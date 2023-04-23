Bengals blast past Bulldogs in prep softball doubleheader

AREA ROUNDUP
The Lewiston Bengals routed the visiting Sandpoint Bulldogs 11-0 and 14-3 in a pair of mercy rule softball wins on Saturday.
Ashland Schnell pitched all six innings of Game 1 for Lewiston (8-8), registering seven strikeouts while giving up just one base hit. Loryn Barney fired the Bengals at bat with a triple and a double in the opener.
In Game 2, Lewiston’s Ava Thorson stepped up with three hits including a double, Sydney Arellano and Evanne Douglass each stepped up with two hits and a double, and Arellano pitched four strikeouts in three innings. Sandpoint (0-16) finally got on the board for the first time in the day during the fourth inning, but it was not enough to stave off a five-inning defeat.
Jenna Barney had hits in both games and recorded the win in Game 2.
GAME 1
Lewiston 113 105—11 10 1
Sandpoint 000 000— 0 1 3
Ashland Schnell and Loryn Barney; Elizabeth Dysart and Ashlyn Darling.
Lewiston hits — L. Barney 2 (3B, 2B), Evanne Douglass 2, Shelby Arellano 2, Jenna Barney, Anna Ready, Morgan Williams, Hanna Shepard.
Sandpoint hits — Cadence Skibitsky.
GAME 2
Lewiston 340 70—14 13 3
Sandpoint 000 30— 3 4 6
J. Barney, Sydney Arellano (3) and L. Barney; Darling, Mayle Ducken (4) and Dysart. W — J. Barney; L — Darling.
Lewiston hits — Ava Thorson 3 (2B), Sy. Arellano 2 (2B), Evanne Douglass 2 (2B), Williams 2, J. Barney, Sh. Arellano, Ready, Shepard.
Sandpoint hits — Peyton Cessna (3B), Darling (2B), Bella Crum, Ali Knowles.
Clarkston 11-3, East Valley 6-4
The host Bantams split a 2A Greater Spokane League doubleheader with East Valley.
Clarkston (8-5, 6-2) dominated Game 1, putting up a run in every single inning, including three in the second and four in the sixth. Murray Broemeling earned the win from the circle, pitching the full seven innings and allowing only two runs.
Leah Copeland led the team with four hits in the matinee, including two doubles. Ryan Combs added three hits including two triples for the Bantams.
In a much-more competitive nightcap, it was the Knights (5-7, 4-3) who walked out with the win. Each team broke through to score all of its runs in one inning.
Brooke Blaydes led Clarkston with two hits in Game 2.
GAME 1
East Valley 140 100 0— 6 2 3
Clarkston 131 114 x—11 13 7
Shelby Swanson and Sahara Hinckley; Murray Broemeling and J Miller.
East Valley hits — Swanson, McKenzie Ervin.
Clarkston hits — Leah Copeland 4 (2 2B), Ryan Combs 3 (2 3B), Kizzie Line 2 (2B, 3B), Kirsten Phillips 2, Brooke Blaydes (2B), Broemeling.
GAME 2
East Valley 004 000 0—4 11 1
Clarkston 300 000 0—3 5 2
Jocelyn Weger and Dakota Morris; Murray Broemeling and Joey Miller.
East Valley hits — Sahara Hinckley 2 (HR), Weger 2 (HR), Eleanor Good 2, Jersey Dorian 2, Shelby Swanson, McKenzie Ervin, Morris.
Clarkston hits — Brooke Blaydes 2, Ryan Combs, Broemeling.
Clearwater Valley 5-2, Genesee 3-7
KOOSKIA — Jessica Ketola of Clearwater Valley and Kendra Meyer of visiting Genesee contested back-to-back pitchers’ duels, logging two complete games apiece during a Whitepine League doubleheader split.
The host Rams (7-4, 5-3) benefited from 14 strikeouts by Ketola, three hits from Emma Boller and a triple from Katie O’Connell in Game 1, which saw them ultimately break through to prevail in eight innings. Riley Stout had three hits with a double and a seventh-inning home run to power Genesee (6-4, 3-2) in the Game 2 victory.
GAME 1
Clearwater Valley 002 000 03—5 10 1
Genesee 000 010 11—3 6 4
Jessica Ketola and Rayne Martinez; Kendra Meyer and Maxine English.
Clearwater Valley hits — Emma Boller 3, A. Martinez 2 (2B), M. Myers 2, Ketola (2B) R. Martinez G. Schuster.
Genesee hits — Katie O’Connell (3B), Riley Stout, Meyer, Mia Scharnhorst, Audrey Barber, Herman.
GAME 2
Genesee 004 200 1—7 8 2
Clearwater Valley 000 200 0—2 6 2
Meyer and English; Ketola and R. Martinez.
Genesee hits — Stout 3 (HR, 2B), Meyer 3, Shelby Hanson 3 (2B), O’Connell, McKenna Miller.
Clearwater Valley hits — R. Martinez 2, M. Morrow 2, G. Schuster, Ketola, Spencer, A. Martinez.
Potlatch 22-19, Lewis County 3-5
NEZPERCE — Potlatch scored double-digit runs in the opening frame for both games of its doubleheader against Whitepine League foe Lewis County, paving the way for mercy rule wins over the Eagles.
Josie Larson had another nice night in the circle, tallying five strikeouts throughout the twinbill.
Brooklyn Mitchell and Tayva McKinney each had two hits with a double for the Loggers (9-2, 9-1) in Game 1, with McKinney repeating the feat in Game 2. For Lewis County (1-6, 0-5), Sierra Hand and Brianna Branson logged three hits apiece on the day.
