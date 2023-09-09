Fans packed the stands on both sides and several more lined the fences in the 133rd edition of the Battle of the Bridges football game Friday night at Bengal Field.
It was in that raucous atmosphere — one side decked out in purple and gold, the other in red and black — that Lewiston defeated Clarkston 42-26 for its eighth straight victory in the rivalry game.
“I’m happy for our kids,” said Lewiston coach Matt Pancheri, who improved to 6-0 against Clarkston. “One of the things about this game is Clarkston always comes out and punches us and fights with us ... so I like when (we) respond, and I thought we responded pretty good tonight.”
Here are some highlights from the game:
Lathen up your cleats
Lewiston’s up-tempo offense, led by star running back Jackson Lathen, kept Clarkston on its toes and seemed to wear down the Bantams.
Lathen got the scoring started with a 24-yard touchdown on a toss sweep on a fourth-and-4 play in the first quarter.
It was the first of three touchdowns for Lathen, who ended with 165 rushing yards on 19 carries and added one catch for five yards.
The senior broke several tackles up the middle for a 12-yard TD run late in the third quarter to put the Bengals up 35-12 after the extra point.
“He’s a physical kid, and he runs well, and he’s got great vision, he’s quick — he’s a great running back,” Pancheri said. “The fact that he was All-IEL MVP last year says we need him to run like that.”
Clarkston’s Craber cracks a record
Lewiston wasn’t the only team with a big-time player under the bright lights.
Junior wide receiver Ryken Craber made up for an early drop by breaking the rivalry record in receiving yards. In just his second varsity game, Craber had seven catches for 240 yards and two touchdowns.
His second touchdown was the play of the game for Clarkston.
Quarterback Carter Steinwand dropped the ball perfectly to the speedy Craber for a 72-yard score late in the fourth quarter.
“Ryken Craber had some huge plays in that second half,” Clarkston coach Brycen Bye said. “It was really fun to watch the connection between him and Carter develop tonight. He’ll remember this one for the rest of his life.”
Quick hitters
Both sides featured veteran quarterbacks.
Steinwand finished 15-of-25 passing for 307 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on a big passing day for the Bantams.
For Lewiston, quarterback Drew Hottinger went 8-of-15 passing for 160 yards with one interception, added 38 rushing yards and accounted for three total touchdowns.
One big difference in the game came in the often-overlooked field-position department.
Lewiston kicker Alex Hernandez had six touchbacks on kickoffs and had another kickoff in which the Bengals pinned Clarkston at its own 10-yard line.
That meant the Bantams were constantly starting deep in their own territory.
“He’s a weapon,” Pancheri said.
Bye said he was proud of his guys for fighting until the final whistle despite some setbacks.
“Our guys fought the entire time,” Bye said. “We lost steam but we never lost fight, so I’m really proud of our guys.”
Clarkston 0 12 0 14—26
Lewiston 14 7 14 7—42
First Quarter
Lewiston — Jackson Lathen 24 run (kick failed), 8:02.
Lewiston — Jeremy Yoder 26 run (Yoder pass from Drew Hottinger), 0:48.
Second Quarter
Clarkston — J.J. Di Sarno 1 run (kick failed), 3:51.
Lewiston — Lathen 2 run (Alex Hernandez kick), 2:13.
Clarkston — Mason Brown 27 pass from Drew Hottinger (pass failed), 0:45.
Third Quarter
Lewiston — Rylen Gomez 29 pass from Hottinger (Hernandez kick), 8:58.
Lewiston — Lathen 12 run (Hernandez kick), 3:04.
Fourth Quarter
Clarkston — Ryken Craber 12 pass from Carter Steinwand (Craber catch from Steinwand), 7:18.
Lewiston — Hottinger 2 run (Hernandez kick), 4:20.
Clarkston — Craber 72 pass from Steinwand (pass failed), 2:49.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Clarkston: Di Sarno 21-102, Steinwand 4-15, Milo Kunnap 3-10, Alfred 1-1, Josh Hoffman 2-(-2), Brown 1-(-4). Lewiston: Lathen 19-165, Hottinger 10-38, Yoder 1-26, Mason Way 2-7, Gage Steiner 1-(-2), Gomez 1(-2).
PASSING — Clarkston: Steinwand 15-25-1—307. Lewiston: Hottinger 8-15-1-160.
RECEIVING — Clarkston: Craber 7-240, Brown 5-57, Alfred 2-9, Hoffman 1-1. Lewiston: Gomez 2-49, Noah Carpenter 1-42, Yoder 2-41, Jayden Cobley 2-23, Lathen 1-5.
Wiebe may be contacted at (208) 848-2277, swiebe@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @StephanSports.