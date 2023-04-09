The Lewiston Bengals swept the visiting Post Falls Trojans in a softball doubleheader as they opened Idaho Class 5A Inland Empire League play on Saturday.
Jenna Barney earned the win from the circle for Lewiston (4-6, 2-0) in Game 1, allowing only one hit and one run. Jenna Barney also led the bats for the Bengals in Game 1, connecting on two doubles. Anna Ready added another two hits, including a double.
In Game 2, Post Falls (2-6, 1-3) again was limited in scoring as Barney earned the win for Lewiston, allowing two runs through five innings.
Barney, Evanne Douglass, Ashland Schnell and Ready each had two hits for the Bengals in Game 2, with Douglass’ and Ready’s including a triple apiece.
Complete information for Game 2 was unavailable at press time.
GAME 1
Post Falls 100 000 0—1 2 1
Lewiston 005 030 x—8 8 2
Lexie McCarroll and McKenna Zimmerman; Jenna Barney, Ashland Schnell (6) and Caitrin Reel.
Post Falls hits — Jaelei Davis, Eden Nye.
Lewiston hits — Jenna Barney 2 (2 2B), Anna Ready 2 (2B), Sydney Arellano, Reel, Shelby Arellano, Schnell.
GAME 2
Post Falls 200 000— 2 6 3
Lewiston 123 042—12 10 1
Jenna Barney, Ashland Schnell (6) and Loryn Barney
Lewiston hits — Evanne Douglass 2 (3B), Anna Ready 2 (3B), Jenna Barney 2, Schnell 2, Shelby Arellano, Joanna Fuller.
Lake City 12-12, Moscow 10-3
MOSCOW — The Lake City Timberwolves swept the Moscow Bears in a nonleague softball doubleheader.
In Game 1, both teams found themselves tied at 10 runs apiece before Lake City (5-1, 1-1) put up two runs in the seventh, and Moscow (8-4) couldn’t respond.
Kelly Stodick absorbed the loss for the Bears from the pitching circle. Hannah Robertson led the team in Game 1 with three hits including a double, while Amanda Pouchnik, Megan Highfill and Kaci Kiblen all added two hits a piece.
One of Pouchnik’s two hits was a home run.
In the nightcap, Aside from a brief 4-3 advantage for the Timberwolves after the second inning, Game 2 wasn’t nearly as competitive as Game 1.
Pouchnik absorbed the loss for Moscow and Highfill again led the team, this time with two hits.
GAME 1
Lake City 000 253 2—12 13 3
Moscow 142 102 0—10 12 2
Layla Guigino, Kylee Palmer (6) and Hope Bodak; Kelly Stodick and Megan Highfill. W—Palmer.
Lake City hits — Bodak 2 (2B, HR), Taylor Hill 2 (2 2B), Kaydence Constable 2 (2B), Palmer 2, Kolden 2, Sammie Chavez 2, Guigino (2B).
Moscow hits — Hannah Robertson 3 (2B), Amanda Pouchnik 2 (HR), Highfill 2, Kaci Kiblen 2, Sami Pfiffner (2B), Stodick, Megan Poler.
GAME 2
Lake City 220 152 0—12 16 2
Moscow 030 000 0— 3 4 0
Kylee Palmer and Hope Bodak; Amanda Pouchnik, Kasey Susa (5) and Megan Highfill. L—Pouchnik.
Lake City hits — KaeLee Kolden 4 (2 3B), Kaydence Constable 3, Layla Guigino 2 (HR), Bodak 2 (HR), Jenna Glenn 2 (2B), Palmer (HR), Sammie Chavez, Karsyn DeMent.
Moscow hits — Highfill 2, Addie Branen, Sammy Pfiffner.
Orofino 26-10, Priest River 2-0
OROFINO — The Maniacs handled the visiting Priest River Spartans in a Central Idaho League doubleheader, benefiting from a no-hitter by Reece Deyo in Game 2.
Orofino (7-2, 2-0) dominated both in the circle and at the plate throughout the day, only needing five innings in both games to get the sweep.
In Game 1, pitcher Hanna Johnson earned the win, holding Priest River (3-4, 0-2) to two hits and two runs.
Five batters had multiple hits for the Maniacs in the matinee; they were led by Jaelyn Miller and Mylie Zenner, who had three apiece, with Miller’s including a double and a triple.
In the nightcap, Deyo held the Spartans hitless for five innings while Emma Province, Livia Johnson and Hanna Johnson each recorded two hits and Rilee Diffin and Dana Maetche doubled to help the Maniacs reach the mercy rule threshold.
GAME 1
Priest River 200 00— 2 2 8
Orofino 1(14)(11) 0x—26 14 5
Jaylein Zylstva, Brodie Hansen (3), Lily Meyers (3) and Hansen, Zylstva (3); Hanna Johnson and Rilee Diffin. L—Zylstva
Priest River hits — Hansen, Meyers.
Orofino hits — Jaelyn Miller 3 (2B, 3B), Mylie Zenner 3, Johnson 2, Dana Maetche 2, Brynn Hanna 2, Diffin (2B), Tatum Tilley.
GAME 2
Priest River 000 00— 0 0 4
Orofino 034 21—10 11 2
Lily Meyers and Brodie Hanson; Reece Deyo and Rilee Diffin, Brynn Hanna (5).
Orofino hits — Emma Province 2, Livia Johnson 2, Hanna Johnson 2, Diffin (2B), Dana Maetche (2B), Deyo, Jaelyn Miller, Mylie Zenner.
BASEBALL
Clarkston 17, East Valley 3
SPOKANE — The unbeaten Bantams returned from Spokane with a win against the East Valley Knights in 2A Greater Spokane League play.
Clarkston (6-0, 3-0) only needed five innings against East Valley (0-5, 0-3). Pitcher Trace Green earned the win for the Bantams, almost throwing a no-hitter before it was spoiled on the second-to-last out of the game.
Green, Hayden Line and Nate Somers led Clarkston at two hits apeice, with Green and Line each managing a double.
Clarkston 746 00—17 12 4
East Valley 101 01— 3 1 4
Trace Green and Emmett Slagg; Tucker Duke, Colton Hansen (3) and Jack Hanson. L—Duke.
Clarkston hits — Hayden Line 2 (2B), Green 2 (2B), Nate Somers 2, Bodee Thivierge (3B), Jake Caldwell (2B), Slagg (2B) Ethan Hasenoehrl, Lance Heitstuman, Parker Hayes.
East Valley — Titan Nesbitt.
Lewiston 5-1, Post Falls 2-5
The Lewiston Bengals split a 5A Inland Empire League baseball doubleheader with the Post Falls Trojans on Saturday.
In Game 1, Lewiston (7-5, 3-3) came back from down 2-1 with a four-run fifth inning for the win.
Carson Kolb earned the win for the Bengals in the matinee pitching in relief. Kolb, Kaden Daniel and Chris Ricard all led the team in Game 1 with two hits apiece while Kyson Barden added a double.
The nightcap was another low-scoring affair, going into an extra inning tied at 1-1.
Post Falls (5-6, 3-3) was the one with the four-run inning this time, taking the lead at the top of the eighth which ultimately led to the win.
Lance Bambacigno absorbed the loss pitching in relief for Lewiston.
Kaden Daniel had 2 hits for the Bengals in the loss, giving him four on the day.
GAME 1
Post Falls 001 100 0—2 5 1
Lewiston 100 040 x—5 10 2
Langan Naylor, Isaac Ziegler (5), Danny Davoren (5) and Gabe Cooley; Brice Bensching, Carson Kolb (5) and Colby Weeks. W—Kolb; L—Ziegler.
Post Falls hits — Gabe Diamond 2 (2B), Austin DeBoer (3B), Lucas Smith, Jake Bustamante.
Lewiston hits — Kolb 2, Kaden Daniel 2, Chris Richard 2, Kyson Barden (2B), Bensching, Cody Ray, Weeks.