GAME ONE
Potlatch (13)63 0—22 9 1
Lewis county 000 x—0 3 3
Josie Larson and Tayva McKinney. Sierra Hand, Shaylee Stamper (1), Morgan Kirkland (1) and Darlene Matson.
Potlatch hits — Brooklyn Mitchell 2 (2B), Kylie Heitstuman 2, Josie Larson (2B), Delaney Beckner, Jaylee Fry, Kelsey Hadaller, Hannah McNeal.
Lewis County hits — Brianna Branson 2, Hand.
GAME TWO
Lewis County 004 0—4 5 4
Potlatch (14)10 4—19 7 1
Matson, Hand (2) and Wemhoff. Larson, Hadaller (3) and McKinney.
Lewis County hits — Hand 2, Matson, Wemhoff, Branson.
Potlatch hits — McKinney 2 (2B), Dareese Brown 2, McNeal (2B), Hadaller, Heitstuman.
Coeur d’Alene 7-14, Moscow 6-9
MOSCOW — Moscow allowed 24 hits as it fell to Coeur d’Alene in both games of a doubleheader.
Abbey Linder led at the dish for the Vikings (10-4), going 6-for-9 throughout the twinbill with two doubles.
Amanda Pouchnik had three hits overall for the Bears (11-6).
GAME ONE
Coeur d’Alene 003 300 1—7 10 3
Moscow 200 130 0—6 8 3
Kristine Schmidt and Delaney Gosch. Kelly Stodick, Allison Dorigo (4) and Megan Highfill. L —Dorigo.
Coeur d’Alene hits — Chloe Burke 2, Catherine Bakken 2, Abbey Linder 2, Abby Moering 2, Delaney Gosch (HR), Gracie Sheffield.
Moscow hits — Amanda Pouchnik 2, Sammy Pfiffner (2B), Kaci Kiblen, Addie Branen, Hannah Robertson, K. Stodick, Megan Poler.
GAME TWO
Coeur d’Alene 503 240 0—14 14 3
Moscow 400 301 1—9 8 4
Leah Nordman, Kristine Schmidt (1) and Gosch. K. Stodick, A. Dorigo (2) and Highfill. W—Schmidt. L—Dorigo.
Coeur d’Alene hits — Linder 4 (2 2B), Makiya McPhredran 3 (2 HR, 2B), Bakken (2 2B), Gosch 2, Schmidt (HR), Burke, Preslie McLaughlin.
Moscow hits — Kiblen 2, Highfill 2, Branen (2B), Robertson, Pouchnik, Poler.
Colfax 12-17, Reardan 2-0
COLFAX — The Bulldogs handled business against their Northeast 2B foe the Screaming Eagles.
Colfax (15-2, 13-1) needed just five innings to handle Reardan (2-8, 1-7) in both games.
Complete information was not available at press time.
St. Maries 13-2, Orofino 4-3
OROFINO — The Maniacs withstood a late Game 2 rally to salvage a split in a doubleheader against 2A Central Idaho foe St. Maries.
Orofino moved to 8-4 overall and 3-2 in league, while St. Maries fell to 10-3 and 7-1.
Complete information was not available.
GAME 1
St. Maries 420 202 3—13 x x
Orofino 001 210 0— 4 x x
GAME 2
St. Maries 000 000 2—2 x x
Orofino 100 110 x—3 x x
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALLClarkston 12-20, East Valley 2-3
Hayden Line hit a grand slam home run in the fourth inning of Game 1 and had three hits including a triple and a double in Game 2 to help Clarkston sweep a 2A Greater Spokane League doubleheader against visiting East Valley.
“The pitching again was really good for us,” said Clarkston coach Bruce Bensching, whose team moved to 13-1 on the season and 9-1 in league. “A lot of guys coming out throwing strikes. The top half of our order hit the ball real well.”
The Bantams prevailed by mercy rule in both games.
GAME 1
Clarkston 024 06—12 11 0
East Valley 000 20— 2 2 3
Trace Green and Emmett Slagg; Duke, Payne (4) and Spendlove.
Clarkston hits — Jacob Caldwell 2 (2B), Bodee Thivierge 2 (3B), Parker Hayes 2, Hayden Line (HR), Green, Lance Heitstuman (2B), Jackson Slagg, E. Slagg.
East hits — Conrath (2B), Spendlove.
GAME 2
East Valley 021 00— 3 5 4
Clarkston 187 4x—20 14 2
Spendlove, Wagemann (3), Windhorst (4) and Cameau; Tucker Rowan, Caden Young (3), Thivierge (5) and E. Slagg, Green (3).
East Valley hits — Spendlove 2, Nesbitt (2B), Conrath, Windhorst.
Clarkston hits — Line 3 (3B, 2B), Caldwell 2 (3B), Rowan 2, Thivierge (2B), Jace Commeto, Green, Hayes, Heitstuman, Slagg, E. Slagg.
Lewiston 15-11, Sandpoint 9-0
The Bengals collected seven extra base hits in the opening game of their doubleheader sweep of the Bulldogs.
Chris Ricard led at the plate during the first game, notching four hits, including a home run and a double. Kaden Daniel had three hits with two doubles, Elliott Taylor had two hits and a double, and Kyson Barden notched a home run.
The Bengals (9-9, 5-7) earned a 10-run rule victory in the nightcap of the double header off of just two hits.
Drew Lehman led at the dish for Sandpoint (5-10, 2-8) during the twinbill, going 7-for-7.
GAME ONE
Sandpoint 250 110 0—9 15 5
Lewiston 642 003 x—15 13 1
Alex Leverich, Jorden Tyler (3), Brady Newhart (6) and Gavin Day. Elliott Taylor, Brice Bensching (2), Guy Krasselt (7) and Jared Jelinek. W—Taylor. L —Leverich.
Sandpoint hits — Drew Lehman 5, Jack Zimmerman 2 (2B), Kobe Barlow 2 (2B), Cody Newhart (2B), Kody Macdonald, Newhart, Finn Mellander, Day, Jesse Turner.
Lewiston hits — Chris Ricard 4 (HR, 2B), Kaden Daniel 3 (2 2B), Taylor 2 (2B), Kyson Barden (HR), Jelinek (2B), Krasselt, Clayten Jenkins.
GAME TWO
Sandpoint 000 00—0 2 1
Lewiston 073 1x—11 2 0
Austin Dillon, Lucas Hansen (2) and Tyler. Carson Kolb and Tyler Granlund.
Sandpoint hits — Lehman 2.
Lewiston hits — Kolb, Krasselt.
Pullman 5-14, Rogers 0-4
PULLMAN — The host Greyhounds shut out Rogers of Spokane in Game 1 and prevailed by mercy rule in Game 2 of a 2A Greater Spokane League doubleheader.
Pullman (9-7, 6-4) benefited from a complete-game pitching performance in the first contest by Brady Coulter, who yielded only one hit while striking out five.
Rogers (2-12, 2-8) took a 2-0 lead in the first inning of the second game, but was hit by an avalanche of Greyhound runs starting in the third. Cade Hill had four hits on the day for the Hounds — two in each game, and all of them doubles.
GAME 1
Rogers 000 000 0—0 1 4
Pullman 101 210 x—5 6 0
McMillan and Nordan; Brady Coulter and Kris Schroeder.
Rogers hit — Abels.
Pullman hits — Cade Hill 2 (2 2B), Peyton Townsend (2B), Brayden Randall (2B), Max McCloy (2B), Brendan Doumit.
GAME 2
Rogers 202 000— 4 7 3
Pullman 016 043—14 13 1
O. Nolan, J. Ables (3), Schumacher (4) and J. McMillan; Nate Elbracht, Townsend (3), Caleb Northcroft (4) and Randall.
Rogers hits — J. Bowman 2 (2 2B), O. Nordan 2, McMillan, L. Hernandez, Schumacher.
Pullman hits — Hill 2 (2 2B), Coulter 2 (2B), Joey Hecker 2, Schroeder 2, McCloy 2, Northcroft, Townsend, Randall.
Troy 12-1, Prairie 1-3
A strong Game 2 pitching performance from Noah Behler helped Troy pull off a split after being routed in Game 1 of a Whitepine League doubleheader with Prairie of Cottonwood at Clearwater Field.
Kaiden Strunk had three hits and Joseph Bendel had two including a double in the opener for the Trojans (6-2, 4-1).
In the nightcap, Noah Behler notched nine strikeouts as he went the distance for Prairie (7-8, 6-3), which also benefited from Cody Kaschmitter’s performance at catcher as he threw out four runners trying to steal bases.
GAME 1
Troy 100 404 3—12 10 0
Prairie 000 010 0— 1 2 3
Dominic Holden, Eli Stoner (6) and Makhi Durrett; Eli Hinds, Levi McElroy (5), Colton McElroy (6) and Cody Kaschmitter.
Troy hits — Kaiden Strunk 3, Joseph Bendel 2 (2B), Durrett 2, Wade Moser, Cole Hazeltine, Levi McCully.
Prairie hits — Hinds, Noah Behler.
GAME 2
Prairie 010 110 0—3 7 0
Troy 100 000 0—1 5 0
Behler and Kaschmitter; Bendel, Stoner (7) and Durrett.
Prairie hits — McElroy 2 (2B), Dylan Uhlenkott 2 (2B), Kaschmitter, Hinds, Carter Shears.
Troy hits — Holden, Durrett, Joseph Doumit, Stoner, Levi McCully.
Pomeroy 7-2, DeSales 5-18
POMEROY — The host Pirates split a Southeast 1B League doubleheader against DeSales of Walla Walla, giving the visiting Fighting Irish their first loss of the season in the process.
Pomeroy (6-9-1, 4-6) and DeSales (17-1, 9-1) were level through three innings in Game 1 before a three-run fourth by the Pirates gave them the advantage. Trace Roberts and Trevin Kimble led Pomeroy at the dish in the matinee with four hits apiece, with Roberts’ hits including a double and a triple. Kimble also earned the win at the mound for the Pirates.
In the nightcap, fortune didn’t smile as fondly on Pomeroy, which gave up 16 runs in four innings en route to a mercy rule defeat. Roberts and Kimble again were the lead hitters for the Pirates, recording two hits apiece. Roberts’ hits included a double and a triple, and Kimble’s included a triple.
GAME 1
DeSales 102 020 0—5 7 1
Pomeroy 210 310 x—7 9 4
Sal Sisk, Caden McCollaugh (4) and Connor Nunes; Trevin Kimble, Trace Roberts (6) and Ollie Severs. W—Kimble; L—Sisk.
DeSales hits — Billy Holtzinger 3 (2B), McCollaugh, Daniel Balof, Cohen Wood, Trey McCauley, Braeden McCauley.
Pomeroy hits — Roberts 4 (2B, 3B), Kimble 4, Brodie Magill.
GAME 2
DeSales 248 13—18 8 0
Pomeroy 200 00— 2 5 4
Billy Holtzinger, Caden McCollaugh (5) and Connor Nunes; Brodie Magill, Trace Roberts (3), Jett Slusser (3), Ollie Severs (4) and Severs, Kimble (4). W—Holtzinger; L—Magill.
