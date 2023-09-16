Bengals pounce on Pendleton in prep football

Nick Menegas (third from left) walks on the field to do the coin toss before the Bengals football game.

 Matthew Strissel/Tribune

AREA ROUNDUP

The host Lewiston Bengals scored on the opening kickoff play to set the tone en route to a 39-12 nonleague football win over Pendleton (Ore.) on Friday.

