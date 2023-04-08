AREA ROUNDUP
The Lewiston boys and girls track teams notched wins over Moscow in the Lewiston Open dual meet on Friday at Sweeney Track.
The boys notched an 84-57 win over the Bears and the girls came out on top 84-48.
Bengal senior Teddy Kessler set a personal best time in the 400, finishing in 52.37 seconds. Fellow senior James White swept the throwing events. In the discus, he notched a throw of 156 feet and three inches. In shot put, he hurled it a little more than 50 feet.
For Moscow, Zac Skinner swept the hurdles and was a part of a 400-meter relay team that beat Lewiston by one hundredth of a second at 44.58 to 44.59.
On the girls side, Lewiston senior Raeley Beeler posted a season-best time of 13.02 in the 100, while junior Damaris Stuffle swept the hurdle events and earned a first-place finish in the long jump. The Bear girls also won their 400 relay, finishing with a comfortable two-second margin at 53.36.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Lewiston 84; 2. Moscow 57.
100 — 1. Dylan Rehder, Moscow, 11.61; 2. Nathan King, Lewiston, 11.66; 3. Brayden Rice, Lewiston, 11.76.
200 — 1. Logan Tate, Moscow, 23.58; 2. Nathan King, Lewiston, 23.68; 3. Dylan Rehder, Moscow, 24.12.
400 — 1. Teddy Kessler, Lewiston, 52.37; 2. Tyler Woolley, Moscow, 53.40; 3. Adam Nelson, Lewiston, 56.55.
800 — 1. Mick Perryman, Moscow, 2:09.75; 2. James Stubbers, 2:14.70; 3. Lee Miller, Lewiston, 2:18.72.
1,600 — 1. Mick Perryman, Moscow, 4:46.84; 2. Kieran Long, Moscow, 4:49.60; 3. Jason Swam, Moscow, 4:50.82.
3,200 — 1. Kieran Long, Moscow, 10:31.40; 2. Jason Swam, Moscow, 10:41.55; 3. Noah Lingo, Moscow, 11:01.42.
110 hurdles — 1. Zac Skinner, Moscow, 15.52; 2. Caleb Skinner, Moscow, 15.67; 3. Kelton Long, Moscow, 18.97.
300 hurdles — 1. Zac Skinner, Moscow, 44.45; 2. Kelton Long, Moscow, 47.95; 3. Bryce Sifers, Lewiston, 48.07.
400 relay — 1. Moscow (Caleb Skinner, Zachary Skinner, Logan Tate, Dylan Rehder) 44.58; 2. Lewiston A 44.59; Lewiston C 47.79.
1,600 relay — 1. Moscow (Elom Afatachao, Logan tate, Tyler Woolley, Dylan Rehder) 3:33.77; 2. Lewiston A 3:37.27; 3. Lewiston B.
DMR — 1. Lewiston (Jordan Poulsen, Cameron Reed, Jace Hazelwood, James Stubbers), 12:00.21; Moscow, 12:54.37.
Shot put — 1. James White, Lewiston, 50’5.5; 2. Nate Renzelman, Lewiston, 38’11; 3. Graydon Mader, Lewiston, 36’4.
Discus — 1. James White, Lewiston, 156’3; 2. Graydon Mader, Lewiston, 110’6; 3. Brogan Laybourn, Lewiston, 92’7.
High jump — 1. Drew Alldredge, Lewiston, 5’8; 2. Grayden Johnson, Lewiston, 5’4; 3. Tyler Woolley, Moscow, 5’0.
Pole vault — 1. Sayer Latta, Moscow, 10’3; 2. Jeremy Yoder, Lewiston, 8’9; 3. Dwight Abbott, Moscow, 8’3.
Long jump — 1. Caleb Skinner, Moscow, 20’8; 2. Zachary Skinner, Moscow, 20’7.5; 3. Deegan Everett, Moscow, 20’7.5.
Triple jump — 1. Caleb Skinner, Moscow, 44’0; 2. Deegan Everett, Lewiston, 38’9; 3. Cole Arlint, Lewiston, 36’1.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Lewiston 84; 2. Moscow 48.
100 — 1. Raeley Beeler, Lewiston, 13.02; 2. Jessika Lassen, Moscow, 13.55; 3.Myla Mee, Lewiston, 13.77.
200 — 1. Jessika Lassen, Moscow, 27.97; 2. Kennedy Thompson, Moscow, 28.93; 3. Trinity Bonebrake, Lewiston, 28.99.
400 — 1. Grace Klein, Lewiston, 1:16.65.
800 — 1. Trinity Bonebrake, Lewiston, 2:27.53; 2. Eva Lundgren, Lewiston, 2:28.76; 3. Maya Conklin, Lewiston, 2:34.62.
1,600 — 1. Eva Lundgren, Lewiston, 5:27.67; 2. Cora Crawford, Moscow, 5:32.24; 3. Geneva McClory, Moscow, 5:43.98.
