AREA ROUNDUP: Bears shut out Tigers, clinch league football title

AREA ROUNDUP

SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — The Moscow Bears cruised to a 32-0 victory over the Timberlake Tigers at Spirit Lake on Friday, clinching an Idaho Class 4A Intermountain League football title in the process.

Keaton Frei opened the scoring with a 9-yard run and Tyson Izzo pitched in touchdown runs of 32 and 76 yards for the Bears (7-2, 2-0). Noah Velasco added scores through the air to Butch Kiblen and Aiden Prakash.

The Bears concluded their regular season with the win and will advance to the 4A state playoffs.

Moscow 7 7 12 6—32

Timberlake 0 0 0 0—0

Moscow — Keaton Frei 9 run (Butch Kiblen kick).

Moscow — Tyson Izzo 32 run (Kiblen kick).

Moscow — Kiblen 22 pass from Noah Velasco (pass failed).

Moscow — Izzo 76 run (run failed).

Moscow — Aiden Prakash 28 pass from Velasco (kick failed).

Clarkston 40, East Valley 7

SPOKANE — Clarkston’s Niko Ah Hi recorded one rushing and one receiving touchdown apiece in a 2A Greater Spokane League rout over East Valley of Spokane.

Quarterback Hayden Line added two rushing scores for the Bantams (4-3, 4-1).

Dakota Jackson connected with Jackson Halela for the lone touchdown for the Knights (2-5, 1-3).

Clarkston 13 27 0 0—40

East Valley 0 0 7 0—7

Clarkston — Niko Ah Hi 13 run (Treyson Hagen kick).

Clarkston — Ryken Craber 8 pass from Hayden Line (kick failed).

Clarkston — Line 37 run (Hagen kick).

Clarkston — Ah Hi 48 pass from Line (Hagen kick)

Clarkston — Milo Kunnap 15 run (Hagen kick).

Clarkston — Line 5 run (kick failed).

East Valley — Jackson Halela 45 pass from Dakota Jackson (Weston Fracz kick).

Pomeroy 56, Waitsburg 0

WAITSBURG, Wash. — Jett Slusser totaled 325 yards of offense and six touchdowns to lead the way as Pomeroy locked up a Southeast 1B League Wheat Division title with a shutout of Waitsburg.

The Pirates (7-0, 5-0), who sat at fourth in the Washington Class 1B RPI rankings heading into this contest, have not given up a point in their last two-and-a-half games, during which they have scored a total of 148.

Pomeroy 14 28 6 8—56

Waitsburg 0 0 0 0— 0

Pomeroy — Jett Slusser 5 run (conversion failed).

Pomeroy — Slusser 57 run (Slusser run).

Pomeroy — Kyzer Herres 6 run (conversion failed).

Pomeroy — Slusser 2 run (Slusser run).

Pomeroy — Slusser 9 run (conversion failed).

Pomeroy — Jacob Reisinger 6 pass from Slusser (Herres run).

Pomeroy — Reisinger 20 pass from Slusser (conversion failed).

Pomeroy — Rory McKeirnan 9 run (McKeirnan run).

Asotin 27, Chewelah 7

CHEWELAH, Wash. — Cody Ells rushed for 175 yards and two touchdowns and threw for another to lead the unbeaten Panthers in a Northeast 2B League win over the host Cougars.

Peter Eggleston ran for 158 yards and completed the final touchdown of the day for Asotin (7-0, 4-0), which steadily racked up one touchdown per quarter en route to victory.

Asotin 7 6 7 7—27

Chewelah 0 7 0 0— 7

Asotin — Wyatt Caldwell 4 pass from Cody Ells (Morgan Bunch kick).

Asotin — Ells 21 run (kick failed).

Chewelah — Hunter Stearns 23 pass from Nolan Jeanneret (Martin Sondermall).

Asotin — Ells 64 run (Bunch kick).

Asotin — Peter Eggleston 4 run (Bunch kick).

Grangeville 50, Kellogg 22

KELLOGG — Grangeville secured the regular-season Central Idaho League title with a decisive victory over Kellogg.

Cooper Poxleitner led the charge, rushing for 280 yards and four touchdowns on 34 carries for the Bulldogs (6-2, 4-0).

Radley McDonald recorded two touchdown receptions for the Wildcats (3-4, 2-1).

Grangeville 8 22 12 14—50

Kellogg 0 8 16 0—22

Grangeville — Cooper Poxleitner 1 run (Poxleitner run).

Grangeville — Poxleitner 28 run (Poxleitner run).

