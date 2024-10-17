AREA ROUNDUP: Bears best Badgers in league football debut

MOSCOW — The Moscow Bears opened up 4A Intermountain League football play with a 28-14 win over the Bonners Ferry Badgers at Bear Field on Friday.
Noah Velasco found Owen Tiegs for a 40-yard touchdown reception to open the scoring for Moscow (6-2, 1-0).
Keaton Frey, Tyson Izzo and Wyatt Hartig had touchdown runs in the contest.
The Bears notched one touchdown in each quarter and held the Badgers (3-4, 0-1) scoreless in the first and fourth.
Bonners Ferry 0 8 6 0—14
Moscow 8 6 7 7—28
Moscow — Owen Tiegs 40 pass from Noah Velasco (pass good).
Bonners Ferry — Conrad Hiatt 7 pass from Alex Stolley (Keenan Maas run).
Moscow — Keaton Frei 11 run (run failed).
Bonners Ferry — Maas 8 run (run failed).
Moscow — Tyson Izzo 10 run (Wyatt Thornycroft kick).
Moscow — Wyatt Hartig 2 run (Thornycroft kick).
Pomeroy 68, Tekoa-Rosalia 0
POMEROY — The undefeated Pirates scored 52 points in the first half and rolled to a Southeast 1B League win against Tekoa-Rosalia.
Jett Slusser went 5-of-8 passing for 102 yards and a touchdown and added 204 rushing yards and three scores on the ground. Kyzer Herres had 84 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
Pomeroy (6-0, 3-0) has totaled 404 points (67.3 per game) this season and outscored opponents 404-86.
Tekoa-Rosalia 0 0 0 0—0
Pomeroy 22 30 8 8—68
Pomeroy — Jacob Reisinger 67 pass from Jett Slusser (conversion failed).
Pomeroy — Slusser 2 run (Slusser run).
Pomeroy — Slusser 48 run (Kyzer Herres run).
Pomeroy — Herres 31 run (Herres run).
Pomeroy — Slusser 31 run (Reisinger run).
Pomeroy — Herres 40 run (conversion failed).
Pomeroy — Boone Schmidt 81 interception return (Vinnie Vecchio run).
Pomeroy — Herres 9 run (Slusser run).
Pomeroy — Reggie Ott 5 run (Vecchio run).
Kendrick 56, Kamiah 12
KAMIAH — Unbeaten Kendrick was “explosive on offense,” in the words of coach Zane Hobart, as it put up the first five touchdowns of the game en route to a 2A Whitepine League victory over the host Kubs.
Maddox Kirkland went 15-of-22 passing with 254 yards and four touchdowns for the Tigers (6-0, 5-0). Sawyer Hewett caught for two of those scores and added one rushing and one off an interception return for the Tigers (6-0, 5-0).
Both touchdowns for Kamiah (4-3, 2-3) came from Dave Kludt passes to Todd Roberts.
Kendrick 22 14 14 6—56
Kamiah 0 6 6 0—12
Kendrick — Sawyer Hewett 6 run (Cade Silflow pass from Maddox Kirkland).
Kendrick — Roetcisoender 11 pass from Kirkland (Xavier Carpenter run).
Kendrick — Carpenter 6 run (pass failed).
Kendrick — Silflow 25 pass from Kirkland (run failed).
Kendrick — Hewett 78 pass from Kirkland (Orion Stewart run).
Kamiah — Todd Roberts 15 pass from Dave Kludt (pass failed).
Kendrick — Hewett 7 pass from Kirkland (Carpenter run).
Kamiah — Roberts 8 pass from Kludt (run failed).
Kendrick — Hewett 75 kickoff return (pass failed).
Kendrick — Nathan Kimberling 22 run (run failed).
Lewiston 37, Sandpoint 27
SANDPOINT, Idaho — Making their Inland Empire League debut, the Bengals had a big opening quarter and withstood a Sandpoint fightback en route to victory.
Jeremy Yoder “led the team” with touchdowns through the air and off the ground, according to Lewiston coach Matt Pancheri, whose team improved to 4-3 overall and 1-0 in league.
Complete information was not available.
