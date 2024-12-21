AREA ROUNDUP

McCALL, Idaho — Jordan Walker came up with 11 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter to lead the unbeaten Lewiston Bengals’ late rally to a 63-62 boys basketball victory against McCall-Donnelly on Friday at McCall.

Blaze Hepburn scored a team-high total of 16 points for Lewiston (7-0), while Royce Fisher added 10. The Bengals, who trailed 36-26 at halftime before cutting into the hosts’ lead in the third and surging to the narrow victory in the fourth, got seven players on the board in what coach Brooks Malm called a “complete team effort.”

LEWISTON (7-0)

Dray Torpey 3 0-0 9, Royce Fisher 4 2-2 10, Drew Alldredge 1 2-2 4, Jordan Walker 5 2-4 15, Guy Krasselt 0 0-0 0, Brady Rudolph 1 0-0 2, Blaze Hepburn 6 1-2 16, Parker Bogar 2 1-2 6. Totals 22 8-12 63.

MCCALL-DONNELLY (3-3)

Jacobsen 0 0-0 0, Penny 5 5-6 17, Scott 3 0-0 9, Foster 10 0-0 20, Stokes 0 0-0 0, Arnold 5 1-2 13, Wyman 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 6-8 62.

Lewiston 13 13 20 17—63

McCall-Donnelly 18 18 18 8—62

3-point goals — Torpey 3, Walker 2, Hepburn 2, Bogar.

Colfax 77, Medical Lake 48

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — The Bulldogs fielded four double-digit scorers in a nonleague win against Medical Lake.

The Bulldogs (6-1) shot to an 18-6 lead in the opening quarter and made a major addition to their scoreboard cushion with a 25-10 showing in the third.

Jayce Kelly fired off five 3-point goals and went 2-for-2 from the foul line as he led the way with 25 points. Ledger Kelly added another 15 points to the winning effort, while Adrik Jenkin had 14 and Caleb Lustig scored 11.

COLFAX (6-1)

Gunner Brown 1 0-0 2, Ledger Kelly 5 3-3 15, Jayce Kelly 9 2-2 25, Dillon Thompson 3 0-0 6, Adrik Jenkin 5 0-2 14, JP McAnally 2 0-0 4, Caleb Lustig 5 1-2 11, Brayden McNeilly 0 0-0 0, Connor McAnally 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 6-9 77.

MEDICAL LAKE (3-4)

J. Lundberg 0 0-0 0, L. Holloway 1 1-2 4, S. Herron 0 0-0 0, A. Suddeth 5 1-2 13. A. Mitchaud 6 0-0 16, G. Smith 3 3-3 11, H. Gilbert 1 0-0 2, G. Moffatt 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 5-7 48.

Colfax 18 22 25 12—77

Medical Lake 6 19 10 13—48

3-point goals — J. Kelly 5, Jenkin 4, L. Kelly 2, Mitchaud 4, Suddeth 2, Smith 2, Holloway.

JV — Colfax def. Medical Lake.

Garfield-Palouse 59, Pomeroy 43

PALOUSE — The host Vikings “jumped on them right away,” in the words of coach Nate Holbrook, as they posted a 16-2 opening quarter en route to a Southeast 1B League win against Pomeroy.

Lane Collier tallied 18 points for Garfield-Palouse (4-2, 4-0), and Bryce Pfaff added another 12. Cesar Morfin hit four 3-point goals to lead the way for the beaten Pirates (1-4, 1-1).

POMEROY (1-4, 1-1)

Jacob Reisinger 0 2-2 2, Braxton McKeirnan 1 1-2 3, Jett Slusser 3 0-0 9, Kyzer Herres 4 0-0 9, Cesar Morfin 4 0-0 12, Rory McKeirnan 0 0-0 0, Boone Schmidt 1 0-0 2, Robert Van Vogt 0 0-0 0, Grayson Slaybaugh 2 2-2 6, V. Vechio 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 5-6 43.

GARFIELD-PALOUSE (4-2, 2-0)

Bryce Pfaff 5 2-4 12, Lane Collier 6 3-4 18, Macent Rardon 1 2-4 4, Ayden Bassler 0 0-0 0, Brendan Snekvik 2 2-2 6, Kieran Snekvik 3 0-0 9, Landon Orr 2 2-2 7, Cason Sperber 0 0-0 0, Riley Pfaff 0 1-2 1, Preston Olson 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 12-18 59.

Pomeroy 2 9 18 14—43

Gar-Pal 16 16 15 12—59

3-point goals — Morfin 4, Slusser 3, Herres, Collier 3, K. Snekvik 3, Orr.