Kellogg — Radley McDonald 25 pass from Porter Lewis (Coleman Blalack pass from Lewis).

Grangeville — Poxleitner 9 run (pass fail).

Grangeville — Tayden Wassmuth 28 pass from David Goicoa (Troy Long pass from Goicoa)

Kellogg — McDonald 69 pass from Lewis (Draeden Taylor from Lewis).

Grangeville — Terry Eich 10 run (pass failed).

Kellogg — McDonald 74 pass from Lewis (pass failed).

Grangeville — Poxleitner 3 run (run failed).

Grangeville — Goicoa 2 run (Goicoa run).

Kamiah 46, Potlatch 12

POTLATCH — Dave Kludt passed 15-for-18 for 278 yards and two touchdowns while running for another as Kamiah topped Potlatch in 2A Whitepine League competition.

Everett Oatman received and ran for one score apiece for the Kubs, who moved to 5-3 on the season and 3-3 in league. Gavin Schoening caught for one of the Kubs’ touchdowns, and he and Rylan Skinner tallied 10 tackles apiece to head up the team’s defensive effort.

“Big win for us,” Kamiah coach Nels Kludt said. “Probably our best win of the season.”

Complete scoring plays for Potlatch (5-3, 3-3) were not available.

Kamiah 8 16 8 14—46

Potlatch 0 6 6 0—12

Kamiah — Dave Kludt 5 run (Kludt run).

Kamiah — Everett Oatman 18 run (Kludt run.

Potlatch — Unknown 6 run (conversion no good).

Kamiah — Gavin Schoening 18 pass from Kludt (Matthew Oatman pass from Kludt).

Kamiah — E. Oatman 6 pass from Kludt (Lawson Landmark pass from Kludt).

Potlatch — Unknown 5 run (conversion failed).

Kamiah — Damian Ochoa 28 interception return (Todd Roberts pass from Kludt).

Kamiah — Landmark 1 run (run failed).

Colfax 27, Kettle Falls 6

KETTLE FALLS, Wash. — Ryker Reed passed for the visitors’ first two touchdowns of the day and ran in the fourth as Colfax topped Kettle Falls in a Northeast 2B League battle of Bulldogs.

“I thought we just played really well, and took care of the football,” said Colfax coach David Cofer, whose team moved to 5-2 overall and 4-0 in league.

Colfax 6 8 6 7—27

Kettle Falls 0 0 0 6— 6

Colfax — Brayden McNealy 27 pass from Ryker Reed (kick failed).

Colfax — Zach Cooper 28 pass from Reed (Reed run).

Colfax — John Largent 4 run (kick failed).

Kettle Falls — Unknown 4 run (run failed).

Colfax — Reed 18 run (Tyler Houghs kick).

Prairie 63, Troy 8

TROY — Dylan Uhlenkott tallied nine carries for 209 yards and four touchdowns to lead the way as Prairie of Cottonwood routed Troy in 2A Whitepine League play.

Matthew Wemhoff notched six sacks for the Pirates (6-2, 5-1) in what coach Ryan Hasselstrom called a “great performance from the defense.” Troy slipped to 1-6 overall and 0-5.

Prairie 13 36 6 8—63

Troy 0 0 0 8— 8

Prairie — Dylan Uhlenkott 39 run (kick failed).

Prairie — Dylan Uhlenkott 29 run (Uhlenkott kick).

Prairie — Matthew Wemhoff 51 pass from Levi McElroy (Uhlenkott run).

Prairie — Levi Gehring 15 pass from McElroy (kick failed).

Prairie — Chris Schumacher 50 pass from McElroy (Uhlenkott run).

Prairie — McElroy 20 run (Schumacher pass from McElroy).

Prairie — Uhlenkott 10 run (pass failed).

Prairie — Uhlenkott 42 run (pass failed).

Prairie — Schumacher 14 pass from Kade Quintal (Gehring run).

Troy — Jackson Marone 60 pass from Payton Christenson (Christenson run).

Garfield-Palouse 76, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 14

ST. JOHN — It was a “big day for the Pfaff boys,” in the words of coach Willy Woltering, as four members of that family scored in the course of a Southeast 1B League win for Garfield-Palouse over host St. John-Endicott LaCrosse.

Quarterback Bryce Pfaff passed for two touchdowns and ran in another. His brother Lincoln Pfaff made a punt recovery touchdown, and their cousins Brody and Riley Pfaff each completed one two-point conversion.

Gar-Pal (3-4, 3-1) blitzed to a 38-6 lead through the opening quarter and was up 62-6 by intermission.