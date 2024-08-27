Bengal girls defend home turf in inaugural track meet

Lewiston hits — T. Nuxoll (2B), J. Barney, A. Thorson, Schnell, Hogaboam.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALLBengals split BUCkS BAG GAMES

CALDWELL, Idaho — Lewiston posted a 10-0 shutout over Bishop Kelly of Boise with the help of a four-hit showing from Peyton Bonebrake, but suffered a 7-1 defeat to Ridgevue of Nampa as it played its first day of the Bucks Bag Tournament.

The Bengals, who moved to 5-2 on the season, will continue their run in the tournament today facing Skyview of Nampa at 11:30 a.m. Pacific.

Lewiston 10, Bishop Kelly 0

Bishop Kelly 000 000— 0 1 6

Lewiston 301 051—10 7 0

L. Quilici, A. Boyd (5) and I. Darrahh; G. Kennedy and P. Bonebrake.

Bishop Kelly hits — Quilici.

Lewiston hits — Bonebrake 4, B. Schumacher 2, Richardson.

———

Ridgevue 7, Lewiston 1

Lewiston 100 000 0—1 5 3

Ridgevue 010 015 x—7 9 4

A. Topp, C. Henson (3), L. Crosby (4), Z. McFee (6) and P. Bonebrake; L. Hirasaki, B. Dance (3), E. Johnson (6) and J. Johnson.

Lewiston hits — Dance 2 (2B), Z. Forster 2, Hirasaki, E. Jamison, C. Schreiber, O. Mallard, P. Wade.

Ridgevue hits — B. Schumacher 2, G. Krasselt, K. Phillips, R. Stamper.

Colfax claims season-opening wins

ASOTIN — The Colfax Bulldogs burst out of the gates with twin 11-1 victories over Orofino and Genesee to start their season at the Asotin Tournament.

Isaac Nelson produced a no-hitter in the first game, fanning seven batters in the process in six innings. At the plate, Caden Inderrieden recorded three runs, two RBI and two hits for Colfax.

Against Genesee, starting pitcher Jacob Melhus notched six strikeouts and Inderrieden once again led the Bulldogs (2-0) at the plate with two hits, two RBI and three completed runs.

Colfax 11, Orofino 1

Orofino 000 010—1 0 2

Colfax 220 007—11 14 1

Q. Naranjo, E. Gilmore (2), N. Bonner (6) and H. Gamble; I. Nelson and A. Burt.

Orofino hits — None.

Colfax hits — T. Peterson 3 (2B), E. Andersen 3, C. Inderrieden 2 (2B), E. Christiansen 2, Burt, D. Lobdell, R. Reed, J. Melhus.

———

Colfax 11, Genesee 1

Colfax 702 2—11 7 1

Genesee 001 0— 1 2 2

J. Melhus, D. Lobdell (4) and A. Burt; N. Jarolimek, R. Wingler, C. Seubert (4) and N. Bollman.

Colfax hits — T. Peterson 2 (2B), C. Inderrieden 2, E. Andersen 2, Lobdell.

Genesee hits — Bollman, N. Holmes.

Genesee 5, Asotin JV 4

ASOTIN — Genesee overcame Asotin’s JV by a single run in Asotin Tournament play.

The Bulldogs are now 3-2 on the season.

Complete statistics for the game were not available.

Vallivue 8, Moscow 7

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Bears went down narrowly to host Vallivue of Caldwell in Bucks Bags Tournament play, suffering their first loss of the season.

Moscow (3-1) enjoyed a big four-run first inning, but Vallivue quickly struck back with a five-run second and nosed ahead with two more scores in the third. The Bears could not quite close the gap before the six-inning game’s conclusion.

Andrew Hurley had two hits including a double to lead the way for Moscow, which had a 5-3 edge in base hits but was ultimately the less-opportunistic team on the day.

