HIGH SCHOOLS
The host Lewiston Bengals bested visiting Coeur d’Alene in a pair of tight contests 6-5 and 8-6 to sweep a Class 5A Inland Empire League softball doubleheader held Tuesday.
This result was omitted from the Wednesday paper due to a Tribune error.
Lewiston (6-6, 4-0) rallied in the last two innings to overcome the Vikings (5-3, 2-2) in Game 1, then asserted itself with a five-run third inning in Game 2 and held off the visitors’ own attempt at a late comeback. Jenna Barney pitched a complete first game with seven strikeouts for the Bengals and totaled three hits for the day, doubling once in each game.
GAME 1
Coeur d’Alene 221 000 0—5 8 6
Lewiston 200 101 2—6 10 3
K. Schmidt and D. Gosch; Jenna Barney and Loryn Barney.
Coeur d’Alene hits — C. Bakken 2 (3B), D. Gosch (2B), Burke, Schmidt, M. McPhedron-Torrez, A. Linder, A. Moering.
Lewiston hits — Anna Ready 2 (2B), Ashland Schnell 2 (2B), Sydney Arellano 2, J. Barney (2B), Evanne Douglass, L. Barney, Arellano.
GAME 2
Coeur d’Alene 012 101 1—6 6 4
Lewiston 105 200 x—8 6 1
McPhedron-Torrez and Gosch; J. Barney and NA.
Coeur d’Alene hits — McPhedron-Torrez 2 (2 3B), Schmidt 2, Gosch (3B), Burke.
Lewiston hits — Arellano 2, J. Barney (2B), L. Barney, Schnell, M. Williams.
Clarkston 7, West Valley 6
Emma McManigle went the distance at the mound with eight strikeouts as the Bantams battled past visiting West Valley for a Class 2A Greater Spokane League season debut win on Tuesday.
Clarkston (3-2, 1-0) pulled out the back-and-forth contest with two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Leah Copeland led the way at the dish for the Bantams, going 2-for-3 with a home run to help Clarkston overcome fielding struggles by outhitting the Eagles 10-6.
This report was omitted from the Wednesday paper due to a Tribune error.
West Valley 111 210 0—6 6 1
Clarkston 013 100 2—7 10 6
Sorrel Stewart and Cammille Huntley. Emma McManigle and Joey Miller.
West Valley hits — Stewart 3 (HR, 2B), Sydnie Hurley 2, Ally Vanweerdhuizen
Clarkston hits — Leah Copeland 2 (HR), Ryan Combs 2 (2B), Murray Broemelimg 2, Aneysa Judy (2B), Miller, McManigle, Brooke Blaydes.
East Valley 23, Pullman 1
SPOKANE VALLEY — Visiting Pullman was no-hit by East Valley of Spokane, which registered 20 hits of its own in dealing the Greyhounds a 2A Greater Spokane League defeat.
The Greyhounds (1-4, 1-1) registered their lone run in the fourth inning before falling by mercy rule at the end of the fifth.
Pullman 000 10— 1 0 2
East Valley 1(17)1 4x—23 20 4
K. Rees, S. Armstrong (3) and T. Cromie; S. Swanson and S. Hinckley. L — Rees.
East Valley hits — E. Good 4, Hinckley 3 (HR), A. Metzner 3, J. Weger 2 (2B), Swanson 2, M. Ervin 2, M. Ary 2, J. Dorian, D. Morris.
BASEBALLClarkston 3, West Valley 1
SPOKANE VALLEY — Hayden Line pitched all seven innings and was “in control the whole game,” according to coach Bruce Bensching, as Clarkston bested West Valley to make a winning start to its 2A Greater Spokane League campaign.
Line totaled eight strikeouts and gave up just one base hit. Bodee Thivierge tripled at the plate for the unbeaten Bantams (7-0, 1-0), while Nate Somers ran down the winning catch.
Clarkston 000 030 0—3 3 1
West Valley 000 010 0—1 1 3
Hayden Line and Emmett Slagg; E. Turley, B. Hart (5) and S. Muttingly.
Clarkston hits — Bodee Thivierge (3B), Line (2B), Tucker Rowen.
