Bengals battle past Bears in Diamond Shop Classic boys hoops action

AREA ROUNDUP
In a high-flying cap to the first day of the Diamond Shop Classic, the host Lewiston Bengals battled past the Central Valley Bears of Spokane 73-68 in boys basketball action on Friday night at Lewiston High School.
Royce Fisher led Lewiston (3-0) with 25 points and four made 3-pointers. Dray Torpey joined him with another four made treys and 19 points.
With the help of Blaze Hepburn, Jordan Walker and Mason Way, the Bengals combined for 11 3-pointers, continuing the team’s trend of converting no fewer than 10 in a game.
A complete box score was not available.
LEWISTON (3-0)
Dray Torpey 19, Royce Fisher 25, Drew Alldredge 2, Jordan Walker 9, Guy Krasselt 0, Brady Rudolph 0, Blaze Hepburn 5, Parker Bogar 8, Mason Way 5, Alex Shafer 0, Total 73.
CENTRAL VALLEY (1-1)
Hunter Bernhart 8, Cameron Walls 21, Branson Olson 9, Orland Axta 25, Jason Anderson 0, Isaac Plunkitt 5. Total 68.
3-point goals — Fisher 4, Torpey 4, Axton 3, Hepburn, Way, Walker, Bernhart, Walls.
Moscow 48, Kendrick 39
In Diamond Shop Classic play at Lewiston High School, the trailing Moscow Bears came out with renewed energy in the third quarter to turn the tables en route to victory over Kendrick.
Traiden Cummings scored 15 of his game-high 20 points in the second half to give the Bears (2-0) a much-needed spark. Ralli Roetcisoender led the way with 16 points in what was a season debut for the Tigers (0-1), who led 21-18 through the first half against their larger-division foes.
MOSCOW (2-0)
Tyson Izzo 2 0-0 5, Abram Godfrey 2 0-0 5, JP Breese 2 0-0 6, Traiden Cummings 7 4-4 20, Maurice Bethel 0 0-0 0, Connor Isakson 0 0-2 0, Grant Abendroth 2 4-6 8, Max Winfree 2 0-0 4, Andrew Hurley 0 0-0 0. Total 17 8-12 48.
KENDRICK (0-1)
M. Kirkland 3 2-2 8, C. Silflow 1 0-0 2, R. Roetcisoender 7 1-1 16, K. Koepp 0 0-0 0, W. Cook 2 0-0 4, N. Kimberling 0 0-0 0, H. Kirkland 2 3-3 9. Totals 15 6-6 39.
Moscow 7 11 16 14—48
Kendrick 9 12 6 12—39
3-point goals — Breese 2, Cummings, Izzo, Godfrey, H. Kirkland 2, Roetcisoender.
Clarkston 56, La Grande 48
PENDLETON, Ore. — Niko Ah Hi’s big 30-point showing helped Clarkston overcome La Grande (Ore.) in Pendleton Tournament play.
The game was deadlocked at 16 through the opening quarter, but the Bantams (1-1) inched ahead with each frame thereafter. Clarkston enjoyed another 14 points from Josh Hoffman.
CLARKSTON (1-1)
Isaiah Woods 0 0-0 0, Lee Brown 0 0-2 0, Braxton Forsmann 2 1-2 5, Niko Ah Hi 11 6-8 30, Otis Phillips 0 0-0 0, Josh Hoffman 7 0-0 14, Chase Brown 0 0-0 0, Kevory Gimlin 2 0-0 5, Jason Rinard 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 7-15 56.
La GRANDE (0-2)
Landon Hood 6 2-2 17, Huntyn Azure 0 0-0 0, Blake Hildebrandt 4 0-0 10, Jacob Kimball 4 6-6 16, Mathias Fields 0 1-2 1, Aaron Weaver 2 0-2 4, Beckett Hutchings 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 9-12 48.
Clarkston 16 18 8 14—56
La Grande 16 16 5 12—48
3-point goals — Ah Hi 2, Gimlin, Hood 3, Hildebrandt 2, Kimball 2.
Colfax 64, St. George’s 55
SPOKANE — The Bulldogs started fast and bit the Dragons in a rematch of last season’s Class 2B district championship.
