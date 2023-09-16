Bengals pounce on Pendleton in prep football

AREA ROUNDUP
The host Lewiston Bengals scored on the opening kickoff play to set the tone en route to a 39-12 nonleague football win over Pendleton (Ore.) on Friday.
Lewiston coach Matt Pancheri noted that Jackson Lathen was “pretty special tonight running the ball,” and that the team enjoyed “a lot of big offensive plays” from Noah Carpenter.
The Bengals (2-2) held the visitors scoreless in the second half.
A complete box was not available.
Pendleton 6 6 0 0—12
Lewiston 14 7 12 6—39
Potlatch 60, Deary 12
DEARY — A balanced run game with multiple touchdowns apiece from Ben Johnson, Jack Clark and Jay Marshall powered unbeaten Potlatch to a nonleague win over Deary.
The Loggers (3-0) enjoyed 92 yards rushing from Clark, 82 from Marshall and 60 from Johnson in the victory. Deary fell to 2-2 on the season.
Potlatch 22 22 16 0—60
Deary 0 6 6 0—12
Potlatch — Ben Johnson 8 run (Jack Clark run)
Potlatch — Johnson 18 run (Johnson run)
Potlatch — Clark 23 run (pass failed)
Potlatch — Clark 10 run (Clark run)
Deary — Dawson Bovard 4 run (pass failed)
Potlatch — Jay Marshall 11 run (Marshall pass from Clark)
Potlatch — Jay Marshall 1 run (run failed)
Deary — Blaine Clark 1 run (run failed)
Potlatch — Jack Clark 1 run (Clark run)
Potlatch — Waylan Marshall 55 interception return (Hunter Redmon run)
Kamiah 42, Council 0
COUNCIL, Idaho — Kamiah got back in the win column with a shutout over the Council Lumberjacks.
“We wanted to bounce back (from last week’s loss) and play better, cleaner and faster, and I thought we did all of the above,” Kubs coach Nels Kludt said. “Overall, a pretty good team win over what I think is a pretty good Council team.”
Kamiah (2-1, 1-1) opened the game with a 20-point first quarter and added a score every quarter after while keeping Council (2-2) off the board.
David Kludt went 12-of-18 for 199 yards and three touchdowns from the air.
Colton Ocain rushed 11 times for 114 yards and a touchdown, Everett Oatman caught five passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns and snagged two picks, and Porter Whipple had 10 tackles, four sacks and one pick-six.
Kamiah 20 8 6 8—42
Council 0 0 0 0— 0
Kamiah — Colton Ocain 39 pass from David Kludt (pass failed)
Kamiah — Everett Oatman 12 pass from Kludt (run failed)
Kamiah — Porter Whipple 43 interception return (Ocain pass from Kludt)
Kamiah — Ocain 84 run (Connor Weddle run)
Kamiah — Oatman 65 from Kludt (run failed)
Kamiah — Weddle 8 run (Lawson Landmark pass from Kludt)
Lapwai 42, Clearwater Valley 18
KOOSKIA — The visiting Wildcats got the job done in a Whitepine League Division I win over Clearwater Valley of Kooskia.
Lapwai (2-1, 1-1) went into halftime with a 14-6 advantage over Clearwater Valley (0-3, 0-2) after a touchdown run by Julian Barros and a 50-yard house call on a kick return by Joseph Whitefoot.
The Wildcats outscored the Rams 28-12 after intermission, with three of four touchdowns were scored by Ahlius Yearout: a punt block returned for a touchdown, a 42-yard rushing touchdown and a 32-yard receiving touchdown.
Yearout finished the game with 14 tackles including six sacks, five receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown, six rushes for 86 yards for a touchdown and finished with three total scores.
Lapwai 14 0 12 16—42
Clearwater Valley 6 0 12 0—18
Lapwai — Julian Barros 5 run (2-point successful)
Clearwater Valley — Bass Meyers 59 pass from Landon Schleiper (run failed)
Lapwai — Joseph Whitefoot 50 yard kick return (run failed)
Clearwater Valley — Tiago Pickering 51 pass from Schlieper (run failed)
Lapwai — Ahlius Yearout punt block return (XP failed)
Lapwai — Julian Barros 60 pass from Jereese McCormack (run failed)
Clearwater Valley — Schlieper 18 run (Schlieper run failed)
Lapwai — Yearout 42 run (Farrell Hayes from McCormack)
Lapwai — Yearout 32 pass from McCormack (Quenten Kipp run)
Pomeroy 42, Charlo 40 (2OT)
POMEROY — It took two periods of overtime to break the deadlock, but host Pomeroy ultimately separated itself from Charlo (Mont.) for a nonleague victory.
Jett Slusser had 397 yards passing for five touchdowns and ran another for the Pirates (2-1). He threw for both the tying touchdown and the go-ahead two-point play to clinch victory in the second overtime.
Charlo 0 6 6 14 8 6—40
Pomeroy 6 6 0 14 8 8—42
Pomeroy — Boone Schmidt 60 pass from Jett Slusser (conversion failed)
Charlo — Tayre Brown run (conversion failed)
Pomeroy — Schmidt 34 pass from Slusser (conversion failed)
Charlo — Brown 5 run (conversion failed)
Charlo — Hayden Hollow 5 run (conversion failed)
Pomeroy — Ollie Severs 46 pass from Slusser (Schmidt pass from Slusser)
Charlo — Hollow 1 run (Ryan Sharbono pass from Hollow)
Pomeroy — Trace Roberts 53 pass from Slusser (conversion failed)
Pomeroy — Slusser 34 run (Severs run)
Charlo — Dillon Dwelle 22 pass from Hollow (Hollow run)
Charlo — Hollow run (conversion failed)
Pomeroy — Schmidt 6 pass from Slusser (Severs pass from Slusser)
Liberty 15, Colfax 14
COLFAX — The host Bulldogs outgained the Liberty Lancers of Spangle in every metric except the scoreboard in a Northeast 2B League defeat.
