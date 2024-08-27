AREA ROUNDUP
Six Bengals and two Bears were named to the 5A All-Inland Empire League girls soccer team, it was announced.
Lewiston coach Scott Wimer was named the league’s coach of the year after he led the Bengals to a school-record 17 wins.
Bengal seniors Myla Mee, Eva Steele and Asia Roberts were named to the team. They were joined by juniors Trinity Bonebrake and Brynn Wimer and sophomore Avery Lathen.
Bears freshman Hazel Stevens was awarded newcomer of the year.
Junior Addison Lassen and sophomore Mattea Nuhn of Moscow were named to the all-league team.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
East Valley 3, Clarkston 2
SPOKANE — The Bantams scored first, but dropped a 2A Greater Spokane League contest to East Valley.
Rebecca Skinner got the scoring started for Clarkston (9-6, 6-6) in the 11th minute.
The Knights (8-6, 5-6) scored three consecutive times before Skinner found the back of the net again in the 79th minute.
Clarkston 1 1—2
East Valley 1 2—3
Clarkston — Rebecca Skinner, 11th.
East Valley — Hayden Anderson, 33rd.
East Valley — Hannah Rasmussen, 50th.
East Valley — Anderson, 76th.
Clarkston — Skinner, 79th.
Shots — Clarkston 8; East Valley 16.
Saves — Clarkston: Daniella Lucas 8; East Valley: Embree Kirby 6.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Clarkston handles Knights
SPOKANE — The Bantams bounced back after they dropped the opening set to defeat East Valley of Spokane in four sets in a 2A GSL match.
Clarskton (6-7, 6-5) won by set scores of 23-25, 25-23, 25-16 and 25-13.
Reese de Groot led the Bantams with 20 kills and 14 digs. Hayley Barnea had 17 assists and Ella Leavitt served four aces.
Panthers lose regular-season finale
ASOTIN — The Asotin Panthers took a set, but lost in four at home to Upper Columbia Academy in a 2B Northeast match.
The set scores were 28-26, 10-25, 25-17 and 25-21 in favor of the visiting team.
Abby Bonson filled up the stat sheet for Asotin (2-10, 0-9) with 14 digs, six assists, five kills and three aces.
Kelsey Thummel added 24 digs and Kambree Palmer had four blocks.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Warriors wrap up fall season
CRESWELL, Ore. — The Lewis-Clark State men concluded the fall season with a seventh-place finish at the Tall Timbers Invitational.
Alex Navarro led all Warriors with a 10-over 154 two-round total to finish in a tie for 11th. Navarro was 11 strokes behind individual medalist Brock Olson of Willamette.
LC State improved by 11 strokes as a team in the final round, but dropped two places. The Warriors had a team score of 629 which was 34 strokes behind winner Willamette.
Team scores — 1. Willamette 595; 2. Linfield A 610; 3. College of Idaho A 613; 4. College of Idaho B 625; 5. Bushnell 626; 6. Corban 628; 7. LC State 629; 8. Southwestern Oregon 635; 9. Linfield B 642.
Individual medalist — Brock Olson, Willamette 143.
LC State individuals — T11. Alex Navarro 154; T21. Owen Pearson 157; T29. Oscar Behle 158; T38. Kye Krall 161; T46. Lucas Ortega 165.
Other LC State individuals — T29. Jaxson Moon 158; T38. Dan Harrington 161.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
WSU’s Mateer on O’Brien Award list
FORT WORTH, Texas — Washington State quarterback John Mateer was one of 35 quarterbacks named to the Davey O’Brien Award QB Class of 2024, it was announced Tuesday.
Mateer has 2,153 passing yards on the season with 18 passing touchdowns. The quarterback leads WSU with 575 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.
The Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award has been annually given to the nation’s best college quarterback. The 35 quarterbacks will be narrowed down to 16 semifinalists on Nov. 12.