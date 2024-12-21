AREA ROUNDUP
McCALL, Idaho — Jordan Walker came up with 11 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter to lead the unbeaten Lewiston Bengals’ late rally to a 63-62 boys basketball victory against McCall-Donnelly on Friday at McCall.
Blaze Hepburn scored a team-high total of 16 points for Lewiston (7-0), while Royce Fisher added 10. The Bengals, who trailed 36-26 at halftime before cutting into the hosts’ lead in the third and surging to the narrow victory in the fourth, got seven players on the board in what coach Brooks Malm called a “complete team effort.”
LEWISTON (7-0)
Dray Torpey 3 0-0 9, Royce Fisher 4 2-2 10, Drew Alldredge 1 2-2 4, Jordan Walker 5 2-4 15, Guy Krasselt 0 0-0 0, Brady Rudolph 1 0-0 2, Blaze Hepburn 6 1-2 16, Parker Bogar 2 1-2 6. Totals 22 8-12 63.
MCCALL-DONNELLY (3-3)
Jacobsen 0 0-0 0, Penny 5 5-6 17, Scott 3 0-0 9, Foster 10 0-0 20, Stokes 0 0-0 0, Arnold 5 1-2 13, Wyman 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 6-8 62.
Lewiston 13 13 20 17—63
McCall-Donnelly 18 18 18 8—62
3-point goals — Torpey 3, Walker 2, Hepburn 2, Bogar.
Colfax 77, Medical Lake 48
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — The Bulldogs fielded four double-digit scorers in a nonleague win against Medical Lake.
The Bulldogs (6-1) shot to an 18-6 lead in the opening quarter and made a major addition to their scoreboard cushion with a 25-10 showing in the third.
Jayce Kelly fired off five 3-point goals and went 2-for-2 from the foul line as he led the way with 25 points. Ledger Kelly added another 15 points to the winning effort, while Adrik Jenkin had 14 and Caleb Lustig scored 11.
COLFAX (6-1)
Gunner Brown 1 0-0 2, Ledger Kelly 5 3-3 15, Jayce Kelly 9 2-2 25, Dillon Thompson 3 0-0 6, Adrik Jenkin 5 0-2 14, JP McAnally 2 0-0 4, Caleb Lustig 5 1-2 11, Brayden McNeilly 0 0-0 0, Connor McAnally 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 6-9 77.
MEDICAL LAKE (3-4)
J. Lundberg 0 0-0 0, L. Holloway 1 1-2 4, S. Herron 0 0-0 0, A. Suddeth 5 1-2 13. A. Mitchaud 6 0-0 16, G. Smith 3 3-3 11, H. Gilbert 1 0-0 2, G. Moffatt 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 5-7 48.
Colfax 18 22 25 12—77
Medical Lake 6 19 10 13—48
3-point goals — J. Kelly 5, Jenkin 4, L. Kelly 2, Mitchaud 4, Suddeth 2, Smith 2, Holloway.
JV — Colfax def. Medical Lake.
Garfield-Palouse 59, Pomeroy 43
PALOUSE — The host Vikings “jumped on them right away,” in the words of coach Nate Holbrook, as they posted a 16-2 opening quarter en route to a Southeast 1B League win against Pomeroy.
Lane Collier tallied 18 points for Garfield-Palouse (4-2, 4-0), and Bryce Pfaff added another 12. Cesar Morfin hit four 3-point goals to lead the way for the beaten Pirates (1-4, 1-1).
POMEROY (1-4, 1-1)
Jacob Reisinger 0 2-2 2, Braxton McKeirnan 1 1-2 3, Jett Slusser 3 0-0 9, Kyzer Herres 4 0-0 9, Cesar Morfin 4 0-0 12, Rory McKeirnan 0 0-0 0, Boone Schmidt 1 0-0 2, Robert Van Vogt 0 0-0 0, Grayson Slaybaugh 2 2-2 6, V. Vechio 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 5-6 43.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (4-2, 2-0)
Bryce Pfaff 5 2-4 12, Lane Collier 6 3-4 18, Macent Rardon 1 2-4 4, Ayden Bassler 0 0-0 0, Brendan Snekvik 2 2-2 6, Kieran Snekvik 3 0-0 9, Landon Orr 2 2-2 7, Cason Sperber 0 0-0 0, Riley Pfaff 0 1-2 1, Preston Olson 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 12-18 59.
