DETROIT — Oliver Bjorkstrand scored his second goal on a power play with 1:27 left in overtime, lifting the Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

Jared McCann also had two goals for the Kraken, scoring twice in the opening 12 minutes and giving him a career-high 29 goals. Jaden Schwartz also had a goal for Seattle.

