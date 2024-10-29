AREA ROUNDUP

AMMON, Idaho — The Lewiston Bengals topped Middleton 3-1 in the Idaho Class 5A girls soccer tournament third-place match at Hillcrest High School on Saturday, earning their best postseason finish in history.

Trinity Bonebrake got the Bengals (17-5) off to a roaring start with a goal in the third minute. The Vikings (16-3-1), who had entered the tournament with the No. 1 seed, knotted things up early in the second half, but a Lizzy Roy corner kick that curved to the goal and bounced in off a post put Lewiston back out in front shortly thereafter. Avery Lathen provided an insurance goal off an assist from Jessa Hartwig.

“Our defensive line was fantastic throughout,” Lewiston coach Scott Wimer said. “We also were able to provide a lot of pressure.”

Adding further distinction to their run, the Bengals received the Idaho High School Activities Association (IDHSAA) sportsmanship award.

“It was a pretty fantastic season,” Wimer said. “We broke a lot of records. Our girls soccer had had the most wins, longest winning streak, highest place at State, conference champions two years in a row — a lot of things that just continued to be great for our girls.”

Middleton 0 1—1

Lewiston 1 2—3

Lewiston — Trinity Bonebrake, 3rd.

Middleton — unknown, 50th.

Lewiston — Lizzy Roy, 54th.

Lewiston — Avery Lathen (Jessa Hartwig), 60th.

Shots — Middleton 14, Lewiston 14; Middleton: Unknown 5; Lewiston: Solana Inzunza 5.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Moscow 2, Century 1

IDAHO FALLS — Making their second straight late rally to victory at Bonneville High School, the Bears secured an Idaho Class 5A state consolation championship by defeating Century of Pocatello, which had begun the tournament seeded No. 3.

Moscow (7-10-1) entered halftime down one goal. After intermission, Jonas Mordhorst assisted William Vieux to put the Bears on the board, then scored a goal himself with the help of Connor Horne.

This was the Bears’ second consecutive upset of a top-five seeded team to conclude the season, coming in the aftermath of their win over No. 5 Sandpoint on Friday.

Moscow 0 2—2

Century 1 0—1

Century — Daniel McGee, 15th.

Moscow — William Vieux (Jonas Mordhorst), 55th.

Moscow — Mordhorst (Connor Horne), 62nd.

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Greyhound girls second at Districts

Junior Ada Harris of Pullman made a runner-up individual finish with a 5-kilometer time of 21 minutes, .20 seconds to lead the Greyhound girls in a second-place team showing in the Washington Class 2A district meet held at Clarkston’s Beachview Park.

Elise Stoffregen of Clarkston trook fifth in 21:47.50, helping the Bantam girls take third.

In boys competition, Pullman took third among teams with all of its top five runners finishing between 11th and 20th, headed up by Felix Fisher in an 18:26.30 showing. Avery Peters of Clarkston led area individuals with a seventh-place time of 18:13.60.

West Valley of Spokane Valley fielded the winning individuals and squads in both races.

BOYS

Team scores — 1. West Valley 27; 2. Rogers 75; 3. Pullman 76; 4. East Valley 104; 5. Clarkston 106; 6. Deer Park 123.

Top 10 individuals — 1. Evan McKenzie, WV, 16:51.90; 2. Daniel Rodriguez Villarreal, Rog, 17:33.20; 3. Chase Bates, DP, 17:43.60; 4. Brian McKenzie, WV, 17:56.70; 5. Kenton Bell, WV, 18:03.40; 6. Adan Alegria, Rog, 18:12.20; 7. Avery Peters, Clk, 18:13.60; 8. John Kiernan III, WV, 18:18.10; 9. Lucas Mortensen, WV, 18:24.90; 10. Caden Hoskinson, WV, 18:25.20.

GIRLS

Team scores — 1. West Valley 33; 2. Pullman 55; 3. Clarkston 71; 4. East Valley 93; 5. Deer Park 97.

Top 10 individuals — 1. Hadassah Duff, WV, 19:32.30; 2. Ada Harris, Pul, 21:00.20; 3. Rachel Metge, EV, 21:05.50; 4. Quincy Andrews, WV, 21:19.80; 5. Elise Stoffregen, Clk, 21:47.50; 6. Kenzie Bushnell, WV, 24:49.90; 7. Lexie York, Clk, 21:51.80; 8. Alison Hathaway, Pul, 22:18.30; 9. Jayden Reese, WV, 22:38.30; 10. Brooklyn Coe, DP, 22:53.70.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Lewis County 36, Timberline 30

NEZPERCE — Host Lewis County held off a rally from Timberline of Weippe to wrap up its season with a Class 1A Whitepine League victory.

Jace Cronce rushed 18 times for 221 yards and three touchdowns while Slater Kuther passed for two more to aid the winning effort for the Eagles (2-5, 1-2). The Spartans (1-6, 1-2) enjoyed one touchdown apiece passing, running and receiving from Caleb Marshall, along with two scoring passes from Korbin Christopherson.

“Boys played well,” said Lewis County coach Monty Moddrell. “Defense played well.”

Timberline 0 8 6 16—30

Lewis County 6 6 16 8—36

Lewis County — Trevor Knowlton 15 run (run failed).

Lewis County — Jace Cronce 21 run (run failed).

Timberline — Ares Mabberly 8 pass from Caleb Marshall (Mabberly pass from Marshall).

Lewis County — Cronce 31 run (Slater Kuther run).