Moscow 420 100—7 5 3

Vallivue 152 00x—8 3 4

C. Crutcher, unknown (3) and C. Cyganik; K. Clark, M. Winfree (2) and T. Izzo.

Moscow hits — A. Hurley 2 (2B), J. Breese, D. Fitt, M. Helbling.

Vallivue hits — C. Cope, E. Daniel, Crutcher.

HIGH SCHOOL TENNISLewiston 9, Post Falls 3

POST FALLS, Idaho — The visiting Bengals swept all six of the day’s singles matches and both mixed doubles encounters to open their 5A Inland Empire League season with a team dual win over Post Falls.

Dylan Smith was “looking super-strong,” according to coach Sandi Stocks, as he posted the Bengals’ most emphatic win with a clean 6-0, 6-0 shutout at boys No. 1 singles.

Lewiston (2-2, 1-0) was also scheduled to contest a dual afterward against Lakeland of Rathdrum, another IEL foe, but the event was postponed due to rain. A makeup date has not yet been announced.

Girls singles — Malley George, Lew, def. Natalie McGraw 6-3, 6-3; River Hoover, Lew, def. Rian Schaible 6-4, 6-2; Jessa Hartwig, Lew, def. Kaydence Denton 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Girls doubles — Alexis Keller/Skye VanTrease, Lew, def. Demi Mocko/Rachel Reece 6-1, 6-1; Faith Banks/Alexa Raihl, PF, def. Jazmyn Smith/Kalen Kelley 6-3, 6-1.

Boys singles — Dylan Smith, Lew, def. Bryce Russell 6-0, 6-0; J.J. Pacheco, Lew, def. Nigel Greaser 6-0, 6-2; Isaac Dover, Lew, def. Michael Teisl 6-0, 6-1.

Boys doubles — Bronson Morse/Isaiah Robinson, PF, def. Cayden Beehler/Brennan Rice 6-4, 6-2; Taylor Holding/Noah Ingle, PF, def. Sam Beckstead/Bean Beehler 7-6 (8), 2-6, 10-6.

Mixed doubles — Wes Heiss/Taylor Musser, Lew, def. Athens May/Abby Lloyd 6-4, 4-6, 10-5; Destiny Ellenwood/Fillippo Greggio, Lew, def. Tyler Korn/Sydney Muir 6-4, 6-2.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLFClarkston hosts a scramble

Juniors Mason Gange and Myles Gehring led the host Bantams with a combined score of 76 in the Clarkston Invite 2-Man Scramble tournament held Thursday at Bryden Canyon Golf Course.

Ridgeline of Liberty Lake, Wash., won the event in team scoring, with Gonzaga Prep coming in second.

COLLEGE BASEBALLWashington State 13, San Diego State 3

PULLMAN — Griffin Smith went the distance pitching with six strikeouts while Luke Thiele batted 4-for-4 and Logan Johnstone had a home run and double for Washington State in a Mountain West Conference win over San Diego State at Bailey-Brayton Field.

The game ended after seven innings due to the 10-run mercy rule, moving the Cougars to 7-14 on the season and 2-2 in conference play.

This was the first installment of a three-game series, with Game 2 set for today at 2:05 p.m.

San Diego State 000 000 3— 3 6 1

Washington State 010 552 x—13 15 3

Omar Serrano, Chris Canavan (5) and Evan Sipe; Griffin Smith and Will Cresswell.

San Diego State hits — Josh Quezada 2, Nevan Noonan, Daniel Arambula, Jonathan Smith, Drew Rutter.

Washington State hits — Luke Thiele 4, Logan Johnstone 3 (2B, HR), Ollie Obenour 2 (2B), Gavin Roy 2, Max Hartman, Ricco Longo, Cresswell, Cole Watterson.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SWIMMINGLundgren wins prelim, gains honor

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Washington State’s Emily Lundgren won her heat in the 100 breaststroke morning prelims with a time of 58.83 seconds on Day 3 of the NCAA Swimming Championships at King County Aquatic Center.

The junior has earned an All-American honorable mention for a second consecutive year.

