It’s understandable that a team with a new coach and reshuffled roster will experience growing pains. The Lewiston Bengals are still going through theirs.
The Lewiston boys soccer team lost 6-0 to the Sandpoint Bulldogs on Saturday. The loss drops Lewiston to 0-4 on the season and the team has yet to score a goal.
“Tough game,” Lewiston coach Dalton Mauzay said. “We came out, did some of the patterns we’ve been working on. Some of the combination plays, I just wanted to come together. Last couple games they just haven’t really been there.”
Despite the score and Lewiston’s skid to begin the season, there were still some good things to take away that the Bengals can build on.
Here’s some things of note.
Controlling the midfield
Lewiston trailed 3-0 after the first half and struggled to maintain possession on Sandpoint’s side of the pitch. The Bulldogs began the second half with an early attack attempt that was unsuccessful. From that point, the Bengals kept possession past midfield for the next eight minutes.
Lewiston wasn’t able to get any goals from the effort, but it showed an ability from the team to persevere and maintain effort, despite being down three goals in 90-degree weather.
“That’s been the biggest thing that’s been so crucial,” Mauzay said. “When the guys come in, we’re down points, they’re coming for the stop, and like I’ve been telling them, keep the energy high and try to boost the teammates around them. And I’ve seen them do that.”
Missed opportunities
The Bengals had a couple chances to score the first goal of the season in the second half after the stint on the Bulldogs’ side of the pitch.
Wyatt Cook was fouled on a breakaway attack opportunity, resulting in a free kick. The kick was unsuccessful, but Lewiston had a chance with a corner after the failed attempt.
Neither scoring chances were successful.
Overall, the Bengals took four shots for the game.
Protect the net
The Bengals had three goalies over the course of the match. Although the three combined to allow six goals, there were some highlight saves too.
Cole Glockner started the game for Lewiston at goalkeeper and was in front of the net for the entire first half.
Glockner made a leaping block for a save that ricocheted off the top crossbar and caught a corner kick to save another goal.
Jacob McKay and Lincoln Acord got time at goalie in the second half and had several saves of their own to keep the score from getting even further out of hand.
Looking ahead
The Bengals’ schedule doesn’t get any easier going forward. Lewiston’s next four games are against Lakeland, Kuna, Post Falls and Lake City.
If the Bengals want to transpose some of the good from Saturday’s matchup against Sandpoint into wins, it’ll need to happen in the next couple games.
“Our biggest thing is just the off-the-ball movement,” Mauzay said. “Trying to get those 10-yard steps, and being in better position to receive the ball. Right now, a lot of the time, we’re asking for the ball at the right times, but we’re not in the right spaces. Defenders are too close and we’re asking for the ball when, really, we should take five steps to our left then ask for the ball, give them a better angle.”
Lewiston next plays at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Rathdrum.
Kowatsch can be contacted at 208-848-2268, tkowatsch@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @Teren_Kowatsch.
Sandpoint 3 3—6
Lewiston 0 0—0
Sandpoint — Eoin Eddy (Jett Longanecker), 11th
Sandpoint — Eddy (Fisher Dail), 21st
Sandpoint — Isaac Schmidt (Longanecker), 40th
Sandpoint — Huxley Hall, 53rd
Sandpoint — Eddy (Hall), 59th
Sandpoint — Lewiston own goal, 71st
Shots — Sandpoint 23, Lewiston 4. Saves — Sandpoint: Kai Longanecker 4; Lewiston: Cole Glockner, Jacob McKay, Lincoln Acord 7.