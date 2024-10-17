AREA ROUNDUP
Fourth-place girls finisher Cora Crawford of Moscow was the highest-placing overall area individual while twins Brendan and Kieran Snekvik of Garfield-Palouse led area boys in the Inland Empire Championships meet held at the Lewis-Clark State cross country trail on Saturday.
Moscow took third place in team scoring on both the boys and girls sides, while Gar-Pal was fifth in the boys event and sixth among girls teams.
Crawford’s 5-kilometer time of 18:59 was a personal best, as were Brendan Snekvik’s eighth-place 16:07 and Kieran Snekvik’s ninth-place 16:20. Also posting top-10 finishes were the Moscow girls’ Anna Lynn and Lewiston boys’ Lucas Clements.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Bishop Kelly 61; 2. Enterprise 101; 3. Moscow 106; 4. McCall-Donnelly 106; 5. Garfield-Palouse 122; 6. Ridgevue 130; 7. Lewiston 130; 8. Kellogg 201; 9. Asotin 238; 10. Clarkston 239; 11. Bonners Ferry 284; 12. Deer Park 295; 13. Colton 299.
Top 10 individuals — 1. Jack Tobin, Bishop Kelly, 15:21; 2. Jett Leavitt, Enterprise, 15:34; 3. Brayden Lamanna, Priest River, 15:42; 4. Hayden Smith, Rockland, 15:43; 5. Charlie Speirs, McCall-Donnelly, 15:49; 6. Isaac Edwards, Bishop Kelly, 15:54; 7. Jacob Mascheroni, McCall-Donnelly, 16:04; 8. Brendan Snekvik, Garfield-Palouse, 16:07; 9. Kieran Snekvik, Garfield-Palouse, 16:20; 10. Lucas Clements, Lewiston, 16:24.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Enterprise 37; 2. Bishop Kelly 69; 3. Moscow 103; 4. Bonners Ferry 108; 5. McCall-Donnelly 139; 6. Garfield-Palouse 140; 7. Ridgevue 161; 8. Lewiston 173; 9. Deer Park 224.
Crapuchettes leads Knights’ charge
RICHLAND, Wash. — John Henry Crapuchettes led Logos of Moscow to a third-place team showing with a second-place individual time of 17:00.63 in the small-school race at the Richland Invitational meet held at Carmichael Middle School.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Bear boys take fourth at State
BURLEY, Idaho — Led by Chase Lovell with a sixth-place individual showing, the Moscow boys finished fourth in team scoring in the Idaho 5A state meet.
Lovell shot 73 on Day 2, shaving two strokes off his performance in the first round to total 148 and climb four spots on the leaderboard. The Bears posted a team total of 650, a single stroke behind third-place finisher Mountain Home and 69 behind overall winner Bishop Kelly of Boise.
On the girls side, Lewiston came in ninth, headed up by Cora Lott in a tie for 32nd place at 201.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALLManiacs sweep Lumberjacks
ST. MARIES — Rilee Diffin piled up 15 kills and Orofino swept St. Maries 25-20, 25-12, 25-20 in a Central Idaho League match.
Livia Johnson added 24 assists for the Maniacs, who ended their reuglar season at 11-2 overall and 6-2 in league play.
Orofino will get nearly a week off before beginning district play on Friday in Kellogg.
Rams punish Patriots
COTTONWOOD — Clearwater Valley of Kooskia overcame St. John Bosco of Cottonwood in a nonleague four-set battle.
The scoreline read 25-19, 25-23, 18-25, 25-15 after the host Patriots (5-7) made a mid-match rally that did not last.
Jada Schilling had 12 kills and Jayleigh Wellard put up 22 digs for the victorious Rams (8-11).
Bulldogs subdue Spartans
PRIEST RIVER, Idaho — Grangeville concluded its 3A Central Idaho League season with a 25-20, 25-15, 25-17 win over Priest River.
Adalei Lefebvre (22 kills, five digs) and Addie Vanderwall (25 assists, 11 digs) led the way for the victorious Bulldogs (9-8, 4-4).
Grangeville secured the third seed for the 3A district tournament to be held next weekend.
JV — Grangeville def. Priest River.