JV — Pomeroy 47, Gar-Pal 30.

Post Falls 66, Moscow 41

MOSCOW — In what Moscow coach Josh Uhrig called a “huge learning game for us,” the Bears were unable to handle the defensive pressure from visiting 5A Inland Empire League opponent Post Falls.

Grant Abendroth led eight scorers for Moscow (4-3, 0-1) with 13 points.

POST FALLS (6-3, 2-0)

I. Naylor 0 0-0 0, J. Ostlund 0 0-0 0, T. McLean 1 0-0 2, J. Lysne 5 2-2 15, C. Cameron 2 0-0 4, C. Budman 5 0-2 12, C. Carvas 5 5-8 16, T. Blake 4 0-4 8, I. McKeown 0 0-0 0, A. Dean 4 0-0 9. Totals 27 7-16 66.

MOSCOW (4-3, 0-1)

Tyson Izzo 1 2-2 4, Abram Godfrey 2 0-0 6, JP Breese 1 0-0 2, Traiden Cummings 3 2-6 8, Maurice Bethel 1 0-0 2, Connor Isakson 0 0-0 0, Grant Abendroth 5 0-0 13, Max Winfree 0 0-0 0, Andrew Hurley 2 0-2 5, Owen Tiegs 0 0-0 0, Jonas Mordhorst 0 1-2 1. Totals 15 5-12 41.

Post Falls 19 10 17 20—66

Moscow 12 8 10 11—41

3-point goals — Lysne 3, Budman 2, Carvas, Dean, Abendroth 3, Godfrey 2, Hurley.

JV — Post Falls def. Moscow.

Clearwater Valley 67, Genesee 35

KOOSKIA — The Rams turned up their defense and ran past the visiting Bulldogs in a 1A Whitepine League game.

Hyson Scott scored 23 points and Matthew Louwien had 14 with four 3-pointers for Clearwater Valley (5-2, 5-0). Genesee (3-4, 2-2) was paced by Noah Bollman with 13 points.

“Our defense definitely interrupted their offense,” Clearwater Valley coach Alana Curtis said. “We had a lot of fast-break opportunities.”

GENESEE (3-4, 2-2)

Mason Poxleitner 0 0-0 0, Vince Crowley 3 0-0 6, Noah Bollman 6 0-1 13, Ryder Uhlenkott 0 0-0 0, Jackson Banks 4 2-2 11, Kalitri Hubbard 1 2-2 4, Preston Cass 0 0-0 0, Braxton Chapman 0 0-0 0, Joshua Ketcheson 0 1-2 1. Totals 14 5-7 35.

CLEARWATER VALLEY (5-2, 5-0)

Harvey Wellard 5 0-0 11, Hyson Scott 10 0-0 23, Lane Thivierge 0 0-0 0, Matthew Louwien 5 0-0 14, Teagan Altman 1 0-0 2, Joshua Gardner 4 1-2 9, Timuni Moses 2 0-0 4, Cason Curtis 1 2-2 4, Joshua Abbott 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 3-4 67.

Genesee 9 10 12 4—35

Clearwater Valley 14 24 12 17—67

3-point goals — Bollman, Banks, Louwien 4, Scott 3, Wellard.

Lapwai 65, Troy 32

LAPWAI — The host Wildcats had nine players score and four reach double-digit point totals in a dominant 2A Whitepine League win over Troy.

Vincent Kipp (12 points), Marcisio Noriega (11), Douglas Pappan (11) and LaRicci George-Smith (10) headed up the balanced offense. Makhi Durrett scored a team-high 10 for the Trojans (0-3, 0-3).

LAPWAI (2-3, 1-2)

Julian Barros 1 0-0 3, Marcisio Noriega 5 1-1 11, DaRon Wheeler 1 0-0 3, Triston Konen 3 0-0 6, Jereese McCormack 1 0-0 2, Douglas Pappan 4 0-0 11, Vincent Kipp 5 2-2 12, Anton Arthur 0 0-0 0, Jared Marek 0 0-0 0, LaRicci George-Smith 4 2-4 10, Marcus Guvman 3 1-2 7. Totals 27 6-10 65.

TROY (0-3, 0-3)

Wade Moser 0 0-0 0, Rowan Tyler 2 1-2 5, Alex Paradise 0 0-0 0, Dominic Holden 1 2-3 7, Connor Wilson 1 1-2 3, Braddock Buchanon 1 0-0 2, Makhi Durrett 4 1-3 10, Jayden Mason 1 0-0 2, Evan Kirkham 1 1-2 3. Totals 10 5-10 32.