All points of the game came for either team came in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs (0-3, 0-2) had 369 yards of total offense to 161 for Liberty (1-2, 1-2).
“Credit to Liberty,” Colfax coach Mike Morgan said. “They played hard and they did what they had to do. We just didn’t make the plays when they were presented to us.”
Liberty 15 0 0 0—15
Colfax 14 0 0 0—14
Liberty — Coleman Tee 30 interception return (Viliami Finau kick good)
Colfax — JP Wigen 10 pass from Seth Lustig (Wigen from Lustig)
Liberty — Zayne Braun 2 pass from Tee (Braun from Tee)
Colfax — John Largent 64 run (no good)
DeSales 78, Garfield-Palouse 32
WALLA WALLA — Visiting Garfield-Palouse suffered its first defeat of the season, falling to Southeast 1B League foe DeSales of Walla Walla.
Gar-Pal quarterback Bryce Pfaff passed 17-for-29 for 227 yards and three touchdowns while running 23 times for 106 yards and two more touchdowns. The beaten Vikings (2-1, 2-1) also got a boost from Lane Collier, who made seven catches for 124 yards and another score.
Gar-Pal 14 6 12 0—32
DeSales 24 24 22 8—78
New Plymouth 52, Grangeville 49
NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho — Traveling Grangeville narrowly fell to nonleague foe New Plymouth.
The Bulldogs drop to 1-3 on the season. Complete information was not available.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALLBulldogs bested by Wildcats
KELLOGG — Visiting Grangeville suffered a 25-16, 25-27, 25-13, 25-17 2A Central Idaho League defeat against Kellogg.
Addisyn Vanderwall provided 20 assists and 14 digs in the losing effort for the Bulldogs (1-3, 1-1), while Caryss Barger hit seven kills.
JV — Kellogg def. Grangeville 3-0.
Eagles rally late in defeat
SPOKANE — The Pullman Christian Eagles stepped up their game in the third set, but fell short of extending their Mountain Christian League match with Oaks Classical Christian in a straight-sets defeat.
The set scores were 25-9, 25-8 and 30-28.
Pullman Christian served 93.5 as a team, led by 100-percent showings from Sophia Cofer, Hannah Anderson and Shelby Rajasekaran
JV — Pullman Christian def. Oaks.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCERLakeside 3, Pullman 0
NINE MILE FALLS, Wash. — Visiting Pullman failed to get on the board in a nonleague defeat to Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls.
The Greyhounds fall to 1-3 on the season. Complete information was not available.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLCougs come from behind
AUSTIN, Texas — No. 11 Washington State picked up its third consecutive top-25 win and its second straight over a top-10 opponent in a come-from-behind four-set triumph on the road at sixth-ranked Texas.
The set scores were 21-25, 25-22, 25-22 and 25-22.
The Cougars (10-1) hit .226 as a team while tallying a season-high 16 total blocks and holding the Longhorns (5-3) to just .166.
Iman Isanovic led Washington State with 13 kills while Magda Jehláová added 12 kills and nine blocks on the night.
Warriors battle in loss
Lewis-Clark State made it difficult for No. 4 Corban on Friday at the P1FCU Activity Center in a straight-set Cascade Conference loss that included a marathon extra-points second.
The final scoreline read 25-20, 32-30, 25-18.
Freshman Gianna Anderson led Lewis-Clark State (3-8, 2-4) on offense with 11 kills, while Abbey Neff dealt out 14 assists and fifth-year senior Kenzie Dean tallied 17 digs in the contest.
Corban (12-2, 6-0) was buoyed by 15 kills from Rylee Troutman.
Idaho drops two at Utah Tech Invitational
ST. GEORGE, Utah — The Vandals dropped two matches at the Utah Tech Invitational, falling to Marshall and host Utah Tech in four sets apiece.
Against Marshall, Idaho (1-10) lost with a scoreline of 24-26, 25-15, 25-23, 25-9. Against Utah Tech, the Vandals lost with set scores of 25-15, 25-10, 16-25 and 25-9.
Taryn Vrieling led Idaho with 26 total kills and three aces on the day. Ceren Sert and Keelyn Muell both had five blocks apiece for the Vandals, Muell had 46 total assists and Aine Doty had 35 total digs.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRYWSU rules Cougar Classic
COLFAX — Brian Barsaiya and Neema Kimtai of Washington State made first-place individual showings to lead the Cougar men and women, respectively, to team victories in the Cougar Classic meet.
Kimtai posted a 6-kilometer time of 20 minutes, 33.8 seconds, while Barsaiya ran the men’s 8k in 23:41.3.
Warriors make top five
CHENEY, Wash. — The Lewis-Clark State men came in fourth and the women fifth in their respective races at the Northwest Clash.
Carter Gordon had the highest individual placement for LCSC, pacing the Warrior men with a 19th-place 6-kilometer time of 19 minutes, 2.3 seconds.