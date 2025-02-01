PREP ROUNDUP: Bengals master Hawks in IEL boys basketball

PREP ROUNDUP

Having only pulled out their previous meeting with the Hawks of Rathdrum by a single point, the Lewiston Bengals were far more dominant on Friday at Lewiston High School in a 71-54 Class 5A Inland Empire League boys basketball victory.

Lewiston (15-2, 4-1) trailed by three after the first quarter, but turned in a 19-5 performance in the second and roared to a 38-point second half. This was a bounce-back win for the Bengals after they suffered their second loss of the season earlier this week against Coeur d’Alene.

Dray Torpey sank two 3-pointers and tallied 22 points while Royce Fisher added 16 for the victors.

Complete statistics were not available at press time.

LAKELAND (9-9, 2-5)

Mason Heasley 21, Jaron Yager 1, Jake Lareler 3, Ben Roth, Peyton Hillman 2, Gabe Harris 13, Brayden Carrel 10

LEWISTON (15-2, 4-1)

Dray Torpey 22, Royce Fisher 16, Drew Alldredge 0 0-0 0, Jordan Walker 5, Guy Krasselt 6, Brady Rudolph 8, Blaze Hepburn 5, Parker Bogar 8, Mason Way 1. Totals 71.

Lakeland 19 5 11 19—54

Lewiston 16 19 22 16—71

Clarkston 43, Rogers 38

The host Bantams overcame Rogers of Spokane behind a 16-point performance from Jason Rinard in 2A Greater Spokane League competition.

Niko Ah Hi had a 6-for-7 free throw showing and added another 11 points for Clarkston (9-9, 5-4), which was outshot from the field but made up the difference at the line.

ROGERS (6-11, 3-7)

Derayvias Franetich 2 2-2 6, Kayuni Yoeun 1 0-0 3, Brady Krebs 4 2-4 10, Noah Vandermeer 0 0-0 0, Alex Peabody 5 0-0 10, Jackson Ables 0 0-0 0, Treshon Green 1 1-2 3. Totals 16 5-8 38.

CLARKSTON (9-9, 5-4)

Isaiah Woods 1 0-0 3, Braxton Forsmann 0 1-2 1, Niko Ah Hi 2 6-7 11, Otis Phillips 0 0-0 0, Josh Hoffman 2 4-10 8, Kendry Gimlin 2 0-0 4, Jason Rinard 6 1-2 16. Totals 13 12-21 43.

Rogers 7 12 12 7—38

Clarkston 10 8 14 11—43

3-point goals — Yoeun, Rinard 3, Woods, Ah Hi.

Colfax 69, Northwest Christian 60

COLFAX — The Bulldogs rained down nine 3-pointers and beat visiting Northwest Christian of Colbert, Wash.

Adrik Jenkin stole the show with four 3-pointers on his way to 28 points, while Jayce Kelly sank three treys and totaled 16.

Colfax (17-1) scored 22 points in the third quarter and Northwest Christian tallied 22 points in the fourth quarter to make it close, but Colfax coach Reece Jenkin said the Bulldogs sank several clutch free throws as they sealed the victory.

COLFAX (17-1)

Gunner Brown 0 0-0 0, Ledger Kelly 3 3-4 9, Jayce Kelly 6 1-2 16, Dillon Thompson 2 0-0 6, Adrik Jenkin 10 4-6 28, JP McAnally 1 0-2 2, Caleb Lustig 4 0-0 8. Totals 26 8-14 69.

NORTHWEST CHRISTIAN (13-5)

West 9 5-6 26, Clark 7 0-0 14, Pope 3 0-0 7, Grant 4 0-0 11, Slade 0 0-2 2, Spuler 0 0-0 0 Shamblin 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 7-8 60.

Northwest Christian 12 13 13 22—60

Colfax 19 12 22 16—69

3-point goals — Jenkin 4, J. Kelly 3, Thompson 2, West 3, Pope 1, Grant 3.