Bulldogs make run at Liberty tourney
SPANGLE, Wash. — Colfax posted a 3-2 overall record in abbreviated best-of-three set matches and took second place in the silver bracket at the Liberty Tournament.
In pool play, the Bulldogs defeated Oakesdale and Okanogan, but lost to Wilbur-Creston. They topped Newport of Bellevue to start off their silver bracket campaign, then dropped a three-setter to host Liberty of Spangle in the final.
Leaders on the day for Colfax included Ava Swan (71 kills, 30 digs, 11 blocks), Brenna Gilchrist 31 digs, 18 kills, eight aces) and Cianna Gibb (101 assists, 34 digs).
Bengals drop a pair
POST FALLS, Idaho — Lewiston suffered back-to-back road defeats, falling in straight sets to Post Falls and in four to Mt. Spokane.
The Bengals slip to 16-7 on the season and 3-5 in Inland Empire League play.
Complete information was not available.
Wildcats win in four
PRESCOTT, Wash. — Colton picked up a four-set nonleague victory over Prescott.
The Wildcats moved to 5-8 on the season.
Complete information was not available.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCERLewiston 7, Lakeland 1
Lewiston stormed past Lakeland in a district tournament game at Walker Field.
Avery Lathen recorded two goals and Myla Mee added a “monstrous” goal and two assists for the Bengals (14-3). Lakeland’s season ended at 8-7-1.
Lewiston coach Scott Wimer said Mee did a bit of everything for the Bengals as she also had multiple defensive saves, including one where the goalie ended up outside of the box and Mee was the last line of defense.
Next up, the Bengals will host Sandpoint in the district championship at 3 p.m. Wednesday back at Walker Field.
“Overall, our team played fanstastic and we’re looking forward to meeting Sandpoint,” Wimer said.
Lewiston 5 2—7
Lakeland 0 1—1
Lewiston — Trinity Bonebrake (Avery Lathen), 2nd.
Lewiston — Lathen (Myla Mee), 4th.
Lewiston — Ava Steele (Mee), 12th.
Lewiston — Madison Bruce (Bonebrake), 22nd.
Lewiston — Lathen (Jessa Hartwig), 31st.
Lewiston — Lizzy Roy (Hartwig), 41st.
Lakeland — Natalie Rose, 58th.
Lewiston — Myla Mee.
Shots — Lewiston 26; Lakeland 3. Saves — Lewiston: Taylor Musser 2; Lakeland: unkown 14.
Sandpoint 2, Moscow 0
MOSCOW — In 5A district tournament play, the host Bears suffered a shutout defeat to Sandpoint.
Moscow tallied a season record of 8-6-1.
Complete information was not available.
Sandpoint 0 2—2
Moscow 0 0—0
Bonners Ferry 2, Grangeville 1
BONNERS FERRY, Idaho — Traveling Grangeville fell to 4A Intermountain League foe Bonners Ferry.
The Bulldogs drop to 5-5-1 overall and 4-4-1 in league.
Complete information was not available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Moscow 2, Post Falls 1 (OT)
POST FALLS, Idaho — Yazid Saad clinched the victory in a 5-4 tiebreaking shootout and Moscow defeated Post Falls to reach the 5A district tournament final.
Jonas Mordhorst put the Bears (4-8-2) up early, only for the Trojans (5-8-3) to tie it up in the final 10 minutes of regulation. An overtime period went scoreless, and the shootout was deadlocked at 4-4 before a Post Falls player blinked and Saad capitalized.
Moscow goalkeeper Wyatt Thornycroft notched six saves and made the opening kick of the shootout.
“It was rather an ugly game, but the players ground it out and really dug deep to get the result,” Moscow coach Caleb Brooks said.
Moscow returns to action in the district title match at Sandpoint on Tuesday.
Moscow 1 0 0 1—2
Post Falls 0 1 0 0—1
Moscow — Jonas Mordhorst, eighth.
Post Falls — Giovanni Carlino, 72nd.
Shots — Moscow 8, Post Falls 7. Saves — Moscow: Wyatt Thornycroft 6; Post Falls: Unknown 2.
Orofino 4, Timberlake 2
OROFINO — The Maniacs celebrated senior night with a win over Timberlake in a 4A intermountain League game.