3,200 — 1. Geneva McClory, Moscow, 12:27.48; 2. Christine Hall, Moscow, 13:01.61; 3. Maya Conklin, Lewiston, 13:29.67.
100 hurdles — 1. Damaris Stuffle, Lewiston, 16.04; 2. Lillie Joliff, Lewiston, 18.77; 3. Julia Franklin, Lewiston, 19:09.
300 hurdles — 1. Damaris Stuffle, Lewiston, 48.05; 2. Hannah Marcoe, Moscow, 50.03; 3. Julia Franklin, Lewiston, 55.08.
400 relay — 1. Moscow (Ashlyn Fakhouri, Addison Lassen, Kennedy Thompson, Jessika Lassen), 53.36; 2. Lewiston A, 55.36; 3. Lewiston D, 56.18.
1,600 relay — 1. Lewiston (Raely Beeler, Eva Steele, Trinity Bonebrake, Damaris Stuffle), 4:13.20; 2. Moscow, 4:29.84.
Shot put — 1. Katy Wessels, Lewiston, 32’11.5; 2. Zoie Kessinger, Lewiston, 32’1.5; 3. Emmy Robers, Lewiston, 29’2.
Discus — 1. Zoie Kessinger, Lewiston, 120’5; 2. Annika Huff, Lewiston, 109’6; 3. Mara Kessinger, Lewiston, 103’2.
High jump — T1. Memphis Gray, Moscow, 4’6; T1. Aubry Poulsen, Lewiston, 4’6; 3. Sophie Allen, Moscow, 4’4.
Pole vault — 1. Grace Castillo, Moscow, 7’9; 2. Camille Landis, Moscow, 6’9; 3. Jessa Hartwig, Lewiston, 6’3.
Long jump — 1. Damaris Stuffle, Lewiston, 16’11; 2. Kennedy Thompson, Moscow, 15’10; 3. Raeley Beeler, Lewiston, 15’1.
Triple jump — 1. Eva Steele, Lewiston, 30’10; 2. Victoria Yoder, Lewiston, 30’7.5; 3. Julia Remacle, Lewiston, 30’3.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALLClarkston 12, Grangeville 2
Unbeaten Clarkston went off for nine runs in the fifth inning to pull away from visiting Grangeville en route to a mercy rule win after six at Adams Field.
It was the first career start the mound for the Bantams’ Caden Young, who struck out six in a span of four innings. Bodee Thivierge totaled three hits and three RBI for Clarkston (5-0), and Nate Somers added two hits with a double, scoring both times he reached base.
The Bulldogs (4-5) had tied things up with a two-run fourth inning before the Bantams logged five of their 11 total hits in the fifth to take over.
Grangeville 000 200— 2 3 0
Clarkston 110 091—12 11 1
David Goicoa, Jack Bransford (5), Tyler Zimmerman (6) and Cody Klement; Caden Young, Tucker Rowen (4) and Trace Green, Emmett Slagg (5).
Grangeville hits — Kaycen Sickels 2, Taven Ebert.
Clarkston — Bodee Thivierge 3, Nate Somers 2 (2B), E. Slagg (2B), Jake Caldwell, Lance Heitstuman, Jackson Slagg, Ethan Hasenoehrl.
Timberlake 12, Orofino 6
OROFINO — Visiting Timberlake of Spirit Lake overcame Orofino behind a complete-game, 14-strikeout performance from Casey Whaley.
For the host Maniacs (5-2), Jaelyn Miller had two hits, both of them doubles, while Livia Johnson tripled. The Tigers enjoyed a 4-for-4 batting performance from Ashley Grantham and two hits with one home run from Logan Walsh.
Timberlake 301 116 0—12 15 3
Orofino 100 320 0— 6 5 5
Casey Whaley and Logan Walsh; Hanna Johnson and Rilee Diffin.
Timberlake hits — Ashley Grantham 4, Walsh 2 (HR), Jesi Kitchen 2 (2 2B), Hayley Johnson 2, Topanga Rojas 2, Allilah Dykes (3B), Alycia Cameron, Whaley.
Orofino hits — Jaelyn Miller 2 (2 2B), Livia Johnson (3B), Diffin (2B), Mylie Zenner.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELDCougars clean up in throwing events
SPOKANE — Washington State’s throwing groups finished one-two in three separate events at the Whitworth Peace Meet.
Ronald Grueso-Mosqquera (50.78 meters) and Max Moore (50.53) started things off taking first and second place, respectively, in the men’s discuss. The women’s hammer squad also took the top two spots on the afternoon after Tara Koonce muscled a personal best throw of 55.04 on her first trip into the hammer cage cage while teammate Amy Kraemer took second place with a mark of 52.31 on her first throw.
Laura Lindqust upped her previous PR in the women’s javelin twice, first throwing a 42.58 before earning the top spot in the event with a 44.75 on her second throw of finals. Her teammate Maeyln George slung a season-best throw of 41.85 to snag the runner-up spot.
UI athletes took first place in nine total events at the meet, while the Cougars topped six and Lewis-Clark State won three.