Bantams sending 13 to state wrestling tournament

AREA ROUNDUP

Nine Clarkston girls and four Bantam boys qualified for the state wrestling tournament.

The Bantam girls also won their first district title in school history over the weekend.

Tilly Morgan, Kenzie Weza, Joelyn Hart, Blayke Tinsley and Aspen Hellickson won first place in the district tournament. Elise Justis, Olivia Wyatt and Samara Hagen and Emma Flerchinger snagged second place in their respective bouts.

Casey Kimball, Colby Valdez, Clayton Ockwell and Justyn Watters qualified for State for the Bantam boys.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALLDeary 57, Clearwater Valley 43

DEARY — Blake Cark racked up a big double-double of 16 points and 17 rebounds as the Mustangs stampeded past the Rams in a 1A Whitepine League game.

The game doubled as senior night for Deary (10-10, 8-4), which honored seniors Wyatt Vincent (15 points), TJ Beyer (five), Mason Leonard and Gabe Johnston.

Nolan Hubbard added 15 points for the Mustangs and Harvey Wellard had 16 for Clearwater Valley (11-8, 10-2) of Kooskia.

“Definitely a good game to go into Districts,” Deary coach Jalen Kirk said. “Our guys had a lot of energy and intensity tonight.”

CLEARWATER VALLEY (11-8, 10-2)

Harvey Wellard 7 0-0 16, Hyson Scott 4 1-3 9, Matthew Louwien 0 0-0 0, Teagan Altman 0 0-0 0, Joshua Gardner 4 0-0 8, Timuni Moses 4 0-4 8, Cason Curtis 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 1-7 43.

DEARY (10-10, 8-4)

TJ Beyer 2 0-0 5, Mason Leonard 0 0-0 0, Gabe Johnston 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Vincent 6 1-2 15, Nolan Hubbard 7 0-0 15, Jacob Mechling 1 0-0 2, Blake Clark 7 2-4 16, Jaymon Keen 2 0-0 4. Totals 25 3-6 57.

CV 12 11 10 10—43

Deary 13 12 16 16—57

3-point goals — Wellard 2, Vincent 2, Beyer, Hubbard.

Sandpoint 46, Lewiston 43

SANDPOINT — The Bengals lost to Sandpoint in the final regular season 5A/6A Inland Empire League game of the season.

Royce Fisher led Lewiston (17-4, 6-3) with 20 points and Jordan Walker added 15 points in the loss to Sandpoint (10-10, 5-4).

The Bengals had already clinched home-court advantage for the entirety of the 5A IEL district tournament prior to this game and will host Moscow in Round 1 of the tournament at 7 p.m. Friday.

LEWISTON (17-4, 6-3)