Pomeroy 2 9 18 14—43
Gar-Pal 16 16 15 12—59
3-point goals — Morfin 4, Slusser 3, Herres, Collier 3, K. Snekvik 3, Orr.
JV — Pomeroy 47, Gar-Pal 30.
Post Falls 66, Moscow 41
MOSCOW — In what Moscow coach Josh Uhrig called a “huge learning game for us,” the Bears were unable to handle the defensive pressure from visiting 5A Inland Empire League opponent Post Falls.
Grant Abendroth led eight scorers for Moscow (4-3, 0-1) with 13 points.
POST FALLS (6-3, 2-0)
I. Naylor 0 0-0 0, J. Ostlund 0 0-0 0, T. McLean 1 0-0 2, J. Lysne 5 2-2 15, C. Cameron 2 0-0 4, C. Budman 5 0-2 12, C. Carvas 5 5-8 16, T. Blake 4 0-4 8, I. McKeown 0 0-0 0, A. Dean 4 0-0 9. Totals 27 7-16 66.
MOSCOW (4-3, 0-1)
Tyson Izzo 1 2-2 4, Abram Godfrey 2 0-0 6, JP Breese 1 0-0 2, Traiden Cummings 3 2-6 8, Maurice Bethel 1 0-0 2, Connor Isakson 0 0-0 0, Grant Abendroth 5 0-0 13, Max Winfree 0 0-0 0, Andrew Hurley 2 0-2 5, Owen Tiegs 0 0-0 0, Jonas Mordhorst 0 1-2 1. Totals 15 5-12 41.
Post Falls 19 10 17 20—66
Moscow 12 8 10 11—41
3-point goals — Lysne 3, Budman 2, Carvas, Dean, Abendroth 3, Godfrey 2, Hurley.
JV — Post Falls def. Moscow.
Clearwater Valley 67, Genesee 35
KOOSKIA — The Rams turned up their defense and ran past the visiting Bulldogs in a 1A Whitepine League game.
Hyson Scott scored 23 points and Matthew Louwien had 14 with four 3-pointers for Clearwater Valley (5-2, 5-0). Genesee (3-4, 2-2) was paced by Noah Bollman with 13 points.
“Our defense definitely interrupted their offense,” Clearwater Valley coach Alana Curtis said. “We had a lot of fast-break opportunities.”
GENESEE (3-4, 2-2)
Mason Poxleitner 0 0-0 0, Vince Crowley 3 0-0 6, Noah Bollman 6 0-1 13, Ryder Uhlenkott 0 0-0 0, Jackson Banks 4 2-2 11, Kalitri Hubbard 1 2-2 4, Preston Cass 0 0-0 0, Braxton Chapman 0 0-0 0, Joshua Ketcheson 0 1-2 1. Totals 14 5-7 35.
CLEARWATER VALLEY (5-2, 5-0)
Harvey Wellard 5 0-0 11, Hyson Scott 10 0-0 23, Lane Thivierge 0 0-0 0, Matthew Louwien 5 0-0 14, Teagan Altman 1 0-0 2, Joshua Gardner 4 1-2 9, Timuni Moses 2 0-0 4, Cason Curtis 1 2-2 4, Joshua Abbott 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 3-4 67.
Genesee 9 10 12 4—35
Clearwater Valley 14 24 12 17—67
3-point goals — Bollman, Banks, Louwien 4, Scott 3, Wellard.
Lapwai 65, Troy 32
LAPWAI — The host Wildcats had nine players score and four reach double-digit point totals in a dominant 2A Whitepine League win over Troy.
Vincent Kipp (12 points), Marcisio Noriega (11), Douglas Pappan (11) and LaRicci George-Smith (10) headed up the balanced offense. Makhi Durrett scored a team-high 10 for the Trojans (0-3, 0-3).