DeSales hits — Sal Sisk 2 (2 2B), Nunes 2 (2B), Remy Arceo 2, Joe Baffney, Holtzinger.
Pomeroy hits — Roberts 2 (2B, 3B), Kimble 2 (3B), Magill.
Grangeville 9-2, Kellogg 0-3
KELLOGG, Idaho — Sam Lindsley threw a 12-strikeout no-hitter to lead Grangeville to victory in Game 1 of a 2A Central Idaho League doubleheader against Kellogg.
“Kid’s pitching lights-out right now,” Grangeville coach Lee Nadiger said of Lindsley, who had 17 strikeouts in another game earlier in the week.
The Bulldogs (8-9, 2-1) dropped a tight Game 2 in eight innings. Ray Holes totaled four hits on the day for Grangeville, including a double in the opener.
GAME 1
Grangeville 220 022 1—9 12 0
Kellogg 000 000 0—0 0 3
Sam Lindsley and David Goicoa; Ripley Luna, Austin Clapper (5) and Logan Smith.
Grangeville hits — Kaycen Sickels 2 (2B), Ray Holes 2 (2B), Jack Bransford (2), Goicoa, Carter Mundt, Cody Klement, JT Jackson, Taven Ebert, Tyler Zimmerman.
GAME 2
Grangeville 000 010 10—2 7 2
Kellogg 001 010 01—3 7 1
Klement, Jackson (7) and Goicoa; Travis Eixenbegn, Smith (8) and Clapper.
Grangeville hits — Klement 2 (2B), Holes 2, Goicoa, Jackson, Bransford.
Kellogg hits — R. Luna 2, Eixenberger 2, Smith, Kolby Luna, James King.
Orofino 7-3, St. Maries 4-2
OROFINO — The host Maniacs took over early in the first game and edged ahead late in the second to sweep a Central Idaho League doubleheader against St. Maries.
Bodey Howell had hits in both games with a double in Game 1 for Orofino (11-4, 4-0), while Aiden Olive totaled a team-high three hits on the day. Silas Naranjo pitched a complete Game 2 with nine strikeouts while giving up just two hits for the win.
GAME 1
St. Maries 011 200 0—4 5 1
Orofino 033 010 x—7 6 5
T. Wicks and D. Holder; Loudan Cochran, Drew Hanna (5) and Silas Naranjo.
St. Maries hits — Anderson 2 (2B), M. Marsh 2 (2B), R. Abell.
Orofino hits — Aiden Olive 2, Eddie Harrison 2, Bodey Howell (2B), Cochran.
GAME 2
St. Maries 100 001 0—2 2 1
Orofino 100 011 0—3 5 6
Anderson and D. Holder; S. Naranjo and Gavin Christopherson.
St. Maries hits — Anderson (2B), Abell (2B).
Orofino hits — Dash Barlow, Quinton Naranjo, Howell, Olive, Nick Drobish.
Coeur d’Alene 15-3, Moscow 10-1
COEUR d’ALENE — Six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning allowed the Vikings to topple the Bears in the opener of their doubleheader en route to a sweep.
The Bears fell behind quickly in the second game, allowing two runs to Coeur d’Alene (11-9) during the bottom of the second. Moscow wouldn’t score until the top of the sixth.
Jamison Green had the most hits throughout the twinbill for the Bears (4-12) with four.
GAME ONE
Moscow 210 150 1—10 10 1
Coeur d’Alene 031 326 x—15 11 1
Ethan McLaughlin, Keaton Clark (4), Jamison Green (4), Butch Kiblen (5), Levi Anderson (5) and Tyson Izzo. Kyle Seman, Logan Markowski (2), Aidan Blanco (3), Camden Gipson (4), Andrew Karns (5) and Richie Hackett. L — Clark. W — Gipson.
Moscow hits — Green 4, Mike Kiblen (2B), B. Kiblen, Izzo, Anderson, Cody Isakson, JP Breese.
Coeur d’Alene hits — Karns 3 (2 2B), Hall Bryce 2, Hackett (2B), Elliot Smart (2B), Bryce Stockton, Jesse Brown, Cooper Erickson, Andrew Murphy.
GAME TWO
Moscow 000 001 0—1 4 3
Coeur d’Alene 200 100 x—3 6 1
Wyatt Hartig, Isakson (4) and Izzo. Aaron Gwaltney, Bryce Stockton (5) and Chase Saunders. W—Gwaltney. L—Hartig.
Moscow hits — Jack Driskill (2B), Anderson (2B), McLaughlin, M. Kiblen.
Coeur d’Alene hits — Karns 2, Saunders 2, Bryce, Kyle Bridge.
Eagles forfeit to Tigers
Due to injury and eligibility issues, Lewis County was unable to field a team and forfeited to Kendrick in a scheduled Whitepine League doubleheader.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCERCollege Place 5, Clarkston 2
COLLEGE PLACE, Wash. — Visiting Clarkston scored twice over the last 15 minutes of play, but it was too little too late in a nonleague loss to College Place.
The Bantams (1-10) were shut out 5-0 in the first half. They benefited from a score by Keaton Rowland in the 67th minute, and another by Lee Brown on an assist from Juan Sabogal in the 77th.