Lewiston 14 13 3 7—37
Sandpoint 0 13 7 7—27
Colfax 30, Liberty 28
COLFAX — The Bulldogs rallied from a 22-point deficit and held off a two-point conversion in overtime to defeat Liberty of Spangle 30-28 in a Northeast 2B League contest.
John Largent had two 9-yard touchdown runs for Colfax (4-2, 3-0), including one in the fourth quarter to tie the game. Isaac Nelson scored in overtime and Ryker Reed completed the two-point conversion.
Liberty scored on its possession in the extra period, but the two-point run was stopped short.
“Not sure why we came out a little flat to start the game,” Colfax coach David Cofer said. “Found ways to make plays and take care of the football (in the second half).”
Liberty 22 0 0 0 6—28
Colfax 0 0 16 6 8—30
Liberty — Maddex Strobel passing from Coleman Tee 30 (run good).
Liberty — Fumble recovery return (run good).
Liberty — Drew Piersol passing from Tee 55 (run failed).
Colfax — John Largent 9 run (Ryker Reed run).
Colfax — Reed 4 run (Reed run).
Colfax — Largent 9 run (run failed).
Colfax — Isaac Nelson 3 run (Reed run).
Liberty — Piersol passing from Tee 22 (run failed).
Prairie 46, Potlatch 32
COTTONWOOD — The Pirates moved into third place in the 2A Whitepine League with a home win over Potlatch.
Dylan Uhlenkott led the way on both offense and defense. He had 26 carries for 349 yards and four touchdowns for Prairie (5-2, 4-1) while making 13 tackles, 11 of them solo.
Matt Wemhoff blocked a punt that Jake Quintal was able to return for a touchdown for the Pirates. Wemhoff had 11 tackles.
“Feeling good with where we are at right now,” Prairie coach Ryan Hasselstrom said.
Jay Marshall of Potlatch (5-2, 3-2) connected with Ben Johnson for touchdown passes of 53, 48 and 52 yards. Marshall also scored two rushing touchdowns.
Potlatch 8 6 6 12—32
Prairie 8 14 8 16—46
Potlatch — Ben Johnson 53 pass from Jay Marshall (Marshall run).
Prairie — Dylan Uhlenkott 20 run (Uhlenkott run).
Potlatch — Johnson 48 pass from Marshall (run failed).
Prairie — Uhlenkott 75 run (pass failed).
Prairie — Jake Quintal blocked punt return (Uhlenkott run).
Potlatch — Johnson 52 pass from Marshall (run failed).
Prairie — Uhlenkott 52 run (Levi McElroy to Wemhoff pass).
Prairie — Chris Schumacher 2 run (Uhlenkott run).
Potlatch — Marshall 1 run (pass failed).
Potlatch — Marshall 3 run (pass failed).
Priarie — Uhlenkott 48 (McElroy to Wemhoff).
Garfield-Palouse 56, Waitsburg 22
PALOUSE — Lane Collier rushed for four touchdowns and made one interception to lead the offense as Garfield-Palouse dominated Waitsburg in Southeast 1B League play.
Bryce Pfaff threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to help the Vikings (1-4, 1-1) claim their first win of the season. They totaled more than 450 yards of offense on the day.
Waitsburg 0 8 8 6—22
Garfield-Palouse 14 22 6 14—56
Garfield-Palouse — Lane Collier 17 run (run failed).
Garfield-Palouse — Kaleb Kelnhofer 1 run (Kelnhofer pass from Bryce Pfaff).
Garfield-Palouse — Pfaff 19 run (pass failed).
Garfield-Palouse — Collier 24 run (Collier run).
Waitsburg — Brenton Segraves 10 pass from Isa Reyes (Reyes run).
Garfield-Palouse — Pfaff 40 run (Collier run).
Waitsburg — Koyen Fortune 3 run (Reyes run).
Garfield-Palouse — Collier 4 run (run failed).
Garfield-Palouse — Collier 8 run (pass failed).
Waitsburg — JJ Gleason 49 pass from Reyes (pass failed).
Garfield-Palouse — Macent Rardon 61 pass from Pfaff (Collier pass from Pfaff).
