AREA ROUNDUP: Bears best Badgers in league football debut

MOSCOW — The Moscow Bears opened up 4A Intermountain League football play with a 28-14 win over the Bonners Ferry Badgers at Bear Field on Friday.

Noah Velasco found Owen Tiegs for a 40-yard touchdown reception to open the scoring for Moscow (6-2, 1-0).

Keaton Frey, Tyson Izzo and Wyatt Hartig had touchdown runs in the contest.

The Bears notched one touchdown in each quarter and held the Badgers (3-4, 0-1) scoreless in the first and fourth.

Bonners Ferry 0 8 6 0—14

Moscow 8 6 7 7—28

Moscow — Owen Tiegs 40 pass from Noah Velasco (pass good).

Bonners Ferry — Conrad Hiatt 7 pass from Alex Stolley (Keenan Maas run).

Moscow — Keaton Frei 11 run (run failed).

Bonners Ferry — Maas 8 run (run failed).

Moscow — Tyson Izzo 10 run (Wyatt Thornycroft kick).

Moscow — Wyatt Hartig 2 run (Thornycroft kick).

Pomeroy 68, Tekoa-Rosalia 0

POMEROY — The undefeated Pirates scored 52 points in the first half and rolled to a Southeast 1B League win against Tekoa-Rosalia.

Jett Slusser went 5-of-8 passing for 102 yards and a touchdown and added 204 rushing yards and three scores on the ground. Kyzer Herres had 84 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Pomeroy (6-0, 3-0) has totaled 404 points (67.3 per game) this season and outscored opponents 404-86.

Tekoa-Rosalia 0 0 0 0—0

Pomeroy 22 30 8 8—68

Pomeroy — Jacob Reisinger 67 pass from Jett Slusser (conversion failed).

Pomeroy — Slusser 2 run (Slusser run).

Pomeroy — Slusser 48 run (Kyzer Herres run).

Pomeroy — Herres 31 run (Herres run).

Pomeroy — Slusser 31 run (Reisinger run).

Pomeroy — Herres 40 run (conversion failed).

Pomeroy — Boone Schmidt 81 interception return (Vinnie Vecchio run).

Pomeroy — Herres 9 run (Slusser run).

Pomeroy — Reggie Ott 5 run (Vecchio run).

Kendrick 56, Kamiah 12

KAMIAH — Unbeaten Kendrick was “explosive on offense,” in the words of coach Zane Hobart, as it put up the first five touchdowns of the game en route to a 2A Whitepine League victory over the host Kubs.

Maddox Kirkland went 15-of-22 passing with 254 yards and four touchdowns for the Tigers (6-0, 5-0). Sawyer Hewett caught for two of those scores and added one rushing and one off an interception return for the Tigers (6-0, 5-0).

Both touchdowns for Kamiah (4-3, 2-3) came from Dave Kludt passes to Todd Roberts.

Kendrick 22 14 14 6—56

Kamiah 0 6 6 0—12

Kendrick — Sawyer Hewett 6 run (Cade Silflow pass from Maddox Kirkland).

Kendrick — Roetcisoender 11 pass from Kirkland (Xavier Carpenter run).

Kendrick — Carpenter 6 run (pass failed).

Kendrick — Silflow 25 pass from Kirkland (run failed).

Kendrick — Hewett 78 pass from Kirkland (Orion Stewart run).

Kamiah — Todd Roberts 15 pass from Dave Kludt (pass failed).

Kendrick — Hewett 7 pass from Kirkland (Carpenter run).

Kamiah — Roberts 8 pass from Kludt (run failed).

Kendrick — Hewett 75 kickoff return (pass failed).

Kendrick — Nathan Kimberling 22 run (run failed).

Lewiston 37, Sandpoint 27

SANDPOINT, Idaho — Making their Inland Empire League debut, the Bengals had a big opening quarter and withstood a Sandpoint fightback en route to victory.

Jeremy Yoder “led the team” with touchdowns through the air and off the ground, according to Lewiston coach Matt Pancheri, whose team improved to 4-3 overall and 1-0 in league.

Complete information was not available.