GAME 2
Post Falls 000 001 04—5 7 1
Lewiston 000 000 10—1 3 2
Jayden Butler, Isaac Ziegler (7) and Gabe Cooley; Guy Krasselt, Kaden Daniel (7), Lance Bambacigno (8) and N/A. W—Ziegler; L—Bambaciagno.
Post Falls hits — Austin DeBoer 2, Gabe Diamond (2B), Langan Naylor, Smith, Jake Bustamante, Caleb Jimerson.
Lewiston hits — Daniel 2, Chris Ricard.
Lake City 10-18, Moscow 9-8
COEUR D’ALENE — The Lake City Timberwolves swept Moscow in a nonleague doubleheader.
The Bears (2-9) held a 7-1 lead over Lake City (7-4) in Game 1 before the Timberwolves put up a seven-run fourth inning to take the lead. Levi Anderson and JP Breese led Moscow with two hits apiece, and Mike Kiblen hit a home run in the loss.
The nightcap was not as close as the matinee. Lake City was up 9-2 lead after three innings — a lead that would only expand as the Timberwolves ended the game in five innings via mercy rule.
Anderson absorbed the Game 2 loss for the Bears, and added two hits included a double. Breese and Tyson Izzo led the team with three apiece, with Breese’s including a double.
GAME 1
Moscow 331 020 0— 9 9 1
Lake City 100 711 x—10 12 2
Butch Kiblen, Wyatt Hartig (4) and Tyson Izzo; Travis Usdrowski, Braeden Newby (3), Cooper Reese (6) and Joe DuCoeur. W—Newby. L—Kiblen.
Moscow hits — Levi Anderson 2, JP Breese 2, Mike Kiblen (HR), Connor Isakson, Izzo, Hartig, Jack Driskill.
Lake City hits — Cooper Smith 3 (2B), DuCoeur 2 (HR), Jake Dannenberg 2, Cole Stoddard (2B), Eric Brumbaugh, Owen Mangini, Brayden Ross, Ty Shepard.
GAME 2
Moscow 020 42— 8 11 1
Lake City 072 36—18 16 2
Levi Anderson, Ethan McLaughlin (3), Jordan Gingery (5) and Tyson Izzo, Wyatt Hartig (4); AJ Currie, Nathan Brillhart (4), Nate Weatherhead (4) and Cooper Smith. W—Currie; L—Anderson
Moscow hits — JP Breese 3 (2B), Izzo 3, Anderson 2 (2B), Hartig (2B), Connor Isakson, Jamison Green.
Lake City hits — Cooper Smith 3 (HR), Owen Mangini 3 (2B), Eric Brumbaugh 2 (2B), Ty Shepard 2 (2B), Brayden Ross 2, Jake Dannenberg (HR), Cole Stoddard (2B), Joe DeCoeur, Travis Ustrowski.
Reardan 3-1, Asotin 1-5
REARDAN, Wash. — The visiting Panthers split a Northeast 2B League doubleheader with the Reardan Screaming Eagles on Saturday.
Asotin (6-2, 1-2) and Reardan (3-5, 1-3) were tied at one run apiece after four innings in Game 1, but the Screaming Eagles put up two runs in the fifth to take the lead.
Cody Ells led Asotin in Game 1 with two hits, including a double.
“We just struggled to get any rhythm offensively,” Asotin coach Jim Holman said. “We outhit them both games — just couldn’t get a clutch hit to bust it open for us. In the second game, we pitched well all game.”
Fortunes shifted in favor of the Panthers in the nightcap. Both teams again found themselves tied at one run apiece after four innings, but this time it was Asotin that put up four runs in the sixth to take charge.
Gavin Ells earned the win for the Panthers in the nightcap and accounted for two hits. Justin Boyea, in addition to pitching in relief, accounted for two hits of his own, which included a home run.
GAME 1
Asotin 000 100 0—1 5 0
Reardan 000 120 0—3 4 0
AJ Olerich, Sam Hall (5) and Cameron Clovis; Tate Nelson and Evan Moser. L—Hall.
Asotin hits — Cody Ells 2 (3B), Clovis (2B), Hall, Colt Kelley.
Reardan hits — Nelson 3 (2B), Moser (2B).