LAPWAI (2-3, 1-2)
Julian Barros 1 0-0 3, Marcisio Noriega 5 1-1 11, DaRon Wheeler 1 0-0 3, Triston Konen 3 0-0 6, Jereese McCormack 1 0-0 2, Douglas Pappan 4 0-0 11, Vincent Kipp 5 2-2 12, Anton Arthur 0 0-0 0, Jared Marek 0 0-0 0, LaRicci George-Smith 4 2-4 10, Marcus Guvman 3 1-2 7. Totals 27 6-10 65.
TROY (0-3, 0-3)
Wade Moser 0 0-0 0, Rowan Tyler 2 1-2 5, Alex Paradise 0 0-0 0, Dominic Holden 1 2-3 7, Connor Wilson 1 1-2 3, Braddock Buchanon 1 0-0 2, Makhi Durrett 4 1-3 10, Jayden Mason 1 0-0 2, Evan Kirkham 1 1-2 3. Totals 10 5-10 32.
Troy 8 9 10 5—32
Lapwai 11 23 22 9—65
3-point goals — Barros, Wheeler, Pappan 3, Durrett.
Kootenai Thunder 57, Pullman Christian 34
COCOLALLA, Idaho — Judah Fitzgerald put up 18 points and half-a-dozen players got on the board for Pullman Christian, but the Eagles were decisively defeated by the host Kootenai Thunder.
Pullman Christian slipped to 1-7 on the season and 0-5 in Mountain Christian League play.
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (1-7, 0-5)
Kofi Hammond 1 0-0 2, Brayden Olson 2 2-3 6, Judah Fitzgerald 8 0-1 18, Chilton Gleason 1 0-1 2, Johnny Brown 1 0-0 2, Luke Johnson 1 2-2 4. Totals 14 4-7 57.
KOOTENAI THUNDER (5-2, 4-2)
Rowen Palmer 0 0-0 0, Melkam Meinning 3 0-0 6, Dylan Day 3 1-1 7, Gavin Miles 2 0-0 5, Marshall Peters 4 1-2 10, Milo Hernandez-Ortega 2 0-0 4, Hunter Peterson 5 1-2 11, Malachi Duchan 2 2-2 7, Ben Brewer 2 0-0 5. Totals 23 5-7 57.
Pullman Christian 5 7 12 10—34
Kootenai Thunder 18 8 13 18—57
3-point goals — Fitzgerald 2, Miles, Peters, Duchan, Brewer.
Grangeville 69, Nezperce 53
NEZPERCE — The Bulldgos beat the Nighhawks behind dual double-doubles from Tate Thacker (18 points, 16 rebounds) and Gage Smith (15 points, 11 rebounds) in a nonleague clash. Tate Schumacher posted 18 for Grangeville (2-5) while Slater Kuther paced Nezperce (4-2) with 11 points and two 3-pointers.
“Team played hard, everybody got some touches,” Grangeville coach Shawn Wolter said. “Just a lot of hustle basketball.”
GRANGEVILLE (2-5)
Carson Astle 1 0-0 2, Tate Schumacher 7 2-5 18, Tate Thacker 8 0-0 18, McCoy Stamper 1 0-0 2, Joe Wood 0 0-0 0, Will Told 1 3-4 5, Troy Long 3 3-4 9, Gage Smith 4 7-9 15, Adrian Rodriguez 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 15-22 69
NEZPERCE (4-2)
Blaine Mosman 1 0-0 3, Slater Kuther 4 0-0 11, Grant Ingram 0 0-0 0, Jace Cronce 3 1-2 7, Carter Williams 0 2-4 0 2, Brennan McLeod 1 5-6 7, Justin Meacham 0 0-0 0, Aiden McLeod 2 5-6 9, Zane Wilcox 4 0-0 9, Jalin Williams 0 5-8 5. Totals 15 18-28 53.
