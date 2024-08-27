Bantams rally past Hounds in five-set volleyball slugfest

AREA ROUNDUP

PULLMAN — The Clarkston Bantams saved match point late in the fourth set and rallied to a Class 2A Greater Spokane League volleyball upset over host Pullman on Tuesday.

The set scores were 16-25, 25-22, 18-25, 26-24 and 16-14.

Clarkston (2-6, 2-3) trailed 24-23 in the fourth before sweeping the last three points of that set behind the serving of freshman Laney Augir, who served through another critical stretch as the Bantams turned the tide again in the fifth. Reese DeGroot logged a double-double of 13 kills and 17 digs, Joey Miller and Hayley Barnea dished out 16 assists apiece, Roxie Rogers had 17 digs and six aces, and Jordan Cassetto made seven blocks for Clarkston.

For the Greyhounds (5-4, 3-2), Jasmyne Washington delivered 22 kills and four blocks, Camber Wolfe had 47 assists, and Kate Armstrong notched 13 digs and four aces.

JV — Clarkston def. Pullman 3-0.

Bengals top Timberwolves

Host Lewiston came through an epic 45-minute opening set en route to victory over Lake City of Coeur d’Alene, avenging a defeat from the beginning of the season.

The Bengals prevailed by a final scoreline of 34-32, 23-25, 27-25, 25-20, moving to 15-3 on the season.

Emery McKarcher littered the stat sheets with 42 digs, 17 assists and four blocks, Brooke Bernal provided 25 assists, and defensive specialists Ella Vanhorn and Sophie Canner stepped out of their comfort zone in the clutch to help the Bengals (15-3) earn their 10th consecutive win.

“We played really phenomenal defense, and honestly what was so key was that every member of our team contributed,” Lewiston coach Halle White said.

JV — Lake City def. Lewiston 2-1.

C — Lake City def. Lewiston 2-1.

Bears bite Bulldogs

SANDPOINT, Idaho — Traveling Moscow edged out the first set before taking over in a 25-23, 25-14, 25-20 Inland Empire League victory over Sandpoint.

Eva Biladeau and Jessa Skinner notched eight kills apiece for the Bears (7-9, 2-5), while Jacque Williams had 4 1/2 blocks and Laura House tallied eight digs and three aces.

“We did some good things and played more consistently than we have been,” Moscow coach Lisa Davis said.

JV — Sandpoint def. Moscow 3-0.

C — Moscow def. Sandpoint 3-0.

Pirates poach Eagles

ST. JOHN, Wash. — Traveling Pomeroy asserted itself late to top St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse in four sets of Southeast 1B League play.

The final scoreline read 25-17, 19-25, 25-23, 25-14.

Taylor Gilbert served 20-for-20 with nine aces while firing 10 kills for the victorious Pirates (6-2, 5-2), while Hollie Van Vogt went 18-for-19 with six aces and 17 assists and Olivia Cooper made 11 digs.

“When we needed to dig deep and find some energy, we found that,” Pomeroy coach Adam Van Vogt said. “We did a great job of playing together and minimizing mistakes.”

JV — Pomeroy def. SJEL 2-0.

Trojans lay waste to Wildcats

TROY — On senior night at Troy, the undefeated Trojans stormed to a 25-14, 25-22, 25-3 win over 2A Whitepine League foe Lapwai.

Seniors Ashlyn Strunk, Nicole Hunter and Teagan Gale were honored at the match. Gale racked up 18 kills in the match, Hunter had 12 digs and two aces, and Strunk served a long stretch in the third set to help Troy (18-0, 12-0) pull away from Lapwai (4-7, 3-7).

JV — Troy def. Lapwai.

Loggers top Kubs

POTLATCH — The host Loggers needed 10 unanswered points to win a tough third set en route to a 25-8, 18-25, 26-24, 25-20 victory over 2A Whitepine League foe Kamiah.