Adrik Jenkin led Colfax (2-0) with 23 points. Caleb Lustig added 18 points and six rebounds, and Jayce Kelly notched 14 points and six boards of his own to help the Bulldogs close out the win.
COLFAX (2-0)
Gunner Brown 0 0-0 0, Ledger Kelly 2 0-0 6, Jayce Kelly 4 4-6 14, Dillon Thompson 3 0-0 6, Adrik Jenkin 6 7-9 23, JP McAnally 1 0-0 2, Caleb Lustig 5 3-4 18. Totals 21 14-19 64
ST. GEORGE’S (1-1)
Brennan 0 0-0 0, Jones 5 6-10 16, You 0 0-0 0, Jackson 0 0-0 0, Leiland 2 0-2 5, Darcy 0 0-0 0, Zarlingo 5 3-4 16, Pierce 5 7-9 18. Totals 17 6-25 55.
Colfax 20 15 15 14—64
St. George’s 9 21 14 11—55
3-point goals Jenkin 4, Kelly 2 Kelly 2, Liland 1, Zarlingo, Pierce
Riverside 65, Pullman 61 (OT)
CHATTAROY, Wash. — Cade Rogers hit a tying 3-pointer to force overtime and Daniel Kwon made another to give visiting Pullman the lead, but the Hounds ultimately faltered en route to a nonleague defeat against Riverside of Chattaroy, Wash.
Kwon led the team in scoring on the day, while Gavin Dealy had a “really good game rebounding and scoring big points when we needed them,” Pullman coach Craig Brantner said.
The Greyhounds slipped to 1-1 on the season, while the Rams improved to 3-0.
Complete information was not available.
Timberline 46, Deary 42
WEIPPE — Trailing from the first quarter onward, host Timberline of Weippe “ratcheted up the defensive pressure,” in the words of coach Pat Christopherson, to turn the tide and rally past Deary in 1A Whitepine League play.
The Spartans’ Korbin Christopherson had 10 of his game-high 19 points in the decisive fourth quarter, while teammate Clayton Hunter hit a hat-trick of 3-point goals and totaled another 11 points on the day. Noland Hubbard led the beaten Mustangs (1-1, 1-1) with 11 points. As a team, Timberline (2-0, 2-0) outrebounded Deary 39-26.
DEARY (1-1, 1-1)
TJ Beyer 3 1-2 9, Mason Leonard 0 0-0 0, Gabe Johnston 0 0-0 0, Nolan Hubbard 4 1-1 11, Jacob Mechling 3 1-1 8, Cooper Heath 0 0-0 0, Rowdy Stettler 0 0-0 0, Blake Clark 6 0-1 12, Jaymon Keen 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 3-5 42.
TIMBERLINE (2-0, 2-0)
Ares Mabberly 1 0-0 2, Clayton Hunter 4 0-0 11, Terrin Hueth 0 0-0 0, Caleb Marshall 4 0-0 9, Korbin Christopherson 6 5-5 19, Parker Hodges 0 1-2 1, Justice Richardson 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 6-7 46.
Deary 12 12 13 5—42
Timberline 8 13 12 13—46
3-point goals — Beyer 2, Hubbard 2, Mechling, Hunter 3, Christopherson 2, Marshall.
JV — Timberline 21, Deary 10 (one half).
Grangeville 40, Prairie 38
COTTONWOOD — A buzzer-beater attempt from Prairie of Cottonwood was off the mark and visiting Grangeville completed a fourth-quarter rally for a seesaw nonleague victory.
Tate Thacker led the Bulldogs (1-2) to victory with three 3-point goals and 18 total points. Briggs Rambo scored a team-high 12 for the Pirates (0-1).
GRANGEVILLE (1-2)
Carson Astle 1 3-4 5, Tate Schumacher 3 0-0 7, Tate Thacker 7 1-2 18, McCoy Stamper 0 0-4 0, Shawn Chahal 0 0-0 0, Will Told 0 2-4 2, Troy Long 2 0-0 5, Gage Smith 1 1-4 3. Totals 14 7-20 40.