Grangeville 18 17 19 15 — 69
Nezperce 14 12 11 15 — 53
3-point goals — Schumacher 2, Thacker 2, Mosman, Kuther 3, Wilcox.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Kendrick 45, Clearwater Valley 35
KENDRICK — The host Tigers recovered from a halftime deficit and produced a dominant fourth quarter to master Clearwater Valley of Kooskia in nonleague play.
Ashna Casto led the offense for Kendrick (5-5) with 13 points, and Ivy Cowley added another 12. Taya Pfefferkorn scored a team-high 10 for the Rams (3-6).
CLEARWATER VALLEY (3-6)
Taya Pfefferkorn 4 1-4 10, Sage Shira 0 0-0 0, Sierra Logan 3 0-0 6, Sypress Martinez 2 1-1 5, Eva Lundgren 2 2-2 6, Seasha Reuben 0 0-0 0, Tessa Lundgren 4 0-0 8. Totals 14 1-3 35.
KENDRICK (5-5)
Hayden Kimberling 4 0-0 8, Mercedes Heimgartner 2 0-0 6, Lydia Cowley 0 0-0 0, Ashna Casto 4 4-6 13, Braelynn Clemenhagen 1 0-0 2 Hailie Hoffman 0 0-0 0, Blake Boyer 2 0-0 4, Ivy Cowley 4 1-7 12. Totals 16 5-13 45.
Clearwater Valley 10 17 6 2—35
Kendrick 17 6 9 13—45
3-point goals — Pfefferkorn, Heimgartner 2, Casto, Cowley.
JV — Kendrick def. Clearwater Valley.
Garfield-Palouse 61, Pomeroy 36
PALOUSE — Elena Flansburg went off for six 3-point goals and 27 total points as she led Garfield-Palouse past visiting Pomeroy in Southeast 1B League play.
Ellie Collier had a complete performance with 10 points, eight steals and five assists for the triumphant Vikings (5-1, 4-0), who got eight players on the board. For the Pirates (3-2, 1-1), Taylor Gilbert scored a team-high 10.
POMEROY (3-2, 1-1)
Hollie Van Vogt 1 2-4 4, Kendyll Potoshnik 2 4-6 9, Sadie Klaveano 0 1-2 1, Taylor Gilbert 4 2-2 10, Kiersten Bartels 0 0-0 0, Molly Warren 3 1-1 7, Caroline McKeirnan 0 0-0 0, Isabella Field 1 0-2 2, Carmen Fruh 1 0-0 3, Reagan McKeirnan 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 10-17 36.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (5-1, 4-0)
Reisse Johnson 1 0-2 2, Kaydence Kivi 0 0-2 0, Elena Flansburg 8 5-10 27, Kyra Brantner 3 0-0 7, Ellie Collier 3 3-3 10, Morgan Lentz 2 0-0 4, HettyLee Laughary 1 0-0 2, Taia Gehring 2 1-3 5, Molly Huffman 2 0-6 4. Totals 22 9-26 61.
Pomeroy 7 15 6 8—36
Gar-Pal 13 16 16 16—61
3-point goals — Potoshnik, Fruh, Flansburg 6, Brantner, Collier.
Colfax 63, Medical Lake 17
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — The visiting Bulldogs blitzed to a 22-2 opening-quarter lead in a nonleague rout of Medical Lake.
Allie Jenkin (20 points), Lola Hennigar (13), Brenna Gilchrist (12) and Ava Swan (12) all made double-digit point contributions in the balanced offensive effort for Colfax (4-3).
COLFAX (4-3)
Brenna Gilchrist 5 2-5 12, Isabella Huntley 1 0-0 2, Stella McNeilly 0 0-0 0, Adalynn Penwell 0 0-0 0, Allie Jenkin 6 5-8 20, Sunisa Dail 0 0-0 0, Ava Swan 5 2-8 12, Lola Hennigar 5 3-4 13, Riley Hennigar 2 0-0 4. Totals 24 12-25 63.
MEDICAL LAKE (2-4)
Addison Hammel 0 0-0 0, Adasha Gardner 4 0-0 10, Roslyn Lundberg 1 0-0 2, Isabel Barry 0 0-0 0, Kadence Endres 2 0-2 5, Jace Bryant 0 0-0 0, Autumn Trout 0 0-2 0 , Sadie Evans 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 0-4 17.
