Bengals fall to Sandpoint in district championship game

The Lewiston Bengals gave up three goals in a 10-minute span in the 5A Inland Empire League district championship game against the Sandpoint Bulldogs in a 3-0 girls soccer loss Wednesday at Walker Field.

“A lot of times in soccer, there’s a momentum switch,” Lewiston coach Scott Wimer said. “Once they hit their first one, I think that helped them, you know, it kind of just all kind of came bang, bang, bang.”

Lewiston (14-4) will have another chance to make it to the state tournament Saturday in a play-in game. The Bengals will host a to-be-determined opponent from the South Idaho Conference at 3 p.m. at the new P1FCU Sports Complex.

It took more than 55 minutes of play for the first goal to cross the net on the damp, slightly slippery grass of Walker Field after morning showers on a day that truly felt like fall had arrived. It was 61 degrees at kickoff and felt considerably colder than that by the end of the game.

The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for Lewiston and was the first loss to Sandpoint (9-5-2) after the Bengals outscored the Bulldogs 6-1 in the previous two meetings. It is the first time Sandpoint defeated Lewiston since 2021.

The Bulldogs return to the state tournament to attempt to defend their state title.

First half stalemate

Both teams battled for momentum throughout the first half with very little action happening inside the goal area for either team.

Lewiston had several chances in the middle of the first half. After a Sandpoint turnover, the Bengals looked to create a breakaway opportunity, but Lizzy Roy was called offside.

Several minutes later, Lewiston forced a pair of corner kicks. The first was headed out of bounds by a Bulldog defender and the second was cleared away without a shot on net.

Sandpoint had its best chance in the 32nd minute as multiple Bulldogs worked inside the goal area with the ball ricocheting off several players. The Bengal defense stayed strong and was finally able to get enough of the ball to knock it out of bounds and force a corner kick. Sandpoint was unable to do anything with the kick as it was struck too hard and sent through the box.

“We knew that Sandpoint has been playing some really tough competition, getting ready for this game,” Wimer said. “They increased their one-touch passing and they were trying to pick apart our middle, which they were doing a fairly decent job.”

There was a lot of physical play near the center line as both teams refused to give an inch. Sandpoint sophomore Jordyn Tomco was given a yellow card when she knocked down Lewiston senior Asia Roberts, who had created a 1-on-1 battle. The Bengals were unable to take advantage of the free kick.

“The good thing is we had a lot of opportunities today. Just our opportunities weren’t connecting with the back of the net, they were just missing,” Wimer said. “A lot of stray kicks that could have been better placed. And at the end of the day, they deserve the win.”

Late in the first half, Lewiston had its best opportunity to score. Junior Trinity Bonebrake got behind the defense on a nice clearing pass, but Sandpoint keeper Lilliana Brinkmeier made a diving save. Two minutes later, Roy placed a perfect crosser to freshman Madison Bruce who got underneath the shot attempt and sailed it over the net.

Equipment malfunction

With the game still scoreless into the second half, Sandpoint got behind the defense and had the first scoring chance of the period. The ball got too far away from a Bulldog and Lewiston senior goalie Solana Inzunza dove for the rolling sphere to end the threat.

After Inzunza cleared the ball she appeared to have a severe limp and was unable to bend her right leg. Luckily it was not an injury, but a knee brace that got caught in the soft grass and bent out of place.