PRAIRIE (0-1)
Matt Wemhoff 2 0-0 5, Weber 3 0-0 6, Carter Shears 1 2-4 4, Levi Gehring 1 1-1 3, Phil Schwartz 3 0-0 8, Briggs Rambo 4 4-4 12, VonBargen 0 0-0 0, Ben Secrest 0 0-4 0, Forsmann 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 7-13 38.
Grangeville 3 12 9 16—40
Prairie 6 7 21 4—38
3-point goals — Thacker 3, Schumacher, Long, Schwartz Wemhoff.
Garfield-Palouse 53, Colton 9
PALOUSE — Host Garfield-Palouse routed Colton in Southeast 1B League play.
Landon Orr put up 11 points and Bryce Pfaff added another 10 to lead nine Gar-Pal scorers. The Vikings (1-1, 1-0) held the visiting Wildcats (0-2, 0-1) to a single point in the opening quarter and two apiece in the second and third.
A complete linescore was not available.
COLTON (0-2, 0-1)
W. Baysinger 0 1-2 1, Hemigaus 0 0-0 0 T. Baerlocher 2 1-2 5, H. Pernell 0 0-2 0 , S. Nollmeyer 1 0-0 2 , J. Moehrle 0 0-0 0 , I. Mitchel, Schlee 0 0-0 0, Heitstuman 0 0-0 0, Dimnick 0 0-0 0 0 1-2 1 . Totals 3 3-8 9.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (1-1, 1-0)
Bryce Pfaff 5 0-2 10, Lane Collier 4 0-1 9, Ayden Bassler 3 0-0 6, Liam Cook 0 0-0 0, Brendan Snekvik 0 0-0 0, Kieran Snekvik 2 0-0 5, Landon Orr 5 0-2 11, Cooper Wells 1 0-0 2 , Casen Sperber 2 0-0 5, Riley Pfaff 2 0-0 4, Preston Olson 0 1-2 1. Totals 24 1-9 53.
3-point goals — K. Snekvik, Orr, Sperber.
Highland 48 Kootenai 43
KOOTENAI — The Huskies edged the host Warriors in a nonleague contest.
Trevor Knowlton led Highland (1-1) with 19 points and 12 rebounds, and compatriot Aiden Miller delivered his own double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds.
HIGHLAND (1-1, 0-1)
Jackson Smith 1 0-0 2 , Trevor Knowlton 9 1-6 19, Aaron Kinzer 0 0-0 0, Rhett Crow 2 2-2 6, Aiden Miller 9 0-0 18, Ryan Martinson 1 0-0 3, Henry Lunders 0 0-0 0, Hunter Trueblood 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 3-8 48.
Kootenai (0-2)
Derry 2 0-0 6, Strobel 7 2-6 17, Jentry 2 0-0 4, Brez 2 0-0 6. Moore 0 0-0 0, Myers 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 2-6 43
Highland 10 14 14 10—48
Kootenai 4 9 7 13—43
3-point goals — Martinson, Derry 2, Strobel.
Kellogg 61, Genesee 14
WALLACE, Idaho — The Bulldogs opened their campaign in the Wallace Tournament with a lopsided defeat at the hands of the Kellogg Wildcats.
Jackson Banks (four points, six rebounds) and Noah Bollman (four points, four rebounds) led the way in the unsuccessful effort for Genesee (1-1), which returns to action facing host Wallace today at 5:30 p.m.
A complete box score was not available.
Genesee 6 0 6 2—14
Kellogg 23 12 21 5—61
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALLPullman 71, Riverside 31
CHATTAROY, Wash. — Grace Kuhle had a massive 37-point performance to lead the way as visiting Pullman dominated Riverside of Chattaroy, Wash., in nonleague play.
River Sykes added another 13 points for the Greyhounds (1-1), who held the Rams (0-3) to single-digit point outputs in each of the four quarters of play.
PULLMAN (1-1)
Bri Rasmussen 0 2-4 2, Grace Kuhle 12 10-12 37, Olivia Whitworth 3 0-0 6, Ada Harris 0 0-0 0, Taylor Darling 1 0-2 2, River Sykes 5 3-4 13, Taylor Cromie 0 0-0 0, Clark 3 0-2 6. Totals 24 15-24 71.
