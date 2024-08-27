Bantams tame Wolfpack in Greater Spokane League volleyball

AREA ROUNDUP

SPOKANE — In a Class 2A Greater Spokane League volleyball clash, the Clarkston Bantams handled host North Central of Spokane in straight sets on Tuesday.

The scoreline read 25-19, 25-21, 25-14 for the Bantams (4-6, 4-2), who claimed their third straight victory.

Reese De Groot (16 kills) and Hayley Barnea (13 assists, 11 digs, three aces) spearheaded the winning effort.

“The girls really hit the ball well and were able to use out-of-system balls to their advantage,” Clarkston coach Margie Denton said.

Loggers top Tigers

POTLATCH — In what coach Ron Dinsmoor called a “great team win,” host Potlatch posted a 25-14, 25-17, 25-14 2A Whitepine League victory over Kendrick.

Rylee Tucker (16 assists, 14-for-14 serving) and Emma Patten (14 assists, 15-for-15 serving) had near-twin performances setting for the victorious Loggers (14-4, 11-1), while Brooklyn Mitchell put down 12 kills. Maddie Smith (eight kills, nine digs, 10-for-11 serving), Kathy Burnette (eight kills, six blocks, 9-for-9 serving) and Olivia Smith (eight digs, no errors) had well-rounded showings.

JV — Potlatch def. Kendrick 3-0.

Bulldogs pound Nighthawks

GENESEE — On senior night at Genesee, the Bulldogs remained undefeated in 1A Whitepine League action with a 25-14, 25-16, 25-4 victory against Nezperce.

Seniors Makayla Herman (13 kills, seven aces), Kendra Meyer (33 assists) and Monica Seubert (100th consecutive serve without an error) all made major contributions for Genesee (13-4, 7-0). The visiting Nighthawks dropped to 5-6 overall and 4-4 in league.

“Thought we got better as the night went on,” Genesee coach Pete Crowley said. “Kind of challenged them in the third set, and happy with how they responded.”

JV — Nezperce def. Genesee 2-1.

Vikings down Eagles

PALOUSE — Host Garfield-Palouse defeated St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 25-9, 27-25, 25-20 in Southeast 1B League play.

Clare Bowechop notched 18 kills and Kaylee Kimble offered up 18 assists to lead the Vikings (8-1, 6-1) on offense, while teammate Morgan Lentz had a complete showing with 10 assists, eight digs and three aces.

Bulldogs rally past Lions

SPANGLE, Wash. — Colfax rallied from a set down to top Upper Columbia Academy of Spangle in Northeast 2B League play.

The final scoreline read 19-25, 25-12, 25-15, 25-14 in favor of the Bulldogs (6-10, 3-3).

They benefited from a powerhouse performance by Ava Swan, who racked up 27 kills, 13 digs, five aces and one block. Cianna Gibb added 32 assists.

JV — UCA def. Colfax.

Kamiah sweeps Prairie

KAMIAH — The Kubs defended their home court with a 25-12, 25-20, 25-22 win over the Pirates in a 2A Whitepine League match.

Kamiah (9-8, 6-5) was aided by a 17-kill performance from Emma Krogh. Emily Puckett had 15 digs and three blocks.

Prairie dropped to 10-9 overall and 7-5 in league.

JV — Kamiah def. Prairie 2-1

Wildcats rip Rams

KOOSKIA — Lapwai earned its fifth 2A Whitepine League victory with a 25-12, 25-20, 19-25, 25-23 showing against Clearwater Valley of Kooskia.

Skylin Picard had 10 kills for the triumphant Wildcats (6-7, 5-7). Leiloni Ellenwood had 19 assists.

Clearwater Valley dropped to 7-11 overall and 1-10 in league play.

JV — Lapwai def. Clearwater Valley.

Pirates crush Cardinals

POMEROY — Host Pomeroy rolled to a 25-13, 25-8, 25-22 Southeast 1B League win over Upper Columbia Academy of Spangle.

The Pirates (7-3, 6-3) enjoyed standout performances from Taylor Gilbert (10 kills, six aces), Olivia Cooper (10 digs, five aces) and Haven Kimble (15-for-15 serving, six aces, 13 assists).

Maniacs manage Bulldogs

GRANGEVILLE — Visiting Orofino battled to a four-set victory over the Bulldogs in a 3A Central Idaho League contest to widen the gap for second place in the league.

The scoreline read 25-19, 28-30, 25-17, 25-18 in favor of the Maniacs (9-2, 5-2).

Orofino was boosted by Rilee Diffin’s 18 digs and 16 kills. Kennedy Coleman had 29 digs, and Rachael Province fired seven aces.

Grangeville dropped to 6-6 overall and 3-3 in league play.

JV — Grangeville def. Orofino 25-18, 20-25, 15-13.

Bengal win streak snapped

COEUR D’ALENE — Traveling Lewiston suffered a 25-16, 25-23, 25-22 defeat to Coeur d’Alene, ending an 11-match winning streak for the Bengals.

Senior outside hitter Addy McKarcher showed “resilience and leadership ability,” according to coach Halle White, as she provided 14 kills and nine digs in the losing effort for Lewiston (16-4).

Eagles humble Hounds

SPOKANE VALLEY — Visiting Pullman was unable to deal West Valley of Spokane Valley its first defeat of the season in 2A Greater Spokane League play.

The Greyhounds (5-7, 3-3) suffered a four-set defeat for which set scores were not available at press time.

Jasmyne Washington (11 kills, three blocks, two aces), Camber Wolfe (28 assists) and Kate Armstrong (17 digs) led the losing effort for Pullman. This was the second time in the season the Eagles topped the Hounds, with the first match having gone five sets on Sept. 17.

Panthers bow to Broncos

RITZVILLE, Wash. — Traveling Asotin suffered a 25-18, 25-9, 25-15 Northeast 2B League defeat to Lind-Ritzville/Sprague.