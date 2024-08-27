AREA ROUNDUP: Bears shut out Tigers, clinch league football title

AREA ROUNDUP
SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — The Moscow Bears cruised to a 32-0 victory over the Timberlake Tigers at Spirit Lake on Friday, clinching an Idaho Class 4A Intermountain League football title in the process.
Keaton Frei opened the scoring with a 9-yard run and Tyson Izzo pitched in touchdown runs of 32 and 76 yards for the Bears (7-2, 2-0). Noah Velasco added scores through the air to Butch Kiblen and Aiden Prakash.
The Bears concluded their regular season with the win and will advance to the 4A state playoffs.
Moscow 7 7 12 6—32
Timberlake 0 0 0 0—0
Moscow — Keaton Frei 9 run (Butch Kiblen kick).
Moscow — Tyson Izzo 32 run (Kiblen kick).
Moscow — Kiblen 22 pass from Noah Velasco (pass failed).
Moscow — Izzo 76 run (run failed).
Moscow — Aiden Prakash 28 pass from Velasco (kick failed).
Clarkston 40, East Valley 7
SPOKANE — Clarkston’s Niko Ah Hi recorded one rushing and one receiving touchdown apiece in a 2A Greater Spokane League rout over East Valley of Spokane.
Quarterback Hayden Line added two rushing scores for the Bantams (4-3, 4-1).
Dakota Jackson connected with Jackson Halela for the lone touchdown for the Knights (2-5, 1-3).
Clarkston 13 27 0 0—40
East Valley 0 0 7 0—7
Clarkston — Niko Ah Hi 13 run (Treyson Hagen kick).
Clarkston — Ryken Craber 8 pass from Hayden Line (kick failed).
Clarkston — Line 37 run (Hagen kick).
Clarkston — Ah Hi 48 pass from Line (Hagen kick)
Clarkston — Milo Kunnap 15 run (Hagen kick).
Clarkston — Line 5 run (kick failed).
East Valley — Jackson Halela 45 pass from Dakota Jackson (Weston Fracz kick).
Pomeroy 56, Waitsburg 0
WAITSBURG, Wash. — Jett Slusser totaled 325 yards of offense and six touchdowns to lead the way as Pomeroy locked up a Southeast 1B League Wheat Division title with a shutout of Waitsburg.
The Pirates (7-0, 5-0), who sat at fourth in the Washington Class 1B RPI rankings heading into this contest, have not given up a point in their last two-and-a-half games, during which they have scored a total of 148.
Pomeroy 14 28 6 8—56
Waitsburg 0 0 0 0— 0
Pomeroy — Jett Slusser 5 run (conversion failed).
Pomeroy — Slusser 57 run (Slusser run).
Pomeroy — Kyzer Herres 6 run (conversion failed).
Pomeroy — Slusser 2 run (Slusser run).
Pomeroy — Slusser 9 run (conversion failed).
Pomeroy — Jacob Reisinger 6 pass from Slusser (Herres run).
Pomeroy — Reisinger 20 pass from Slusser (conversion failed).
Pomeroy — Rory McKeirnan 9 run (McKeirnan run).
Asotin 27, Chewelah 7
CHEWELAH, Wash. — Cody Ells rushed for 175 yards and two touchdowns and threw for another to lead the unbeaten Panthers in a Northeast 2B League win over the host Cougars.
Peter Eggleston ran for 158 yards and completed the final touchdown of the day for Asotin (7-0, 4-0), which steadily racked up one touchdown per quarter en route to victory.
Asotin 7 6 7 7—27
Chewelah 0 7 0 0— 7
Asotin — Wyatt Caldwell 4 pass from Cody Ells (Morgan Bunch kick).
Asotin — Ells 21 run (kick failed).
Chewelah — Hunter Stearns 23 pass from Nolan Jeanneret (Martin Sondermall).
Asotin — Ells 64 run (Bunch kick).
Asotin — Peter Eggleston 4 run (Bunch kick).
Grangeville 50, Kellogg 22
KELLOGG — Grangeville secured the regular-season Central Idaho League title with a decisive victory over Kellogg.
Cooper Poxleitner led the charge, rushing for 280 yards and four touchdowns on 34 carries for the Bulldogs (6-2, 4-0).
Radley McDonald recorded two touchdown receptions for the Wildcats (3-4, 2-1).