RIVERSIDE (0-3)
Schweiger 2 1-4 6, Anna Pace 2 0-0 4, Kaylee Winterroth 6 3-4 16, Julianna Winterroth 1 3-4 5, Ava Montgomery 0 0-2 0, Tia Phillipy 0 0-2 0, Josie Eastman 0 0-2 0. Totals 11 7-18 31.
Pullman 19 27 11 14—71
Riverside 9 9 8 5—31
3-point goals — Kuhle 3, Doumit, Schweiger, K. Winterroth.
W.F. West 49, Clarkston 45
CHEHALIS, Wash. — A second-half rally by visiting Clarkston fell short in a nonleague defeat to host W.F. West.
After trailing 30-17 at halftime, the Bantams (1-1) cut the deficit in each of the third and fourth quarters, but ran out of time. Preslee Dempsey led Clarkston with 14 points.
CLARKSTON (1-1)
Jaelyn McCormack-Marks 1 2-2 4, Preslee Dempsey 5 0-0 14, Reese de Groot 3 0-1 8, Aneysa Judy 2 0-0 4, Jordan McCormack-Marks 0 0-0 0, Ryann Combs 1 3-4 5, Tatum Sevy 0 0-0 0, Ella Leavitt 2 0-0 4, Lexi Villavicencio 2 2-2 6. Totals 16 7-9 45.
W.F. WEST (3-0)
Boeck 10 4-8 26, Clinton 0 0-0 0, Beebe 1 0-0 2, Hoffman 0 0-0 0, Simpson 0 0-0 0, Bennett 1 2-2 5, Dalan 3 8-9 14. Totals 15 14-19 49.
Clarkston 7 10 14 14—45
W.F. West 12 18 8 11—49
Genesee 58, Kendrick 46
KENDRICK — Chloe Grieser amassed 25 points to lead visiting Genesee to a nonleague win over Kendrick.
Kendra Meyer and Monica Seubert scored another 11 points apiece for the victorious Bulldogs (2-0), while Hali Anderson led the attack for the Tigers (2-3) with 17.
GENESEE (2-0)
Sydney Banks 1 1-4 3, Monica Seubert 4 3-4 11, Alia Wareham 2 0-0 4, Rylie Baysinger 0 0-0 0, Miley Grieser 2 0-0 4, Chloe Grieser 9 3-4 25, Kendra Meyer 4 2-2 11, Sophie Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 9-14 58.
KENDRICK (2-3)
Hayden Kimberling 4 0-0 8, Mercedes Heimgartner 1 0-0 2, Hali Anderson 8 0-1 17, Ashna Casto 4 1-2 9, Brehlynn Clemenhagen 0 0-0 0, Hailie Hoffman 2 0-0 4, Blake Boyer 2 0-2 4, Ivy Cowley 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 1-5 46.
Genesee 18 14 18 8—58
Kendrick 10 15 10 11—46
3-point goals — Grieser 4, Meyer, Anderson.
JV — Kendrick def. Genesee.
Praire 68, Grangeville 54
COTTONWOOD — The unbeaten Pirates sunk the visiting Bulldogs, but the real win was off the hardwood as Prairie and Grangeville raised $27,585 to benefit local food banks in the annual Idaho County Shootout.
Posts Kylie Schumacher (21 points, 14 rebounds, four steals) and Sage Elven (19 points, 11 rebounds) paced Prairie (4-0), while Autumn Long led Grangeville (2-2) with 13 points.
GRANGEVILLE (2-2)
Caryss Barger 2 4-6 9, Siena Wagner 3 1-4 7, Autumn Long 5 1-4 13, Kinsley Adams0 0-0 0, Dusty Bashaw 0 0-0 0, Madalyn Green 4 2-4 10, Halle Told 0 0-0 0, Addisyn Vanderwall 4 2-5 11, Ila Wilkinson 1 2-3 4. Totals 19 12-26 54.
