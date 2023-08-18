Dylan Rehder and Logan Tate of Moscow High track and field helped push each other to two of the top three spots in the 400-meter dash at this spring’s Idaho Class 4A state meet.

Now, the two may meet again on a much bigger stage after signing with a pair of Division I Colleges. Rehder is remaining in the area to compete for the University of Idaho, while Tate sticks to the Bear family as he heads out to join the Montana Grizzlies — a Big Sky Conference rival program to the Vandals.

Tags

Recommended for you