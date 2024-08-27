Sections
SportsFebruary 19, 2025

Bantams sending 13 to state wrestling tournament

The Clarkston girls wrestling team and coaches pose with their medals and district championship trophy.
The Clarkston girls wrestling team and coaches pose with their medals and district championship trophy.Courtesy photo

AREA ROUNDUP

Nine Clarkston girls and four Bantam boys qualified for the state wrestling tournament.

The Bantam girls also won their first district title in school history over the weekend.

Tilly Morgan, Kenzie Weza, Joelyn Hart, Blayke Tinsley and Aspen Hellickson won first place in the district tournament. Elise Justis, Olivia Wyatt and Samara Hagen and Emma Flerchinger snagged second place in their respective bouts.

Casey Kimball, Colby Valdez, Clayton Ockwell and Justyn Watters qualified for State for the Bantam boys.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALLDeary 57, Clearwater Valley 43

DEARY — Blake Cark racked up a big double-double of 16 points and 17 rebounds as the Mustangs stampeded past the Rams in a 1A Whitepine League game.

The game doubled as senior night for Deary (10-10, 8-4), which honored seniors Wyatt Vincent (15 points), TJ Beyer (five), Mason Leonard and Gabe Johnston.

Nolan Hubbard added 15 points for the Mustangs and Harvey Wellard had 16 for Clearwater Valley (11-8, 10-2) of Kooskia.

“Definitely a good game to go into Districts,” Deary coach Jalen Kirk said. “Our guys had a lot of energy and intensity tonight.”

CLEARWATER VALLEY (11-8, 10-2)

Harvey Wellard 7 0-0 16, Hyson Scott 4 1-3 9, Matthew Louwien 0 0-0 0, Teagan Altman 0 0-0 0, Joshua Gardner 4 0-0 8, Timuni Moses 4 0-4 8, Cason Curtis 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 1-7 43.

DEARY (10-10, 8-4)

TJ Beyer 2 0-0 5, Mason Leonard 0 0-0 0, Gabe Johnston 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Vincent 6 1-2 15, Nolan Hubbard 7 0-0 15, Jacob Mechling 1 0-0 2, Blake Clark 7 2-4 16, Jaymon Keen 2 0-0 4. Totals 25 3-6 57.

CV 12 11 10 10—43

Deary 13 12 16 16—57

3-point goals — Wellard 2, Vincent 2, Beyer, Hubbard.

Sandpoint 46, Lewiston 43

SANDPOINT — The Bengals lost to Sandpoint in the final regular season 5A/6A Inland Empire League game of the season.

Royce Fisher led Lewiston (17-4, 6-3) with 20 points and Jordan Walker added 15 points in the loss to Sandpoint (10-10, 5-4).

The Bengals had already clinched home-court advantage for the entirety of the 5A IEL district tournament prior to this game and will host Moscow in Round 1 of the tournament at 7 p.m. Friday.

LEWISTON (17-4, 6-3)

Dray Torpey 0 0-0 0, Royce Fisher 8 0-0 20, Drew Alldredge 0 0-0 0, Jordan Walker 5 3-3 15, Alex Shafer 0 0-0 0, Guy Krasselt 0 0-0 0, Brady Rudolph 0 1-2 1, Blaze Hepburn 0 0-0 0, Parker Bogar 3 0-0 7, Mason Way 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 4-5 43.

SANDPOINT (10-10, 5-4)

E. Gilman 0 0-0 0, K. Williams 2 0-0 6, L. Iverson 0 0-0 0, B. Yerbrough 0 0-0 0, Z. Zimmerman 0 0-0 0, D. Chamberlin 2 2-4 6, T. Welse 0 0-0 0, L. Haddock 0 0-0 0, L. Roos 6 1-7 15, C. Gion 0 0-0 0, K. Corbett 4 1-1 2, W. Leisy 0 1-2 1, E. Jones 4 1-2 19, R. Wolff 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 6-16 46.

Lewiston 9 11 14 9—43

Sandpoint 15 13 10 8—46

3-point goals — Fisher 4, Walker 2, Bogar, Williams 2, Roos 2.

Garden Valley 67, Salmon River 41

GARDEN VALLEY, Idaho — Salmon River couldn’t keep pace with Garden Valley in a 1A Long Pin Conference district tournament game.

Gage Crump led the Savages (7-15, 2-10) with 12 points on four 3-pointers.

Madix Miller had a game-high 21 points for the host Wolverines (15-7, 10-2).

SALMON RIVER (7-15, 2-10)

Max Peterson 0 0-0 0, Gage Crump 4 0-0 12, Hayes Pratt 0 0-2 0, Blake Shepherd 3 1-2 9, Riley Davis 1 2-2 4, Aaron Markley 1 0-0 2, Kingston Pyle 4 1-4 9, Boden Akins 0 0-0 0, Devon Herzig 2 1-2 5. Totals 15 5-10 41.

GARDEN VALLEY (15-7, 10-2)

Teigan Goff 1 0-0 2, Maxon Yearsley 1 0-0 2, Madix Miller 10 0-3 21, Rex Fackrell 0 0-0 0, Cody Perrin 4 1-2 9, Marshall 1 0-2 2, Elijah Marchand 2 1-2 5, Connor Ross 4 0-0 8, Trevor Corn 6 3-4 18. Totals 29 5-13 67.

Salmon River 15 7 8 11—41

Garden Valley 22 17 22 6—67

3-point goals — Corn 3, Miller, Crump 4, Shepherd 2.

COLLEGE BASEBALLWarriors move weekend series to the road

Fans will have to wait a little longer to watch Lewis-Clark State baseball at Harris Field.

Instead of hosting College of Idaho in Lewiston this weekend, the Warriors will play a four-game series in Caldwell because of anticipated inclement weather in Lewiston over the weekend.

LC State will play a doubleheader at College of Idaho at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Pacific on Saturday, resume play at 1 p.m. Sunday and finish the series at 10 a.m. Monday.

The series at the College of Idaho previously scheduled for April 11-13 has been moved to Lewiston.

LC canceled its four-game set versus Western Oregon last weekend also because of weather.

The new LC State home opener is scheduled to be versus Eastern Oregon at noon March 8.