Grangeville 8 22 12 14—50
Kellogg 0 8 16 0—22
Grangeville — Cooper Poxleitner 1 run (Poxleitner run).
Grangeville — Poxleitner 28 run (Poxleitner run).
Kellogg — Radley McDonald 25 pass from Porter Lewis (Coleman Blalack pass from Lewis).
Grangeville — Poxleitner 9 run (pass fail).
Grangeville — Tayden Wassmuth 28 pass from David Goicoa (Troy Long pass from Goicoa)
Kellogg — McDonald 69 pass from Lewis (Draeden Taylor from Lewis).
Grangeville — Terry Eich 10 run (pass failed).
Kellogg — McDonald 74 pass from Lewis (pass failed).
Grangeville — Poxleitner 3 run (run failed).
Grangeville — Goicoa 2 run (Goicoa run).
Kamiah 46, Potlatch 12
POTLATCH — Dave Kludt passed 15-for-18 for 278 yards and two touchdowns while running for another as Kamiah topped Potlatch in 2A Whitepine League competition.
Everett Oatman received and ran for one score apiece for the Kubs, who moved to 5-3 on the season and 3-3 in league. Gavin Schoening caught for one of the Kubs’ touchdowns, and he and Rylan Skinner tallied 10 tackles apiece to head up the team’s defensive effort.
“Big win for us,” Kamiah coach Nels Kludt said. “Probably our best win of the season.”
Complete scoring plays for Potlatch (5-3, 3-3) were not available.
Kamiah 8 16 8 14—46
Potlatch 0 6 6 0—12
Kamiah — Dave Kludt 5 run (Kludt run).
Kamiah — Everett Oatman 18 run (Kludt run.
Potlatch — Unknown 6 run (conversion no good).
Kamiah — Gavin Schoening 18 pass from Kludt (Matthew Oatman pass from Kludt).
Kamiah — E. Oatman 6 pass from Kludt (Lawson Landmark pass from Kludt).
Potlatch — Unknown 5 run (conversion failed).
Kamiah — Damian Ochoa 28 interception return (Todd Roberts pass from Kludt).
Kamiah — Landmark 1 run (run failed).
Colfax 27, Kettle Falls 6
KETTLE FALLS, Wash. — Ryker Reed passed for the visitors’ first two touchdowns of the day and ran in the fourth as Colfax topped Kettle Falls in a Northeast 2B League battle of Bulldogs.
“I thought we just played really well, and took care of the football,” said Colfax coach David Cofer, whose team moved to 5-2 overall and 4-0 in league.
Colfax 6 8 6 7—27
Kettle Falls 0 0 0 6— 6
Colfax — Brayden McNealy 27 pass from Ryker Reed (kick failed).
Colfax — Zach Cooper 28 pass from Reed (Reed run).
Colfax — John Largent 4 run (kick failed).
Kettle Falls — Unknown 4 run (run failed).
Colfax — Reed 18 run (Tyler Houghs kick).
Prairie 63, Troy 8
TROY — Dylan Uhlenkott tallied nine carries for 209 yards and four touchdowns to lead the way as Prairie of Cottonwood routed Troy in 2A Whitepine League play.
Matthew Wemhoff notched six sacks for the Pirates (6-2, 5-1) in what coach Ryan Hasselstrom called a “great performance from the defense.” Troy slipped to 1-6 overall and 0-5.
Prairie 13 36 6 8—63
Troy 0 0 0 8— 8
Prairie — Dylan Uhlenkott 39 run (kick failed).
Prairie — Dylan Uhlenkott 29 run (Uhlenkott kick).
Prairie — Matthew Wemhoff 51 pass from Levi McElroy (Uhlenkott run).
Prairie — Levi Gehring 15 pass from McElroy (kick failed).
Prairie — Chris Schumacher 50 pass from McElroy (Uhlenkott run).
Prairie — McElroy 20 run (Schumacher pass from McElroy).
Prairie — Uhlenkott 10 run (pass failed).
Prairie — Uhlenkott 42 run (pass failed).
Prairie — Schumacher 14 pass from Kade Quintal (Gehring run).
Troy — Jackson Marone 60 pass from Payton Christenson (Christenson run).
Garfield-Palouse 76, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 14
ST. JOHN — It was a “big day for the Pfaff boys,” in the words of coach Willy Woltering, as four members of that family scored in the course of a Southeast 1B League win for Garfield-Palouse over host St. John-Endicott LaCrosse.