Kamiah 53, Potlatch 48

KAMIAH — The Kubs edged the Loggers to stay perfect overall and in 2A Whitepine League play.

Dave Kludt led Kamiah (15-0, 10-0) with 16 points and Jaydon Crowe sank three 3-pointers to total 11 points.

Jameson Morris hit four 3-pointers to keep the Loggers (8-8, 4-5) on the Kubs’ tail with a 16-point fourth quarter.

Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner said that Lawson Landmark hit a running layup and Kludt hit a big 3 to extend Kamiah’s lead late in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

POTLATCH (8-8, 4-5)

Trey Magallon 0 0-0 0, Tyson Chambers 2 0-1 4, Chase Lovell 5 0-2 12, Hayden Chittick 0 0-0 0, Everett Lovell 5 2-4 12, Jameson Morris 6 1-1 17, Brody Mitchell 1 1-2 3, Hunter Redmon 0 0-0 0, Connor Carpenter 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 4-10 48.

KAMIAH (15-0, 10-0)

Todd Roberts 0 0-0 0, Jaydon Crowe 4 0-0 11, Jack Engledow 0 1-2 1, Matthew Oatman 3 0-2 6, Everett Oatman 2 1-2 5, Dave Kludt 7 1-1 16, Rylan Skinner 0 0-0 0, Lawson Landmark 6 2-3 14, Logan Keen 0 0-0 0, Sawyer Wimer dnp . Totals 22 4-9 53.

Potlatch 11 12 9 16—48

Kamiah 15 16 11 11—53

3-point goals — Crowe 3, Kludt, C. Lovell 2, Morris 4.

JV — Kamiah def. Potlatch.

Garfield-Palouse 61, Dayton 20

PALOUSE — The host Vikings remained perfect in Southeast 1B League competition with a rout of Dayton.

Brendan Snekvik was the top scorer of the day for Garfield-Palouse (14-5, 14-0) with 15 points, while Landon Orr provided another 12 for the Vikings, who got 10 total scorers on the board.

GARFIELD-PALOUSE (14-5, 14-0)

Bryce Pfaff 1 1-2 3, Lane Collier 2 2-2 6, Macent Rardon 3 3-4 9, Ayden Bassler 2 0-0 4, Liam Cook 0 0-0 0, Brendan Snekvik 6 0-0 15, Kieran Snekvik 2 0-0 4, Riley Pfaff 2 0-0 5, Landon Orr 5 1-1 12, Preston Olson 0 0-0 0, Cason Sperber 1 0-0 2, Cooper Wells 0 1-2 1. Totals 24 8-11 61.

DAYTON (8-11, 3-7)

B. Hazelbaker 3 2-4 9, R. Yutzy 1 2-4 4, T. Rennaker 0 0-0 0, E. Turner 0 0-0 0, G. Yost 1 0-0 3, C. Steinhoff 1 0-0 2, S. Potthoff 1 0-0 2. Totals 7 4-8 20.

Garfield-Palouse 17 16 16 12—61

Dayton 2 5 5 8—20

3-point goals — Snekvik 3, Pfaff, Orr, Hazelbaker, Yost.

Pomeroy 65, Colton 14

POMEROY — On senior night for Pomeroy, the Pirates cruised to a Southeast 1B League win over visiting Colton.

Cesar Morfin had what coach Chris Wolf called a “career night” for the hosts, hitting seven 3-point goals and totaling 23 points. Kyzer Herres added 12 points and seven rebounds, while Jett Slusser had 14 boards, seven assists and five steals for Pomeroy (11-8, 10-3), which held the Wildcats (4-16, 2-9) to six-or-fewer points in each quarter.

COLTON (4-16, 2-9)

Wyatt Baysinger 0 0-0 0, Dimmick 0 0-0 0, Schlee 0 0-0 0, Henighaus 0 0-0 0, Baerlocher 1 2-4 5, Purnell 1 0-0 3, Nollmeyer 0 0-0 0, Moehrle 0 0-0 0, Chalmers 0 0-0 0, Michel 2 1-4 6, Heistuman 0 0-0 0. Totals 4 3-8 14.