Colfax 22 19 13 9—63
Medical Lake 2 5 9 3—17
3-point goals — Jenkin 3, Gardner 2, Endres.
Pullman Christian 32, Kootenai Thunder 19
COCOLALLA, Idaho — Pullman Christian held the host Kootenai Thunder to just two points in the first quarter en route to claiming a Mountain Christian League win.
Shelby Rajasekaran led the Eagles (3-5, 2-3) to victory with 11 points.
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (3-5, 2-3)
Hannah Anderson 1 0-0 2, Shelby Rajasekaran 5 1-3 11, Lizzy Fitzgerald 1 0-0 2, Sara Torrey 0 0-0 0, Sophia Cofer 2 0-2 4, Addy Fitzgerald 0 0-0 0, Braeley Olson 2 3-5 7. Totals 13 4-13 32.
KOOTENAI THUNDER (1-4, 1-4)
Laura Allshouse 4 0-0 8, Kasey Degraaf 1 0-0 2, Rachel Hannond 1 0-0 2, Lexi Ball 1 0-0 2, Mercy Brewer 2 0-4 5, Kasen Reynolds 0 0-2 0. Totals 9 0-6 19.
Pullman Christian 8 10 5 9—32
Kootenai Thunder 2 5 4 8—19
3-point goals — Brewer.
Kamiah 36, Potlatch 25
KAMIAH — Emma Krogh put up a majority of her team’s points and matched the entire opposing team’s total, scoring 25 in a 2A Whitepine League win for the Kubs against visiting Potlatch.
Kamiah (7-2, 5-2) dominated the first and third quarters, while the Loggers (2-7, 2-5) held close in the second and fourth. Kathryn Burnette scored a team-high 12 points for Potlatch.
POTLATCH (2-7, 2-5)
Brieanna Winther 1 1-2 3, Hatley Sawyer 0 0-0 0, Elena Vowels 1 0-0 3, Jaedyn Cessnun 0 0-0 0, Kathryn Burnette 5 2-4 12, Cadance Carlson 1 1-2 3, Lili Taylor 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Mitchell 2 0-2 4, Gracie Zimms 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 4-10 25.
KAMIAH (7-2, 5-2)
Emma Krogh 9 5-7 25, Aubrey Brown 0 0-0 0, Maddie Fredrickson 0 0-0 0, Emily Puckett 0 1-1 1, Lily Campbell 1 0-0 2, Kelsee Hunt 2 2-2 6, Audrey Puckett 1 0-1 2, Addison Skinner 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 8-11 36.
Potlatch 5 8 6 6—25
Kamiah 11 7 11 7—36
3-point goals — Vowels, Krogh 2.
Colton 61, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 14
COLTON — The Wildcats dominated visiting St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse in a Southeast 1B League game.
Ella Moehrle led Colton (2-4, 1-2) with 19 points. Leah Mussen added another 12 points, and Clair Moehrle hit a hat-trick of 3-point goals en route to totaling 11.
ST. JOHN-ENDICOTT/LACROSSE (0-7, 0-4)
Catalina Torres 0 1-2 1, Loken Loomis 3 1-4 7, Ember Brewer 1 0-0 2, Brianna Camp 1 2-4 4. Totals 5 4-10 14.
COLTON (2-4, 1-2)
Denali Cook 0 1-2 1, Leah Musson 5 2-4 12, Rori Weber 1 2-2 4, Ada Kerr 1 0-0 2, Ella Nollmeyer 9 1-2 19, Clair Moehrle 4 0-2 11, Lola Walsborn 2 4-10 9. Totals 23 11-28 61.
Colton 19 18 14 10—61
SJEL 4 6 6 2—14
3-point goals — Moehrle 3, Walsborn.
Lapwai 73, Troy 27
LAPWAI — Unbeaten Lapwai made a statement with a 24-2 showing in the first quarter and never let visiting Troy into contention.
