AREA ROUNDUP: Bengals sweep Bulldogs in IEL softball doubleheader

AREA ROUNDUP

SANDPOINT, Idaho — The Lewiston Bengals won both games in their season-opening softball doubleheader against the host Sandpoint Bulldogs on Tuesday.

The scorelines read 12-1 and 10-2, with the first game ending after six innings via mercy rule.

Lewiston’s Ashland Schnell had seven total hits on the day and nine total RBI, including six in the second game. She also pitched the second game and allowed two runs with eight strikeouts.

Jenna Barney pitched well, allowing one run in five innings, and totaled eight strikeouts for the Bengals (2-0).

GAME 1

Lewiston 202 053—12 15 1

Sandpoint 000 100—1 5 2

Jenna Barney, Hailey Robins (6) and Laila Hernandez; Marlee Stevens and Avery Inge. W — Barney; L — Stevens.

Lewiston hits — Ashland Schnell 3 (2 2B), Darby Litchfield 3, Beccah Hogaboam 3, Jenna Barney 2 (HR) (2B), Taren Nuxoll 2 (2B), Anna Ready (2B), Ava Thorson.

Sandpoint hits — Emma Kohl (2B), Marlee Stevens, Arah Stephens, Candace Skibitsky, Abi Miller.

———

GAME 2

Lewiston 102 013 3—10 14 1

Sandpoint 101 000 0—2 5 5

Ashland Schnell, Hailey Robins (7) and Laila Hernandez; Bailey Wilson and Avery Inge. W — Schnell; L — Wilson.

Lewiston hits — Ashland Schnell 4 (2B), Jenna Barney 3, Anna Ready 2, Ava Thorson (2B), Darby Litchfield, Mayonna Miller, Laila Hernandez, Corinna Scoville.

Sandpoint hits — Teagan Newsom (2B), Bailey Wilson, Abi Miller, Arah Stephens, Avery Inge.

Orofino 24, Moscow 11

Making their season debut in a game held at Lewiston’s Airport Park, the Maniacs punched above their weight for a nonleague win over Moscow.

Orofino had three players register three hits and two players with two. The Maniacs’ Maddy Waters hit two doubles and had five RBI, while teammate Rilee Diffin hit the only home run in the game and had four RBI on three hits.

Orofino’s offense was firing on all cylinders and only had one inning with no runs scored.

Orofino 063 611 7—24 15 3

Moscow 311 023 1—11 11 5

Kennedy Coleman, Reece Deyo (7) and Rilee Diffin; Ella McCallie, Taylor Williams (4) and Madi Hennrich Reagan Hurley, Sammy Pfiffner. W — Coleman; L — McCallie.

Orofino hits — Rilee Diffin 3 (HR), Kennedy Coleman 3 (2B) (3B), Brynnlee Hanna 3, Maddy Waters 2 (2 2B), Sady Olive 2, Paige Deyo (2B), Sierra Tondevold.

Moscow hits — Sammy Pfiffner 3 (2 2B), Alazne Espy 2, Ella McCallie 2, Sadie Newlan, Madi Hennrich, Katelyn Swam, Abbriella Dulin.

Grangeville 17, Kendrick 3

JULIAETTA — Addisyn Vanderwall totaled four hits, including two home runs and a double with seven RBI, in the Bulldogs’ win over the Tigers.

Grangeville took immediate control of the game, scoring nine runs in the first inning.

Kalli Klement started the game and only let three runs score with five strikeouts. Adalei Lefebvre pitched two innings and did not allow a single run to score.

Makenna York, Lefebvre and Mikaela Klement each had two RBI for the Bulldogs.

Grangeville 940 22—17 15 1

Kendrick 030 00—3 8 1

Kalli Klement, Adalei Lefebvre (4) and Kinzley Adams; Hayden Kimberling and Karmen Griffin. W — Klement; L — Kimberling.

Grangeville hits — Addisyn Vanderwall 4 (2 HR) (2B), Madalyn Green 3, Lefebvre 2 (HR) (2B), Mikela Klement 2 (HR), Siena Wagner(2B), Kinzley Adams, Makenna York (2B), Autumn Long.

Kendrick hits — Ashna Casto 2 (2B), Brehlynn Clemenhagen 2, Lily Hanson, Hayden Kimberling, Karmen Griffin, Ciel Sattler.

