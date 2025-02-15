Bengals edge Trojans

The road to State will run through Lewiston.
Behind Jordan Walker’s 21 points, Royce Fisher’s 19 points and a clutch go-ahead shot from Brady Rudolph, the Lewiston Bengals beat the Post Falls Trojans 62-60 in 5A/6A Inland Empire League boys basketball action Friday at Lewiston High School.
A clutch shot
With fewer than 15 seconds remaining in regulation, Rudolph stood in the left wing, biding his time when Dray Torpey torpedoed the ball to Rudolph’s palms. With four dribbles, he drove down the lane, gaining a leg on Post Falls’ Connor Carver on the third bounce and putting the ball up and in off the glass following his fourth.
“He deserved to have that moment,” Lewiston coach Brooks Malm said. “He had turned the ball over a couple of possessions prior, and there was no head hanging, there was no ‘poor me’ — it was ‘next play.’ Had a great attitude about it, and then when he got his opportunity a couple minutes later and he was able to take advantage of it.”
The make gave the Lewiston Bengals the 62-60 advantage with 10 seconds left. The Trojans watched the ball roll out of bounds on their last chance and senior Parker Bogar successfully inbounded the ball, not just once, but twice to run out the clock and secure the victory.
Senior Day for program pillars
Friday was a chance for Lewiston to honor its two boys basketball seniors, Bogar and Drew Alldredge.
Malm said his two seniors exude humility and dedication, even when they’re getting the least amount of shots.
“We wouldn’t have a program without him,” Malm said of Bogar. “He’s a cornerstone guy. He’s been here since Day 1. Comes to everything, never misses a workout. Like he is as committed as anybody. He is the ultimate, ultimate servant leader.”
Malm said Alldredge often defends the opponent’s best guard and has done a great job in that role.
“When you talk about perseverance, resilience, when you talk about being a great teammate, that’s Drew Alldridge,” Malm said.
A complete performance
After the Trojans and Bengals traded floaters out of the gate, it seemed as if Post Falls could not miss.
Trenton McLean and Jaxton Lysne connected on a pair of 3s each and the Trojans were doing the little things right: grabbing the boards, converting turnovers into fast-break layups and defending well.
Post Falls carved out a 20-11 lead late in the first quarter before the Bengals ended the period on a 7-3 run, sparked by Fisher’s second 3 of the game — “a lightning 3” in the words of Lewiston radio broadcaster Austin Samuels.
Walker and Rudolph each connected from deep in first as well, but Post Falls led 23-19 after eight minutes.
Lewiston made more 3s (11) than shots from inside the arc (nine) but still relied on a solid inside game to get crucial points.
After a missed Bengal 3, Fisher wrapped his arms around the loose ball and turned the offensive rebound into second-chance points to put Lewiston up 29-27 late in the second quarter.
The Bengals continued their momentum from the end of the first into the second, outscoring the Trojans 20-12 to take a four-point halftime lead, 39-35.
Tensions only increased in the second half. Post Falls gained control by outscoring Lewiston17-13 in the third, but it was Lewiston that once again grabbed the lead late in the quarter.
In the waning seconds of the third quarter, Walker drove toward the rim, had the ball stripped from his hands and fell to the hardwood as he leapt toward it. Fisher picked up the loose ball with Walker still on the floor.
Walker got on his feet and did a 180 spin once he reached the 3-point line, caught the pass, took the shot and beat the buzzer to put Lewiston up by two with just eight more minutes to go.
What’s next
The Bengals will play one more regular-season game at Sandpoint on Tuesday before returning to Lewiston to host their 5A district tournament contests.
To advance to State, the Bengals will need to win the district tournament.
Malm said he appreciates the Lewiston community for supporting his team.
“Thank you to the community,” Malm said. “It’s an honor to be here. It’s a privilege to be here.”
POST FALLS (14-7, 6-2)
Isaiah Naylor 0 0-0 0, Jace Ostlund 0 0-0 0, Trenton McLean 4 0-0 10, Jaxton Lysne 8 5-6 23, Cobe Cameron 1 0-0 2, Cashton Bodman 3 0-0 6, Connor Carver 6 2-2 14, Tyras Blake 1 0-0 3, Isaac McKeown 0 0-0 0, Alexander Dean 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 7-8 60.
LEWISTON (17-3, 6-2)
Dray Torpey 2 0-0 5, Royce Fisher 7 2-3 19, Drew Alldredge 0 0-0 0, Jordan Walker 6 5-5 21, Brady Rudolph 3 1-2 8, Blaze Hepburn 1 0-0 3, Parker Bogar 1 3-4 6, Mason Way 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 11-14 62.
Post Falls 23 12 17 10—60
Lewiston 19 20 13 10—62
3-point goals — Walker 4, Fisher 3, Torpey, Rudolph, Hepburn, Bogar, McLean 2, Lysne 2, Blake.