↓
Clarkston 0 2—2
College Place 5 0—5
College Place — Allan Martinez, 8th
College Place — Jose Martinez, PK, 10th
College Place — Carlos Meza (A. Martinez), 15th
College Place — Alan Alvarado, 21st
College Place — A. Martinez, 39th
Clarkston — Keaton Rowland, 67th
Clarkston — Lee Brown (Juan Sabogal), 77th
Shots — College Place 17, Clarkston 12. Saves — Clarkston: James LeBret 11, College Place: Devin Smith 7.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACKPullman athletes set school records
SPOKANE — The Pullman Greyhounds at the Mooberry Relays at Rogers High School set several school records, despite competing in their fourth meet in 11 days.
The 3200-meter boys relay team comprised of Peter Jobson, Caleb Ratliff, Raul Najera and Judah Fitzgerald had a school record time of 8:48.72 — 42 seconds better than the previous one.
Ayana Kapofu won the girls triple jump with a distance of 35 feet and 1 1/2 inches.
Both the boys and girls medley relay teams set school records. The boys (Jobson, Ratliff, Najera, Liam Fitzgerald) finished with a time of 11:09, good for third overall at the event, and the girls (Shahad Akasha, Mika Toyoda, Anna Fitzgerald, Abbie Hulst) with a time of 12:57, also third.
The boys sprint medley relay team (Siqi Li, Tim Chapman, Evan Anderson, Liam Fitzgerald) also broke a school record, finishing with a time of 3:38. Ditto for the girls (Oluwatomisin Oloniyo, Jennabee Harris, Toyoda, Anna Fitzgerald), who finished with a time of 2:24
Knights conquer field at Whitepine League championships
KAMIAH — Logos of Moscow topped the field in team scoring on both the boys and girls sides in the Whitepine League Championships held at Kamiah High School.
The Knights were at their most dominant in the distance events, sweeping the 800 (Seamus Wilson, Sara Casebolt), 1600 (Zach Atwood, Mari Calene) and 3200 (Atwood, Casebolt). Kristin Wemhoff topped all three sprints for the Prairie girls, who took second in their field.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Logos 114; 2. Kamiah 112; 3. Prairie 105; 4. Kendrick 82; 5. Troy 75; 6. Genesee 58; 7. Timberline 46; 8. Deary 44; T9. Nezperce 20; T9. Clearwater Valley 20; 11. Potlatch 16.
100 — 1. Trenton Lorentz, Prairie, 11.76; 2. Sawyer Hewett, Kendrick, 11.76; 3. Jackson Marone, Troy, 11.81.
200 — 1. Trenton Lorentz, Prairie, 23.64; 2. Jackson Marone, Troy, 24.34; 3. Logan Roop, Potlatch, 24.43.
400 — 1. Nolan Bartosz, Genesee, 53.16; 2. Olaf Sundlie, Logos, 53.95; 3. Noah Geis, Prairie, 54.02.
800 — 1. Seamus Wilson, Logos, 2:28.51; 2. Wyatt Anderberg, Clearwater Valley, 2:31.48; 3. Zach Atwood, Logos, 2:31.52.
1,600 — 1. Zach Atwood, Logos, 5:00.94; 2. Jack Engledow, Kamiah, 5:05.71; 3. Ben Farr, Genesee, 5:06.37.
3,200 — 1. Zach Atwood, Logos, 10:44.14; 2. Jack Engledow, Kamiah, 10:59.94; 3. Wyatt Anderberg, Clearwater Valley, 11:01.98.
110 hurdles — 1. Brady Cox, Kamiah, 15.73; 2. Alex Kirkham, Troy, 17.06; 3. Gabe Igielski, Logos, 18.94.
300 hurdles — 1. Laithan Proctor, Deary, 43.17; 2. Alex Kirkham, Troy, 44.42; 3. Wyatt Vincent, Deary, 47.14.
400 relay — 1. Prairie (Matthew Wemhoff, Noah Geis, Ben Secrest, Trenton Lorentz), 46.14; 2. Kendrick, 46.30; 3. Troy, 47.20.
800 relay — 1. Deary (Dallen Stapleton, Laithan Proctor, Wyatt Vincent, Gus Rickert), 1:38.67; 2. Prairie, 1:42.43; 3. Kamiah, 1:43.70.
1,600 relay — 1. Prairie (Bennie Elven, Ben Secrest, Trenton Lorentz, Noah Geis), 3:40.38; 2. Genesee, 3:40.57; 3. Logos, 3:45.79.
SMR — 1. Logos (Hendry Sundlie, Ben Carlson, Olaf Sundlie, Seamus Wilson), 4:03.43; 2. Kamiah, 4:11.61; 3. Nezperece, 4:19.10.
Shot put — 1. Porter Whipple, Kamiah, 51-01; 2. Triston Jones, Kendrick, 47-00; 3. Logan Amos, Potlatch, 45-04.
Discus — 1. Lee Forsmann, Prairie, 137-06; 2. Bennie Elven, Prairie, 133-01; 3. Porter Whipple, Kamiah, 132-02.
High jump — 1. Saimone Tuikolovatu, Timberline, 6-04; 2. Brady Cox, Kamiah, 6-00; 3. Kaden DeGroot, Kamiah, 5-10.
Pole vault — 1. Kaden DeGroot, Kamiah, 12-06; 2. Chandler Blazzard, Troy, 12-00; 3. Ryan Sackett, Kamiah, 10-00.
Long jump — 1. Jagger Hewett, Kendrick, 18-03; 2. Saimone Tuikolovatu, Timberline, 18-03; 3. Sawyer Hewett, Kendrick, 17-10.
