PULLMAN — Safe in the confines of “the bubble” away from the rain, snow and hail storm pelting the roof of the mammoth inflatable dome, the Washington State football team held its first scrimmage of the spring Saturday at the Indoor Practice Facility.
With the weather not being a factor, the Cougar offense put on a big-play scoring clinic in the team’s first game-like scenario since it was blasted by Fresno State in the LA Bowl in December.
Here are five takeaways from the scrimmage:
Big plays in bunches
After the defense won the first two drives, the Cougar offense — led by first-string quarterback Cam Ward and secondstringer John Mateer — found some big plays in the passing game.
Ward first hit juco transfer receiver DT Sheffield for 20 yards, then spun out of a sack and raced 25 yards on the next play for the scrimmage’s first touchdown.
But it was Mateer, a 6-foot-1 redshirt freshman from Little Elm, Texas, who took the biggest advantage of the 36 plays he was given.
His three touchdown passes were a 60-yarder to the speedy Sheffield on the first play of a drive, a 55-yarder to sophomore receiver Orion Peters and an over-the-shoulder 15- yard toss to tumbling junior receiver Josh Kelly.
“It’s what you practice for; it’s like hitting a home run,” Mateer said of the explosive passing plays. “It’s the ideal thing to do.”
Mateer also had a 55-yard pass to senior tight end Cameron Johnson that set up a 5-yard touchdown run by freshman running back Djouvensky Schlenbaker.
Sheffield led the receivers with five receptions for 110 yards, tight end Cooper Mathers had two touchdown catches and the offense accumulated more than 600 yards as a team.
Those who followed the 2022 football season might remember WSU struggled to find big, explosive passing plays, so not a bad start to the spring for the offense.
In the running game, sophomore running back Jaylen Jenkins had a 56-yard scoring burst.
“I thought John Mateer came in and gave us some life, Cam made some big plays and then it was good to see our playmakers doing some things out the field and still effectively running the football,” coach Jake Dickert said. “So I thought it was a good day and we’ll see what the tape says.”
Defensive standouts
While the secondary left much to be desired, the Cougars had nine different players collect sacks on the day.
Junior defensive tackle Ty Garay-Harris and freshman defensive tackle Bryson Lamb led the way with two each, with Garay-Harris also recording a tackle for loss.
“There’s always room for corrections, but I feel like we put our best foot forward (today),” Garay-Harris said. “A lot of effort was shown today and we’re going to get the film corrected and work on that.”
Garay-Harris and fellow junior Nusi Mulani are two of the players vying to be the starting defensive tackles after the departure of seniors Christian Mejia and Antonio Pule.
Sitting out
Senior edges Brennan Jackson and RJ Stone as well as sophomore safety Jayden Hicks didn’t participate in the scrimmage because of load management reasons.
Receivers Tsion Nunnally and Isaiah Hamilton also did not participate.
They said it
Dickert on the priorities going into the first scrimmage:
“I think the biggest thing is base plays, execution and fundamentals. Can we do some of our base stuff? It wasn’t trick the offense, it wasn’t trick the defense — it was who can execute base stuff and letting those roles run out. When they’re tired how do they respond? When we make a mistake how do they respond?
Dickert on the explosive plays:
“I expect big plays. I expect big things to happen, I believe it’s going to happen. … I’m happy for those guys that made those plays (and) the defensive guys have to respond.”
“Celebrity” interviewer:
WSU linebacker Kyle Thornton took to the mic to ask his teammates a couple of lighthearted questions, even mimicking holding up a camera like the TV reporters to his left.
He asked Mathers who has the best hair on the offense, with the answer going to “The Viking,” Billy Riviere, a fellow tight end.
And he asked edge Raam Stevenson about his fashion inspiration for the ripped, bib-like shirt he was wearing — something he said he got from Jackson.
Wiebe may be contacted at (208) 848-2260, swiebe@ lmtribune.com or on Twitter @StephanSports.