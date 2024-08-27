PREP ROUNDUP

The Moscow Bears toppled the Lewiston Bengals in girls basketball competition for the first time since coach Josh Colvin joined the Moscow program three years ago, prevailing 57-37 to clinch third place in the Avista Holiday Tournament at the P1FCU Activity Center in Lewiston on Saturday.

After three close quarters, Moscow pulled away in the fourth for the 20-point victory.

The balanced Bears (5-7) were paced by Brooklyn Becker (14 points), Addison Lassen (13) and Jessa Skinner (10).

Lewiston (5-7) received 10 points from Emery McKarcher, who sank three 3-pointers.

“Exciting for us — that was a big win,” Colvin said.

MOSCOW (5-7)

Addison Lassen 6 1-3 13, Mattea Nuhn 2 0-2 4, Kolbi Kiblen 2 3-4 8, Brooklyn Becker 5 0-0 14, Jessa Skinner 3 4-6 10, Stella Rae 0 0-0 0, Jacque Williams 3 2-2 8, Winnie Colvin 0 0-0 0, Madi Hennrich 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 9-14 57.

LEWISTON (5-7)

Emma Walker 0 0-0 0, Avery Balmer 2 0-0 4, Skye VanTrease 1 0-0 3, Kara Stanger 0 0-0 0, Addy McKarcher 1 3-4 5, Avery Lathen 2 1-2 5, Taylor Holman 2 1-1 5, Paytland Schnell 1 0-0 2, Emery McKarcher 3 1-3 10. Totals 13 7-12 37.

Moscow 11 13 16 17—57

Lewiston 8 11 13 5—37

3-point goals — Becker 4, Kiblen, E. McKarcher 3, VanTrease.

Genesee 54, Pomeroy 46

POMEROY — The Bulldogs remained undefeated thanks to a second-half spurt that helped them overcome a 27-22 halftime deficit against the Pirates.

Chloe Grieser and Kendra Meyer combined for 40 points to power Genesee to its seventh straight win of the season.

Pomeroy (5-4) was led by Hollie Van Vogt with 11 points.

“We’ve been coming up clutch in the fourth quarter especially,” Genesee coach Greg Hardie said. “I thought Pomeroy was a much-improved team. I gotta hand it to our girls. They’ve been doing it when they have to.”

GENESEE (7-0)

Monica Seubert 4 0-2 10, Alia Wareham 0 2-4 2, Rylie Baysinger 0 0-0 0, Miley Grieser 0 0-0 0, Chloe Grieser 6 9-13 23, Kendra Meyer 4 7-8 17, Sophie Johnson 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 18-29 54.

POMEROY (5-4)

Hollie Van Vogt 4 1-2 11, Kendyll Potoshnik 2 0-0 4, Sadie Klaveano 1 1-2 3, Taylor Gilbert 2 0-0 5, Kiersten Bartels 3 1-2 9, Molly Warren 1 0-2 2, Caroline McKeirnan 0 0-0 0, Isabella Field 1 1-2 3, Carmen Fruh 3 0-0 7, Reagan McKeirnan 1 0-1 2. Totals 18 4-11 46.

Genesee 13 9 16 16—54

Pomeroy 17 10 12 7—46

3-point goals — Seubert 2, C. Grieser 2, Meyer 2, Van Vogt 2, Bartels 2, Gilbert, Fruh.

Garfield-Palouse 71, Colton 22

COLTON — Four posted double figures and the Vikings offense lit up the scoreboard with two 20-plus point quarters to rout the host Bulldogs in a Southeast 1B League meeting.

Morgan Lentz paced Garfield-Palouse (8-1, 7-0) with 15 points, followed by Kyra Brantner with 13. Brantner was a perfect 5-for-5 from the floor and snagged three steals.

Brantner scored 13 points with three 3-pointers. Molly Huffman grabbed seven rebounds to go with her 10 points.

Rori Weber led Colton (4-5, 3-3) with seven points.

Gar-Pal has now defeated every other team in the league.

GARFIELD-PALOUSE (8-1, 7-0)

Reisse Johnson 3 0-0 6, Elena Flansburg 4 1-2 12, Kyra Brantner 5 2-2 13, Ellie Collier 2 2-2 7, Morgan Lentz 4 4-6 15, HettyLee Laughary 1 0-0 2, Taia Gehring 2 0-2 4, Molly Huffman 5 0-0 10, Camryn Blankenchip 0 0-0 0, Maggie Bakeman 1 0-0 2, Madi Cuellar 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 9-14 71.

