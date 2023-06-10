Troy head coach Tyler Strunk receives an icy victory shower May 19 after defeating Clearwater Valley in the 1A state championship game at Church Field in Lewiston. The Trojans shutout the Rams 10-0, closing out the game in the fifth inning.
Austin Johnson/Lewiston Tribune
The Troy Trojans poses for victory shots after defeating Clearwater Valley on May 19 in the 1A state championship game at Church Field in Lewiston.
The 2022-23 sports calendar saw the continuation of several dynasties around the area. But it also featured the beginning of some potential new ones, such as Troy baseball.
The Trojans won their second Idaho Class 1A state baseball title in as many years with their 10-0 win over Clearwater Valley in five innings on May 19.
Troy started the season with first-year head coach Tyler Strunk, who took over the reins from seven-year veteran Travis House.
House laid the foundation for the Trojans’ eventual domination by bringing a Babe Ruth program to the town of just over 900 several years ago — with some of those players being on Troy’s 2022 state championship roster.
Filling those kinds of shoes might seem like an impossible task to some. Especially after the Trojans won their first state title in program history a year prior. But the Strunk-led Trojans didn’t miss a beat, going 7-3 in their first 10 games.
Even crazier, that 10-game stretch was the roughest patch Troy would face, finishing the season 11-1 in its final 12 games.
The Trojans finished their season with a state and district title, defeating Clearwater Valley in both affairs.
Troy was able to overcome its early struggles with league play late in the year, finishing third overall in the Whitepine League to end the regular season.
The Trojans’ three league losses came from Kendrick, Prairie and the Rams. In all three losses, Troy wasn’t able to muster more than three runs. And that was the key to beating the Trojans.
The Whitepine League sent four teams to Church Field in Lewiston for the state tournament.
Troy was one of four teams that had to play in a district tournament play-in game.
In the play-in game, the Trojans routed Genesee 10-0 to earn their spot in the district tournament and, in turn, the state tournament.
Troy was on a redemption tour throughout districts, redeeming both of its losses to Prairie and Clearwater Valley en route to a title. In all three of its games, the Trojans outscored their opponents 39-8.
Once the Trojans reached the state tournament, they didn’t slow down, outscoring their opponents 35-2 en route to a state title.
Troy excelled at limiting its opponents’ runs per game after finishing the year only allowing three per outing. This was because of three great starting pitchers in Dominic Holden, Eli Stoner and Joseph Bendel.
Holden led the Whitepine League in strikeouts with 89 and only allowed 13 hits as the Trojans entered the state tournament. In Troy’s 7-2 win over Potlatch in the semifinals of the tournament, Holden pitched all seven innings and struck out 13 batters with just four hits.
“He’s been the best pitcher in this league and probably the state all year,” Strunk said about Holden following the win. “He’s one of those guys where we could have the bases loaded with no outs and I wouldn’t be worried because he’s on the mound.”
Bendel earned the win in the state championship game. He pitched 3 2/3 innings and gave up no runs on one hit while striking out four. Stoner, who scored the game-winning run in the championship game, closed things out and struck out the final batter he faced.
The scariest part? Stoner, Bendel and Holden will all be back next year.
“I think it really is (possible to become a dynasty),” Stoner said following Troy’s state championship win. “I think our coaches have brought a great program to us, and getting a good group of kids together is the key.”
Sophomore catcher Makhi Durrett will also be back for his junior year.
Not only will Durrett be back calling signals for his pitchers, but he’s also the Trojans’ best hitter. He led the squad with 25 hits and had an on-base percentage of .582. He was also the only Troy batter to send a ball over the fence, notching three home runs.