West Valley hit — Hart.
Pullman 12, East Valley 0
PULLMAN — Joey Hecker, Brady Coulter and Caleb Northcroft combined for a no-hitter in a 12-0 Class 2A Greater Spokane League win for Pullman against visiting East Valley.
Starting pitcher Hecker added further glory to his showing by going 3-for-3 at the plate including a triple and a double, while Coulter had a triple of his own with three RBI for Pullman (5-4, 2-2), which prevailed by mercy rule in five innings.
East Valley 000 00— 0 0 3
Pullman 520 5x—12 6 1
C. Bergman, J. McGraw (4) and O. Spendlove; Joey Hecker, Brady Coulter (4), Caleb Northcroft (5) and Kris Schroeder.
Pullman hits — Hecker 3 (2B, 3B), Peyton Townsend (2B), Bryson Hathaway, Coulter (3B).
Potlatch 20, Garfield-Palouse 0
POTLATCH — The Loggers piled up 20 runs in a five-inning mercy rule win against Garfield-Palouse.
On the mound, Jameson Morris pitched four shutout innings with one walk.
Complete information was not available.
BOYS TENNISPullman 7, East Valley 0
SPOKANE VALLEY — In a team dual rescheduled from Monday due to inclement weather, the Greyhound boys made an emphatic start to their Class 2A Greater Spokane League season as they swept East Valley with 6-0, 6-0 shutouts in all four singles matches.
No. 4 singles player Caleb Snider achieved a rare golden set for Pullman (2-0, 1-0), not dropping a single point in the second as he closed out his win. At No. 2 doubles, freshmen Svanik Bose and Daniel Schertenleib subbed in and logged a 6-1, 6-2 victory in a career varsity debut for both.
Singles — Vijay Lin, Pul, def. Koy Gregerson 6-0, 6-0; Reed Newell, Pul, def. Ranson Leban 6-0, 6-0; Neal Wang, Pul, def. Peyton Pickard 6-0, 6-0; Caleb Snider, Pul, def. Thomas Moulton 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Kieran Hampson/Brian Fugh, Pul, def. Eric Pritchard/Juan Morales 6-1, 6-0; Svanik Bose/Daniel Schertenleib, Pul, def. Grayson Van Cleave/Brandon Beeler 6-1, 6-2; Pullman won by forfeit.
TRACK AND FIELDBantams fall to Eagles
Host Clarkston was dominated by 2A Greater Spokane League foe West Valley in both boys and girls competition, losing 104-31 and 125-13, respectively.
In an event coach Brian McElroy said “continues to be a bright spot” for the Bantams, Clarkston won the boys 400-meter relay with a team including sophomores Bo Siler, Luke Siler and Ryken Craber as well as junior Mason Brown, who added further to his honors with a win in the long jump.
BOYS
Team scores — West Valley 104, Clarkston 31.
100 — 1. Jayden Barta, WV, 11.3; 2. Connor Furulie, WV, 11.9; 3. Ryken Craber, Clk, 12.0.
200 — 1. Jayden Barta, WV, 23.9; 2. Connor Furulie, WV, 25.0; 3. Bo Siler, Clk, 25.3.
400 — 1. Jayden Barta, WV, 50.8; 2. Luke Siler, Clk, 52.4; 3. Erik Borg, WV, 57.6.
800 — 1. Tony Belko, WV, 2:14.8; 2. Tate Lejameyer, WV, 2:17.3; 3. Breck Simmons, WV, 2:29.6.
1600 — 1. Tony Belko, WV, 5:00.3; 2. Caden Hoskinson, WV, 5:14.0; 3. John Aley, WV, 5:41.0.
3200 — 1. Tony Belko, WV, 10:33.0; 2. Derek Esvelt, WV, 10:39.1; 3. John Aley, WV, 11:51.1.
300 hurdles — 1. Ryken Craber, Clk, 44.4; 2. Eli Holden, WV, 46.2; 3. Ethan Smith, WV, 50.9.
400 relay — 1. Clarkston A (Bo Siler, Luke Siler, Ryken Craber, Mason Brown), 46.2; 2. West Valley A, 46.7; 3. West Valley B, 48.5.