Senior Ethan Potratz scored twice for Orofino (4-6-2, 4-6-2). Cash Nelson and Caden Robinson also found the back of the net.
The 4A Intermountain League district tournament begins on Monday in Post Falls.
Timberlake 0 2—2
Orofino 3 1—4
Orofino — Cash Nelson (Luke Robinson), 17th.
Orofino — Ethan Potratz (Nelson), 18th.
Orofino — Potratz, 38th.
Timberlake — Landon Grace, 42nd.
Orofino — Caden Robinson, 47th.
Timberlake — Ethan Applegate, 60th.
Shots — Timberlake 10; Orofino 11.
Saves — Timberlake: Zachary Blansfield 3, David Magsam 4; Orofino: Garrett Sanders 8.
Sandpoint 2, Lewiston 0
SANDPOINT — In 5A district tournament play, Lewiston held even with host Sandpoint through the first half but gave up two goals in the second en route to defeat.
“We played really well,” said Lewiston coach Dalton Mauzay, whose team had a season record of 3-10-3. “The boys have been really working, and the momentum was in our favor I would say, in the first half. It was a little emotional after the game, but I think it was for the good, because you could see how much the guys wanted it.”
Complete statistics were not available.
Lewiston 0 0—0
Sandpoint 0 2—0
Bonners Ferry 7, Grangeville 1
BONNERS FERRY, Idaho — Grangeville suffered a rout at the hands of 4A Intermountain League opponent Bonners Ferry.
The Bulldogs slip to 4-4-4 on the season and 4-3-4 in league.
Complete information was not available.
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
Pullman prevails in tri-meet
PROSSER, Wash. — Pullman fielded the top finishers in seven of 11 events contested during a first-place overall showing in a three-team meet with host Prosser and Grandview.
Bree Myers (50- and 100-yard freestyle) and Hazel Edge (100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke) each won two individual events for the Greyhounds and swam legs of Pullman’s winning 400 freestyle relay along with Catalina Donolo and Lucy Sandberg.
Team scores along with top-three individual finishes and winning relays for Pullman are listed below.
Team scores — 1. Pullman 99; 2 .Prosser 64; 3. Grandview 7.
50 freestyle — 1. Bree Myers, 27.49.
100 butterfly — 1. Hazel Edge, 1:07.74; 3. Vivien Lin, 1:14.63.
100 freestyle — 1. Myers, 1:00.59.
100 backstroke — 2. Lucy Sandberg, 1:09.47; 3. Raya Ritter, 1:22.97.
100 breaststroke — 1. Edge, 1:13.89; 2. Donolo, 1:20.47.
200 freestyle — 1. Catalina Donolo, 2:18.10; 3. Abby Wu, 2:23.84.
200 individual medley — 1. Sandberg, 2:30.27; 3. Jane Park, 2:43.17.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Pullman (Donolo, Sandberg, Wu, Myers), 4:21.65.
Two wins for Bengals at league meet
COEUR D’ALENE — A boys 200-yard freestyle relay victory and an individual win from Filippo Greggio highlighted the day for Lewiston in an Inland Empire League meet held at Coeur d’Alene’s Salvation Army Kroc Center.
Deegan Everett, Kaden Antonich, Canyon Von Lindern and Greggio combined for the relay win, posting their best time as a team at 1 minute, 39.65 seconds. Greggio also placed first in the 100 breaststroke with a mark of 1:05.80 and second in the 100 butterfly with a time of 59.30 — both personal bests.
Winning relays and top-three individual finishes for Lewiston are listed below.
GIRLS
200 individual medley — 3. Lillian Sawyer, 2:47.24.
500 freestyle — 3. Ryann Schraufnagel, 5:19.91.
BOYS
200 freestyle relay — 1. Lewiston (Deegan Everett, Kaden Antonich, Canyon Von Lindern, Filippo Greggio), 1:39.65.
200 individual medley — 3. Kaden Antonich, 31.91.
50 freestyle — 3. Everett, 24.46.
100 butterfly — 2. Greggio, 59.30; 3. Everett, 1:01.33.
100 breaststroke — 1. Greggio, 1:05.80.
