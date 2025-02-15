Bengals edge Trojans

The road to State will run through Lewiston.

Behind Jordan Walker’s 21 points, Royce Fisher’s 19 points and a clutch go-ahead shot from Brady Rudolph, the Lewiston Bengals beat the Post Falls Trojans 62-60 in 5A/6A Inland Empire League boys basketball action Friday at Lewiston High School.

A clutch shot

With fewer than 15 seconds remaining in regulation, Rudolph stood in the left wing, biding his time when Dray Torpey torpedoed the ball to Rudolph’s palms. With four dribbles, he drove down the lane, gaining a leg on Post Falls’ Connor Carver on the third bounce and putting the ball up and in off the glass following his fourth.

“He deserved to have that moment,” Lewiston coach Brooks Malm said. “He had turned the ball over a couple of possessions prior, and there was no head hanging, there was no ‘poor me’ — it was ‘next play.’ Had a great attitude about it, and then when he got his opportunity a couple minutes later and he was able to take advantage of it.”

The make gave the Lewiston Bengals the 62-60 advantage with 10 seconds left. The Trojans watched the ball roll out of bounds on their last chance and senior Parker Bogar successfully inbounded the ball, not just once, but twice to run out the clock and secure the victory.

Senior Day for program pillars

Friday was a chance for Lewiston to honor its two boys basketball seniors, Bogar and Drew Alldredge.

Malm said his two seniors exude humility and dedication, even when they’re getting the least amount of shots.

“We wouldn’t have a program without him,” Malm said of Bogar. “He’s a cornerstone guy. He’s been here since Day 1. Comes to everything, never misses a workout. Like he is as committed as anybody. He is the ultimate, ultimate servant leader.”

Malm said Alldredge often defends the opponent’s best guard and has done a great job in that role.

“When you talk about perseverance, resilience, when you talk about being a great teammate, that’s Drew Alldridge,” Malm said.

A complete performance

After the Trojans and Bengals traded floaters out of the gate, it seemed as if Post Falls could not miss.

Trenton McLean and Jaxton Lysne connected on a pair of 3s each and the Trojans were doing the little things right: grabbing the boards, converting turnovers into fast-break layups and defending well.

Post Falls carved out a 20-11 lead late in the first quarter before the Bengals ended the period on a 7-3 run, sparked by Fisher’s second 3 of the game — “a lightning 3” in the words of Lewiston radio broadcaster Austin Samuels.

Walker and Rudolph each connected from deep in first as well, but Post Falls led 23-19 after eight minutes.

Lewiston made more 3s (11) than shots from inside the arc (nine) but still relied on a solid inside game to get crucial points.