GAME 2
Asotin 000 104 0—5 6 2
Reardan 010 000 0—1 3 2
Gavin Ells, Justin Boyea (6) and Cameron Clovis; Hunter Flaa, Tyler Clouse (5) and Moser. W—Ells; L—Flaa.
Asotin hits — Boyea 2 (HR), Gavin Ells 2, Chase Engle, Clovis.
Reardan hits — Clouse, Tate Nelson, Josh Camp.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Bengals double up
Host Lewiston posted 8-4 team dual wins against both Class 5A Inland Empire League rival Post Falls and nonleague foe Lakeland of Rathdrum.
Playing girls No. 1 doubles for the Bengals (6-1, 2-1), twins Olivia and Lynsie Bren had what coach Sandi Stocks considered one of the highlight matches of the day as they rallied to defeat Post Falls’ Addie Muir and Maddie Barkley 3-6, 6-1, 12-10.
“They were down match point, and then held steady and came back and won it,” Stocks said. “That says a lot about how clutch they are.”
The sisters would go on to a dominant 6-1, 6-2 win against Lakeland. Their older brother Christian Bren was triumphant at boys No. 1 doubles with Garrett Beardsley against Post Falls, then switched positions for a boys No. 1 singles win versus Lakeland.
Lewiston 8, Post Falls 4
Girls singles — Fara Newell, PF, def. Cathryn Ho 6-4, 6-4; Alana Ramos, Lew, def. Raya Zirker 6-2, 6-0; Christina Turbes, PF, def. Eliza Pfaff 4-6, 6-2, 11-9.
Girls doubles — Olivia Bren/Lynsie Bren, Lew, def. Addie Muir/Maddie Barkley 3-6, 6-1, 12-10; Addison Falkenstein-Barker/Trinity Burke, Lew, def. Megan Stone/Ashley Webster 6-2, 1-6, 10-5.
Boys singles — Dylan Gomez, Lew, def. Summit Newell 6-0, 6-0; Isaac Holding, PF, def. Sinjin Caviness 4-6, 6-2, 10-2; Cadence Warren, PF, def. Esten Lee 7-5, 7-5.
Boys doubles — Garrett Beardsley/Christian Bren, Lew, def. Ethan Fleischman/Ryan Zyska 6-1, 6-2; JJ Pacheco/Cayden Behler, Lew, def. Nigel Grieser/Carson Hunter 6-1, 6-2.
Mixed doubles — Alli Olson/Cade Hill, Lew, def. Coalby Calkins/Makensy Shapiro 6-3, 6-2; Ryan Carper/Alexis Keller, Lew, def. Lincoln Allred/Ruth Beal 6-1, 6-2.
———
Lewiston 8, Lakeland 4
Girls singles — Alli Olson, Lew, won by forfeit; Alisha Davidson, Lak, def. Alana Ramos 6-4, 1-6, 10-5; Alexis Keller, Lew, def. Suzie Nichols 6-0, 6-1.
Girls doubles — Olivia Bren/Lynsie Bren, Lew, def. Addie Raebel/Ellis Carlston 6-1, 6-2; Addison Falkenstein-Barker/Trinity Burke, Lew, def. Alice Druebert/Shelby Wear 1-6, 6-3, 13-11.
Boys singles — Christian Bren, Lew, def. Ben Ryan 6-2, 6-4; Ryan Genteman, Lak, def. Esten Lee 6-2, 6-1; Asher Feucht, Lew, def. Riley Sullivan 6-4, 7-6 (4).
Boys doubles — Brady Hanna/Cole Andrus, Lak, def. Sinjin Caviness/Garrett Beardsley 6-3, 6-1; Erisk Brisks/Caysen Loutzenhiser, Lak, def. JJ Pacheco/Cayden Beehler 6-2, 6-1.
Mixed doubles — Cade Hill/Cathryn Ho, Lew, def. Amanda Olson/Brock Raebel 6-1, 6-4; Ryan Carper/Eliza Pfaff, Lew, def. London Peterson/Asher Drake 1-6, 6-3, 10-8.