Troy 8 9 10 5—32

Lapwai 11 23 22 9—65

3-point goals — Barros, Wheeler, Pappan 3, Durrett.

Kootenai Thunder 57, Pullman Christian 34

COCOLALLA, Idaho — Judah Fitzgerald put up 18 points and half-a-dozen players got on the board for Pullman Christian, but the Eagles were decisively defeated by the host Kootenai Thunder.

Pullman Christian slipped to 1-7 on the season and 0-5 in Mountain Christian League play.

PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (1-7, 0-5)

Kofi Hammond 1 0-0 2, Brayden Olson 2 2-3 6, Judah Fitzgerald 8 0-1 18, Chilton Gleason 1 0-1 2, Johnny Brown 1 0-0 2, Luke Johnson 1 2-2 4. Totals 14 4-7 57.

KOOTENAI THUNDER (5-2, 4-2)

Rowen Palmer 0 0-0 0, Melkam Meinning 3 0-0 6, Dylan Day 3 1-1 7, Gavin Miles 2 0-0 5, Marshall Peters 4 1-2 10, Milo Hernandez-Ortega 2 0-0 4, Hunter Peterson 5 1-2 11, Malachi Duchan 2 2-2 7, Ben Brewer 2 0-0 5. Totals 23 5-7 57.

Pullman Christian 5 7 12 10—34

Kootenai Thunder 18 8 13 18—57

3-point goals — Fitzgerald 2, Miles, Peters, Duchan, Brewer.

Grangeville 69, Nezperce 53

NEZPERCE — The Bulldgos beat the Nighhawks behind dual double-doubles from Tate Thacker (18 points, 16 rebounds) and Gage Smith (15 points, 11 rebounds) in a nonleague clash. Tate Schumacher posted 18 for Grangeville (2-5) while Slater Kuther paced Nezperce (4-2) with 11 points and two 3-pointers.

“Team played hard, everybody got some touches,” Grangeville coach Shawn Wolter said. “Just a lot of hustle basketball.”

GRANGEVILLE (2-5)

Carson Astle 1 0-0 2, Tate Schumacher 7 2-5 18, Tate Thacker 8 0-0 18, McCoy Stamper 1 0-0 2, Joe Wood 0 0-0 0, Will Told 1 3-4 5, Troy Long 3 3-4 9, Gage Smith 4 7-9 15, Adrian Rodriguez 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 15-22 69

NEZPERCE (4-2)

Blaine Mosman 1 0-0 3, Slater Kuther 4 0-0 11, Grant Ingram 0 0-0 0, Jace Cronce 3 1-2 7, Carter Williams 0 2-4 0 2, Brennan McLeod 1 5-6 7, Justin Meacham 0 0-0 0, Aiden McLeod 2 5-6 9, Zane Wilcox 4 0-0 9, Jalin Williams 0 5-8 5. Totals 15 18-28 53.

Grangeville 18 17 19 15 — 69

Nezperce 14 12 11 15 — 53

3-point goals — Schumacher 2, Thacker 2, Mosman, Kuther 3, Wilcox.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kendrick 45, Clearwater Valley 35

KENDRICK — The host Tigers recovered from a halftime deficit and produced a dominant fourth quarter to master Clearwater Valley of Kooskia in nonleague play.

Ashna Casto led the offense for Kendrick (5-5) with 13 points, and Ivy Cowley added another 12. Taya Pfefferkorn scored a team-high 10 for the Rams (3-6).

CLEARWATER VALLEY (3-6)

Taya Pfefferkorn 4 1-4 10, Sage Shira 0 0-0 0, Sierra Logan 3 0-0 6, Sypress Martinez 2 1-1 5, Eva Lundgren 2 2-2 6, Seasha Reuben 0 0-0 0, Tessa Lundgren 4 0-0 8. Totals 14 1-3 35.

KENDRICK (5-5)

Hayden Kimberling 4 0-0 8, Mercedes Heimgartner 2 0-0 6, Lydia Cowley 0 0-0 0, Ashna Casto 4 4-6 13, Braelynn Clemenhagen 1 0-0 2 Hailie Hoffman 0 0-0 0, Blake Boyer 2 0-0 4, Ivy Cowley 4 1-7 12. Totals 16 5-13 45.

Clearwater Valley 10 17 6 2—35

Kendrick 17 6 9 13—45

3-point goals — Pfefferkorn, Heimgartner 2, Casto, Cowley.

JV — Kendrick def. Clearwater Valley.