Triple jump — 1. Saimone Tuikolovatu, Timberline, 40-00; 2. Tanner Clemenhagen, Kendrick, 37-03; 3. Jagger Hewett, Kendrick, 37-00.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Logos 197.5; 2. Prairie-Cottonwood 181; 3. Troy 88; 4. Genesee 42; 5. Kamiah 37; 6. Nezperce 32; 7. Potlatch 23; 8. Deary 21; 9. Timberline-Weippe 19.5; 10. Kendrick 16; 11. Clearwater Valley 7; 12. Highland-Craigmont 6.
100 — 1. Kristin Wemhoff, Prairie, 13.08; 2. Elizabeth Egland, Genesee, 13.70; 3. Julia Rehder, Prairie, 13.94.
200 — 1. Kristin Wemhoff, Prairie, 26.94; 2. Katie Gray, Troy, 27.23; 3. Eleanor Evans, Logos, 29.45.
400 — 1. Kristin Wemhoff, Prairie, 1:01.19; 2. Naomi Taylor, Logos, 1:02.76; 3. Chloe Jankovic, Logos, 1:04.74.
800 — 1. Sara Casebolt, Logos, 2:25.51; 2. Sydney Shears, Prairie, 2:29.14; 3. Lizzie Crawford, Logos, 2:29.58.
1600 — 1. Mari Calene, Logos, 5:45.05; 2. Sydney Shears, Prairie, 5:47.90; 3. Lizzie Crawford, Logos, 5:48.44.
3200 — 1. Sara Casebolt, Logos, 11:41.11; 2. Mari Calene, Logos, 12:15.73; 3. Yasmin Hernandez, Logos, 13:36.17.
100 hurdles — 1. Olivia Tyler, Troy, 18.16; 2. Bridgid Monjure, Logos, 18.61; 3. Carlie Harrell, Timberline, 19.00.
300 hurdles — 1. Bridgid Monjure, Logos, 53.48; 2. Olivia Tyler, Troy, 55.12; 3. Tara Schlader, Prairie, 59.16.
400 relay — 1. Prairie (Alli Geis, Avery Riener, Julia Rehder, Kristin Wemhoff), 53.11; 2. Troy, 53.45; 3. Logos, 54.18.
800 relay — 1. Troy (Dericka Morgan, Laura House, Bethany Phillis, Katie Gray), 1:52; 2. Prairie, 1:52.78; 3. Logos, 1:56.01.
1600 relay — 1. Logos (Naomi Taylor, Alyssa Blum, Chloe Jankovic, Sara Casebolt), 4:17.58; 2. Deary, 4:26.14; 3. Prairie, 4:33.71.
800 medley relay — 1. Logos (Abby Taylor, Bethany Porras, Emily Bowen, Naomi Taylor), 1:59.34; 2. Deary, 1:59.44; 3. Nezperce, 2:07.00.
Shot put — 1. Kathryn Burnette, Potlatch, 35-11 1/4; 2. Kirsten Flodin, Genesee, 31-9 3/4; 3. Sage Elven, Prairie, 31-4 3/4.
Discus — 1. Sage Elven, Prairie, 123-0; 2. Kathryn Burnette, Potlatch, 103-1; 3. Elizabeth Severns, Prairie, 102-0.
High jump — 1. Sydney Shears, Prairie, 4-10; 2. Callie Remacle, Prairie, 4-6; 3. Olivia Tyler, Troy, 4-6.
Pole vault — 1. Olivia Tyler, Troy, 8-0; 2. Madilyn Stuivenga, Kamiah, 7-6; 3. Logan Landmark, Kamiah, 7-6.
Long jump — 1. Julia Rehder, Prairie, 14-10; 2. Aubree Lux, Nezperce, 14-3 3/4; 3. Dericka Morgan, Troy, 14-3 1/4.
Triple jump — 1. Natalie Smith, Timberline, 31-5 1/2; 2. Aubree Lux, Nezperce, 31-0; 3. KatieBeth Monjure, Logos, 29-6 3/4.
Vikings excel at MacDougall Invite
COLFAX — The Garfield-Palouse girls took third in team scoring for the highest finish among area teams at the MacDougall Invite held at Colfax High School.
Kennedy Cook topped the 200- and 400-meter sprints for the Vikings, while her Gar-Pal teammate Kyra Brantner won the triple jump. Haylee Appleford of host Asotin won the girls shot put and discus events.
On the boys side, Colfax was the top area team at seventh place out of the field of 18. Kieran Snekvik of Gar-Pal finished first in the 3200, Sidney Bales of Pomeroy headed up the pole vault, and Christian Howell of Clarkston won the 100 and ran a leg of a winning 400 relay.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 119.5; 2. Davenport 96; 3. St. George’s 58; 4. College Place 58; 5. Mary Walker 44; 6. Grandview 43.5; 7. Colfax 34.5; 8. Pomeroy 33.5; 9. Clarkston 33; 10. Garfield-Palouse 29; 11. Liberty (Spangle) 24; 12. Lind-Ritzville 21; 12. Wellpinit 21; 14. Oakesdale 18; 15. Selkirk (Ione) 14; 16. Tekoa-Rosalia 8; 17. Asotin 6; 18. St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 1.
100 — 1. Christian Howell, Clarkston, 11.22; 2. Aiden Wolpert, College Place, 11.33; 3. Hayden Melcher, Lind-Ritzville, 11.47.
200 — 1. Tomeko Cates, Mary Walker, 23.29; 2. Evan Gunning, Davenport, 23.46; 3. Hayden Melcher, Lind-Ritzville, 23.83.
400 — 1. Lucas Paul, Liberty, 51.86; 2. Aiden Wolpert, College Place, 52.85; 3. Drew Darnold, Lakeside, 52.88.