Madden Bisbee (16 points, seven rebounds, four steals, four assists) and Amasone George (16 points, five steals, four assists) headed up the victorious effort for the Wildcats (8-0, 6-0 2A Whitepine League). For the Trojans (1-6, 1-5), Tessa Stoner scored a team-high eight points.
TROY (1-6, 1-5)
Jenny Webb 2 1-4 5, Clara Chamberlin 1 3-4 5, Tessa Stoner 3 2-6 8, Briar Wilson 2 0-0 4, Lydia Ward 0 0-0 0, Emma Wilson 2 1-3 5, Destyni Heitmann 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 4-7 27.
LAPWAI (8-0, 6-0)
Charize Kipp 4 3-5 11, Ella Payne 1 0-0 2, Amasone George 5 7-7 16, Skylin Picard 3 0-0 7, Andrea Domebo 3 0-0 6, Lois Oatman 2 0-0 4, Cavell Samuels 3 0-0 6, Junee Picard 1 1-2 3, Jennilla WhiteTemple 1 0-2 2, Madden Bisbee 7 2-2 16. Totals 30 10-13 73.
Troy 2 9 11 5—27
Lapwai 24 24 14 11—73
3-point goals — Kipp, George, Picard.
Prairie 91, Logos 12
COTTONWOOD — In their highest-scoring game of the season so far, the Pirates of Cottonwood enjoyed a 33-point performance from Lexi Schumacher and kept Logos of Moscow to single-digit point totals for each of the four quarters of a 2A Whitepine League encounter.
Schumacher shot 15-for-22 from the field and 1-for-1 at the foul line for Prairie (8-1, 4-0), which also benefited from 12 points and nine steals courtesy of Sage Elven, as well as a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds by Sydney Shears. The Pirates held the Knights (4-6, 1-4) scoreless in the third quarter.
PRAIRIE (8-1, 4-0)
Lexi Schumacher 15 1-1 33, Aubree Rehder 4 0-0 8, Sydney Shears 4 2-2 10, Hailey Hanson 4 0-0 9, Nadia Cash 2 0-2 4, Mia Anderson 0 0-0 0, Ellie Nuxoll 2 1-3 5, Kadence Kalmbach 0 0-0 0, Erica Schlader 0 0-0 0, Sage Elven 6 0-0 12, Kylie Schumacher 4 1-3 9. Totals 41 5-11 91.
LOGOS (4-6, 1-4)
Naomi Taylor 2 1-1 5, Jemma Driskill 2 0-0 4, K.B. Monjure 0 0-0 0, Lizzie Crawford 0 0-0 0, Peyton Bentley 0 0-0 0, Elena Spillman 0 0-0 0, Mari Wilson 1 0-0 2, Liv Rench 0 0-0 0, Zoe Doane 0 0-0 0, Bethany Porras 0 1-2 1, Emily Bowen 0 0-0 0, Kate Mau 0 0-0 0. Totals 5 2-3 12.
Prairie 32 21 24 14—91
Logos 4 2 0 6—12
3-point goals — Schumacher 2, Hanson.
Homedale 49, Salmon River 22
NYSSA, Ore. — Salmon River of Riggins fell to Homedale in Nyssa Holiday Tournament play.
The Savages slipped to 6-3 on the season. Complete information was not available.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lewis-Clark State 79, Eastern Oregon 76
MaCarhy Morris drained the game-winning 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left to lift No. 15 LC State over visiting Eastern Oregon in a dramatic Cascade Conference game at the P1FCU Activity Center.
The sophomore led the Warriors (10-1, 5-0) with 19 points to pair with 18 from Colfax alum John Lustig in the win. Gorden Boykins was key off the bench with a career-high 14 points, Alton Hamilton dished a career-best seven assists while double-teamed, and Pullman alum Grayson Hunt went a perfect 4-for-4 to notch eight points.
LC State shot 29-for-50 (58%) from the field as a team.
