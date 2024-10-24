AREA ROUNDUP

On senior night for Clarkston girls soccer, the host Bantams upset Class 2A Greater Spokane League rival Pullman 2-1 in double overtime at Adams Field on Thursday.

Senior and all-time program score-leader Rebecca Skinner completed both goals for Clarkston (9-5, 6-5) — the first late in regulation on a penalty kick, and the second in overtime off an assist from Emma Aceveda. Sidney Johnson scored for Pullman (11-4, 8-3) at the tail end of regulation to force the overtime period.

The result avenged a 3-2 defeat inflicted on the Bantams by the Hounds on Oct. 1.

Pullman 0 1 0 0—1

Clarkston 0 1 0 1—2

Clarkston — Rebecca Skinner, 74th.

Pullman — Sidney Johnson, 80th.

Clarkston — Skinner (Emma Aceveda), 89th.

Shots — Pullman 10, Clarkston 11. Saves — Pullman 9; Clarkston 9.

Lewiston 5, Wood River 0

AMMON, Idaho — Five different Bengals scored as Lewiston quickly adjusted to a 4,000-foot increase in elevation relative to its home field, shutting out Wood River of Hailey in a first-round Idaho Class 5A state tournament match held at Hillcrest High School.

Brynn Wimer’s goal in the seventh minute of play off a corner kick from Lizzy Roy “really fired the team up” and helped Lewiston (16-4) gain confidence as it settled in at State, according to coach Scott Wimer. Roy and Trinity Bonebrake each registered one goal plus one assist.

Lewiston next faces Pocatello today at noon Pacific.

Wood River 0 0—0

Lewiston 2 3—5

Lewiston — Brynn Wimer (Lizzy Roy), 7th.

Lewiston — Trinity Bonebrake, 35th.

Lewiston — Avery Lathen (Bonebrake), 56th.

Lewiston — Bonebrake (Harper Haynes), 61st.

Lewiston — Roy, 66th.

Shots — Lewiston 27, Wood River 5. Saves — Lewiston: Solana Inzunza 1, Wood River: unknown 10.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Wood River 2, Moscow 0

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Playing their Idaho Class 5A state tournament opener, the Bears gave up one goal in each half and failed to get on the board themselves against Wood River of Hailey.

Moscow (5-10-1) returns to action in consolation play facing Sandpoint today at 10 a.m. Pacific in what will be a rematch of last week’s district tournament final.

Wood River 1 1—2

Moscow 0 0—0

Wood River — Owen Walker, 28th.

Wood River — Hayden Gvozdas, 45th.

Shots — Wood River 7, Moscow 3. Saves — Wood River 0; Moscow: Wyatt Thornycroft 3.

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Bears’ Crawford claims district title

ATHOL, Idaho — Cora Crawford of Moscow won a Class 5A girls district title with a time of 20 minutes, 8.5 seconds on the 5-kilometer course at Farragut State Park.

She was followed by Lewiston’s Addisyn Storm in third place with a mark of 20:45.59, and then another Bear in Anna Lynn at 21:11.17.

On the boys side, Ethan Fenley posted an individual third-place finish with a time of 16:46.75 to lead the Bears to second place in team scoring. Teammate Orion McClory was just behind him with a fourth-place 16:48.69, followed by Lewiston’s Lucas Clements at 16:57.95.

Sandpoint won both the boys and girls team titles.

BOYS

Team scores — 1. Sandpoint 37; 2. Moscow 50; 3. Lakeland 50; 4. Lewiston 86.

Top 10 individuals — 1. Jack Lovin, Sand, 16:39.63; 2. Frank McCarthy, Lak, 16:40.83; 3. Ethan Fenley, Mos, 16:46.75; 4. Orion McClory, Mos, 16:48.69; 5. Lucas Clements, Lew, 16:57.95; 6. Paul Kent, Sand, 17:04.79; 7. Parker Sterling, Lak, 17:05.14; 8. Kai Budensiek, Sand, 17:05.58; 9. Wyatt Lemon, Sand, 17:08.26; 10. Charlie Mattila, Lak, 17:18.84.

GIRLS

Team scores — 1. Sandpoint 44; 2. Lakeland 44; 3. Moscow 54; 4. Lewiston 96.