The Lewiston baseball team entered its Idaho Class 5A district tournament 2-10 in conference play and seeded third in the 5A Inland Empire League.
The writing seemed to be on the wall for the Bengals, but apparently, the writing read, “Idaho Class 5A state tournament bound.”
Throughout the week-long district tournament, Lewiston beat Coeur d’Alene twice en route to a 6-1 victory over Rocky Mountain of Meridian in a state play-in game Saturday at Church Field in Lewiston.
The Bengals will now play No. 1 seed Owyhee in the opening round of the state tournament at 5:30 p.m. Pacific on Thursday at Wolfe Field on the campus of College of Idaho.
“The players never lost faith,” Lewiston baseball coach Darren Trainor said. “We went through a month-long stretch where the ball just wasn’t bouncing our way. But the players just kept working.”
Here’s how Lewiston earned its spot:
Defense shines
The Bengals are winners of four of their last five and seven of their last 10 games. As Trainor described it, they’ve been able to do this through grit and determination.
On Saturday against Rocky Mountain, that determination was put on display through junior Carson Kolb’s work on the mound.
The junior pitched a complete game, allowing one run on four hits, striking out six.
Kolb pounded the zone and managed the count, only falling behind a handful of times. The best number to demonstrate how surgical the right-hander was throughout the seven innings was 0. This was the number of walks he allowed through 85 pitches.
“I was locked in mentally,” Kolb said. “Every single batter that came up, I was just forcing myself to be better than them.”
Kolb and the Bengals manufactured three 1-2-3 innings — the second of which was a strike ’em out, throw ’em out in the top of the fifth.
After Kolb retired his sixth victim, Lincoln Mathis, senior catcher Tyler Granlund lasered the ball to second baseman Kaden Daniel, who tagged out Grizzlies senior Patrick Gaffney.
Daniel was the most active member of the Bengals’ infield, finishing with seven putouts. His most memorable one had to be the final out of the game that sent the Bengals to state for the eighth time in nine years.
Grizzlies outfielder Casey Satterfield hit a grounder right to the senior, and he dished it out to Brice Bensching at first base for the win.
“Kaden’s worked hard,” Trainor said. “He’s a senior, and the program means a lot to him. I’m proud of him, he made some great plays today, and he was just competing the whole game.”
Opening the floodgates
The first four frames were a pitching duel between Kolb and Rocky Mountain’s Colby Chambers.
Chambers was holding Lewiston in check as the fifth began, allowing one hit and striking out five up to that point.
Midway through the inning, the senior allowed two Bengals to get on base following a single and a fielding error.
Facing a 1-0 count, Bensching notched a two-run RBI single — Lewiston’s second hit of the game — to put the Bengals up 2-1.
“I thought we battled against a real good pitcher,” Trainor said. “We did just enough offensively tonight.”
Squeaky clean
Two at-bats later, Chambers got pulled after he walked Daniel for his fourth walk of the game. The next two Rocky Mountain pitchers, Gavyn Garrison and Liam Ouellette, couldn’t command the mound like Chambers.
Garrison entered in relief of the lefty and was kind of familiar with Lewiston, having started on the mound in their March 25 meeting, when the Bengals won 4-1.
In that one, Garrison allowed nine hits in four innings of work. On Saturday, he pitched just 2/3 of an inning and allowed two runs on one hit while walking one.
His first pitch was taken by Kolb for a one-run RBI double to extend Lewiston’s lead to 3-1.
That would be the last Lewiston run scored from a hit as the next three were all scored off of Rocky Mountain fielding errors.
“This is a calm group,” Trainor said. “They’ve worked hard all year and we knew we had to play sharp today. We had to make plays, and we did that.”
Rocky Mountain 000 100 0—1 4 3
Lewiston 000 033 x—6 5 1
Colby Chambers, Gavyn Garrison (5), Liam Ouellette (6) and Seth Vogt. Carson Kolb and Tyler Granlund.
Rocky Mountain hits — Wesley Thompson, Patrick Gaffney, Tanner Larsen, Aiden Henzler.
Lewiston hits — Carson Kolb 2 (2 2B), Jared Jelinek, Brice Bensching, Chris Ricard.