Potlatch 35, Lewis County 11

NEZPERCE — The Loggers needed just three innings to dispatch Lewis County by mercy rule in their season opener.

Potlatch recorded 15 hits led by Maddie Smith with four, including a double, and Kylie Heitstuman with three, including a pair of doubles.

Heitstuman also scored four runs and had four RBI.

Lewis County was led by Audrey Warren with two hits, a run and an RBI.

Potlatch (16)4(15)—35 15 1

Lewis County 0(11)0— 11 3 9

Brieanna Winther, Maddie Smith (2), Reese Lusby (2) and Olivia Smith; Raylie Warren, Paityn Ralstin (1) and Reagan Mosman.

Potlatch hits — Maddie Smith 4 (2B), Kylie Heitstuman 3 (2 2B), Jaida Andres 2 (2B), Elena Vowels 2, Lusby, O. Smith, Rylee Tucker, Kinsey VanDyke.

Lewis County hits — Audrey Warren 2, R. Warren.

Prairie 31, Lapwai 11

LAPWAI — In the season-opener for both teams, Prairie of Cottonwood erupted for 31 runs in just five innings to top Whitepine League foe Lapwai.

Prairie had 16 runs scored in the first inning and did not go a single inning without scoring at least two runs.

Pirate freshman Zoey Behler had three hits in her first career high school game.

Meanwhile, Kaylie Lockett hit a double and a triple and had three RBI.

Prairie (16)42 54—31 10 2

Lapwai 353 00—11 5 2

K. Lockett, H. Rowland (4), and K. Forsmann; K. Padilla, J. Picard (5) R. Aurther. W — Lockett; L — Padilla.

Pairie hits— Z. Behler 3, K. Lockett 2 (2B) (3B), E. Schlader 2, K. Forsmann, H. Rowland.

Lapwai hits — J. Picard, C. Picard, P. Post, A. Tom, J. Wilson.

River View 18-22, Asotin 5-4

ASOTIN — The Panthers lost both games in their doubleheader against visiting River View of Kennewick.

Asotin was unable to get its offense going, losing the daily total of runs to 40-9.

Kiera Nielson pitched the first game and gave up 18 runs. Georgia Schaefer gave up 14 in the second game.

Kaydence Mathews of River View had eight hits on the day, with six doubles and one home run.

GAME 1

Riverview 2(11)3 20—18 22 0

Asotin 022 10—5 8 0

Kaydence Mathews and Courtney Morris; Kiera Nielson and Georgia Schaefer. W — Mathews; L — Nielson.

Riverview hits — Kaydence Mathews 4 (3 2B), Kyia Miles 4 (2 2B), Lily Holt 4 (3B), Danika Koch 3 (HR) (2 2B), Courtney Morris 3 (2B), Lauren Overstreet 2, Reyna Caballero (2B), Bree Stacy.

Asotin hits — Jayne Crockett 2 (2B), Georgia Schaefer 2 (2B), Avery Triplett 2, Leilani Koehler 2.

———

GAME 2

Riverview 474 16—22 25 0

Asotin 100 03—4 12 0

Bryanna Denbow and Bree Stacy; Georgia Schaefer, Brooklyn Hall (3), Payton Appleford (5) and Maddi Lathrop. W — Denbow; L — Schaefer.

Riverview hits — Brekkyn Ward 5 (2B), Kaydence Mathews 4 (HR) (3 2B), Danika Koch 4 (2 HR) (3B), Courney Morris 4, Taylor Russell 3 (3B) (2B), Bree Stacy 2, Lauren Overstreet 2 (2B), Lily Holt (2B).

Asotin hits — Leilani Koehler 2, Georgia Schaefer 2 (2 2B), Kiera Nielson 2 (2B), Maddi Lathrop 2 (2B), Jayne Crockett (2B), Isabella Dougan, Elizabeth Alicea, Payton Appleford.

Northwest Christian 9, Colfax 3

SPOKANE — Colfax was unable to keep up with the offensive output from Northwest Christian of Colbert, Wash.

It was a close game for much of the matchup, but Northwest Christian took control at the middle of the game, scoring 3 runs in the fourth and sixth innings and one in the fifth inning.

Bulldogs’ Kirsten Akesson pitched most of the game allowing 6 runs but also had two hits including a home run.

