; 3. British Columbia 291—863; T4. Santa Clara 292—870; T4. UC Irvine 291—870; 6. UC Riverside 290—873; 7. California Baptist 301—874; 8. Gonzaga 295—880; 9. Fresno State 291—883; 10. Idaho 301—885; 11. Weber State 296—891; 12. Northern Colorado 302—893; 13. Houston Christian 303—895; T14. North Dakota 302—904; T14. Eastern Washington 305—904; 16. Portland State 298—916; 17. Saint Martin’s 323—955.
Individual medalist — Rivekka Jumagulova, Seattle 68—203.
Idaho individuals — T28. Emma Kang 77—220; T28. Emma Heyman 72—220; T35. Zoe Newell 77—221; T46. Jenna Bruggeman 75—225. T61. Kaylin Johnson 79—230.
Other idaho individuals — T46. Laura Caamano 78—225.
Bils leads WSU
MONTERREY, Calif. — WSU’s Sarah Skovgaard Bils just missed out on a top-20 finish with a 5-over 221 at The Molly Collegiate Invitational.
Skovgaard Bils shot a 3-over 75 in the final round to finish in 21st place, 12 strokes behind co-winners Paula Martin Samperdo of Stanford and Riana Mission of San Francisco.
The Cougars finished 11th as a team — 26 strokes behind 10th-place Rutgers and 88 behind winner Stanford.
Team scores — 1. Stanford 280—851; 2. California 279—869; 3. Washington 291—880; T4. UC Davis 284—884; T4. San Jose State 286—884; 6. San Francisco 302—889; 7. Oregon State 296—898; 8. Sacramento State 297—901; 9. Nevada 305—906; 10. Rutgers 304—913; 11. Washington State 314—939.
Individual medalist — Paula Martin Sampedro, Stanford 71—209; Riana Mission, San Francisco 71—209.
WSU individuals — 21. Sarah Skovgaard Bils 75—221; 55. Sara Pineros 79—238; 57. Alice Johansson 79—239; 60. Agnes Brink 81—241; 64. Madelyn Gamble 83—246.