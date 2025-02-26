Bengal boys basketball moves one step closer to State

AREA ROUNDUNP

Royce Fisher scored 20 points, Parker Bogar added 13 and the Lewiston Bengals beat the Sandpoint Bulldogs 66-45 in Game 1 of the 5A Inland Empire League district tournament best-of-three boys basketball championship series on Tuesday at Lewiston High School.

The Bengals (19-4) trailed by a point through the opening quarter, but took over in the middle frames. The victory avenged a defeat to the Bulldogs (11-11) in Lewiston’s regular-season finale.

“I thought the second quarter and second half we played well,” Lewiston coach Brooks Malm said. “We made the right reads and did a good job of playing together.”

The Bengals will face Sandpoint again at 6:30 p.m. Thursday back at home. A win in that game would send Lewiston on to State, while a loss would set the stage for a deciding rubber match.

SANDPOINT (11-11)

E. Gilman 0 0-0 0, K. Williams 0 2-2 2, L. Iverson 0 1-1 1, B. Yarbrough 1 0-0 3, D. Chamberlin 4 0-1 8, L. Roos 0 0-2 0, C. Gion 0 0-0 0, K. Corbett 2 0-0 4, W. Leisy 3 0-0 9, E. Jones 7 1-1 17, R. Wolff 0 1-1 1. Totals 17 5-10 45.

LEWISTON (19-4)

Dray Torpey 3 2-3 9, Royce Fisher 8 2-3 20, Drew Alldredge 3 0-2 6, Jordan Walker 3 1-1 7, Guy Krasselt 0 0-0 0, Brady Rudolph 1 0-0 2, Blaze Hepburn 3 0-0 9, Parker Bogar 6 0-0 13. Totals 27 5-9 66.

Sandpoint 14 8 10 13—45

Lewiston 13 21 23 8—65

3-point goals — Leisy 3, Jones 2, Fisher 4, Hepburn 3, Walker 2, Bogar.

Deary 43, Timberline 25

LAPWAI — Wyatt Vincent and Blake Clark combined for 34 points to propel the Mustangs past the Spartans in a 1A Whitepine League district tournament consolation game at Lapwai High School.

Justice Richardson led Timberline of Weippe (8-8) with eight points.

Deary (12-11) advances to face Clearwater Valley of Kooskia at 6 p.m. Thursday back at Lapwai High, with that winner advancing to a state play-in game.

TIMBERLINE (8-8)