COLTON (4-5, 4-3)

Leah Mussen 1 0-2 2, Rori Weber 2 2-4 7, Ada Kerr 0 0-0 0, Ella Nollmeyer 2 2-2 6, Clair Moehrle 1 0-0 3, Mere Bell 1 2-2 4. Totals 7 7-10 22.

Gar-Pal 15 20 25 11—71

Colton 5 8 6 3—22

3-point goals — Flansburg 3, Branter, Collier, Lentz 3, Moehrle.

Asotin 28, River View 20

KENNEWICK, Wash. — In an all-Panther nonleague contest, traveling Asotin pulled away in the fourth quarter to defeat River View of Kennewick, Wash.

Kelsey Thummel (13 points) and Georgia Schaefer (11) did the bulk of the scoring for the victorious Panthers (3-5).

Full stats were not available.

ASOTIN (3-5)

Kelsey Thummel 4 4-13 13, Maddi Lathrop 0 0-0 0, Abby Ausman 0 0-0 0, Carly Browne 1 1-5 3, Ellie Smith 0 0-0 0, Avary Wood 1 0-0 2, Brooklyn Hall 0 0-0 0, Georgia Schaefer 4 3-6 11. Totals 9 8-24 28.

Asotin 3 7 4 14—28

River View 5 1 6 8—20

3-point goals — Thummel.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Lewiston 64, Kendrick 57

The Tigers and Bengals tangled in a true cat fight, but it was the Bengals that got the last claw and secured fourth place in the Avista Holiday Tournament.

The Tigers gave the Bengals a scare, leaping out to a 17-14 first quarter lead. Three Bengals hit double figures as Royce Fisher led Lewiston (10-1) with 16 points, Parker Bogar added 14 and Blaze Hepburn posted 12.

Fisher sank four and Bogar made three of the Bengals’ 13 3-pointers.

Ralli Roetcisoender continued his hot-hand en route to a 24-point performance for Kendrick.

LEWISTON (10-1)

Dray Torpey 1 0-0 3, Royce Fisher 6 0-0 16, Drew Alldredge 0 2-2 2, Jordan Walker 3 0-0 8, Guy Krasselt 1 0-0 3, Brady Rudolph 2 2-3 6, Blaze Hepburn 2 3-4 12, Parker Bogar 5 1-1 14, Mason Way 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 8-10 64.

KENDRICK (4-4)

Maddox Kirkland 1 0-0 2, Cade Silflow 4 2-4 10, Ralli Roetcisoender 10 1-2 24, Kolt Koepp 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Cook 5 0-0 10, Hudson Kirkland 3 1-2 10, Brock Boyer 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 4-8 57.

Lewiston 14 19 19 12—64

Kendrick 17 10 14 15—57

3-point goals — Fisher 4, Bogar 3, Roetcisoender 3, Hudson Kirkland 3, Hepburn 2, Krasselt, Torpey.

Moscow 48, Grangeville 21

Recovering from a slow start, Moscow “amped up the pressure defensively” according to coach Josh Uhrig and took over in the second quarter en route to an Avista Holiday Tournament third-place game victory over Grangeville.

Grant Abendroth led scoring with 14 points for the Bears (6-4), who got nine scorers on the board. Abendroth totaled 49 points over the course of what Uhrig called a “very solid three-day tournament” for Moscow.

Gage Smith had a team-high 10 points for the Bulldogs (2-6), who were not a part of the original bracket but came in to substitute as Colfax was unable to play Day 3.

Moscow’s Traiden Cummings, who had a 33-point showing in an opening-round game against McCall-Donnelly, was named to the all-tournament team.

GRANGEVILLE (2-6)

Tate Schumacher 1 0-0 2, Tate Thacker 2 0-1 4, McCoy Stamper 0 0-0 0, Will Told 0 1-2 1, Troy Long 0 1-2 1, Gage Smith 4 1-3 10, Blewitt 0 3-4 3. Totals 7 6-12 21.

MOSCOW (6-4)

Tyson Izzo 0 0-0 0, Abram Godfrey 4 1-1 10, JP Breese 2 0-0 4, Traiden Cummings 1 0-0 2, Maurice Bethel 2 0-0 4, Connor Isakson 0 0-0 0, Grant Abendroth 6 2-2 14, Max Winfree 0 3-4 3, Andrew Hurley 2 0-0 5, Emeth Toebben 1 0-0 2, Jonas Mordhorst 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 6-7 48.

Grangeville 9 3 3 6—21

Moscow 7 16 17 8—48

3-point goals — Smith, Godfrey, Hurley.

Lapwai 60, Logos 54