800 — 1. Shawn Jones, St. George’s, 2:02.65; 2. Hayden Blank, Lakeside, 2:04.74; 3. Jio Herrera, College Place, 2:06.46.
1600 — 1. Benjamin Morales, St. George’s, 4:31.54; 2. Jaeger Jacobsen, Davenport, 4:45.30; 3. Kieran Snekvik, Garfield-Palouse, 4:47.40.
3200 — 1. Kieran Snekvik, Garfield-Palouse, 10:36.45; 2. Mitchell Hanegan, Liberty, 10:37.97; 3. Brendan Snekvik, Garfield-Palouse, 10:39.34.
110 hurdles — 1. Brenick Soliday, Davenport, 16.01; 2. Tre Schimmels, Lakeside, 16.13; 3. Colin Hhughes, Wellpinit, 16.47.
300 hurdles — 1. Evan Gunning, Davenport, 41.10; 2. Brenick Soliday, Davenport, 42.16; 3. Tre Schimmels, Lakeside, 42.27.
400 relay — 1. Clarkston (Bo Siler, Luke Siler, Ryken Craber, Christian Howell), 44.87; 2. Lakeside, 45.32; 3. St. George’s, 45.53.
1600 relay — 1. Lakeside (Derek Dunlop, Drew Darnold, Tre Schimmels, Hayden Blank), 3:35.63; 2. Davenport, 3:38.25; 3. St. George’s, 3:38.60.
Shot put — 1. Titus Jeffrey, Grandview, 51-2; 2. Matthew Magana, Grandview, 45-5; 3. Calvin Mikkelsen, Lakeside, 45-1.
Discus — 1. Tomeko Cates, Mary Walker, 143-5; 2. Titus Jeffrey, Grandview, 136-9; 3. Andrei Smith, College Place, 134-1.
Javelin — 1. Jett Winger, Lakeside, 153-7; 2. Jackson Perry, Oakesdale, 143-9; 3. Carter Paeschke, Grandview, 128-8.
High jump — 1. Tomeko Cates, Mary Walker, 6-8; 2. Jackson Perry, Oakesdale, 6-4; 3. Kamea Kauhi, Asotin, 5-10.
Pole vault — 1. Sidney Bales, Pomeroy, 13-0; 2. Sawyer Sams, Lakeside, 12-6; 3. Braedon Fruh, Pomeroy, 12-6.
Long jump — 1. Tennessee Rainwater, Davenport, 19-7 1/4; 2. Colin Hughes, Wellpinit, 19-0; 3. Derek Jones, College Place, 18-10 1/2.
Triple jump — 1. Tomeko Cates, Mary Walker, 43-2 1/2; 2. Ryken Craber, Clarkston, 40-1 3/4; 3. Robby Witmer, St. George’s, 39-3.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Lakeside 188.5; 2. St. George’s 98; 3. Garfield-Palouse 85; 4. Oakesdale 74; 5. Davenport 45; 6. Asotin 38.5; 7. Colfax 25.5; 8. Clarkston 24; 9. College Place 22.5; 10. St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 22; 11. Pomeroy 17; 12. Grandview 12; 13. Lind-Ritzville 11; 15. Liberty 8; 16. Selkirk 4.
100 — 1. Jaidyn MacDonald, Lakeside, 12.96; 2. Jessie Reed, Oakesdale, 13.10; 3. Kyra Brantner, Garfield-Palouse, 13.30.
200 — 1. Kennedy Cook, Garfield-Palouse, 24.46; 2. Jessie Reed, Oakesdale, 27.25; 3. Marilla Hockett, Oakesdale, 27.37.
400 — 1. Kennedy Cook, Garfield-Palouse, 58.88; 2. Ines Calleja, Lakeside, 1:03.25; 3. Grace Perry, Oakesdale, 1:05.09
800 — 1. Sadie Meyring, Lakeside, 2:25.71; 2. Tea Simonson, Lakeside, 2:27.79; 3. Mikayla Buckley, Lakeside, 2:29.84.
1,600 — 1. Bella Buckner, St. George’s, 5:16.66; 2. Sadie Meyring, Lakeside, 5:16.83; 3. Josie McLaughlin, St. George’s, 5:28.35.
3,200 — 1. Mikayla Buckley, Lakeside, 12:24.59; 2. Angelina Widman, Liberty, 12:33.81; 3. Olivia Divine, Lakeside, 12:50.87.
100 hurdles — 1. Carmen Rojo, Lakeside, 16.95; 2. Glenna Soliday, Davenport, 17.59; 3. Lacy Crabtree, Lakeside, 17,78.
300 hurdles — 1. Glenna Soliday, Davenport, 46.61; 2. Margreit Galow, St. Geroge’s, 50.67; 3. Berkley Hestdalen, St. George’s, 51.48.
400 relay — 1. Lakeside (Brooklyn Stueckle, Rylee Darnold, Carmen Rojo, Jaidynn MacDonald), 51.26; 2. Oakesdale, 52.04; 3. College Place, 53.98.
800 relay — 1. Lakeside (Brooklyn Stueckle, Ines Calleja, Lacy Crabtree, Jaidynn MacDonald), 1:50.45; 2. Oakesdale, 1:53.60; 3. Colfax, 1:56.67.
1,600 relay — 1. Lakeside (Ines calleja, Hannah Higens, Tea Simonson, Sadie Meyring), 4:16.84; 2. St George’s, 4:19.35; 3. Garfield-Palouse, 4:35.30.
Shot put — 1. Haylee Appleford, Asotin, 37-3; 2. Ava Hemphill, Garfield-Palouse, 33-10; 3. Henri Osborne, St. George’s, 33-6.