PRAIRIE (4-0)
Lexi Schumacher 3 5-6 12, Aubree Rehder 0 0-0 0, Sydney Shears 1 2-2 4, Hailey Hanson 0 3-4 3, Nadia Cash 2 3-6 7, Mia Anderson 0 0-0 0, Ellie Nuxoll 0 0-0 0, Kadence Kalmbach 0 0-0 0, Erica Schlader 1 0-0 2, Sage Elven 8 3-6 19, Kylie Schumacher 9 4-6 21. Totals 24 19-30 68.
Grangeville 14 9 18 13—54
Praire 22 8 19 19—68
3-point goals — Lexi Schumacher, Barger, Long 2, Vanderwall
Salmon River 46, Cascade 19
RIGGINS — Unbeaten Salmon River of Riggins held visiting Council scoreless through the first quarter en route to a Long Pin Conference victory.
Taylor Ewing led eight scorers for the Savages (3-0, 2-0) with 14 points.
CASCADE (1-1, 1-1)
Lilah Olson 2 0-0 5, Lauren Taylor 0 0-0 0, Charlotte Swan 2 0-0 5, Clair Pierce 0 0-0 0, Nova Guest 1 0-2 2, Ceder Saxton 0 0-2 0, Allyson Bailey 0 0-0 0, Kielee Mack 1 0-0 2, Addie Hull 2 0-0 5. Totals 8 0-4 19.
SALMON RIVER (3-0, 2-0)
Audrey Tucker 2 0-0 4, Elizabeth Markley 1 0-0 2, Taylor Ewing 6 1-3 14, Cheyenne Case 1 0-0 2, Rylee Walters 3 3-5 9, Steevie Herzig 0 1-2 1, Kennedy Wilson 3 6-9 12, Jaycee Case 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 11-19 46.
Cascade 0 5 8 6—19
Salmon River 13 16 10 7—46
3-point goals — Olson, Swan, Hull, Ewing.
Garfield-Palouse 67, Colton 8
PALOUSE — Host Garfield-Palouse “jumped on them” early, in the words of coach Garrett Parrish, en route to forcing 40 turnovers and holding Colton to single digits in a dominant Southeast 1B League season debut.
Ellie Collier (16 points), Elena Flansburg (14 points, seven steals) and Kyra Brantner (11 points, eight rebounds) led the way for the Vikings (1-1, 1-0), who got nine players on the board in all. Five of the eight points scored on the day for the Wildcats (0-2, 0-1) came from Rori Weber.
COLTON (0-2, 0-1)
Leah Mussen 0 3-4 2, Rori Weber 2 0-1 5, Ada Kerr 0 0-2 0, Ella Nollmeyer 0 0-0 0, Kya Soza 0 0-2 0, Clair Moehrle 0 0-0 0, Lola Walsborn 0 0-0 0. Totals 2 3-8 8.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (1-1, 1-0)
Reisse Johnson 1 0-0 2, Kaydence Kivi 1 1-2 3, Elena Flansburg 6 2-4 14, Kyra Brantner 5 1-2 11, Ellie Collier 7 0-0 16, Morgan Lentz 4 0-0 8, HettyLee Laughary 1 0-0 2, Taia Gehring 2 0-0 5, Molly Huffman 2 2-2 6, Camryn Blankenship 0 0-0 0, Maggie Bakeman 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 6-10 67.
Colton 2 5 1 0— 8
Gar-Pal 16 22 17 12—67
3-point goals — Weber, Collier 2, Gehring.
Deary 53, Timberline 21
WEIPPE — Unbeaten Deary fielded three double-digit scorers and held Timberline of Weippe to single digits as a team in each of the four quarters of a 1A Whitepine League victory.
Allie Vincent (18 points), Carmen Griffin (12) and Kaylee Wood (11) led the way for the Mustangs (4-0, 2-0), while Jamie Binder put up a team-high six points for the Spartans (0-2, 0-1).