POMEROY (11-8, 10-3)

Jacob Reisinger 4 1-2 10, Ott 0 0-0 0, Jett Slusser 0 0-0 0, Kyzer Herres 5 2-2 12, Cesar Morfin 8 0-0 23, Rory McKeirnan 3 1-3 7, Boone Schmidt 1 0-0 2, Grayson Slaybaugh 1 0-0 2, Robert Van Vogt 3 1-2 7, Conrad Nelson 1 0-0 2, Totals 26 5-9 65

Colton 6 1 2 5—14

Pomeroy 18 15 18 14—65

3-point goals — Baerlocher, Purnell, Michel, Morfin 7, Reisinger.

Nezperce 57, Deary 53

NEZPERCE — Slater Kuther scored 22 points, Brennan and Aiden McLeod added 10 apiece and the Nighthawks beat the Mustangs in 1A Whitepine League play.

TJ Beyer led Deary (8-8, 7-4) with 18 points as the Mustangs galloped to a 13-7 lead after the first quarter before the Nighthawks tallied 17 and 21 points in the second and third quarters to take the lead.

Deary, boosted by Wyatt Vincent and Jacob Mechling, with 15 points apiece, turned in a 21-point fourth quarter to make it close down the stretch but Nezperce (9-5, 7-3) with 11 total steals and Brennan McLeod’s seven rebounds secured the win.

“We just had to play good, smart basketball,” Nezperce coach Conner McLeod said.

DEARY (8-8, 7-4)

TJ Beyer 7 0-4 18, Mason Leonard 0 0-0 0, Gabe Johnston 0 1-2 1, Wyatt Vincent 7 0-0 15, Jacob Mechling 5 2-4 15, Cooper Heath 0 0-0 0, Blake Clark 0 0-0 0, Jaymon Keen 1 2-6 4. Totals 20 5-16 53.

NEZPERCE (9-5, 7-3)

Blaine Mosman 1 0-0 2, Slater Kuther 9 0-0 22, Jace Cronce 1 0-0 2, Carter Williams 0 2-2 2, Brennan McLeod 2 5-6 10, Aiden McLeod 3 4-10 10, Zane Wilcox 2 1-6 5, Jadin Williams 1 1-2 4. Totals 19 13-26 57.

Deary 13 13 6 21—53

Nezperce 7 17 21 12—57

3-point goals — Beyer 4, Vincent, Mechling 3, Kuther 4, B. McLeod, Williams.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Clarkston 84, Rogers 23

The Bantams flew to a massive 30-0 opening-quarter lead in a 2A Greater Spokane League win over visiting Rogers of Spokane.

Reese de Groot led Clarkston (15-3, 8-1) in scoring with 20 points, while Ella Leavitt and Laney Augir each added 12. Jaelyn McCormack-Marks provided another 10 points and led the team in assists with eight and steals with six.

ROGERS (1-16, 0-10)

Saige Alexandra Stuart 5 0-2 13, Jordyn Bridges 1 0-0 2, Zaquiyah Tomeo 0 0-0 0, Hayley Ying 2 1-2 5, Harmony Ortiz 0 1-4 1, Addisyn Hilker 0 0-0 0, Payton Carson 0 0-0 0, Abby Smith 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 2-8 23.

CLARKSTON (15-3, 8-1)

Jaelyn McCormack-Marks 4 2-4 10, Preslee Dempsey 3 0-0 7, Reese de Groot 8 4-5 20, Aneysa Judy 3 0-0 7, Joslyn McCormack-Marks 3 2-2 8, Ryann Combs 0 0-0 0, Tatum Sevy 1 0-0 2, Ella Leavitt 5 2-2 12, Laney Augir 5 2-2 12, Lexi Villavicencio 4 0-0 8. Totals 36 10-15 84.

Rogers 0 7 14 2—23

Clarkston 30 13 21 20—84

3-point goals — Stuart 3, Dempsey, Judy.