Bengals blast past Bulldogs in prep softball doubleheader

Lewiston's Ava Thorson slides safely into third base as Sandpoint's Ali Knowles catches the ball during the second game of a doubleheader Saturday in Sandpoint.

 Max Oswald/Bonner County Daily Bee

The Lewiston Bengals routed the visiting Sandpoint Bulldogs 11-0 and 14-3 in a pair of mercy rule softball wins on Saturday.

