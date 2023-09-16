Big-play Timberlake tops Moscow

Moscow running back Scotty Needham (32) outruns Timberlake defensive lineman Luke Schell (70) during a game on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at Bear Field in Moscow. (Photo by Iain Crimmins)

 Iain Crimmins for the Tribune

MOSCOW — Big plays by Timberlake in the second half proved to be the difference in a back-and-forth football game between the Tigers of Spirit Lake and the Moscow Bears on Friday night at Bear Field.

In a game that was tied 14-14 at halftime and 22-22 after the third quarter, it was Caius Tebbe’s 73-yard touchdown run up the right side that put Timberlake ahead for good late in the fourth quarter.