Bears break even
MOSCOW — After dropping a Class 4A Inland Empire League encounter with Lakeland of Rathdrum 7-5, host Moscow rebounded to top Post Falls 7-5 and achieve a split in back-to-back team duals.
Coach Matt Scott called the Post Falls result a “very important team win” against a larger-division foe.
The Bears swept girls singles competition against both rival schools, making three consecutive duals in which they have done so. Moscow’s mixed doubles pairings of Sam Unger/Bryce Hanson and Wyatt Thornycroft/Abby Duke each recorded one 6-0, 6-0 shutout win for the day.
Lakeland 7, Moscow 5
Boys singles — Ben Ryan, Lak, def. Sam Green 6-1, 6-1; Ryan Genteman, Lak, def. Miles Tomlin 6-3, 6-4; Asher Drake, Lak, def. Jack Landis 6-4, 6-4
Boys doubles — Cole Andres/Brady Hanna, Lak, def. Ellis Jaeckel/Lucas Ting 6-1, 6-0; Erik Briske/Caysen Loutzenhiser, Lak, def. Tanner Fealy/Ayden Kelley 6-4, 2-6, 10-7.
Mixed doubles — Sam Unger/Bryce Hansen, Mos, def. Amanda Olson/Brock Raebel 6-0, 6-0; Abby Duke/Wyatt Thornycroft, Mos, def. London Peterson/Riley Sullivan 6-4, 6-4.
Girls singles — Millie Richards, Mos, won by forfeit; Amber Tafoya, Mos, def. Alisha Davidson 7-5, 6-1; Taryn Hemming, Mos, def. Suzie Nichols 6-2, 2-6, 10-8.
Girls doubles — Addie Raebel/Ellie Carlson, Lak, def. Petra Kennedy/Alyssa Halvarson; Alice Drucbert/Shelby Wear, Lak, def. Isa Clark/Cate Gloeckener.
———
Moscow 7, Post Falls 5
Boys singles — Coalby Calkins, PF, def. Ellis Jaeckel 6-4, 6-2; Lucas Ting, Mos, def. Nigel Greaser 6-0, 6-2; Owen Allenger, Mos, def. Lincoln Allred 4-6, 6-4, 10-8.
Boys doubles — Isaac Holding/Cadence Warren, PF, def. Sam Greene/Miles Tomlin 6-4, 6-3; Tanner Fealy/Ayden Kelley, Mos, def. Ryan Zyska/Ethan Fleischman 6-4, 6-1.
Mixed doubles — Summit Newell/ Fara Newell, PF, def. Sam Unger/Bryce Hansen Summit 7-5, 7-5; Wyatt Thornycroft/Abby Duke, Mos, def. Ruth Beal/Carson Hunter 6-0, 6-0.
Girls singles — Millie Richards, Mos, def. Makensy Shapiro 6-1, 6-4; Amber Tafoya, Mos, def. Raya Zirker 6-2, 6-3; Taryn Hemming, Mos, def. Jaden Minkler 6-1, 6-2.
Girls doubles — Addie Muir/Christina Turbes, PF, def. Petra Kennedy/Alyssa Halvorson 6-1, 6-2; Megan Stone/Ashley Webster, PF, def. Isa Clark/Cate Gloeckner 6-2, 6-2.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Rogers 3, Clarkston 2
SPOKANE — The visiting Bantams were flirting with their first win of the season as they led 2-1 at intermission, but a pair of goals by Peter Sang tipped the scales in favor of Rogers in Class 2A Greater Spokane League play.
Braeden McCabe, assisted by Bennett Anderson, gave Clarkston (0-5, 0-3) the early lead with a fifth-minute goal, and Juan Sabogal connected again for the Bantams on a penalty kick in the 35th minute to break a 1-1 tie before the break.
Coach Corinthia Richert called it “a great breakthrough game” for her team, which is “finally getting the piece of the puzzle put together right.”
