Big plays galore at fi rst Washington State scrimmage

Running back Djouvensky Schlenbaker hurdles over defensive back Cole Norah during Washington State’s fi rst spring scrimmage Saturday in Pullman.

PULLMAN — Safe in the confines of “the bubble” away from the rain, snow and hail storm pelting the roof of the mammoth inflatable dome, the Washington State football team held its first scrimmage of the spring Saturday at the Indoor Practice Facility.

With the weather not being a factor, the Cougar offense put on a big-play scoring clinic in the team’s first game-like scenario since it was blasted by Fresno State in the LA Bowl in December.