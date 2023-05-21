Bea, Jones set to make instant impact for WSU

ANALYSIS
The Washington State men’s and women’s basketball teams pulled off arguably their best heist against the University of Idaho last week when they inked standout Vandals Beyonce Bea and Isaac Jones.
The pair of all-conference forwards leave the Vandals’ women’s and men’s hoops teams with big holes to fill and are set to make an immediate impact for the Cougars.
Bea is returning to her home state following her legendary career on the Moscow campus. She finished her time with the Vandals as the second all-time leading scorer in program history with 1,938 career points.
She started all 30 games during her senior season and ranked No. 1 in the Big Sky and sixth in the NCAA with 22.8 points per game. She tallied 253 total rebounds, 79 assists and a team-high 31 blocks.
Bea was also a unanimous All-Big Sky first-team selection and was the runner-up for Big Sky women’s player of the year. She was named Big Sky player of the week five times during the regular season, and she scored a career-high 40 points in an 85-82 loss to Montana in the Vandals’ regular season finale.
Jones earned first-team all-conference honors in 2023 while averaging 19.4 points and 7.8 rebounds per game en route to getting the Big Sky’s newcomer of the year award.
His 600 total points ranked third in the conference, while his 11 double-doubles were second among Big Sky players.
The 6-foot-9 Spanaway, Wash., native’s 62.9% field-goal percentage was first in the Big Sky and ninth in the nation.
The Palouse schools are no strangers to swapping talent, whether it be players or coaches.
For example, Jack Wilson originally committed to play basketball at UI during the 2019-20 season, when he appeared in 18 games and averaged 4.2 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. After one season in the black and gold, he transferred to Washington State to play football and he even appeared in a couple of basketball games for the Cougars.
Former Idaho linebacker Fa’avave Fa’avae did the opposite by originally landing at WSU before finding a forever home at the University of Idaho, where he wrapped up his career last fall.
When it comes to coaches, there’s no better example than Washington State’s current cross country/track and field coach Wayne Phipps. Before coming to Pullman, he had a 19-year tenure at UI, where he produced five Olympians.
So while this has been somewhat of a common practice, these two grabs from WSU are probably the biggest pickups from UI in recent memory.
For Pac-12 programs, it’s easy to scoff at the idea that two Big Sky additions will make the team considerably better, but that’s exactly what Bea and Jones are set to do.
Both players will be entering their fifth year of college basketball and have been patiently waiting for an opportunity to level up. They’ve also consistently been the best players on the Vandals, or in the case of Jones, wherever he’s been.
Jones has taken the road less traveled to get his opportunity to play for a Power Five program, spending his first three years at Wenatchee Valley College. In his junior year, he earned Player of the Year in the Northwest Conference after leading the conference in nearly every statistical category.
His performance with the Knights allowed him to level up to the Big Sky. Unfortunately, when Jones came to UI, it was a very unstable environment, and the team struggled to get victories. Despite this, he still made an impact, and through 32 games, there was never a doubt who the Vandals’ best player was.
He kept his head down and focused on himself. This gave him the opportunity to play on a bigger stage.
He announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on April 26. He was the No. 9-ranked big man in the portal, according to 247Sports.com.
While he was in the portal, it was just a waiting game to see which Power Five school was going to take a shot on the former four-star recruit — and then came Washington State, eight miles down the road from Moscow.
The Cougars finished last season right at .500 at 17-17 overall and got an invite to the National Invitational Tournament.
WSU fell 81-74 to the Big Sky’s Eastern Washington in the opening round, a team that Jones averaged 16 points per game against last season.
The Cougars needed to find someone who could score in the frontcourt after suffering several portal casualties themselves, and they seem to have that in Jones.
Jones has the ability to finish above the rim while using his 6-foot-9 frame to get to the charity stripe. Jones led Idaho in free-throw attempts (207) and converted 68% of his freebies.
While Jones is a huge pick-up for the Cougar men, the better of the two additions is probably Bea.
Fifth-year coach Kamie Ethridge has rapidly improved the Cougars since she took the job, and last season was indicative of that.
The Cougars won the Pac-12 tournament for the first time in program history following a 65-61 decision over UCLA on March 5. WSU also finished the season ranked No. 22 in the AP poll — just the second time the Cougars had ever been ranked.
WSU will also be returning four starters to its lineup, so Bea should squeeze right into that empty spot.
Those starters include star guard Charlisse Leger-Walker, who averaged 17.7 points per game, and senior center Bella Murekatete, who averaged 13.8 points and seven rebounds.
Bea will be a welcomed scoring and rebounding addition to the Cougars, as she was top 15 in the NCAA in both categories.
The two former Vandals will always be legends at UI and will probably never have to pay for a drink at the Corner Club again. But now they’re stepping onto a bigger stage, where they’ll probably be heavy day-one contributors next season.
Pixley may be contacted at (208) 848-2290, tpixley@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @TreebTalks.