Quarterback Bryce Pfaff passed for two touchdowns and ran in another. His brother Lincoln Pfaff made a punt recovery touchdown, and their cousins Brody and Riley Pfaff each completed one two-point conversion.
Gar-Pal (3-4, 3-1) blitzed to a 38-6 lead through the opening quarter and was up 62-6 by intermission.
Garfield-Palouse 38 24 8 6—76
St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 6 0 8 0—14
Garfield-Palouse — Kaleb Kelnhofer 17 pass from Bryce Pfaff (pass failed).
Garfield-Palouse — Lane Collier 75 run (Collier run).
Garfield-Palouse — Macent Rardon 13 run (Pfaff run).
Garfield-Palouse — Collier 78 kickoff return (Pfaff run).
SJEL — Brody Fleming 80 kickoff return (run failed).
Garfield-Palouse — Rardon 27 pass from Pfaff (Collier run).
Garfield-Palouse — Landon Orr safety.
Garfield-Palouse — Cooper Wells 5 run (Wells run).
Garfield-Palouse — Bryce Pfaff 21 run (Brody Pfaff run).
Garfield-Palouse — Lincoln Pfaff punt recovery (run failed).
SJEL — Fleming 22 run (Joe Hergert run).
Garfield-Palouse — Wells 52 run (Riley Pfaff pass from Wells).
Garfield-Palouse — Cooper Parchowski 12 run (run failed).
Timberline 28, Genesee 14
WEIPPE — Lone senior Justice Richardson was honored and saw his team claim its first win of the season on senior night for Timberline of Weippe.
Ares Mabberly ran in three touchdowns to head up the offense for the Spartans (1-5, 1-1). Jackson Banks scored both TDs for Genesee (3-4, 1-1).
“It’s just a great win for Timberline,” coach Pat Christopherson said. “We’ve been due for a while.”
Genesee 0 0 8 6—14
Timberline 8 6 6 8—28
Timberline — Ares Mabberly 8 run (Caleb Marshall run).
Timberline — Terrin Hueth 17 pass from Marshall (pass failed).
Genesee — Jackson Banks 44 run (Cameron Holmes pass from Banks).
Timberline — Mabberly 17 run (pass failed).
Timberline — Mabberly 17 run (Mabberly run).
Genesee — Banks 33 run (pass failed).
Clearwater Valley 58, Lapwai 28
KOOSKIA — Tiago Pickering ran in eight touchdowns and passed for a ninth as Clearwater Valley of Kooskia scored its first win of the season, topping 2A Whitepine League foe Lapwai.
Pickering amassed 484 rushing yards on 13 carries and added 85 yards passing for a total of 561. He also ran in two 2-point conversions and passed for two more.
Coach Allen Hutchens gave special mention to senior offensive linemen Leighton Davis, Josh Gardner and Raphael Kessler for helping to facilitate the production for the Rams (1-7, 1-5).
Scoring plays for the beaten Wildcats (2-6, 1-5) were not available.
Lapwai 6 6 8 8—28
Clearwater Valley 14 16 14 14—58
Clearwater Valley — Tiago Pickering 50 run (Pickering run).
Clearwater Valley — Pickering 45 run (run failed).
Clearwater Valley — Pickering 95 run (Pickering run).
Clearwater Valley — Hyson Scott 40 pass from Pickering (Timuni Moses run).
Clearwater Valley — Pickering 40 run (Lincoln Barger pass from Pickering).
Clearwater Valley — Pickering 30 run (pass failed).
Clearwater Valley — Pickering 30 run (Scott pass from Pickering).
Clearwater Valley — Pickering 50 run (run failed).
Salmon River 30, Horseshoe Bend 22
HORSESHOE BEND, Idaho — Traveling Salmon River of Riggins found its first Long Pin Conference victory of the season, topping Horseshoe Bend.
The Savages improved to 2-4 on the season and 1-3 in league. Complete information was not available.
Maniac game delayed
Orofino’s scheduled Friday clash with Bonners Ferry was postponed until 7 p.m. tonight due to a shortage of referees.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Pullman Christian 3, Classical Christian 0
PULLMAN — Pullman Christian secured a victory over Classical Christian of Coeur d’Alene, clinching its first Mount Christian League regular-season title since 2018.
Chilton Gleason led the offense, scoring two goals, while Judah Fitzgerald added a third, assisted by Gleason.
