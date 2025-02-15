Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
SportsFebruary 15, 2025

Bengals edge Trojans

Sam Taylor Sports staff
Lewiston guard Brady Rudolph shoots the ball as Post Falls guard Cashton Bodman (12) and Post Falls forward Tyras Blake guard him during a conference game Friday in Lewiston.
Lewiston guard Brady Rudolph shoots the ball as Post Falls guard Cashton Bodman (12) and Post Falls forward Tyras Blake guard him during a conference game Friday in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Lewiston head coach Brooks Malm slaps hands with students as he heads for the locker room after the Bengals defeated Post Falls during a conference game Friday in Lewiston.
Lewiston head coach Brooks Malm slaps hands with students as he heads for the locker room after the Bengals defeated Post Falls during a conference game Friday in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Lewiston guard Royce Fisher reaches out for a rebound as Post Falls forward Connor Carver competes for it during a conference game Friday in Lewiston.
Lewiston guard Royce Fisher reaches out for a rebound as Post Falls forward Connor Carver competes for it during a conference game Friday in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Lewiston forward Parker Bogar shoots the ball as he collides with Post Falls forward Tyras Blake (22) and Post Falls forward Connor Carver guards him during a conference game Friday in Lewiston.
Lewiston forward Parker Bogar shoots the ball as he collides with Post Falls forward Tyras Blake (22) and Post Falls forward Connor Carver guards him during a conference game Friday in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Lewiston guard Brady Rudolph shoots a layup to score the winning points as Post Falls forward Connor Carver guards him during a conference game Friday in Lewiston.
Lewiston guard Brady Rudolph shoots a layup to score the winning points as Post Falls forward Connor Carver guards him during a conference game Friday in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Lewiston students cheer after Lewiston guard Brady Rudolph’s shot to give Lewiston the lead in the final seconds during a conference game against Post Falls Friday in Lewiston.
Lewiston students cheer after Lewiston guard Brady Rudolph’s shot to give Lewiston the lead in the final seconds during a conference game against Post Falls Friday in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Lewiston guard Brady Rudolph reacts as time expires with Lewiston leading Post Falls by 2 points during a conference game Friday in Lewiston.
Lewiston guard Brady Rudolph reacts as time expires with Lewiston leading Post Falls by 2 points during a conference game Friday in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Lewiston guard Jordan Walker leaps past Post Falls forward Connor Carver for a layup during a conference game Friday in Lewiston.
Lewiston guard Jordan Walker leaps past Post Falls forward Connor Carver for a layup during a conference game Friday in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Lewiston guard Drew Alldredge competes for the rebound with Post Falls power forward Isaac Mckeown during a conference game Friday in Lewiston.
Lewiston guard Drew Alldredge competes for the rebound with Post Falls power forward Isaac Mckeown during a conference game Friday in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Post Falls forward Connor Carver leaps up to take a shot over Lewiston guard Jordan Walker during a conference game Friday in Lewiston.
Post Falls forward Connor Carver leaps up to take a shot over Lewiston guard Jordan Walker during a conference game Friday in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Post Falls guard Jaxon Lysne shoots the ball as Lewiston head coach Brooks Malm reacts during a conference game Friday in Lewiston.
Post Falls guard Jaxon Lysne shoots the ball as Lewiston head coach Brooks Malm reacts during a conference game Friday in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Lewiston guard Jordan Walker shoots a three-pointer as Post Falls guard Cobe Cameron guards him during a conference game Friday in Lewiston.
Lewiston guard Jordan Walker shoots a three-pointer as Post Falls guard Cobe Cameron guards him during a conference game Friday in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Lewiston guard Dray Torpey and Post Falls guard Jaxon Lysne collide as they compete for the rebound during a conference game Friday in Lewiston.
Lewiston guard Dray Torpey and Post Falls guard Jaxon Lysne collide as they compete for the rebound during a conference game Friday in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Lewiston guard Jordan Walker falls over Post Falls power forward Isaac Mckeown during a conference game Friday in Lewiston.
Lewiston guard Jordan Walker falls over Post Falls power forward Isaac Mckeown during a conference game Friday in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

The road to State will run through Lewiston.

Behind Jordan Walker’s 21 points, Royce Fisher’s 19 points and a clutch go-ahead shot from Brady Rudolph, the Lewiston Bengals beat the Post Falls Trojans 62-60 in 5A/6A Inland Empire League boys basketball action Friday at Lewiston High School.

A clutch shot

With fewer than 15 seconds remaining in regulation, Rudolph stood in the left wing, biding his time when Dray Torpey torpedoed the ball to Rudolph’s palms. With four dribbles, he drove down the lane, gaining a leg on Post Falls’ Connor Carver on the third bounce and putting the ball up and in off the glass following his fourth.

“He deserved to have that moment,” Lewiston coach Brooks Malm said. “He had turned the ball over a couple of possessions prior, and there was no head hanging, there was no ‘poor me’ — it was ‘next play.’ Had a great attitude about it, and then when he got his opportunity a couple minutes later and he was able to take advantage of it.”

The make gave the Lewiston Bengals the 62-60 advantage with 10 seconds left. The Trojans watched the ball roll out of bounds on their last chance and senior Parker Bogar successfully inbounded the ball, not just once, but twice to run out the clock and secure the victory.