DEARY (4-0, 2-0)
Emily Bovard 1 0-0 2, Madelyn Proctor 1 0-0 2, Kaylee Wood 4 1-2 11, Scarlet Domigian 1 0-3 2, Carmen Griffin 6 0-0 12, Kyleigh Eastman 0 0-0 0, Allie Vincent 5 8-10 18, Dedra Basting 0 0-0 0, Sophia Winter 2 0-0 4, Kori Bovard 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 9-15 53
TIMBERLINE (0-2, 0-1)
Hailey Rodgus 1 0-2 3, Cassidy Thomson 1 0-0 2, Harlee Harris 0 0-0 0, Jamie Binder 3 0-0 6, Arri Presnell 1 0-0 2, Harmony Lovell 0 0-0 0, Nya Bonner 1 0-2 2, Kathryn Anderson 0 0-2 0, Jaelynn Willis 2 0-1 4, Kylie Green 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 0-7 21.
Deary 20 14 12 7—53
Timberline 2 7 8 4—21
3-point goals — Wood 2, Rodgus.
Kamiah 39, Troy 30
TROY — Visiting Kamiah stayed undefeated with a 2A Whitepine League victory over Troy.
Emma Krogh led the Kubs (4-0, 3-0) with 17 points, while Tessa Stoner put up a team-high 14 for the Trojans (0-4, 0-3).
KAMIAH (4-0, 3-0)
Emma Krogh 6 4-6 17, Aubrey Brown 0 0-0 0, Maddie Fredrickson 0 0-0 0, Emily Puckett 0 0-0 0, Lily Campbell 2 1-1 5, Kelsee Hunt 3 0-2 6, Audrey Puckett 1 3-6 5, Addison Skinner 2 2-2 6. Totals 14 10-17 39.
TROY (0-4, 0-3)
Jenny Webb 1 0-0 2, Clara Chamberlin 2 1-2 6, Tessa Stoner 4 6-10 14, Emma Wilson 3 2-2 8, Briar Wilson 0 0-0 0, Lydia Ward 0 0-0 0, Destyni Heitmann 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 9-14 30.
Kamiah 15 2 14 8—39
Troy 8 3 13 6—30
3-point goals — Krogh, Chamberlin.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLLewis-Clark State 71, Northwest 63
KIRKLAND, Wash. — Alton Hamilton notched his fifth double-double of the season and combined with MaCarhy Morris for 42 points to lead No. 21 LC State past Northwest (Wash.) in Cascade Conference play.
The sophomore duo also collected 20 boards and accounted for 12 free throws. Senior Taden King had a career night with seven rebounds in the victory.
“Good road win for the guys,” said Warriors coach Austin Johnson, whose team moved to 6-1 on the season and 2-0 in conference. “A true team win. We had some great possessions from our bench on the defensive end which really helped us weather some offensive droughts. MaCarhy had a big second half getting into the paint and free throw line. Alton gutted it out as he has battled some sickness and injuries lately.”
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (6-1, 2-0)
Alton Hamilton 9-17 4-6 22, MaCarhy Morris 6-15 8-8 20, Taden King 3-5 0-0 7, John Lustig 2-4 1-2 5, Grayson Hunt 1-2 2-2 4, Kasen Carpenter 2-4 0-0 6, Gorden Boykins 1-2 1-1 3, Jayceon Smith 1-2 0-1 2, Dylan Skaife 0-1 2-2 2, Josh Salguero 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 18-22 71.
NORTHWEST (0-5, 0-1)
Nash Wobrock 8-15 8-9 25, Tasson Aubry-Thomas 5-11 0-2 10, Rashid Potter 3-7 0-0 6, Shane McGaughey-Fick 2-4 0-1 4, Filip Mugosa 1-13 0-0 2, Manuel Zapater 2-9 2-2 6, Ethan Martin 2-6 1-2 6, Devin Wade-Henderson 1-3 0-0 2, Trent Williams 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-70 11-16 63.
Halftime — LCSC 35-27. 3-point goals — LCSC 3-13 (Carpenter 2-4 ,King 1-3, Morris 0-4, Hamilton 0-1, Skaife 0-1), Northwest 2-23 (Wobrock 1-6, Martin 1-3, Mugosa 0-8, Potter 0-3, McGaughey-Fick 0-2, Williams 0-1). Rebounds — LCSC 37 (Hamilton 13), Northwest 35 (Zapater 9). Assists — LCSC 15 (Morris, Lustig 2), Northwest 13 (Aubry-Thomas 4). Total fouls — LCSC 15, Northwest 19.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLLewis-Clark State 97, Northwest 47
KIRKLAND, Wash. — Every Warrior to see playing time scored as No. 14 Lewis-Clark State moved to 7-0 on the season with a rout of Cascade Conference foe Northwest (Wash.).
Darian Herring (16 points, six rebounds), Payton Hymas (11 points) and Sitara Byrd (10 points) led the way for the Warriors (7-0, 2-0), who fielded 13 scorers in all.
“Really loved the way we defended today, and to force 34 turnovers and snag 21 steals was big for us,” LC State coach Caelyn Orlandi said. “We rotated well and got our hands on passes. When everyone gets a basket and a rebound, it makes for a fun team win. I loved to see our freshmen in there making great plays. Our future is bright.”
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (7-0, 2-0)
Darian Herring 7-9 2-2 16, Payton Hymas 3-4 4-4 11, Sitara Byrd 4-7 0-0 10, Ellie Sander 3-9 0-0 7, Mataya Green 2-5 1-2 5, Tatum Brager 4 0-0 8, Lindsey Wilson 2-4 1-2 7, Tessa Karlberg 3-6 0-1 7, Ella Nelson 3-5 0-0 6, Kendall Wallace 2-8 0-0 4, Keira O’Neill 2-3 0-0 4, Grace Beardin 1-1 0-0 3, Bella Firnkoess 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 40-74 9-13 97.
NORTHWEST (1-6, 0-1)
Kimberly Carrada San 4-10 4-4 13, Ellie De Waard 4-11 1-2 10, Kaleah Madeiros 2-12 4-6 9, Katie Snow 2-6 0-0 4, Saydee Anderson 1-5 0-0 2, Beatrice Simon 1-3 2-2 4, Rachel Snow 1-2 1-5 3, Kamille Febo-Santiag 1-1 0-2 2, Faith Dumlao 0-2 0-0 0, Chloe Kennedy 0-1 0-0 0, Jaelyn Moeva 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 16-54 11-18 47.
Lewis-Clark State 23 27 27 20—97
Northwest 12 14 8 13—47
3-point goals — LCSC 8-23 (Byrd 2-3, Barger 2-3, Sander 1-4, Firnkoess 1-2, Hymas 1-1, Beardin 1-1, Wallace 0-4, Brager 0-2, Nelson 0-2, Karlberg 0-1), Northwest 3-20 (De Waard 1-5, Madeiros 1-4, Carrada San 1-4, Simon 0-2, Anderson 0-2, Dumlao 0-2, Snow 0-1). Rebounds — LCSC 35 (Herring 6), Northwest 29 (De Waard 8). Assists — LCSC 24 (Sander 5), Northwest 4 (Carrada San 3). Total fouls — LCSC 21, Northwest 16. Attendance — 125.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLLC’s Aguilar first-team all-Region
Lewis-Clark State junior Juliauna Forgach Aguilar has received an American Volleyball Coaches Association first-team All-Northwest Region nod, it was announced Friday.
The outside hitter improved upon her 2023 honorable mention after rewriting the LC State record book and earning first-team All-Cascade Conference honors for the second year in a row.
COLLEGE FOOTBALLMateer named finalist for Manning Award
PULLMAN — Washington State quarterback John Mateer was named one of 10 finalists for the Manning Award, the AllState Sugar Bowl announced Thursday.
The Manning Award is reserved for the best quarterback in college football and is the only quarterback award that considers a candidate’s postseason performance. The AllState Sugar Bowl made the award to honor the accomplishments of former college and pro quarterbacks Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning.
The winner will be announced following the College Football Playoff National Championship in January.
Mateer was a top 10 passer and led the nation in total touchdowns responsible for 44 (29 passing, 15 rushing). He was the only QB to pass for over 20 touchdowns and run for over 10 touchdowns. He is in the top five in the nation in passing touchdowns (fourth) total offense (fifth) and fourth with 38 runs of 10 or more yards.
His 55 missed tackles forced are the most in the country among quarterbacks.
Also nominated for the award is former WSU QB Cam Ward, who is now with Miami (Fla.)