Rylee Tucker served the final nine points of the third-set comeback and had three aces during the stretch for Potlatch (13-3, 10-1). Tucker totaled 24-of-25 serving with 22 assists.

Emma Patten was a perfect 20-for-20 serving with three aces and had 10 digs and 10 assists. Brooklyn Mitchell had 14 kills and 12 digs, and freshman Maddelyn Smith had 20 digs.

For Kamiah (8-7, 5-5), the result snapped a three-match winning streak.

The match doubled as the main event of Spike for the Cure night, which raised money for breast cancer awareness.

“This league is so tough, there is no easy match. Everyone is coming to play,” Potlatch coach Ron Dinsmoor said. “Really proud of the girls to get that win tonight.”

Bulldogs lick Lumberjacks

GRANGEVILLE — In 3A Central Idaho League competition, host Grangeville eked out the first set en route to a straight-sets victory over St. Maries.

The Bulldogs prevailed 27-25, 25-21, 25-20, moving to 4-5 on the season and 2-2 in league.

Adalei Lefebvre (12 kills, 12 digs), Madalyn Green (11-for-11 serving, four kills) and Addie Vanderwall (24 assists) spearheaded the winning effort.

Eagles soar past unbeaten foes

SPOKANE — Pullman Christian School battled to a 25-23, 14-25, 25-22, 25-22 victory over previously undefeated Spokane Classical Christian in Mountain Christian League play.

Freshman Elizabeth Fitzgerald led the Eagles (6-4) with 12 kills.

Bulldogs master Mustangs

DEARY — Visiting Genesee settled in after a tight first set to best 1A Whitepine League rival Deary in straight sets with a final scoreline of 26-24, 25-11, 25-13.

Miley Grieser (eight kills, no errors) and Sydney Banks (12 digs) provided key leadership in the victory for the Bulldogs (9-4, 6-0), who maintained command over the top spot in league standings with their win over the Mustangs (5-3, 5-2).

JV — Deary def. Genesee 2-0.

Pirates sail past Tigers

KENDRICK — Prairie of Cottonwood rolled to a 25-13, 25-20, 25-20 victory over Kendrick in 2A Whitepine League play.

The Pirates (10-5, 7-3) enjoyed what coach Julie Schumacher described as a “fantastic” performance from Tamden Pecarovich in which she recorded 19 assists and served 23-for-23 with five aces. The Tigers slipped to 2-9 on the season and 1-8 in league.

JV — Prairie def. Kendrick 2-0.

Bulldogs pounce on Panthers

COLFAX — The Panthers dropped a 2B Northeast League match to Colfax 25-15, 21-25, 25-12, 25-14.

Kelsey Thummel had 16 digs and four aces for Asotin (2-6, 0-4). Kierra Nielson had three blocks and three kills.

Nighthawks prey on Vikings

PALOUSE — Garfield-Palouse dropped a 25-22, 25-23, 25-19 clash of unbeatens against visiting Southeast 1B League rival Oakesdale.

The Vikings drop to 5-1 on the season and in league play with the loss.

Colton loses in league

TEKOA, Wash. — Colton was swept by Tekoa-Rosalia in a Southeast 1B Leaguge match.

The Wildcats fall to 1-7 overall and 1-6 in league play. Set scores and further information were not available at press time.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCERPullman 3, Clarkston 2

PULLMAN — Amelia Cobos made the decisive goal off a corner kick in the 64th minute and the host Greyhounds edged past Clarkston to remain perfect in 2A Greater Spokane League play.

All-time program goal leader Rebecca Skinner added one more to her three-figure career total less than 10 minutes into on a penalty kick play to put Clarkston (5-4, 2-3) up early, but Pullman (8-1, 5-0) successfully held her at bay the rest of the way. Goals from Vicky Villarino and Olivia Whitworth of Pullman were answered by the Bantams’ Savannah Kanooth in another penalty kick conversion before Cobos’ tilted things back in the Greyhounds’ favor.