Lapwai 54, Troy 12
TROY — Julian Barros rushed for 130 yards and four touchdowns while Jereese McCormick made 11 solo tackles as Lapwai claimed its first 2A Whitepine League win of the season.
A 70-yard interception return touchdown from Joseph Whitefoot was another highlight of the day for the Wildcats (2-5, 1-4). Troy dropped to 1-7 on the season and 0-5 in league.
Complete information was not available.
Lapwai 12 6 20 16—54
Troy 6 6 0 0—12
West Valley 58, Clarkston 44
The Bantams lost a shootout to the visiting Eagles in a battle of the top two 2A Greater Spokane League teams.
The rivals combined for 102 points, with at least 20 being scored in each quarter.
Hayden Line passed 19-of-24 for 269 yards for Clarkston (3-3, 2-1). Line had four passing touchdowns and three interceptions. The quarterback also had 22 carries for 101 yards and two more scores. Jason Rinard scored twice for the Bantams — one rushing and one receiving.
“Had our chances, just went back-and-forth,” Clarkston coach Brycen Bye said. “When you combine for 102 points, both offenses were rolling. Made some costly mistakes. Just needed to find ways to make a couple of stops.”
West Valley 13 14 13 18—58
Clarkston 12 12 13 7—44
Clarkston — Niko Ah Hi 46 pass from Hayden Line (kick failed).
West Valley — Austin Clark 23 run (kick failed).
Clarkston — Line 16 run (kick failed).
West Valley — Clark 3 run (Jeffries kick).
West Valley — Clark 12 run (Jeffries kick).
Clarkston — Line 3 run (run failed).
Clarkston — Jason Rinard 4 pass from Line (run failed).
West Valley — Nathan Jeffries 32 pass from Nathan Zettle (Jeffries kick).
West Valley — Clark 8 run (pass failed).
Clarkston — Ryken Craber 46 pass from Line (Traysen Hagen kick).
West Valley — Clark 63 run (Jeffries kick).
Clarkston — Rinard 2 run (kick failed).
West Valley — Clark 4 run (kick failed).
West Valley — Clark 63 run (kick failed).
Clarkston — Craber 34 pass from Line (Hagen kick).
West Valley — Clark 35 run (pass failed).
Rogers 28, Pullman 14
SPOKANE — Traveling Pullman held an early lead, but failed to score after the first quarter en route to defeat against a steady Rogers of Spokane.
Silas Wheatley and Caleb Ratliff each caught a touchdown pass from Connor Stewart to help the Hounds to a 14-7 lead through the opening frame. The host Pirates would score once apiece in the second, third and fourth to overtake the Hounds, who fall to 1-5 on the season and 1-3 in 2A Greater Spokane League play.
Complete scoring plays were not available.
Pullman 14 0 0 0—14
Rogers 7 7 7 7—28
Grangeville 64, St. Maries 34
GRANGEVILLE — Cooper Poxleitner rushed 24 times for 230 yards and five touchdowns to lead the way for Grangeville in a Central Idaho League victory over visiting St. Maries.
The Bulldogs (5-2, 3-0) also enjoyed 20 carries for 133 yards and two touchdowns from Terry Eich, and totaled nine sacks as a team.
Complete information was not available.
Priest River 48, Orofino 15
PRIEST RIVER, Idaho — Traveling Orofino started slow and fell to Priest River in 3A Central Idaho League play.
The Maniacs drop to 1-4 overall and 0-3 in league.
Orofino 0 7 0 8—15
Priest River 28 6 0 14—48
Priest River — Cotton Kaprinko 80 kick return (Sawyer Stout run).
Priest River — Stout 62 run (Matthews run).
Priest River — Kaprinko 18 run (pass failed).
Priest River — Stout 70 run (run failed).
Orofino — Landon Connolly 5 pass from Declan Crockett (Eddie Harrison run).
Priest River — Stout 28 run (Stout run).
Orofino — Jonathan Starrs 65 run (Crockett run).
Priest River — Kaprinko 89 pass from Matthews (kick failed).
Spartan game nixed
Timberline of Weippe’s scheduled road game at Wilder was canceled because of a shortage of available Spartan players due to injury.
No makeup game will be played.