Clarkston 2 0—2
Rogers 1 2—3
Clarkston — Braeden McCabe (Bennett Anderson), fifth
Rogers — Josiah Torres, PK, 18th
Clarkston — Juan Sabogal, PK, 35th
Rogers — Peter Sang, 53rd
Rogers — Peter Sang, 58th
Shots — Clarkston 9, Rogers 6. Saves — Clarkston: James LeBret 7, Rogers: Evan Rushing 5.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD
Knights go long
LAPWAI — Logos of Moscow dominated the distance events as several area schools competed in the Kendrick Invite at Lapwai High School.
The Knights earned all top four spots in the 800 meters on both the boys and girls sides, with senior Zachary Yager taking first with a personal-best finish of 2 minutes, 17.41 seconds among boys while Sara Casebolt topped the girls race with a time of 2:19.60.
Among sprinters, Clarkston’s Christian Howell notched a first-place finish in the boys 100 with a time of 11.30. The Bantams also had a first-place finish in the 200 as Luke Siler completed the race in 23.46. Kennedy Cook of Garfield-Palouse earned gold in both the 200 and 400 for girls.
Team scores were not available at press time.
BOYS
100 — 1. Christian Howell, Clarkston, 11.30; 2. Jackson Marone, Troy, 11.67; 3. Sawyer Hewett, Kendrick, 11.80.
200 — 1. Luke Siler, Clarkston, 23.46; 2. Seger Pettengill, Orofino, 24.27; 3. Jackson Marone, Troy, 24.40.
400 — 1. Cory Godwin, Orofino, 52.46; 2. Olaf Sundlie, Logos, 54.34; 3. Kaden DeGroot, Kamiah, 55.11.
800 — 1. Zachary Yager, Logos, 2:17.41; 2. Ransom Sentz, Logos, 2:19.17; 3. Titus Jankovic, Logos, 2:23.24.
1,600 — 1. Jack Engledow, Kamiah, 5:16.28; 2. Tomas Gonzalez, Kamiah, 5:38.30; 3. Ethan Bremer, Logos, 5:39.81
3,200 — 1. Zach Atwood, Logos, 10:48.20; 2. Jack Engledow, Kamiah, 11:23.07; 3. Finn O’Donnell, Kamiah, 12:59.64.
110 hurdles — 1. Alex Kirkham, Troy, 16.88; 2. William Milage, Kamiah, 20.17; 3. Gabe Igielski, Logos, 20.95.
300 hurdles — 1. Alex Kirkham, Troy, 45.30; 2. David Kludt, Kamiah, 45.36; 3. Zachary Yager, Logos, 50.22.
400 relay — 1. Clarkston (Bo Siler, Ryken Craber, Luke Siler, Christian Howell), 45.49; 2. Kendrick, 47.30; 3. Orofino, 47.79.
800 relay — 1. Kendrick (Lane Clemenhagen, Tanner Clemenhagen, Jagger Hewett, Sawyer Hewett), 1:37.41; 2. Orofino, 1:37.61; 3. Logos, 1:44.30.
1,600 relay — 1. Clarkston (Ryken Craber, Daniel Walk, Bo Siler, Luke Siler), 3:55.36; 2. Kamiah, 4:02.81.
SMR — 1. Kamiah (Colton Sams, Colton Ocain, William Milage, Tomas Gonzalez), 4:24.87; 2. Troy, 4:32.18.
Shot put — 1. Porter Whipple, Kamiah, 47-07.00; 2. Joel Sneddon, Orofino, 47-04.00; 3. Triston Jones, Kendrick, 47-02.50.
Discus — 1. Sage Lone Bear, Clarkston, 133-05; 2. Shane Hanson, Prairie, 131-07; 3. Logan Amos, Potlatch, 124-09.
High jump — 1. Brady Cox, Kamiah, 6-00.00; 2. Kaden DeGroot, Kamiah, 5-08.00; 3. William Millage, Kamiah, 5-08.00.
Pole vault — 1. Harrison Hill, Orofino, 10-00.00; 2. Tristan Currall, Nezperce, 9-06.00; 3. Ryan Sackett, Kamiah, 9-06.00.
Long jump — 1. Mason Brown, Clarkston, 20-00.50; 2. Cory Godwin, Orofino, 19-05.00; 3. Jagger Hewett, Kendrick, 18-09.00.