EASTERN OREGON (6-4, 1-3)
Hawkes 7-16 7-9 22, Doman 5-8 5-7 17, Newsom 4-8 5-6 12, Hansen 6-12 0-1 12, Afework 2-6 2-2 7, Abrams 1-1 1-2 3, Rogers 0-2 2-2 2, Logan Orchard 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 22-29 76.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (10-1, 5-0)
Morris 5-10 4-4 19, Lustig 8-10 4-6 18, King 4-6 2-2 12, Hunt 4-4 0-0 8, Hamilton 2-4 1-3 6, Boykins 6-9 2-2 14, Smith 1-4 0-2 2, Nordland 0-1 0-0 0, Skaife 0-2 0-0 0, Carpenter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-50 13-19 79.
Halftime — Lewis-Clark State 37, Eastern Oregon 31. 3-point goals — Eastern Oregon 4-15 (Doman 2-3, Hawkes 1-5, Afework 1-4, Hansen 0-2, Orchard 0-1), LCSC 8-16 (Morris 5-6, King 2-4, Hamilton 1-1, Skaife 0-2, Boykins 0-1, Smith 0-1, Norland 0-1). Rebounds — Eastern Oregon 27 (Newsom 9), LCSC 33 (Lustig 7). Assists — Eastern Oregon 8 (Hawkes, Afework, Orchard 2), LCSC 16 (Hamilton 7). Total fouls — Eastern Oregon 19, LCSC 19. Attendance — 554.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Eastern Oregon 81, Lewis-Clark State 71
A sharp-shooting Eastern Oregon team snapped No. 13 LC State’s winning streak at 10 games in a Cascade Conference game at the P1FCU Activity Center.
The Mountaineers shot over 50% from the field and drained 11 3-pointers in the first half. EOU made 10-of-12 baskets in the first quarter.
Lindsey Wilson led Warrior scorers with 14 points and added six rebounds. The Warriors have a chance to get back in the win column versus College of Idaho at 4 p.m. today at the P1FCU Activity Center.
EASTERN OREGON (5-4, 1-3)
Maggie Smith 5-5 3-4 18, Brie Holecrek 5-11 2-6 14, Kelsie Siegner 5-16 2-2 12, Kaiea Waiwaiole 4-5 1-1 9, Brinley Hagemeier 2-4 3-4 8, Raquel Fehringer 3-4 1-2 8, Haylee Johnson 3-7 0-0 6, Mya Alvarado 2-4 0-0 6, Kristina Blauman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29 12-15 81.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (10-1, 4-1)
Darian Herring 4-5 2-4 10, Ellie Sander 4-11 2-2 12, Sitara Byrd 3-6 0-0 8, Payton Hymas 1-5 0-0 3, Mataya Green 2-4 2-2 6, Lindsey Wilson 7-7 0-1 14, Ella Nelson 0-2 0-0 0, Tatum Brager 5-11 0-0 13, Camden Barger 1-3 0-0 2, Grace Beardin 2-2 1-2 6, Kendall Wallace 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 26 10-16 71.
3-point goals — Eastern Oregon 11-23 (Smith 5-5, Holecek 2-6, Siegner 0-4 Hagemeier 1-2 Fehringer 1-2, Alvarado 2-4), Lewis-Clark State 9-25 (Sander 2-7, Byrd 2-3, Hymas 1-2, Brager 3-6, Beardin 1-1, Barger 0-1, Wallace 0-4, Nelson 0-1). Rebounds — Eastern Oregon 39 (Siegner 9), Lewis-Clark State 27 (Herring 6, Wilson 6). Assists — Eastern Oregon 19 (Siegner 6), Lewis-Clark State 14 (Hymas 3) Total fouls — Eastern Oregon 13, Lewis-Clark State 18. Attendance — 594.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Cougs ink transfers
Washington State coach Korey Schroeder announced the addition of transfers Krista Dooley and Tinons Galmes to the Cougar roster.
Dooley is an opposite who comes to the Palouse from Rutgers, where she most recently played her redshirt freshman season, appearing in 30 sets over 15 matches and totaling 20 kills, nine digs and 10 blocks. Galmés is a libero coming to WSU from Florida A&M, where she was a freshman libero this past season, playing in 31 matches and 103 sets while leading the team with 434 digs at a rate of 4.21 per set.