Tri-Valley 46, Salmon River 14
CAMBRIDGE, Idaho — Salmon River of Riggins suffered a road loss to Tri-Valley of Cambridge in Long Pin Conference play.
The Savages slipped to 2-5 on the season and 0-3 in league.
Complete information was not available.
Grace 36, Clearwater Valley 12
KOOSKIA — Host Clearwater Valley fell to Grace in nonleague play.
The Rams drop to 0-7 on the season and 0-5 in league.
Complete information was not available.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Bear boys in fourth at State
BURLEY, Idaho — Moscow’s Chase Lovell is in 10th place and the Bears sit in fourth as a team after the first day of the 5A Idaho state golf tournament at River’s Edge Golf Club.
Lovell shot a birdie on Nos. 9 and 18 en route to a 3-over 75. The senior is 12 strokes behind leader Will Comstock of Bishop Kelly.
Moscow shot a team score of 322 and is six strokes behind Jerome for third place. Bishop Kelly of Boise leads with a 6-under 282 first round.
Lewiston’s lone individual on the boys side, Kayden Orton, shot an 87 and is in a tie for 48th place.
The Bengal girls shot a team score of 443 and are in ninth place. Shelby Arellano and Cora Lott each recorded a round of 99 and are in a tie for 28th.
The final round is today.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Bishop Kelly 314; 2. Twin Falls 334; 3. Sandpoint 353; 4. Idaho Falls 386; 5. Middleton 395; 6. Jerome 404; 7. Shelley 405; 8. Century 409; 9. Lewiston 443.
Individual leader — Cara Carter, Bishop Kelly 68.
Lewiston individuals — T28. Shelby Arellano 99; T28. Cora Lott 99; 46. Destiny Ellenwood 121; 47. Josey Hemphill 124; 48. Kalen Kelly 132.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Bishop Kelly 282; 2. Twin Falls 314; 3. Jerome 316; 4. Moscow 322; 5. Mountain Home 324; 6. Skyview 326; 7. Middleton 328; T8. Preston 331; T8. Skyline 331; 10. Sandpoint 346; 11. Blackfoot 347.
Individual leader — Will Comstock, Bishop Kelly 63.
Moscow individuals — 10. Chase Lovell 75; T18. Keaton Clark 79; T28. Cooper Trout 83; T38. Cohen Miller 85; T42. Burke Brown 86.
Lewiston individuals — T48. Kayden Orton 87.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Patriots top Nighthawks
COTTONWOOD — St. John Bosco of Cottonwood earned a key 1A Whitepine League home win against Nezperce.
The scoreline read 25-23, 24-26, 25-21, 25-9 in favor of the Patriots (5-6, 4-6).
Julia Wassmuth was a perfect 16-of-16 from the service line while Sarah Waters had 14 kills for St. John Bosco.
Nezperce dropped to 6-7 overall and 5-5 in league play.
JV — Nezperce def. St. John Bosco.
Bulldogs bow in four
GRANGEVILLE — Host Grangeville suffered a four-set defeat to Kellogg in Central Idaho League play on Thursday.
The Bulldogs slipped to 8-8 on the season and 3-4 in league.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Warriors sink Geoducks
Lewis-Clark State breezed past Evergreen State 25-16, 25-14, 25-14 in a Cascade Collegiate Conference match.
Juliauna Forgach Aguillar had 13 kills for LC State (10-7, 7-5). Taylor Boyce added 11 kills.
Missy Mortensen led the Warriors with five blocks and Abbey Neff had 12 assists.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SWIMMING
Washington State 169, Northern Colorado 93
PULLMAN — Washington State won 13 of 14 events held to post a team dual victory over Northern Colorado at Gibb Pool Friday.
The Cougars received three wins from junior Emily Lundgren, two from junior Dori Hathazi and two from freshman Tatum Janning, and won both the 400 medley and 200 freestyle relays to clinch the first career win for first-year head coach Russell Whitaker.
Reigning Mountain West Conference swimmer of the week freshman Darcy Revitt won the 50 free for the Cougs, while senior Emma Wright won the 100 free and sophomore Ariel Wang claimed the 200 back.
WSU went 1-2-3 in those last two events along with the 200 free.