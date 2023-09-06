PULLMAN — Sometimes it’s not the other team that beats you — it’s the clock, or rather, the clock beats both teams.
The Moscow Bears and Pullman Greyhounds girls soccer teams competed on Tuesday in a match that played out to a 0-0 tie at Pullman High School. Neither team was able to create separation despite a couple chances to do so.
“The score may have shown it differently, but (my team) came out, attacked the ball, got to the ball and I’m really proud of them,” Pullman coach Katie Evermann said.
Neither team was able to find the back of the net, but there were highlights for both teams during the match. Here’s a few:
Controlling the tempo
Moscow (1-2-1, 1-1) controlled the time of possession throughout the majority of the first half. The Bears had several shot opportunities — six total for the match — but failed to make the most of them.
“We made some really good connecting passes,” Moscow coach Jessica Brown said. “We made some good movement off the ball, we were able to keep possession for the most part, we just weren’t able to finish, ultimately.”
Pullman’s defensive backline did a good job at stopping Moscow’s opportunities and held firm throughout the first half.
The Greyhounds offense had a turn in the 31st minute with an attack opportunity that ultimately failed. They had a couple more pushes to the Bears’ half of the pitch, but the Pullman offense’s true time to shine came in the second half.
Momentum shifts
The Greyhounds (0-1-1) opened the second half with their best opportunity to score up to that point in the match. Pullman drove down the pitch and had a corner kick opportunity that was stopped. The Bears had another near-goal in the 45th minute and followed with a free kick opportunity three minutes later and proceeded to maintain possession for five minutes after.
The game would continue at a similar pace from there, with both Moscow and Pullman retaking possession from the other.
The Greyhounds’ best chance at scoring came in the 60th minute of the match. Pullman forward Sidney Johnson was attacking with a defender at her hip and Bears goalie Makai Rauch came out to meet Johnson head-on and secured the ball to stop the attack.
Moscow had a chance of its own soon after. The visitors gained a corner kick opportunity that led to a goal attempt that fell short in the 69th minute.
The Greyhounds ended the game with two chances to take the lead with little time remaining.
In the 76th minute, the Bears retook possession halfway between midfield and the goalie box to stop a potential Pullman attack. Moscow got another key stop two minutes later when Pullman had its last real opportunity to take the lead.
“Our defense is solid,” Brown said. “For the most part, I can always depend on my defense to be there and clean things up when we make mistakes — and being able to switch the ball when we need to switch the ball and playing together.”
Community support
Both sets of bleachers were filled to the brim with students and parents out in support of the teams in the cross-border rivalry. Bragging rights weren’t granted to either side, but the match did highlight the importance of community support for some of the less-heralded high school sports, something that Evermann highlighted after the game.
“We, as a community, just need to get our girls playing soccer,” Evermann said. “And we need to continue funneling them through so by the time they get to high school we have the numbers to keep competing.”
Up next
Pullman will continue to look for its first win of the season against Cheney at 4 p.m. on Thursday in a non-district match in Pullman.
Moscow hopes to get back in the win column against Coeur d’Alene at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday in Moscow.
Moscow 0 0—0
Pullman 0 0—0
Shots — Moscow 6, Pullman 2
Saves — Moscow: Makai Rauch 2. Pullman: Lillian Cobos 2