Lewiston 14 13 3 7—37

Sandpoint 0 13 7 7—27

Colfax 30, Liberty 28

COLFAX — The Bulldogs rallied from a 22-point deficit and held off a two-point conversion in overtime to defeat Liberty of Spangle 30-28 in a Northeast 2B League contest.

John Largent had two 9-yard touchdown runs for Colfax (4-2, 3-0), including one in the fourth quarter to tie the game. Isaac Nelson scored in overtime and Ryker Reed completed the two-point conversion.

Liberty scored on its possession in the extra period, but the two-point run was stopped short.

“Not sure why we came out a little flat to start the game,” Colfax coach David Cofer said. “Found ways to make plays and take care of the football (in the second half).”

Liberty 22 0 0 0 6—28

Colfax 0 0 16 6 8—30

Liberty — Maddex Strobel passing from Coleman Tee 30 (run good).

Liberty — Fumble recovery return (run good).

Liberty — Drew Piersol passing from Tee 55 (run failed).

Colfax — John Largent 9 run (Ryker Reed run).

Colfax — Reed 4 run (Reed run).

Colfax — Largent 9 run (run failed).

Colfax — Isaac Nelson 3 run (Reed run).

Liberty — Piersol passing from Tee 22 (run failed).

Prairie 46, Potlatch 32

COTTONWOOD — The Pirates moved into third place in the 2A Whitepine League with a home win over Potlatch.

Dylan Uhlenkott led the way on both offense and defense. He had 26 carries for 349 yards and four touchdowns for Prairie (5-2, 4-1) while making 13 tackles, 11 of them solo.

Matt Wemhoff blocked a punt that Jake Quintal was able to return for a touchdown for the Pirates. Wemhoff had 11 tackles.

“Feeling good with where we are at right now,” Prairie coach Ryan Hasselstrom said.

Jay Marshall of Potlatch (5-2, 3-2) connected with Ben Johnson for touchdown passes of 53, 48 and 52 yards. Marshall also scored two rushing touchdowns.

Potlatch 8 6 6 12—32

Prairie 8 14 8 16—46

Potlatch — Ben Johnson 53 pass from Jay Marshall (Marshall run).

Prairie — Dylan Uhlenkott 20 run (Uhlenkott run).

Potlatch — Johnson 48 pass from Marshall (run failed).

Prairie — Uhlenkott 75 run (pass failed).

Prairie — Jake Quintal blocked punt return (Uhlenkott run).

Potlatch — Johnson 52 pass from Marshall (run failed).

Prairie — Uhlenkott 52 run (Levi McElroy to Wemhoff pass).

Prairie — Chris Schumacher 2 run (Uhlenkott run).

Potlatch — Marshall 1 run (pass failed).

Potlatch — Marshall 3 run (pass failed).

Priarie — Uhlenkott 48 (McElroy to Wemhoff).

Garfield-Palouse 56, Waitsburg 22

PALOUSE — Lane Collier rushed for four touchdowns and made one interception to lead the offense as Garfield-Palouse dominated Waitsburg in Southeast 1B League play.

Bryce Pfaff threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to help the Vikings (1-4, 1-1) claim their first win of the season. They totaled more than 450 yards of offense on the day.

Waitsburg 0 8 8 6—22

Garfield-Palouse 14 22 6 14—56

Garfield-Palouse — Lane Collier 17 run (run failed).

Garfield-Palouse — Kaleb Kelnhofer 1 run (Kelnhofer pass from Bryce Pfaff).

Garfield-Palouse — Pfaff 19 run (pass failed).

Garfield-Palouse — Collier 24 run (Collier run).

Waitsburg — Brenton Segraves 10 pass from Isa Reyes (Reyes run).

Garfield-Palouse — Pfaff 40 run (Collier run).

Waitsburg — Koyen Fortune 3 run (Reyes run).

Garfield-Palouse — Collier 4 run (run failed).

Garfield-Palouse — Collier 8 run (pass failed).

Waitsburg — JJ Gleason 49 pass from Reyes (pass failed).

Garfield-Palouse — Macent Rardon 61 pass from Pfaff (Collier pass from Pfaff).

Lapwai 54, Troy 12