Triple jump — 1. Ryken Craber, Clarkston, 38-01.00; 2. Jagger Hewett, Kendrick, 38-00.75; 3. Tanner Clemenhagen, Kendrick, 37-02.00.
GIRLS
100 — 1. Kadence Beck, Highland, 13.17; 2. Naomi Taylor, Logos, 13.76; 3. Claire Dooley, Clarkston, 14.05.
200 — 1. Kennedy Cook, Garfield-Palouse, 26.87; 2. Kadence Beck, Highland, 27.05; 3. Naomi Taylor, Logos, 28.75.
400 — 1. Kennedy Cook, Garfield-Palouse, 59.45; 2. Kadence Beck, Highland, 59.94; 3. Sara Casebolt, Logos, 1:00.20.
800 — 1. Sara Casebolt, Logos, 2:19.60; 2. Mari Calene, Logos, 2:31.61; 3. Cora Johnson, Logos, 2:37.60.
1,600 — 1. Alyssa Blum, Logos, 5:55.68; 2. Cora Johnson, Logos, 5:58.49; 3. Chloe Jankovic, Logos, 6:20.75.
3,200 — 1. Lizzie Crawford, Logos, 12:53.54; 2. Rachel Olson, Kendrick, 14:29.22; 3. Jessica Biltonen, Potlatch, 15:29.25.
100 hurdles — 1. Laney Landmark, Kamiah, 50.59; 2. Emily Puckett, Kamiah, 53.95; 3. Daizy Nelson, Orofino, 54.46.
400 relay — 1. Orofino (Reagan Kessinger, Holly Hill, Coli Nazari, Lindi Kessinger), 54.73; 2. Troy, 59.94; 3. Highland, 1:01.02.
800 relay — 1. Clarkston (Jodan Cassetto, Emma Taylor, Mikoto Grimm, Claire Dooley), 1:56.54; 2. Kamiah, 2:01.38; 3. Orofino, 2:03.37.
1,600 relay — 1. Logos (Elena Spillman, Alyssa Blum, Chloe Jankovic, Sara Casebolt), 4:23.11; 2. Kamiah, 5:12.14.
SMR — 1. Logos (Eleanor Evans, Bethany Porras, Abby Taylor, Elena Spillman); 2. Clarkston, 2:12.20; 3. Kamiah, 2:20.87.
Shot put — 1. Lindi Kessinger, Orofino, 36-06.00; 2. Rose Stewart, Kendrick, 33-04.00; 3. Star Flint, Kendrick, 30-10.00.
Discus — 1. Lindi Kessinger, Orofino, 129-06; 2. Reagan Kessinger, Orofino, 93-11; 3. Dacota Esparza, Orofino, 93-04.
High jump — 1. Jordan Cassetto, Clarkston, 5-00.00; 2. Laney Landmark, Kamiah, 4-10.00; 3. Holly Hill, Orofino, 4-06.00.
Pole Vault — 1. Laney Landmark, Kamiah, 8-00.00; 2. Naomi Taylor, Logos, 7-06.00; 3. Reagan Kessinger, Orofino, 7-06.00.
Long jump — 1. Emily Puckett, Kamiah, 13-11.00; 2. Signe Holloway, Logos, 12-10.50; 3. Reesa Loewen, Kamiah, 12-06.00.
Triple jump — 1. Heidi Johnson, Logos, 29-10.00; 2. KatieBeth Monjure, Logos, 29-06.00; 3. Reagan Kessinger, Orofino, 28-04.50.
Appleford aces throwing events
YAKIMA, Wash. — Haylee Appleford of Asotin won the girls shot put and discus competitions in the Davis Invitational meet held at Zaepfel Stadium in Yakima.
The senior made a 114-foot, 9-inch throw to beat the field by more than 30 feet in the discus, while her 37-9 showing in the shot put gave her a margin of over three feet.
A total of 21 schools competed in the meet, including 10 from Washington’s Class 3A or 4A size classifications. Team scores were not available at press time.