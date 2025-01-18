Bengals send 9 to semis at Clearwater Classic

“Get him on his back!” Lapwai fans yelled as Zach Eneas went toe to toe with Moscow’s Keith Gulbrandsen.

Within a matter of seconds Eneas did just as the crowd wanted and won the match by way of fall.

The win clinched him a spot in the semifinals, one year after he was two-and-out at Lewiston’s Clearwater Classic.

Three years after reviving a program that was dormant for over three decades, Lapwai coach Chris Katus has several wrestlers bound for a medal in the 38th annual Clearwater Classic.

After Day 1 of the Clearwater Classic Wrestling tournament on Friday, the host Lewiston Bengals sat in first place in the boys bracket with 128 points and the Newport girls sat atop the girls standings with 70 points.

Kellogg (117), Coeur d’Alene (115), Ridgeline (112.5) rounded out the top four for the boys with Moscow (93 points) sitting in fifth place with four Bears bound for today’s semifinals back at Lewiston High School.

Area teams Potlatch (58), Lewiston (42.5) and Clarkston (37) rounded out the top four for the girls.

Clearwater Classic semifinal action resumes at 9 a.m. today at Lewiston High School.

Lapwai’s wrestling rise

After an upset of the 165 class’ No. 2 seed, Eneas will face Grangeville’s Orrin Farmer, a wrestler he has already lost to three times.

However, Katus said that Eneas has grown in just a year’s time into a capable wrestler because of the work he put into the offseason to bulk up and participate in several wrestling activities over the offseason.

Eneas said he feels more confident wrestling than he did last year.

“I just am beginning to be more confident with wrestling. I used to give up on shots and now I’m just re-shooting,” Eneas said. “I knew that he posed some threat to me, but I pose the same threat to him that everyone else does, so I went in there and wrestled like myself at practice, worked hard, (leaned on) extra conditioning, and came out with the win.”

Amaris Kager will also wrestle on Day 2 for Lapwai.

Kager has battled illness and injury over her career but still put together a 2-1 showing on Day 1 of the Clearwater Classic.

After a first-round bye, she won via fall in 43 seconds over a Pullman opponent and then beat a Davenport opponent in 4 minutes and 23 seconds.

She lost her Round 4 match to Lewiston’s Kamryn Lockart to place sixth in the girls 145 class.

“I’ve wanted to quit before, but I stayed because it’s home,” Kager said. “It’s just really nice to have a team in Lapwai.”

Lapwai’s Ciel Sattler placed second in the girls 152 with 13 team points, beating girls from Ridgeline and Pullman and falling to the reigning Tribune Prep Athlete of the Week, Hayley McNeal of Potlatch. McNeal finished in first place and secured 18 points for the Loggers.

Katus and his staff are responsible for Lapwai’s wrestling comeback.

“We’re a basketball community, so recruitment is a little tough, but I’m actually really excited,” Katus said.

Katus runs the middle school wrestling program as well and has seen participation blossom in recent years.

“We’ve got 26 little Wildcat wrestlers coming through middle school right now,” Katus said.

Hometown dominance