1600 relay — 1. West Valley A (Channing Wu, Parker Munns, Tate Lejameyer, Jayden Barta), 3:42.0; 2. West Valley B, 4:06.0; 3. West Valley C, 4:10.1.
Shot put — 1. Raesean Eaton, WV, 45-5; 2. Rosko Schroder, WV, 40-11.5; 3. Dylan Heid, WV, 40-10.
Discus — 1. Sade LoneBear, Clk, 147-6; 2. Dylan Heid, WV, 119-9; 3. Rosko Schroder, WV, 115-5.
Javelin — 1. Rosko Schroder, WV, 147-9; 2. Cooper Henkel, WV, 141-7; 3. Erik Borg, WV, 111-7.
High jump — 1. Parker Munns, WV, 5-10; 2. Ethan Smith, WV, 5-4; 3. Kaya Seyhanli, WV, 5-0.
Pole vault — 1. Tyler Hoffman, Clk, 9-0; 2. Breck Simmons, WV, 7-0.
Long jump — 1. Mason Brown, Clk, 18-10; 2. Parker Munns, WV, 18-9; 3. Ashton Hoskinson, WV, 18-6.
Triple jump — 1. Parker Munns, WV, 39-5.5; 2. Kemijay White, WV, 35-0.5; 3. Kameron Blunt, Clk, 34-4.
GIRLS
Team scores — West Valley 125, Clarkston 13.
100 — 1. Lauren Matthew, WV, 13.2; 2. Kyia Silva, WV, 14.3; 3. Jayden Reese, WV, 14.3.
200 — 1. Lauren Matthew, WV, 26.6; 2. Quincy Andrew, WV, 28.7; 3. Claire Dooley, Clk, 28.7.
400 — 1. Quincy Andrews, WV, 1:04.0; 2. Copperlyn Gannon, WV, 1:07.7; 3. Claire Busse, WV, 1:08.9.
800 — 1. Chloe Van Wey, WV, 2:39.8; 2. Jayden Reese, WV, 2:51.2; 3. Kenzie Bushnell, WV, 2:54.4.
1600 — 1. Roxanne Fredericksen, WV, 5:45.1; 2. Hadassah Duff, WV, 6:01.2; 3. Chloe Van Wey, WV, 6:03.6.
3200 — 1. Roxanne Fredericksen, WV, 11:53.9; 2. Hadassah Duff, WV, 12:20.0.
100 hurdles — 1. Kailee Hurst, WV, 19.1; 2. Aylen Littleworth, WV, 21.1.
300 hurdles — 1. Aylen Littleworth, WV, 59.4.
400 relay — 1. West Valley A (Claire Busse, Jayden Reese, Hailey Colyar, Chloe Deharo), 54.6; 2. West Valley B, 56.7.
800 relay — 1. West Valey A (Claire Busse, Kyia Silva, Quincy Andrews, Lauren Matthew), 1:51.2; 2. Clarkston A, 1:56.1; 3. West Valley B, 1:58.5.
1600 relay — 1. West Valley A (Kyia Silva, Hadassah Duff, Quincy Andrews, Lauren Matthew).
Shot put — 1. Macy Osborn, WV, 27-8; 2. Ava Petersen, WV, 25-1; 3. Sophia Raskell, WV, 21-7.5.
Discus — 1. Kailee Hurst, WV, 100-5; 2. Ava Petersen, WV, 77-9; 3. Amaya Monteon, WV, 72-8.
Javelin — 1. Amaya Monteon, WV, 96-11.5; 2. Sophia Raskell, WV, 68-8; 3. Rilee Smith, WV, 65-10.
High jump — 1. Jordan Cassetto, Clk, 4-8; 2. McKenzie Sargent, WV, 4-8.
Pole vault — 1. Mia Bunce, Clk, 6-6; 2. Brenna Vasicek, WV, 6-0.
Long jump — 1. Aylen Littleworth, WV, 13-10; 2. Brenna Vasicek, WV, 12-10; 3. Sydney Janikowski, Clk, 12-2.
Triple jump — 1. Macy Osborn, WV, 28-9.