With the win, Pullman Christian remains undefeated, boasting an 8-0-1 overall record and a 6-0-1 mark in league play.
Scoring minutes were not available.
Classical Christian 0 0—0
Pullman Christian 2 1—3
Pullman Christian — Chilton Gleason.
Pullman Christian — Chilton Gleason.
Pullman Christian — Judah Fitzgerald (Gleason).
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Bulldogs bounce Maniacs
KELLOGG — Adalei Lefebvre led Grangeville with 23 kills, five aces, and 18 digs as the Bulldogs rallied from two sets down for a district tournament semifinal win over Orofino at Kellogg High School.
The scoreline read 19-25, 15-25, 25-18, 26-24, 15-12.
Caryss Barger contributed 13 kills and 17 digs for the Bulldogs (12-8), while Makenna York added 12 digs. Addie Vanderwall notched 39 assists and 15 digs. Madalyn Green was also a perfect 13-for-13 from the service line and added five kills.
Grangeville next faces Priest River at noon today back at Kellogg, with the winner advancing to State.
The Maniacs (11-5) will take on Kellogg in a loser-out match at 2 p.m. at the same site.
Eagles defend nest
PULLMAN — Pullman Christian hosted Classical Christian Academy of Coeur d’Alene for a Mountain Christian League contest and came away victorious in straight sets.
The scoreline read 25-9, 25-11, 25-19 in favor of the Eagles (11-5, 9-5).
Freshman Elizabeth Fitzgerald led the winning effort with seven kills and six aces.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SWIMMING
Washington State 141.5, Colorado State 120.5
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Washington State junior Emily Lundgren led the Cougars to victory over Colorado State by winning three races.
The Cougars won eight events and set four pool records against the Rams.
Lundgren broke the 200 yard breaststroke record with a time of 2 minutes,13.97 seconds, and also won the 100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley. Dori Hathazi set records in the 100 fly (54.67 seconds) and 200 fly (1:59.87), while Emma Wright claimed the 100 free with a record time of 51.40.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Idaho 2, Weber State 0
MOSCOW — Idaho delivered early in a Big Sky victory over visiting Weber State (Ogden, Utah).
Karli Yoshida-Williams recorded the first goal of the match off a Sienna Gonzales feed in the second minute. Sara Rodgers scored the second and final goal in the 36th.
Idaho goalkeeper Paloma Flores notched five saves, securing the shutout for the Vandals (10-4-2, 4-1-1).
Hadley Harris recorded four saves for the Wildcats (2-9-5, 1-2-1).
Weber State 0 0—0
Idaho 2 0—2
Idaho — Karli Yoshida-Williams (Sienna Gonzales), second.
Idaho — Sara Rodgers (Alyssa Peters), 36th.
Shots — Weber State 9, Idaho 18. Saves — Weber State: Hadley Harris 4; Idaho: Paloma Flores 5.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Moroder still alive at ITA Mountain Regionals
LAS VEGAS — Idaho’s Gabriel Moroder has advanced to the Round of 16 at the ITA Mountain Regionals in Las Vegas.
The freshman received a bye to start with, then bested Gianluca Citadini 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 in his opening-round match.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Warriors walloped by Hawks
ASHLAND, Ore. — Lewis-Clark State fell to Cascade Conference foe Southern Oregon in three sets.
The set scores were 25-20, 25-18 and 25-15.
Natany Felix Guimaraes had a team-high 11 digs for the Warriors (11-9, 8-7), while Juliauna Forgach Aguilar added 12 kills.
Megan Perry recorded 11 kills for the triumphant Hawks (19-2, 13-2).
COLLEGE BASEBALL
WSU defeats LC State
The Cougars topped the Warriors in an exhibition baseball game 10-3 at Harris Field.
It was the first time the two teams had met since 2007. LC State leads the all-time series 94-79.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Cougs to host Warriors in exhibition
Washington State will host Lewis-Clark State for a preseason exhibition at noon on Sunday at Beasley Coliseum.
Admission to the game is free. No livestream will be available.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
WSU to hold ribbon cutting event for Taylor Sports Complex
PULLMAN — Washington State will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil the new Taylor Sports Complex, an indoor practice facility designed to benefit Cougar student-athletes, at 9 a.m. today.
The ceremony will feature a brief program with remarks from WSU President Kirk Schulz, athletic director Anne McCoy, and others.