Discus — 1. Haylee Appleford, Asotin, 116-7; 2. Myra Miller, Lind-Ritzville, 107-8; 3. Ava Hemphill, Garfield-Palouse, 106-7.
Javelin — 1. Saige Karsten, Lakeside, 105-2; 2. Tamia Cates, Mary Walker, 97-6; 3. Chloe Waddell, St. John-Endicott, 96-3.
High jump — 1. Jorda Cassetto, Clarkston, 4-10; 2. Samantha Pfaff, Garfield-Palouse, 4-10; 3. Mya Adams, College Place, 4-10.
Pole vault — 1. Katie Boyer, Pomeroy, 8-6; T2. Melissa Mace, Lakeside, 8-0; T2. Cadence Lorenz, Lakeside, 8-0.
Long jump — 1. Margreit Galow, St. George’s, 16-4; 2. Jessie Reed, Oakesdale, 15-11 1/2; 3. Kyra Brantner, Garfield-Palouse, 15-9.
Triple jump — 1. Kyra Brantner, Garfield Palouse, 34-2 1/2, 2. Tamia Cates, Mary Walker, 34-0; 3. Bradyn Henley, Oakesdale, 32-7.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Lewiston tennis ends on a high note
POST FALLS — The Lewiston High tennis team dropped its first match of the day against 5A Inland Empire opponent Post Falls before bouncing back to top Lakeland of Rathdrum on the road.
In defeat, the Bengal boys won two out of three singles matches, with Dylan Gomez coming out on top 6-0, 6-2 against the Trojans’ Colby Calkins.
JJ Pacheco, who had moved up a spot in the lineup to No. 2 singles, finished the doubleheader 2-0. Against Post Falls, he notched a shutout victory against Nigel Gereaser. His sister Lizzy played No. 1 girls singles against Lakeland and pulled out a 7-6 (3), 6-2 victory.
Lewiston 7, Post Falls 5.
Girls singles — Makensy Shaprio, PF, def. Alana Ramos, 6-1, 6-3; Raya Zirker, PF, def. Trinity Burke, 6-4, 6-2; Christina Turpes, PF, def. Lizzy Pacheco, 6-0, 6-2.
Girls doubles — Madi Barkley/Addie Merr, PF def. Olivia Bren/Lynsi Bren, 6-4, 5-7, 11-9; Addi Falkenstiein-Barker/Eliza Paff, Lew, def. Megan Stone/Ruth Beal, 6-1, 6-1.
Boys singles — Dylan Gomez, Lew, def. Colby Calkins, 6-0, 6-2; JJ Pacheco Lew, def. Nigel Gereaser, 6-0, 6-0; Lincoln Alle, PF, def. Asher Feucht, 7-6 (5), 2-6, 10-5.
Boys doubles — Christian Bren/Sinjin Caviness, Lew def. Isaac Holding/Cadence Warren, 6-4, 6-4; Cayden Beehler/Brennan Rice, Lew def. Ethan Flesishman/Ryan Zyska, 6-2, 6-2.
Mixed doubles — Summit Newell/Fara Newell, PF, def. Garrett Beardsley/Kathryn Ho, 6-4, 6-1; Jaden Webester/Karson Hunter, PF, def. Ella Brock/Gabe Alfrey, 6-4, 6-2.
Lewiston 7, Lakeland 5
Girls singles — Lizzy Pacheco, Lew, def. Alisha Davidson, 7-6 (3), 6-2; Alana Ramos, Lew, def. Kate Bishop, 7-6, 6-1; Amanda Olson, Lak, def. Trinity Burke, 1-6, 6-4, 13-11.
Girls doubles — Linsey Bren/Olivia Bren, Lew, def. Addie Raebel/Ellie Carlson, Lak, 6-3, 6-3; Addi Falkinstien-Barker/Eliza Paff, Lew, def. Alice Drucbe Art/Shelby Wear, 7-6, 7-5.
Boys singles — Dylan Gomez, Lew, def. Ben Ryan, 6-0, 6-0; JJ Pacheco, Lew, def. Ryan Genteman, 6-4, 6-1; Asher Drake, Lak, def. Asher Fucht, 6-4, 3-6, 10-8.
Cole Andres/Brady Hanna, Lak, def. Christian Bren/Garrett Beardsley, 6-3, 6-3; Alex Brown/Toby Tebe, Lak, def. Sinjin Caviness/Cayden Behler, 6-3, 6-4.
Mixed doubles — Brennan Rice/Cathryn Ho, Lew, def Maddie Andres/Michael Pearson, 6-2, 6-2; Libby Hatcher/Brock Rabel, Lak, Gabe Alfrey/Ella Bruck, 6-4, 6-4.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Cougs secure series win against Broncos
PULLMAN — The Washington State Cougars beat the Santa Clara Broncos 8-3, securing the nonleague series win.
Both teams were tied 3-3 after the second inning, but Washington State (24-13) blanked Santa Clara (18-15) the rest of the way while putting up five runs. Grant Taylor secured his third win of the season for the Cougs, striking out six of 17 batters faced. Caden Kaelber earned the save for WSU pitching in relief.
Jacob McKeon led at the dish with three hits, two of them doubles.
The Cougs will wrap up the series against the Broncos today at 12:05 p.m. at Bailey-Brayton Field.
Santa Clara 030 000 000—3 4 0
Washington State 030 112 01x—8 11 1
Nick Sando, Cade Pilchard (5) and Ben Steck; Grant Taylor, Caden Kaelber (6) and Jacob Morrow. W—Taylor; L—Sando; S—Kaelber.