Colfax 101 001 0—3 8 5

Northwest Christian 110 313 x—9 13 2

Kirsten Akesson, Marchele McNeilly (6) and Grace Jones; Katie Corriell and Abbie Strandy. W — Corriell; L — Akesson

Colfax hits — Kirsten Akesson 2 (HR), Riley Hennigar 2 (2B), Brenna Gilchrist, Ava Swan, Ainslee Imler, Grace Jones.

Northwest Christian hits — Katie Corriell 4 (2B), Chlarice Carey 3, Sophie Koutecky 2 (2B), Amy Corriell, Abbie Strandy, Micah Wells, Aidan Ainsworth.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Sandpoint 8-2, Lewiston 5-3

The Bengals bounced back from their first defeat of the season to achieve a split in a 5A Inland Empire League doubleheader against the visiting Bulldogs.

The first game went an extra inning, in which the Bulldogs were able to score three runs to top Lewiston (4-1).

The second game was a more defensive affair with a total of five hits. River Stamper was able to gather two hits and added a double for Lewiston.

GAME 1

Sandpoint 100 202 03—8 6 3

Lewiston 200 000 30—5 5 5

Jesse Turner, Parker Reichart (7) and Coleman Inge; Zack Bambacigno, Jayden Eslund (4), Luke Crosby (7), Austin Topp (8) and Peyton Bonebreak. W — Reichart; L — Topp.

Sandpoint hits — Jessie Turner 2, Mason Little (2B), Andrew Lehman, Parker Reichart, Coleman Inge.

Lewiston hits — Jackson Casey (2B), Tucker Green (2B), Guy Krasselt, Keatan Phillips, Brighton Schumacher.

———

GAME 2

Sandpoint 010 000 1—2 2 4

Lewiston 000 201 x—3 3 4

Dallen Williams, Brennan Shaw (5) and Coleman Inge; Dallas Richardson, Jaxon Holthaus (4), Grady Peterson (6) and River Stamper. W — Holthaus; L — Williams

Sandpoint hits — Soren Caprio, Brennan Shaw.

Lewiston hits — River Stamper 2 (2B), Brighton Schumacher.

Kendrick 5, Grangeville 2

JULIAETTA — Maddox Kirkland had two hits and two RBI in the Tigers’ win over the Bulldogs.

The Kendrick pitching staff combined for 10 strikeouts and only allowed the two Grangeville runs in the seventh inning.

Xavier Carpenter had the only extra-base hit in the game — a double.

Grangeville 000 000 2—2 3 3

Kendrick 003 101 x—5 4 1

Trayven Sickels, Talum Brown (4) and Thayn Williams; Nate Kimberling, Hudson Kirkland (4), Ralli Roetcisoender (7) and Maddox Kirkland. W — Kimberling; L — Sickels.

Grangeville hits — Troy Long, JT Jackson, Tayden Wassmuth.

Kendrick hits — Maddox Kirkland 2, Xavier Carpenter (2B), Hudson Kirkland.

Prairie 14, Pomeroy 5

POMEROY — Phil Schwartz highlighted the day for Prairie of Cottonwood, totaling four hits with a double and two RBI while pitching 2 1/3 innings to lead his team to victory in an extra-innings all-Pirate nonleague clash.

Jake Quintal and Collin Ray also had two RBI.

Prairie 101 021 09—14 11 2

Pomeroy 020 030 00—5 4 4

Devon Poxleiner, Phil Schwartz (3), Levi McElroy (5), Jake Quintal (8) and Jake Quintal, Devon Poxleiner (8); Nolan Newberg, Jett Slusser (4), Gunner Magill (8) and Conrad Nelson. W — McElroy; L — Magill.

Prairie hits —Phil Schwartz 4 (2B), Carter Shears, Jake Quintal, Devon Poxleitner, Chris Schumacher, Kade Quintal, Max Rehder, Collin Ray.

Pomeroy hits — Gunner Magill, Cesar Morphin, Lincoln Lovgren, Nolan Newberg.

Asotin 5-6, River View 2-1

ASOTIN — The Panthers took both games in a season-opening doubleheader against visiting River View of Kennewick.

In the first game, Asotin’s Cody Ells pitched for six innings and gathered 13 strikeouts. He only allowed one hit and one run to be scored.

In the second game, Jacob Dugan had four RBI for the Panthers (2-0). The pitching only allowed one run through seven innings, led by AJ Olerich’s six inning outing.

“Great pitching all day long,” Asotin coach Jim Holman said. “A pretty good opener for us.”