Lundgren, along with freshman Darcy Revitt and junior Dori Hathazi, will complete the meet today. Competition begins at 10 a.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELDCougars capture three wins in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Sophomore Zenah Cheptoo along with freshmen Caroline Jepkorir and Evans Kurui captured event wins Friday to pace Washington State at the Aztec Invitational.

In the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase, Jepkorir won her first event of the outdoor season with a personal-best time of 10 minutes, 16.68 seconds. Cheptoo completed the 5,000 in 16:11.14 en route to her victory.

In the men’s 1,500, Kurui returned to his winning ways, finishing first with a personal-best time of 3:46.17.

Warriors do double duty

In action at both the Bucs Scoring and Multi in Spokane and the Oregon Preview in Eugene, Lewis-Clark State enjoyed several notable results.

Sophomore Karissa Linder won the women’s 100- and 200-meter sprints at the Bucs meet and was just shy of personal bests in both, clocking in at 12.45 and 25.73 seconds, respectively. LC State’s Sydnie Zywina saw her first outdoor action of the season at the Oregon Preview and placed third in the triple jump.

On the men’s side, freshman Jr. Mendoza threw the fifth-best shot put in school history with a distance of 44 feet, 1 1/2 inches in Spokane. Running at Eugene, Griffen Parsells just missed the national standard with a time of 3:54.04.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNISWilliam Carey 7, Lewis-Clark State 0

NEW ORLEANS, La. — Pullman alum Gwyn Heim captured the lone set win of the day for the Warriors, but dropped her No. 4 singles match in a deciding super-tiebreak as LC State was swept by No. 5 William Carey at the Xavier/Dillard Invitational.

LCSC (6-10) continues its run in the tournament facing No. 10 Dillard today at 8 a.m. Pacific.

Doubles — Tiffany Chang/Li-Hsien Lin, WC, def. Heidi Moyo/April Buckingham 6-2; Victoria Vietan/Isabella Lechuga, WC, def. Ana Govea/Beatriz Lambru 6-1; JiAn Kang/Bayley Askin, WC, def. Rayana Shah/Naiara Montero 7-6 (3).

Singles — Vieten, WC, def. Moyo 6-2, 6-0; Kang, WC, def. Shah 6-1, 6-1; Lechuga, WC, def. Paige Noble-Lucas 6-3, 6-1; Malak Abarkane, WC, def. Gwyn Heim 4-6, 6-2, 1-0; Chang, WC, def. Govea 6-3, 6-0; Lin, WC, def. Luciana Marzani 6-0, 6-1.

MEN’S COLLEGE TENNISWilliam Carey 7, Lewis-Clark State 0

NEW ORLEANS, La. — LC State’s Nell Rollin took a set at No. 3 singles and the Warriors forced a tiebreak at No. 1 doubles, but the Warriors saw their five-dual winning streak snapped by No. 5 William Carey in a sweep at the Xavier-Dillard Invitational.

LCSC (9-8) resumes its campaign in the tournament facing No. 13 Dillard today at 8 a.m. Pacific.

Doubles — Islam Orynbassar/Ismoil Hayriddinov, WC, def. Austin Swing/Pablo Herrera 7-6 (3); David Bagrinovski/Phil Louis Steinbichler, WC, def. Nell Rollin/Rafael Bonnet de Larbogne 6-4; Matt Shearer/Jean Nicolas Leblanc, WC, def. Juan Pablo Naranjo/ Giacomo Moreira 6-1.

Singles — Orynbassar, WC, def. Herrera 6-2, 6-0; Shearer, WC, def. Moreira 6-2, 7-6 (3); Steinbichler, WC, def. Rollin 6-4, 5-7, 6-2; Leblanc, WC, def. Swing 6-1, 6-1; Ismoil Hayriddinov, WC, def. Balakrishnan 6-4, 6-3; Bagrinowski, WC, def. Naranjo 6-1, 6-1.