Top 10 individuals — 1. Zoey Stauffer, Bishop Kelly, 18:48; 2. Lily Weer, Enterprise, 18:52; 3. Alyssa Bradshaw, Burley, 18:54; 4. Cora Crawford, Moscow, 18:59; 5. Kya Brown, Enterprise, 19:16; 6. Josie Leslie, McCall-Donnelly, 19:44; 7. Anna Lynn, Moscow, 20:00; 8. Zion Boyd, Enterprise, 20:06; 9. Owyhee Harguess, Enterprise, 20:11; 10. Sydney Beckle, Bonners Ferry, 20:18.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
WSU earns comeback win
MORGARA, Calif. — The Cougars earned a reverse sweep against Saint Mary’s (Calif.) in a West Coast Conference match.
The set scores read 23-25, 20-25, 25-16, 25-22, 15-13 in favor of Washington State (10-5, 5-1).
Katy Ryan recorded a career-best 30 kills for WSU. Italia Bernal set a career-high with 61 assists.
LCSC comeback falls short
The Warriors battled back from two sets down, but dropped the fifth set to Northwest (Wash.) in a Cascade Collegiate Conference match.
LC State (11-8, 8-6) lost in set scores of 25-23, 25-16, 12-25, 17-25 and 15-8.
Juliauna Forgach Aguilar led the Warriors with 22 kills. Taylor Boyce added 19 kills.
Abbey Neff had 25 assists and Natany Felix Guimaraes had 22 digs.
Vandals swept by BOBCATS
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Traveling Idaho suffered a 25-17, 25-19, 25-17 defeat to Montana State.
The Vandals were led by Zuzanna Wieczorek with nine kills and Miya Carmichael with 27 assists as they slid to 1-15 on the season and 0-5 in Big Sky Conference play.
COLLEGE SWIMMING
Idaho 167.5, Northern Colorado 132.5
MOSCOW — The Vandals had 10 first-place finishers leading the way in a team dual victory against Big Sky Conference rival Northern Colorado.
Sophomore Ginger Kiefer tallied a team-high three victories on the day for Idaho. Kiefer dominated in the 1,000-yard freestyle, taking first with a time of 10 minutes, 26.73 seconds. She placed first in the 200 backstroke (2:01.64) and the 200 individual medley (2:04.35), while also helping her team post a second-place finish (3:31.92) in the 400 freestyle relay along with Isabelle Borke, Madelyn Butler, and Grace Ruble.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
WSU 1, Portland 1
PULLMAN — The Washington State Cougars outshot the Portland Pilots 9-6, but needed an 85th-minute goal to equalize the scoreboard en route to a West Coast conference draw.
Freshman Kendall Campbell got the Cougs (5-4-5, 2-1-2) on the board thanks to an overhead ball from Rajanah Reed. The freshman with a team-best three goals tapped the ball with her knee and then nailed the ball to the nylon in the 85 minute.
The Pilots’ goal came on an array deflection from WSU goalie Nadia Cooper. The ball sent the ball off of Portland’s Jillian McBride’s head and to the back of the net in the 34th minute.
WSU and Portland remained tied for third place in WCC play with about a month remaining in the season.
Portland 1 0—1
WSU 0 1—1
Portland — Jillian McBride, 34th
WSU — Kendall Campbell (Rajanah Reed), 85th
Shots — Portland 6, WSU 9. Saves — Portland: Bre Norris 3; WSU: Nadia Cooper 1.
PRO BASKETBALL
WSU’s Wells excels in NBA preseason
CHICAGO — Washington State alum Jaylen Wells continued to cement his role on the team that drafted him 39th overall in the 2024 NBA draft.
The 6-foot-7 Wells paced the Memphis Grizzlies in scoring Saturday in their 124-121 preseason win over the Chicago Bulls in Chicago.
Wells posted 24 points, six assists, two rebounds and one block with a 9-for-18 (50%) clip from the floor, with over half of his shots from beyond the arc. Wells sank 4-of-10 3s, including a 25-foot jumper to put the Grizzlies up with 9.1 seconds left.
“I’ve been in the gym,” Wells said after the game. “So when I get on the floor, I’m ready to show what I’ve put in.”