Senior Day for program pillars

Friday was a chance for Lewiston to honor its two boys basketball seniors, Bogar and Drew Alldredge.

Malm said his two seniors exude humility and dedication, even when they’re getting the least amount of shots.

“We wouldn’t have a program without him,” Malm said of Bogar. “He’s a cornerstone guy. He’s been here since Day 1. Comes to everything, never misses a workout. Like he is as committed as anybody. He is the ultimate, ultimate servant leader.”

Malm said Alldredge often defends the opponent’s best guard and has done a great job in that role.

“When you talk about perseverance, resilience, when you talk about being a great teammate, that’s Drew Alldridge,” Malm said.

A complete performance

After the Trojans and Bengals traded floaters out of the gate, it seemed as if Post Falls could not miss.

Trenton McLean and Jaxton Lysne connected on a pair of 3s each and the Trojans were doing the little things right: grabbing the boards, converting turnovers into fast-break layups and defending well.

Post Falls carved out a 20-11 lead late in the first quarter before the Bengals ended the period on a 7-3 run, sparked by Fisher’s second 3 of the game — “a lightning 3” in the words of Lewiston radio broadcaster Austin Samuels.

Walker and Rudolph each connected from deep in first as well, but Post Falls led 23-19 after eight minutes.

Lewiston made more 3s (11) than shots from inside the arc (nine) but still relied on a solid inside game to get crucial points.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

After a missed Bengal 3, Fisher wrapped his arms around the loose ball and turned the offensive rebound into second-chance points to put Lewiston up 29-27 late in the second quarter.

The Bengals continued their momentum from the end of the first into the second, outscoring the Trojans 20-12 to take a four-point halftime lead, 39-35.

Tensions only increased in the second half. Post Falls gained control by outscoring Lewiston17-13 in the third, but it was Lewiston that once again grabbed the lead late in the quarter.

In the waning seconds of the third quarter, Walker drove toward the rim, had the ball stripped from his hands and fell to the hardwood as he leapt toward it. Fisher picked up the loose ball with Walker still on the floor.

Walker got on his feet and did a 180 spin once he reached the 3-point line, caught the pass, took the shot and beat the buzzer to put Lewiston up by two with just eight more minutes to go.

What’s next

The Bengals will play one more regular-season game at Sandpoint on Tuesday before returning to Lewiston to host their 5A district tournament contests.

To advance to State, the Bengals will need to win the district tournament.

Malm said he appreciates the Lewiston community for supporting his team.

“Thank you to the community,” Malm said. “It’s an honor to be here. It’s a privilege to be here.”

POST FALLS (14-7, 6-2)

Isaiah Naylor 0 0-0 0, Jace Ostlund 0 0-0 0, Trenton McLean 4 0-0 10, Jaxton Lysne 8 5-6 23, Cobe Cameron 1 0-0 2, Cashton Bodman 3 0-0 6, Connor Carver 6 2-2 14, Tyras Blake 1 0-0 3, Isaac McKeown 0 0-0 0, Alexander Dean 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 7-8 60.

LEWISTON (17-3, 6-2)

Dray Torpey 2 0-0 5, Royce Fisher 7 2-3 19, Drew Alldredge 0 0-0 0, Jordan Walker 6 5-5 21, Brady Rudolph 3 1-2 8, Blaze Hepburn 1 0-0 3, Parker Bogar 1 3-4 6, Mason Way 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 11-14 62.

Post Falls 23 12 17 10—60

Lewiston 19 20 13 10—62

3-point goals — Walker 4, Fisher 3, Torpey, Rudolph, Hepburn, Bogar, McLean 2, Lysne 2, Blake.

Taylor can be reached at 208-848-2268, staylor@lmtribune.com or on X (formerly Twitter) @Sam_C_Taylor.

Related
SportsFeb. 15
Sports log
SportsFeb. 15
WSU freshman Kurui shatters school indoor 5K record
SportsFeb. 15
Logos Knights hand Kamiah boys first basketball loss of the ...
SportsFeb. 14
With deep Lapwai roots, Arizona State’s Xavier Guillory hono...
Related
Idaho guard Kolton Mitchell making the most of newfound opportunity with Vandal men’s hoops
SportsFeb. 14
Idaho guard Kolton Mitchell making the most of newfound opportunity with Vandal men’s hoops
AREA ROUNDUP: Bantams end girls basketball regular season on a high
SportsFeb. 14
AREA ROUNDUP: Bantams end girls basketball regular season on a high
Prep Athlete of the Week: Kathryn Burnette
SportsFeb. 14
Prep Athlete of the Week: Kathryn Burnette
Pirates champs at high tide
SportsFeb. 13
Pirates champs at high tide
AREA ROUNDUP: Salmon River defense key to girls basketball district title
SportsFeb. 13
AREA ROUNDUP: Salmon River defense key to girls basketball district title
Vote for Prep Athlete of the Week: Week 22
SportsFeb. 13
Vote for Prep Athlete of the Week: Week 22
ANALYSIS: 5 questions facing Mariners ahead of spring training
SportsFeb. 13
ANALYSIS: 5 questions facing Mariners ahead of spring training
Genesee claims first girls basketball district title in two decades
SportsFeb. 12
Genesee claims first girls basketball district title in two decades
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy